All the Horror You Need to Stream in November 2023

Whether you’re looking to break a sweat or break through a comically large prison wall … November streaming has you covered.

By Meg Shields · Published on November 7th, 2023

Welcome to Horrorscope, a monthly column keeping horror nerds and initiates up to date on all the horror content coming to and leaving your favorite streaming services. Here’s what to watch in November 2023:

Hello, friends, and welcome to this month’s edition of Horrorscope. Sandwiched between Halloween and Christmas, it’s tempting to dismiss November as an in-betweener kind of month for horror fans. But it’s only as awkward as you let it be, says I! Pop on a horror-leaning noir or dedicate yourself to widdling down the older entries on your watchlist. Where there’s a will, there’s a way. And look, I get it. Daylight Savings is depressing. But it also means less sun-glare on your screen when you’re watching anything visually dark. So there’s that. Stay strong, seasonal depressive brethren.

Be sure to peruse the complete list below, calendar in hand, for a full picture of what horror movies are coming and going from your favorite streaming services in November 2023.

Please keep in mind that all dates listed below may not apply to viewers outside the US.

November 2023 Horror Streaming Cheat Sheet

The stragglers from The Criterion Channel's 1990s horror collection have arrived (Bram Stoker's Dracula and Body Snatchers);

A couple of services are playing hot potato with the Blade trilogy this month, so if the vampiric spirit moves you, keep an eye out for that.

Tubi is bringing almost every film in the Child's Play franchise to the service this month. No one asked, but my personal ranking is Bride > 1 > 2 > Seed > Cult > Curse > 3.

If you're a Hulu or a Max subscriber, pay close attention to the "expiring" round-up. They're cutting a number of titles loose, and you don't want to miss out!

Collection Corner: November 2023 Horror Streaming

ARROW Andy Nyman Selects (as of November 6) Titles Include: Bird with the Crystal Plumage, Zombie Flesh Eaters, and Ringu. Dance with Death (as of November 10) Titles Include: Enter the Void, Showgirls, The Escapees Brian Lonano & Blake Myers Select (as of November 17) Titles include: Children of the Corn, The Boxer’s Omen, and Basket Case. Steven Kostanski Selects (as of November 20) Titles Include: Elvira: Mistress of the Dark, Hellbound: Hellraiser 2, Dead or Alive. Inside the Mind of Coffin Joe: Part One (as of November 24) Titles Include: At Midnight I’ll Take Your Soul, This Night I’ll Possess Your Corpse, The End of Man. Found Footage (as of November 24) Titles Include: The El Duce Tapes, Phantom, and Kolobos.



New(ish) Releases

2022

Kids Vs. Aliens, on Hulu;

Mastemah, on Shudder.

2023

Consecration, on Hulu;

Locked In, on Netflix;

Evil Dead Rise, on Prime Video;

Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls on Screambox;

Visitors, on Screambox;

Night of the Missing, on Screambox;

birth/rebirth, on Shudder;

Still Here, on Tubi.

The streaming service champion of the month is Tubi. Scroll to the bottom of this article and look at that volume. Their service may be free, but they never cheap out.

The streaming service dunce of the month, Peacock, who somehow managed to disappoint that much more by only adding one horror film this month, rather than none at all. Disney+ is only in the clear this month because of their Goosebumps programming.

Horror Streaming Highlights for November 2023

Pick of the Month — Riki-Oh: The Story of Ricky (1991)

Synopsis: Fan Siu-wong stars in the sensitive story of a ludicrously durable young man incarcerated in a privatized prison more corrupt than a rotting body. Imprisoned for killing the mob boss who killed his girlfriend, Ricky (or is that Riki?) must stay true to his kind-hearted ways while defeating each member of the “Gang of Four” before taking on the evil assistant warden and his even more evil superior.

As delightful as it is unrelentingly gory, Riki-Oh: The Story of Ricky is the Mount Everest of kung-fu horror movies. This bad boy has everything: an opium sub-plot, a meat grinder finale, a man tying his own nerves back together so he can continue a fight … the list goes on! Only Hong Kong’s Golden Harvest could have produced a genre mish-mash this riotous. With unrelenting violence and creative fight scenes, Lam Nai-choi’s masterpiece is the most fun you can have watching meat puppets get punched to death.

Available to stream on The Criterion Channel on November 1.

A workout VHS from scream queen, Linnea Quigley

Synopsis: 1980s scream queen Linnea Quigley, best known for her role as Trash in ‘Return of the Living Dead’ made a workout video. It’s eighty percent comedy riffing about the genre she calls home and twenty percent genuine fitness advice. Then again, when it comes to outrunning zombies, you don’t want your cardio to be lagging. The ultimate jock/horror geek handshake meme, this cult gem is a must-see.

Released in 1990, arguably at the last possible second when the world would be craving a 1980s horror-themed workout video, Linnea Quigley’s Horror Workout speaks to a very specific audience. But if you count yourself amongst the thrall, you’re in for a delightful (and maybe sweaty) time. Restored and released on Blu-ray by Terror Vision earlier this spring, “the scariest exercise video ever made” must be seen to be believed. Double bill it with Death Spa, and thank me later.

Available to stream on Screambox on November 1.

Mommy’s home with the latest entry in the ‘Evil Dead’ franchise

Synopsis: The reunion of two estranged sisters goes from awkward to nightmarish when a certain infamous skin-bound book finds its way into curious hands. Before you can say, “oh god, no, not the cheesegrater,” loving mom Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland) is a vessel for ancient evil, leaving her sister Beth (Lily Sullivan) in the unenviable position of protecting her nieces and nephews from their demonic mom.

A couple of years back, we crowned the Evil Dead films “the most consistently good” horror franchise out there. Lee Cronin‘s brand-spankin’ new entry — Evil Dead Rise — preserves that accolade with an inventive spirit that nods to its predecessors while still doing its own thing. You don’t need to know anything about the previous films to jump into this delightful, single-location nightmare, which is miles ahead of other so-called legacy sequels coming out these days.

Available to stream on The Criterion Channel on November 1.

A sensational sensory overload from a Brazilian boogeyman

Synopsis: This sequel to ‘At Midnight I’ll Take Your Soul’ sees the long-fingernailed eugenicist Coffin Joe on the hunt for the “perfect woman” to continue his bloodline. With the steadfast hunchback Bruno at his side, Coffin Joe subjects six kidnapped women to a sadistic gauntlet to find his bride, sire a child, and secure the future of his demented genes.

If the name “Coffin Joe” means nothing to you, buckle your boots and strap in. Part anti-establishment renegade and part horror host Coffin Joe (a.k.a. Zé do Caixão) is the creation of Brazilian filmmaker José Mojica Marins. With a run of frankly ridiculous films spanning over six decades, Marins’ work walks a fine line between the horror section and the arthouse (check out this film’s opening credits sequence, and you’ll see what we mean).

This Night I’ll Possess Your Corpse is part of a new collection celebrating Marins’ work. As with ARROW’s other ultra-niche director-focused collections (see: Jean Rollin), “Inside the Mind of Coffin Joe” promises to be a multi-part event worth keeping an eye on. Especially considering that, historically, Marins’ 1967 masterpiece has been typically very hard to find on streaming services. So run, don’t walk, to this sadistic gem.

Available to stream on ARROW on November 24.

Streamable Horror Incoming This Month

Fresh blood: A list of all the horror content coming to streaming services in November 2023.

Streaming Service Movie Date ARROW At Midnight I'll Take Your Soul (1964) Nov 24 ARROW This Night I'll Possess Your Corpse (1967) Nov 24 ARROW The Strange World of Coffin Joe (1968) Nov 24 ARROW The Awakening of the Beast (1970) Nov 24 The Criterion Channel Nightmare Alley (1947) Nov 1 The Criterion Channel Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) Nov 1 The Criterion Channel Body Snatchers (1993) Nov 1 The Criterion Channel Riki-Oh-The Story of Ricky (1991) Nov 1 Freevee Evil Dead (2013) Nov 1 Freevee Species: The Awakening (2007) Nov 1 Max Aliens (1986) Nov 1 Max John Dies at the End (2013) Nov 1 Max Misery (1990) Nov 1 Max Predators (2010) Nov 1 Max Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015) Nov 1 Max The Conjuring 2 (2016) Nov 21 Hulu Alien vs. Predator (2004) Nov 1 Hulu Blade (1998) Nov 1 Hulu Blade 2 (2002) Nov 1 Hulu Blade: Trinity (2004) Nov 1 Hulu Damien: Omen II (1978) Nov 1 Hulu Flatliners (1990) Nov 1 Hulu The Omen (1976) Nov 1 Hulu Omen IV: The Awakening (1991) Nov 1 Hulu Outbreak (1995) Nov 1 Hulu Sea Fever (2019) Nov 1 Hulu Kids Vs. Aliens (2022) Nov 4 Hulu Consecration (2023) Nov 24 Netflix Black Christmas (2019) Nov 1 Netflix Drag Me to Hell (2009) Nov 1 Netflix Locked In (2023) Nov 1 Netflix The Addams Family (1991) Nov 1 Netflix The Mummy (2017) Nov 1 Paramount+ Scooby-Doo (2002) Nov 1 Paramount+ Scream 4 (2011) Nov 1 Paramount+ Shutter Island (2010) Nov 1 Paramount+ The Uninvited (unclear which version) Nov 1 Peacock The ‘Burbs (1989) Nov 1 Plex An American Werewolf In London (1981) Nov 1 Plex The Devil's Rejects (2005) Nov 1 Plex The Midnight Meat Train (2008) Nov 1 Plex Pulse (2001) Nov 1 Plex Scary Movie 4 (2006) Nov 1 Plex Winchester (2018) Nov 1 Plex Silent Hill: Revelation (2012) Nov 14 Prime Video Hollow Man (2000) Nov 1 Prime Video The Uninvited (2009) Nov 1 Prime Video Evil Dead Rise (2023) Nov 23 Screambox Trick or Treat (1986) Nov 1 Screambox Linnea Quigley's Horror Workout (1990) Nov 1 Screambox Secret Santa (2018) Nov 1 Screambox Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls (2023) Nov 1 Screambox Visitors (2023) Nov 1 Screambox Night of the Missing (2023) Nov 1 Screambox Tenebrae (1982) Nov 1 Screambox The Diabolical (2015) Nov 1 Screambox End of the Line (2007) Nov 1 Screambox Attack of the Killer Refrigerator (1990) Nov 1 Shudder Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) Nov 1 Shudder I Am Not A Serial Killer (2016) Nov 6 Shudder Mastemah (2022) Nov 6 Shudder birth/rebirth (2023) Nov 10 Shudder Berberian Sound Studio (2012) Nov 13 Shudder The Wretched (2019) Nov 13 Shudder Pontypool (2008) Nov 20 Tubi Ghost Rider (2007) Nov 1 Tubi Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) Nov 1 Tubi Ghost Rider Spirit Of Vengeance (2011) Nov 1 Tubi Pan’s Labyrinth (2006) Nov 1 Tubi The Skin I Live In (2011) Nov 1 Tubi The Devil’s Advocate (1997) Nov 1 Tubi The Vanishing (unclear which version) Nov 1 Tubi Annabelle: Creation (2017) Nov 1 Tubi Army Of Darkness (1992) Nov 1 Tubi Bride Of Chucky (1998) Nov 1 Tubi The Cabin In The Woods (2011) Nov 1 Tubi Candyman (1992) Nov 1 Tubi Child’s Play 2 (1990) Nov 1 Tubi Child’s Play 3 (1991) Nov 1 Tubi Cult Of Chucky (2017) Nov 1 Tubi Curse Of Chucky (2013) Nov 1 Tubi Drag Me To Hell (2009) Nov 1 Tubi From Hell (2001) Nov 1 Tubi Halloween II (1981) Nov 1 Tubi Halloween III: Season Of The Witch (1982) Nov 1 Tubi The Hills Have Eyes (unclear which version) Nov 1 Tubi Jason X (2001) Nov 1 Tubi Mama (2013) Nov 1 Tubi Misery (1990) Nov 1 Tubi Queen Of The Damned (2002) Nov 1 Tubi Scream 4 (2011) Nov 1 Tubi Seed Of Chucky (2004) Nov 1 Tubi Silent Hill (2006) Nov 1 Tubi The Thing (2011) Nov 1 Tubi The Thing (1982) Nov 1 Tubi Unfriended (2014) Nov 1 Tubi Beetlejuice (1988) Nov 1 Tubi Resident Evil (2002) Nov 1 Tubi Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010) Nov 1 Tubi Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004) Nov 1 Tubi Resident Evil: Extinction (2007) Nov 1 Tubi Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) Nov 1 Tubi Still Here (2023) Nov 9

Horror Streaming Titles Expiring Soon

On Their Way Out: These films have one foot in the grave—bump ‘em to the top of your November 2023 queue while you can!

Streaming Service Movie Date The Criterion Channel Suspiria (1977) Nov 30 The Criterion Channel Doctor X (1932) Nov 30 The Criterion Channel Eyes of Laura Mars (1978) Nov 30 The Criterion Channel Epidemic (1987) Nov 30 The Criterion Channel Battle Royale (2000) Nov 30 Max The Apparition (2012) Nov 30 Max Blade (1998) Nov 30 Max Blade II (2002) Nov 30 Max Blade: Trinity (2004) Nov 30 Max Critters (1986) Nov 30 Max Critters 3 (1991) Nov 30 Max The Curse of Frankenstein (1957) Nov 30 Max Dark Shadows (2012) Nov 30 Max The Descent (2006) Nov 30 Max The Descent: Part 2 (2009) Nov 30 Max Doctor Sleep (2019) Nov 30 Max Dracula A.D. 1972 (1972) Nov 30 Max Dracula Has Risen from the Grave (1969) Nov 30 Max The Fly (1986) Nov 30 Max Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991) Nov 30 Max Friday the 13th (2009) Nov 30 Max The Haunting (1963) Nov 30 Max Horror of Dracula (1958) Nov 30 Max The Mummy (1959) Nov 30 Max A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) Nov 30 Max A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge (1985) Nov 30 Max A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987) Nov 30 Max A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988) Nov 30 Max A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989) Nov 30 Max Poltergeist (1982) Nov 30 Max Soylent Green (1973) Nov 30 Max Stephen King's Cat's Eye (1985) Nov 30 Max Young Frankenstein (1974) Nov 30 Hulu Annabelle (2014) Nov 30 Hulu Chronicle (2012) Nov 30 Hulu Doctor Sleep (2019) Nov 30 Hulu Exorcism Of Emily Rose (2005) Nov 30 Hulu The Good Son (1993) Nov 30 Hulu It (1990) Nov 30 Hulu It: Chapter Two (2019) Nov 30 Hulu The Omen (2006) Nov 30 Hulu Saw (2004) Nov 30 Hulu Saw 2 (2005) Nov 30 Hulu Saw 3 (2006) Nov 30 Hulu Saw 4 (2007) Nov 30 Hulu Saw 5 (2008) Nov 30 Hulu Saw 6 (2009) Nov 30 Hulu Saw: The Final Chapter (2010) Nov 30 Hulu Shaun Of The Dead (2004) Nov 30 Plex The Last Days On Mars (2013) Nov 30

