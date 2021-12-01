Home
All the Horror You Need to Stream in December 2021

Keep the spirits bright (and appeased) with this breakdown of all the horror films hitting (and ditching) streaming services this December.
Horror Streaming December 2021
By  · Published on December 1st, 2021

Welcome to Horrorscope, a monthly column keeping horror nerds and initiates up to date on all the horror content coming to and leaving from your favorite streaming services. Here’s your guide to all the horror streaming in December 2021.

Hear me out: I’m pretty sure December is the best month for movie-watchers. The cold makes leaving the comfort of your home feel like the wrong move. The sun setting at 4 PM means that you can easily chip away at your watchlist without feeling like you should be outside doing something else. And if there were a more seasonally appropriate time to rally the household to share in a communal experience, I certainly can’t think of it.

And listen up horror fans, we’ve got it extra good. Not only is Christmas horror its own bonafide sub-genre, but there’s also a whole host of snowy, ice-coated non-Christmas flicks that are sure to put you in a wintery — and spooky! — frame of mind.

Be sure to peruse the complete list below, calendar in hand, for a full picture of what horror movies are coming and going from your favorite streaming services in December 2021. Keep in mind that all dates listed below may not apply to viewers outside the US.

December 2021 Horror Streaming Cheat Sheet

Horror Streaming Highlights for December 2021

Pick of the Month: Troll Hunter (2010)

Trollhunter

Synopsis: A group of Norwegian university students set out to make a documentary about a suspected bear poacher named Hans. Despite local testimony hinting that something else might be afoot, the students hound Hans until they discover his dark secret: he’s a troll hunter.

An originator of the “found-footage monster movie” subgenre as well as one of the few top-tier shaky-cam horror flicks that delivers thrills instead of nausea, Troll Hunter is one of a kind. This is especially true when you consider its extra special wrinkle. Namely, that it’s a comedy that houses worker’s rights and Norwegian folklore under the same roof.

Directed by André Øvredal (who would go on to direct The Autopsy of Jane Doe), Troll Hunter is neatly assembled, brimming with atmosphere, and genuinely hilarious. The twisting mountain roads and lakeside villages of the Norwegian countryside are almost as beautifully rendered as the trolls.

Do not be fooled by its B-movie trappings, this right here is one of the most imaginative entries in a genre hard-pressed to turn out bangers this entertaining.

Available on HBO Max starting December 1st.

The best (and spookiest) rendition of A Christmas Carol

Scrooge

Synopsis: The year is 1860, and it’s Christmas. But one man does not share in the festive merriment: Ebenezer Scrooge, a curmudgeon, a humbug, and a hater of all things merry and bright. On Christmas Eve, he encounters the spirit of his deceased business partner, who warns his associate to repent before he, too, is condemned to a hellish afterlife for his grumpy ways. As the night progresses, Scrooge is visited by three ghosts who offer him different perspectives on the most wonderful time of the year.

If you’re thinking to yourself, “Eh, I know this story, I’m going to pass,” I hope you enjoy that fat lump of coal in your stocking this year. Directed by Ronald Neame (The Poseidon Adventure, Golden Salamander), the 1970 adaptation of A Christmas Carol — retitled Scrooge — is by far the best and the most disturbing iteration of Charles Dickens’ tale.

Starring the great Albert Finney as the titular miser and Alec Guinness as Jacob Marley, this film is both a musical and an existential nightmare. It is bananas, balls-to-the-wall, and as genuinely frightening as it is sentimental. The scene where Scrooge goes to Hell is an all-timer and a yet-to-be-matched sequence in the adaptation gauntlet.

Available on The Criterion Channel starting December 25th.

Have a Holly Gialli Christmas!

All The Colors Of Giallo

Synopsis: “Giallo,” the Italian word for “yellow,” describes the color of the lurid, murderous paperbacks that inspired one of the most violent, stylish, and influential genres in history. In this excellent 2019 documentary, directed by Frederico Caddeo,  we move through the evolution of the genre with interviews from masters including Daria Nicolodi, Lucio Fulci, Sergio Martino, and others.

There’s some kind of dark, lurid synergy between the candy-apple-red blood of the giallo genre and the holidays. So if you’re feeling a little burnt-out on all the possessed snowmen, Krampus carnage, and killer Santas in your December horror, the world of giallo is always a safe(ish) haven to retreat to.

If you’re an ARROW and/or a Shudder subscriber, you’re going to die and go to giallo heaven with stab-happy classics like Knife of Ice, So Sweet…So Perverse, A Quiet Place to Kill, and other new additions hitting both streaming services this month. In addition to a fair degree of cross-over, both platforms are also adding the 2019 documentary All the Colors of Giallo (mentioned above), so if you want to get an early start on your New Year’s resolution to bone up on the genre, that’s a great place to start!

Arriving on Shudder and ARROW throughout the month.

A rootin’ tootin’ holiday special from the horror host with the most

Joe Bob Ruins Christmas horror streaming december 2021

Synopsis: Iconic beer-swigging horror host and foremost expert on drive-in fare, Joe Bob Briggs, returns for a holly, jolly horror double bill. Just in time for Christmas, no less! Premiering live on Shudder TV (available to all, not just subscribers), the annual tradition of Joe Bob hawking memorabilia from his 35-year career for charity continues. 

In what is quickly turning into a yearly routine for those of us with a penchant for holiday sleaze, “Joe Bob Ruins Christmas” is set to slither its way down our ethernet cables and delight us with all manner of holiday horror shenanigans. Beginning all the way back in 2018, past Christmas specials have included the Phantasm films, Black Christmas (1974), Jack Frost (1997), Silent Night, Deadly Night Part 2 (1987), Dial Code Santa Claus (1989), and Christmas Evil (1980).

What’s in store this year — other than a lump of coal for all us perverts and blood-hounds — remains to be seen. But the big man in the bolo tie promises us “genre-bending choices” guaranteed to elicit a “Huh? What? Explain that one again.”

Streaming on Shudder TV on December 17th at 9 PM ET. Available on demand beginning December 19th.

Streamable Horror Incoming This Month

Fresh blood: A list of all the horror content coming to streaming services in December 2021.
Streaming ServiceMovieDate
ARROWAll the Colors of Giallo (2019)Dec 1
ARROWMill of the Stone Woman (1960)Dec 1
ARROWSanta Sangre (1989)Dec 1
ARROWApprentice to Murder (1988)Dec 1
ARROWThe Last Matinee (2020)Dec 1
ARROWSo Sweet... So Perverse (1969)Dec 10
ARROWA Quiet Place to Kill (1970)Dec 10
ARROWKnife of Ice (1972)Dec 10
ARROWParanoia (1969)Dec 10
The Criterion ChannelFrenzy (1972)Dec 1
The Criterion ChannelRear Window (1954)Dec 1
The Criterion ChannelVertigo (1958)Dec 1
The Criterion ChannelGaslight (1944)Dec 1
The Criterion ChannelScrooge (1970)Dec 25
Disney+Edward Scissorhands (1990)Dec 3
HBO MaxBlade II (2002)Dec 1
HBO MaxThe Haunting in Connecticut (2009)Dec 1
HBO MaxInterview with the Vampire (1994)Dec 1
HBO MaxThe Lawnmower Man (1992)Dec 1
HBO MaxLittle Monsters (unclear which version)Dec 1
HBO MaxPulse (2006)Dec 1
HBO MaxRubber (2010)Dec 1
HBO MaxSe7en (1995)Dec 1
HBO MaxShark Night (2011)Dec 1
HBO MaxTroll Hunter (2010)Dec 1
HuluThe Crazies (2010)Dec 1
HuluCujo (1983)Dec 1
HuluThe Curse (1987)Dec 1
HuluFriday the 13th (1980)Dec 1
HuluGraveyard Shift (1990)Dec 1
HuluStephen King’s Thinner (1996)Dec 1
HuluSuperbeast (1972)Dec 1
HuluThe Burbs (1989) - via StarzDec 1
HuluWorld War Z (2013)Dec 7
IMDb TVChild’s Play (2019)Dec 10
NetflixFinal Destination 5 (2011)Dec 1
NetflixThe Whole Truth (2021)Dec 2
NetflixTwo (2021)Dec 10
NetflixThe Guardian (2021)Dec 16
Paramount+Cujo (1983)Dec 1
Paramount+Friday the 13th (1980)Dec 1
Paramount+From Dusk Till Dawn (1996)Dec 1
Paramount+Halloween VIII: Resurrection (2002)Dec 1
Paramount+Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)Dec 1
Paramount+Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth (1992)Dec 1
Paramount+Hellraiser IV: Bloodline (1996)Dec 1
Paramount+Hollow Man (2000)Dec 1
Paramount+Scream (1996)Dec 1
Paramount+Scream 2 (1997)Dec 1
Paramount+Scream 3 (2000)Dec 1
Paramount+Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)Dec 1
Paramount+Stephen King’s Silver Bullet (1985)Dec 1
Paramount+Stephen King’s Thinner (1996)Dec 1
Paramount+The Curse (1987)Dec 1
Paramount+The Dungeonmaster (1984)Dec 1
Paramount+The Haunting (unclear which version)Dec 1
Paramount+Troll (1986)Dec 1
Paramount+Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000 (2000)Dec 1
Paramount+Wes Craven Presents: They (2002)Dec 1
Paramount+World War Z (2013)Dec 7
PeacockAll Hallow’s Eve (2016)Dec 1
PeacockThe Birds (1963)Dec 1
PeacockDeathcember (2019)Dec 1
PeacockDrag Me To Hell (2009)Dec 1
PeacockJack Frost (1997)Dec 1
PeacockJonah Hex (2010)Dec 1
PeacockLand of the Dead (2005)Dec 1
PeacockPsycho (1960)Dec 1
PeacockVamp U (2011)Dec 1
PeacockMy Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To (2021)Dec 14
Prime VideoAbraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)Dec 1
Prime VideoEdward Scissorhands (1990)Dec 1
Prime VideoEnd of Days (1999)Dec 1
Prime VideoHalloween II (1981)Dec 1
Prime VideoHalloween III: Season of the Witch (1982)Dec 1
Prime VideoJennifer’s Body (2009)Dec 1
ShudderMill of the Stone Woman (1960)Dec 1
ShudderTo All A Good Night (1980)Dec 1
ShudderBrotherhood of the Wolf (2001)Dec 1
ShudderHouse of Wax (1953)Dec 1
ShudderHouse of Wax (2005)Dec 1
ShudderSilent Night, Deadly Night 3: Better Watch Out (1989)Dec 1
ShudderSilent Night, Deadly Night 4, Initiation (1990)Dec 1
ShudderSilent Night, Deadly Night 5, The Toymaker (1991)Dec 1
ShudderThe Advent Calendar (2021)Dec 2
ShudderScreams of a Winter Night (1979)Dec 6
ShudderDevil Times Five (1974)Dec 6
ShudderFangs (1974)Dec 6
ShudderSwitchblade Sisters (1975)Dec 7
ShudderSpider Baby (1967)Dec 7
ShudderHail to the Deadites (2020)Dec 9
ShudderDeath Valley (2021)Dec 9
ShudderAll the Colors of Giallo (2019)Dec 13
ShudderKnife of Ice (1972)Dec 13
ShudderSo Sweet So Perverse (1969)Dec 13
ShudderA Quiet Place to Kill (1970)Dec 13
ShudderAll the Creatures Were Stirring (2018)Dec 13
ShudderRose Plays Julie (2019)Dec 14
ShudderMy Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To (2020)Dec 14
ShudderJoe Bob Ruins Christmas (9PM ET)Dec 17
TubiAbraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)Dec 1
TubiResident Evil (2002)Dec 1
TubiResident Evil: Retribution (2012)Dec 1
TubiBlack Christmas (2006)Dec 1
TubiJennifer’s Body (2009)Dec 1
TubiSlither (2006)Dec 1
TubiTeeth (2008)Dec 1
TubiThe Hills Have Eyes (2006)Dec 1
TubiThe Last Exorcism (2010)Dec 1
TubiQueen of the Damned (2002)Dec 1
TubiCarrie (1976)Dec 1
TubiThe Silence of the Lambs (1991)Dec 1
TubiJacob’s Ladder (2019)Dec 22

Horror Titles Expiring from Streaming Soon

Streaming ServiceMovieDate
HBO MaxThe Invisible Man (2020)Dec 18
HBO MaxBlack Christmas (2019)Dec 31
HBO MaxThe Collection (2012)Dec 31
HBO MaxEve's Bayou (1997)Dec 31
HBO MaxThe Raven (2012)Dec 31
HBO MaxThe Return of the Living Dead III (1993)Dec 31
HuluChild’s Play (2019)Dec 9
HuluCrawl (2019)Dec 19
HuluCandyman 3: Day of the Dead (1999)Dec 31
HuluThe Curse (1987)Dec 31
HuluDark Shadows (2012)Dec 31
HuluThe Fly (1986)Dec 31
HuluFriday the 13th - Part III (1982)Dec 31
HuluFriday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)Dec 31
HuluMy Bloody Valentine (1981)Dec 31
HuluPhase IV (1974)Dec 31
HuluResident Evil: Retribution (2012)Dec 31
HuluThe Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)Dec 31
HuluThe Tenant (1976)Dec 31
HuluTroll (1986)Dec 31
HuluUnderworld (2003)Dec 31
HuluUnderworld Awakening (2012)Dec 31
HuluUnderworld Evolution (2006)Dec 31
HuluUnderworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)Dec 31
HuluThe Village (2004)Dec 31
HuluWrong Turn 2 (2007)Dec 31
NetflixThe Guest (2014)Dec 5
NetflixIt Comes At Night (2017)December 9th

Meg Shields is the humble farm boy of your dreams and a senior contributor at Film School Rejects. She currently runs three columns at FSR: The Queue, How'd They Do That?, and Horrorscope. She is also a curator for One Perfect Shot and a freelance writer for hire. Meg can be found screaming about John Boorman's 'Excalibur' on Twitter here: @TheWorstNun. (She/Her).

