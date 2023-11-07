All the Horror You Need to Stream in November 2023

Welcome to Horrorscope, a monthly column keeping horror nerds and initiates up to date on all the horror content coming to and leaving your favorite streaming services. Here’s what to watch in November 2023:
Hello, friends, and welcome to this month’s edition of Horrorscope. Sandwiched between Halloween and Christmas, it’s tempting to dismiss November as an in-betweener kind of month for horror fans. But it’s only as awkward as you let it be, says I! Pop on a horror-leaning noir or dedicate yourself to widdling down the older entries on your watchlist. Where there’s a will, there’s a way. And look, I get it. Daylight Savings is depressing. But it also means less sun-glare on your screen when you’re watching anything visually dark. So there’s that. Stay strong, seasonal depressive brethren.
Be sure to peruse the complete list below, calendar in hand, for a full picture of what horror movies are coming and going from your favorite streaming services in October 2023.
Please keep in mind that all dates listed below may not apply to viewers outside the US.
November 2023 Horror Streaming Cheat Sheet
- The stragglers from The Criterion Channel’s 1990s horror collection have arrived (Bram Stoker’s Dracula and Body Snatchers);
- A couple of services are playing hot potato with the Blade trilogy this month, so if the vampiric spirit moves you, keep an eye out for that.
- Tubi is bringing almost every film in the Child’s Play franchise to the service this month. No one asked, but my personal ranking is Bride > 1 > 2 > Seed > Cult > Curse > 3.
- If you’re a Hulu or a Max subscriber, pay close attention to the “expiring” round-up. They’re cutting a number of titles loose, and you don’t want to miss out!
Collection Corner: November 2023 Horror Streaming
- ARROW
- Andy Nyman Selects (as of November 6)
- Titles Include: Bird with the Crystal Plumage, Zombie Flesh Eaters, and Ringu.
- Dance with Death (as of November 10)
- Titles Include: Enter the Void, Showgirls, The Escapees
- Brian Lonano & Blake Myers Select (as of November 17)
- Titles include: Children of the Corn, The Boxer’s Omen, and Basket Case.
- Steven Kostanski Selects (as of November 20)
- Titles Include: Elvira: Mistress of the Dark, Hellbound: Hellraiser 2, Dead or Alive.
- Inside the Mind of Coffin Joe: Part One (as of November 24)
- Titles Include: At Midnight I’ll Take Your Soul, This Night I’ll Possess Your Corpse, The End of Man.
- Found Footage (as of November 24)
- Titles Include: The El Duce Tapes, Phantom, and Kolobos.
- Andy Nyman Selects (as of November 6)
New(ish) Releases
2022
- Kids Vs. Aliens, on Hulu;
- Mastemah, on Shudder.
2023
- Consecration, on Hulu;
- Locked In, on Netflix;
- Evil Dead Rise, on Prime Video;
- Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls on Screambox;
- Visitors, on Screambox;
- Night of the Missing, on Screambox;
- birth/rebirth, on Shudder;
- Still Here, on Tubi.
The streaming service champion of the month is Tubi. Scroll to the bottom of this article and look at that volume. Their service may be free, but they never cheap out.
The streaming service dunce of the month, Peacock, who somehow managed to disappoint that much more by only adding one horror film this month, rather than none at all. Disney+ is only in the clear this month because of their Goosebumps programming.
Horror Streaming Highlights for November 2023
Pick of the Month — Riki-Oh: The Story of Ricky (1991)
Synopsis: Fan Siu-wong stars in the sensitive story of a ludicrously durable young man incarcerated in a privatized prison more corrupt than a rotting body. Imprisoned for killing the mob boss who killed his girlfriend, Ricky (or is that Riki?) must stay true to his kind-hearted ways while defeating each member of the “Gang of Four” before taking on the evil assistant warden and his even more evil superior.
As delightful as it is unrelentingly gory, Riki-Oh: The Story of Ricky is the Mount Everest of kung-fu horror movies. This bad boy has everything: an opium sub-plot, a meat grinder finale, a man tying his own nerves back together so he can continue a fight … the list goes on! Only Hong Kong’s Golden Harvest could have produced a genre mish-mash this riotous. With unrelenting violence and creative fight scenes, Lam Nai-choi’s masterpiece is the most fun you can have watching meat puppets get punched to death.
Available to stream on The Criterion Channel on November 1.
A workout VHS from scream queen, Linnea Quigley
Synopsis: 1980s scream queen Linnea Quigley, best known for her role as Trash in ‘Return of the Living Dead’ made a workout video. It’s eighty percent comedy riffing about the genre she calls home and twenty percent genuine fitness advice. Then again, when it comes to outrunning zombies, you don’t want your cardio to be lagging. The ultimate jock/horror geek handshake meme, this cult gem is a must-see.
Released in 1990, arguably at the last possible second when the world would be craving a 1980s horror-themed workout video, Linnea Quigley’s Horror Workout speaks to a very specific audience. But if you count yourself amongst the thrall, you’re in for a delightful (and maybe sweaty) time. Restored and released on Blu-ray by Terror Vision earlier this spring, “the scariest exercise video ever made” must be seen to be believed. Double bill it with Death Spa, and thank me later.
Available to stream on Screambox on November 1.
Mommy’s home with the latest entry in the ‘Evil Dead’ franchise
Synopsis: The reunion of two estranged sisters goes from awkward to nightmarish when a certain infamous skin-bound book finds its way into curious hands. Before you can say, “oh god, no, not the cheesegrater,” loving mom Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland) is a vessel for ancient evil, leaving her sister Beth (Lily Sullivan) in the unenviable position of protecting her nieces and nephews from their demonic mom.
A couple of years back, we crowned the Evil Dead films “the most consistently good” horror franchise out there. Lee Cronin‘s brand-spankin’ new entry — Evil Dead Rise — preserves that accolade with an inventive spirit that nods to its predecessors while still doing its own thing. You don’t need to know anything about the previous films to jump into this delightful, single-location nightmare, which is miles ahead of other so-called legacy sequels coming out these days.
Available to stream on The Criterion Channel on November 1.
A sensational sensory overload from a Brazilian boogeyman
Synopsis: This sequel to ‘At Midnight I’ll Take Your Soul’ sees the long-fingernailed eugenicist Coffin Joe on the hunt for the “perfect woman” to continue his bloodline. With the steadfast hunchback Bruno at his side, Coffin Joe subjects six kidnapped women to a sadistic gauntlet to find his bride, sire a child, and secure the future of his demented genes.
If the name “Coffin Joe” means nothing to you, buckle your boots and strap in. Part anti-establishment renegade and part horror host Coffin Joe (a.k.a. Zé do Caixão) is the creation of Brazilian filmmaker José Mojica Marins. With a run of frankly ridiculous films spanning over six decades, Marins’ work walks a fine line between the horror section and the arthouse (check out this film’s opening credits sequence, and you’ll see what we mean).
This Night I’ll Possess Your Corpse is part of a new collection celebrating Marins’ work. As with ARROW’s other ultra-niche director-focused collections (see: Jean Rollin), “Inside the Mind of Coffin Joe” promises to be a multi-part event worth keeping an eye on. Especially considering that, historically, Marins’ 1967 masterpiece has been typically very hard to find on streaming services. So run, don’t walk, to this sadistic gem.
Available to stream on ARROW on November 24.
Streamable Horror Incoming This MonthFresh blood: A list of all the horror content coming to streaming services in November 2023.
|Streaming Service
|Movie
|Date
|ARROW
|At Midnight I'll Take Your Soul (1964)
|Nov 24
|ARROW
|This Night I'll Possess Your Corpse (1967)
|Nov 24
|ARROW
|The Strange World of Coffin Joe (1968)
|Nov 24
|ARROW
|The Awakening of the Beast (1970)
|Nov 24
|The Criterion Channel
|Nightmare Alley (1947)
|Nov 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)
|Nov 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Body Snatchers (1993)
|Nov 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Riki-Oh-The Story of Ricky (1991)
|Nov 1
|Freevee
|Evil Dead (2013)
|Nov 1
|Freevee
|Species: The Awakening (2007)
|Nov 1
|Max
|Aliens (1986)
|Nov 1
|Max
|John Dies at the End (2013)
|Nov 1
|Max
|Misery (1990)
|Nov 1
|Max
|Predators (2010)
|Nov 1
|Max
|Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015)
|Nov 1
|Max
|The Conjuring 2 (2016)
|Nov 21
|Hulu
|Alien vs. Predator (2004)
|Nov 1
|Hulu
|Blade (1998)
|Nov 1
|Hulu
|Blade 2 (2002)
|Nov 1
|Hulu
|Blade: Trinity (2004)
|Nov 1
|Hulu
|Damien: Omen II (1978)
|Nov 1
|Hulu
|Flatliners (1990)
|Nov 1
|Hulu
|The Omen (1976)
|Nov 1
|Hulu
|Omen IV: The Awakening (1991)
|Nov 1
|Hulu
|Outbreak (1995)
|Nov 1
|Hulu
|Sea Fever (2019)
|Nov 1
|Hulu
|Kids Vs. Aliens (2022)
|Nov 4
|Hulu
|Consecration (2023)
|Nov 24
|Netflix
|Black Christmas (2019)
|Nov 1
|Netflix
|Drag Me to Hell (2009)
|Nov 1
|Netflix
|Locked In (2023)
|Nov 1
|Netflix
|The Addams Family (1991)
|Nov 1
|Netflix
|The Mummy (2017)
|Nov 1
|Paramount+
|Scooby-Doo (2002)
|Nov 1
|Paramount+
|Scream 4 (2011)
|Nov 1
|Paramount+
|Shutter Island (2010)
|Nov 1
|Paramount+
|The Uninvited (unclear which version)
|Nov 1
|Peacock
|The ‘Burbs (1989)
|Nov 1
|Plex
|An American Werewolf In London (1981)
|Nov 1
|Plex
|The Devil's Rejects (2005)
|Nov 1
|Plex
|The Midnight Meat Train (2008)
|Nov 1
|Plex
|Pulse (2001)
|Nov 1
|Plex
|Scary Movie 4 (2006)
|Nov 1
|Plex
|Winchester (2018)
|Nov 1
|Plex
|Silent Hill: Revelation (2012)
|Nov 14
|Prime Video
|Hollow Man (2000)
|Nov 1
|Prime Video
|The Uninvited (2009)
|Nov 1
|Prime Video
|Evil Dead Rise (2023)
|Nov 23
|Screambox
|Trick or Treat (1986)
|Nov 1
|Screambox
|Linnea Quigley's Horror Workout (1990)
|Nov 1
|Screambox
|Secret Santa (2018)
|Nov 1
|Screambox
|Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls (2023)
|Nov 1
|Screambox
|Visitors (2023)
|Nov 1
|Screambox
|Night of the Missing (2023)
|Nov 1
|Screambox
|Tenebrae (1982)
|Nov 1
|Screambox
|The Diabolical (2015)
|Nov 1
|Screambox
|End of the Line (2007)
|Nov 1
|Screambox
|Attack of the Killer Refrigerator (1990)
|Nov 1
|Shudder
|Anna and the Apocalypse (2017)
|Nov 1
|Shudder
|I Am Not A Serial Killer (2016)
|Nov 6
|Shudder
|Mastemah (2022)
|Nov 6
|Shudder
|birth/rebirth (2023)
|Nov 10
|Shudder
|Berberian Sound Studio (2012)
|Nov 13
|Shudder
|The Wretched (2019)
|Nov 13
|Shudder
|Pontypool (2008)
|Nov 20
|Tubi
|Ghost Rider (2007)
|Nov 1
|Tubi
|Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)
|Nov 1
|Tubi
|Ghost Rider Spirit Of Vengeance (2011)
|Nov 1
|Tubi
|Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)
|Nov 1
|Tubi
|The Skin I Live In (2011)
|Nov 1
|Tubi
|The Devil’s Advocate (1997)
|Nov 1
|Tubi
|The Vanishing (unclear which version)
|Nov 1
|Tubi
|Annabelle: Creation (2017)
|Nov 1
|Tubi
|Army Of Darkness (1992)
|Nov 1
|Tubi
|Bride Of Chucky (1998)
|Nov 1
|Tubi
|The Cabin In The Woods (2011)
|Nov 1
|Tubi
|Candyman (1992)
|Nov 1
|Tubi
|Child’s Play 2 (1990)
|Nov 1
|Tubi
|Child’s Play 3 (1991)
|Nov 1
|Tubi
|Cult Of Chucky (2017)
|Nov 1
|Tubi
|Curse Of Chucky (2013)
|Nov 1
|Tubi
|Drag Me To Hell (2009)
|Nov 1
|Tubi
|From Hell (2001)
|Nov 1
|Tubi
|Halloween II (1981)
|Nov 1
|Tubi
|Halloween III: Season Of The Witch (1982)
|Nov 1
|Tubi
|The Hills Have Eyes (unclear which version)
|Nov 1
|Tubi
|Jason X (2001)
|Nov 1
|Tubi
|Mama (2013)
|Nov 1
|Tubi
|Misery (1990)
|Nov 1
|Tubi
|Queen Of The Damned (2002)
|Nov 1
|Tubi
|Scream 4 (2011)
|Nov 1
|Tubi
|Seed Of Chucky (2004)
|Nov 1
|Tubi
|Silent Hill (2006)
|Nov 1
|Tubi
|The Thing (2011)
|Nov 1
|Tubi
|The Thing (1982)
|Nov 1
|Tubi
|Unfriended (2014)
|Nov 1
|Tubi
|Beetlejuice (1988)
|Nov 1
|Tubi
|Resident Evil (2002)
|Nov 1
|Tubi
|Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)
|Nov 1
|Tubi
|Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)
|Nov 1
|Tubi
|Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)
|Nov 1
|Tubi
|Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)
|Nov 1
|Tubi
|Still Here (2023)
|Nov 9
Horror Streaming Titles Expiring SoonOn Their Way Out: These films have one foot in the grave—bump ‘em to the top of your November 2023 queue while you can!
|Streaming Service
|Movie
|Date
|The Criterion Channel
|Suspiria (1977)
|Nov 30
|The Criterion Channel
|Doctor X (1932)
|Nov 30
|The Criterion Channel
|Eyes of Laura Mars (1978)
|Nov 30
|The Criterion Channel
|Epidemic (1987)
|Nov 30
|The Criterion Channel
|Battle Royale (2000)
|Nov 30
|Max
|The Apparition (2012)
|Nov 30
|Max
|Blade (1998)
|Nov 30
|Max
|Blade II (2002)
|Nov 30
|Max
|Blade: Trinity (2004)
|Nov 30
|Max
|Critters (1986)
|Nov 30
|Max
|Critters 3 (1991)
|Nov 30
|Max
|The Curse of Frankenstein (1957)
|Nov 30
|Max
|Dark Shadows (2012)
|Nov 30
|Max
|The Descent (2006)
|Nov 30
|Max
|The Descent: Part 2 (2009)
|Nov 30
|Max
|Doctor Sleep (2019)
|Nov 30
|Max
|Dracula A.D. 1972 (1972)
|Nov 30
|Max
|Dracula Has Risen from the Grave (1969)
|Nov 30
|Max
|The Fly (1986)
|Nov 30
|Max
|Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)
|Nov 30
|Max
|Friday the 13th (2009)
|Nov 30
|Max
|The Haunting (1963)
|Nov 30
|Max
|Horror of Dracula (1958)
|Nov 30
|Max
|The Mummy (1959)
|Nov 30
|Max
|A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
|Nov 30
|Max
|A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge (1985)
|Nov 30
|Max
|A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987)
|Nov 30
|Max
|A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)
|Nov 30
|Max
|A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)
|Nov 30
|Max
|Poltergeist (1982)
|Nov 30
|Max
|Soylent Green (1973)
|Nov 30
|Max
|Stephen King's Cat's Eye (1985)
|Nov 30
|Max
|Young Frankenstein (1974)
|Nov 30
|Hulu
|Annabelle (2014)
|Nov 30
|Hulu
|Chronicle (2012)
|Nov 30
|Hulu
|Doctor Sleep (2019)
|Nov 30
|Hulu
|Exorcism Of Emily Rose (2005)
|Nov 30
|Hulu
|The Good Son (1993)
|Nov 30
|Hulu
|It (1990)
|Nov 30
|Hulu
|It: Chapter Two (2019)
|Nov 30
|Hulu
|The Omen (2006)
|Nov 30
|Hulu
|Saw (2004)
|Nov 30
|Hulu
|Saw 2 (2005)
|Nov 30
|Hulu
|Saw 3 (2006)
|Nov 30
|Hulu
|Saw 4 (2007)
|Nov 30
|Hulu
|Saw 5 (2008)
|Nov 30
|Hulu
|Saw 6 (2009)
|Nov 30
|Hulu
|Saw: The Final Chapter (2010)
|Nov 30
|Hulu
|Shaun Of The Dead (2004)
|Nov 30
|Plex
|The Last Days On Mars (2013)
|Nov 30
Related Topics: Horror, Horrorscope