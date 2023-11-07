Home
All the Horror You Need to Stream in November 2023

Whether you’re looking to break a sweat or break through a comically large prison wall … November streaming has you covered.
Horrorscope November 2023
By  · Published on November 7th, 2023

Welcome to Horrorscope, a monthly column keeping horror nerds and initiates up to date on all the horror content coming to and leaving your favorite streaming services. Here’s what to watch in November 2023:

Hello, friends, and welcome to this month’s edition of Horrorscope. Sandwiched between Halloween and Christmas, it’s tempting to dismiss November as an in-betweener kind of month for horror fans. But it’s only as awkward as you let it be, says I! Pop on a horror-leaning noir or dedicate yourself to widdling down the older entries on your watchlist. Where there’s a will, there’s a way. And look, I get it. Daylight Savings is depressing. But it also means less sun-glare on your screen when you’re watching anything visually dark. So there’s that. Stay strong, seasonal depressive brethren.

Be sure to peruse the complete list below, calendar in hand, for a full picture of what horror movies are coming and going from your favorite streaming services in October 2023.

Please keep in mind that all dates listed below may not apply to viewers outside the US.

November 2023 Horror Streaming Cheat Sheet

Collection Corner: November 2023 Horror Streaming

New(ish) Releases

2022

2023

The streaming service champion of the month is Tubi. Scroll to the bottom of this article and look at that volume. Their service may be free, but they never cheap out.

The streaming service dunce of the month, Peacock, who somehow managed to disappoint that much more by only adding one horror film this month, rather than none at all. Disney+ is only in the clear this month because of their Goosebumps programming.

Horror Streaming Highlights for November 2023

Pick of the Month — Riki-Oh: The Story of Ricky (1991)

Riki Oh The Story Of Ricky

Synopsis:  Fan Siu-wong stars in the sensitive story of a ludicrously durable young man incarcerated in a privatized prison more corrupt than a rotting body. Imprisoned for killing the mob boss who killed his girlfriend, Ricky (or is that Riki?) must stay true to his kind-hearted ways while defeating each member of the “Gang of Four” before taking on the evil assistant warden and his even more evil superior.

As delightful as it is unrelentingly gory, Riki-Oh: The Story of Ricky is the Mount Everest of kung-fu horror movies. This bad boy has everything: an opium sub-plot, a meat grinder finale, a man tying his own nerves back together so he can continue a fight … the list goes on! Only Hong Kong’s Golden Harvest could have produced a genre mish-mash this riotous. With unrelenting violence and creative fight scenes, Lam Nai-choi’s masterpiece is the most fun you can have watching meat puppets get punched to death.

Available to stream on The Criterion Channel on November 1.

A workout VHS from scream queen, Linnea Quigley

Linnea Quigley's Horror Workout

Synopsis:  1980s scream queen Linnea Quigley, best known for her role as Trash in ‘Return of the Living Dead’ made a workout video. It’s eighty percent comedy riffing about the genre she calls home and twenty percent genuine fitness advice. Then again, when it comes to outrunning zombies, you don’t want your cardio to be lagging. The ultimate jock/horror geek handshake meme, this cult gem is a must-see.

Released in 1990, arguably at the last possible second when the world would be craving a 1980s horror-themed workout video, Linnea Quigley’s Horror Workout speaks to a very specific audience. But if you count yourself amongst the thrall, you’re in for a delightful (and maybe sweaty) time. Restored and released on Blu-ray by Terror Vision earlier this spring, “the scariest exercise video ever made” must be seen to be believed. Double bill it with Death Spa, and thank me later.

Available to stream on Screambox on November 1.

Mommy’s home with the latest entry in the ‘Evil Dead’ franchise

Evil Dead Rise

Synopsis:  The reunion of two estranged sisters goes from awkward to nightmarish when a certain infamous skin-bound book finds its way into curious hands. Before you can say, “oh god, no, not the cheesegrater,” loving mom Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland) is a vessel for ancient evil, leaving her sister Beth (Lily Sullivan) in the unenviable position of protecting her nieces and nephews from their demonic mom.

A couple of years back, we crowned the Evil Dead films “the most consistently good” horror franchise out there. Lee Cronin‘s brand-spankin’ new entry — Evil Dead Rise preserves that accolade with an inventive spirit that nods to its predecessors while still doing its own thing. You don’t need to know anything about the previous films to jump into this delightful, single-location nightmare, which is miles ahead of other so-called legacy sequels coming out these days.

Available to stream on The Criterion Channel on November 1.

A sensational sensory overload from a Brazilian boogeyman

This Night I'll Possess Your Corpse

Synopsis:  This sequel to ‘At Midnight I’ll Take Your Soul’ sees the long-fingernailed eugenicist Coffin Joe on the hunt for the “perfect woman” to continue his bloodline. With the steadfast hunchback Bruno at his side, Coffin Joe subjects six kidnapped women to a sadistic gauntlet to find his bride, sire a child, and secure the future of his demented genes.

If the name “Coffin Joe” means nothing to you, buckle your boots and strap in. Part anti-establishment renegade and part horror host Coffin Joe (a.k.a. Zé do Caixão) is the creation of Brazilian filmmaker José Mojica Marins. With a run of frankly ridiculous films spanning over six decades, Marins’ work walks a fine line between the horror section and the arthouse (check out this film’s opening credits sequence, and you’ll see what we mean).

This Night I’ll Possess Your Corpse is part of a new collection celebrating Marins’ work. As with ARROW’s other ultra-niche director-focused collections (see: Jean Rollin), “Inside the Mind of Coffin Joe” promises to be a multi-part event worth keeping an eye on. Especially considering that, historically, Marins’ 1967 masterpiece has been typically very hard to find on streaming services. So run, don’t walk, to this sadistic gem.

Available to stream on ARROW on November 24.

Streamable Horror Incoming This Month

Fresh blood: A list of all the horror content coming to streaming services in November 2023.
Streaming ServiceMovieDate
ARROWAt Midnight I'll Take Your Soul (1964)Nov 24
ARROWThis Night I'll Possess Your Corpse (1967)Nov 24
ARROWThe Strange World of Coffin Joe (1968)Nov 24
ARROWThe Awakening of the Beast (1970)Nov 24
The Criterion ChannelNightmare Alley (1947)Nov 1
The Criterion ChannelBram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)Nov 1
The Criterion ChannelBody Snatchers (1993)Nov 1
The Criterion ChannelRiki-Oh-The Story of Ricky (1991)Nov 1
FreeveeEvil Dead (2013)Nov 1
FreeveeSpecies: The Awakening (2007)Nov 1
MaxAliens (1986)Nov 1
MaxJohn Dies at the End (2013)Nov 1
MaxMisery (1990)Nov 1
MaxPredators (2010)Nov 1
MaxInsidious: Chapter 3 (2015)Nov 1
MaxThe Conjuring 2 (2016)Nov 21
HuluAlien vs. Predator (2004)Nov 1
HuluBlade (1998)Nov 1
HuluBlade 2 (2002)Nov 1
HuluBlade: Trinity (2004)Nov 1
HuluDamien: Omen II (1978)Nov 1
HuluFlatliners (1990)Nov 1
HuluThe Omen (1976)Nov 1
HuluOmen IV: The Awakening (1991)Nov 1
HuluOutbreak (1995)Nov 1
HuluSea Fever (2019)Nov 1
HuluKids Vs. Aliens (2022)Nov 4
HuluConsecration (2023)Nov 24
NetflixBlack Christmas (2019)Nov 1
NetflixDrag Me to Hell (2009)Nov 1
NetflixLocked In (2023)Nov 1
NetflixThe Addams Family (1991)Nov 1
NetflixThe Mummy (2017)Nov 1
Paramount+Scooby-Doo (2002)Nov 1
Paramount+Scream 4 (2011)Nov 1
Paramount+Shutter Island (2010)Nov 1
Paramount+The Uninvited (unclear which version)Nov 1
PeacockThe ‘Burbs (1989)Nov 1
PlexAn American Werewolf In London (1981)Nov 1
PlexThe Devil's Rejects (2005)Nov 1
PlexThe Midnight Meat Train (2008)Nov 1
PlexPulse (2001)Nov 1
PlexScary Movie 4 (2006)Nov 1
PlexWinchester (2018)Nov 1
PlexSilent Hill: Revelation (2012)Nov 14
Prime VideoHollow Man (2000)Nov 1
Prime VideoThe Uninvited (2009)Nov 1
Prime VideoEvil Dead Rise (2023)Nov 23
ScreamboxTrick or Treat (1986)Nov 1
ScreamboxLinnea Quigley's Horror Workout (1990)Nov 1
ScreamboxSecret Santa (2018)Nov 1
ScreamboxOnyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls (2023)Nov 1
ScreamboxVisitors (2023)Nov 1
ScreamboxNight of the Missing (2023)Nov 1
ScreamboxTenebrae (1982)Nov 1
ScreamboxThe Diabolical (2015)Nov 1
ScreamboxEnd of the Line (2007)Nov 1
ScreamboxAttack of the Killer Refrigerator (1990)Nov 1
ShudderAnna and the Apocalypse (2017)Nov 1
ShudderI Am Not A Serial Killer (2016)Nov 6
ShudderMastemah (2022)Nov 6
Shudderbirth/rebirth (2023)Nov 10
ShudderBerberian Sound Studio (2012)Nov 13
ShudderThe Wretched (2019)Nov 13
ShudderPontypool (2008)Nov 20
TubiGhost Rider (2007)Nov 1
TubiTim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)Nov 1
TubiGhost Rider Spirit Of Vengeance (2011)Nov 1
TubiPan’s Labyrinth (2006)Nov 1
TubiThe Skin I Live In (2011)Nov 1
TubiThe Devil’s Advocate (1997)Nov 1
TubiThe Vanishing (unclear which version)Nov 1
TubiAnnabelle: Creation (2017)Nov 1
TubiArmy Of Darkness (1992)Nov 1
TubiBride Of Chucky (1998)Nov 1
TubiThe Cabin In The Woods (2011)Nov 1
TubiCandyman (1992)Nov 1
TubiChild’s Play 2 (1990)Nov 1
TubiChild’s Play 3 (1991)Nov 1
TubiCult Of Chucky (2017)Nov 1
TubiCurse Of Chucky (2013)Nov 1
TubiDrag Me To Hell (2009)Nov 1
TubiFrom Hell (2001)Nov 1
TubiHalloween II (1981)Nov 1
TubiHalloween III: Season Of The Witch (1982)Nov 1
TubiThe Hills Have Eyes (unclear which version)Nov 1
TubiJason X (2001)Nov 1
TubiMama (2013)Nov 1
TubiMisery (1990)Nov 1
TubiQueen Of The Damned (2002)Nov 1
TubiScream 4 (2011)Nov 1
TubiSeed Of Chucky (2004)Nov 1
TubiSilent Hill (2006)Nov 1
TubiThe Thing (2011)Nov 1
TubiThe Thing (1982)Nov 1
TubiUnfriended (2014)Nov 1
TubiBeetlejuice (1988)Nov 1
TubiResident Evil (2002)Nov 1
TubiResident Evil: Afterlife (2010)Nov 1
TubiResident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)Nov 1
TubiResident Evil: Extinction (2007)Nov 1
TubiResident Evil: Retribution (2012)Nov 1
TubiStill Here (2023)Nov 9

Horror Streaming Titles Expiring Soon

On Their Way Out: These films have one foot in the grave—bump ‘em to the top of your November 2023 queue while you can!
Streaming ServiceMovieDate
The Criterion ChannelSuspiria (1977)Nov 30
The Criterion ChannelDoctor X (1932)Nov 30
The Criterion ChannelEyes of Laura Mars (1978)Nov 30
The Criterion ChannelEpidemic (1987)Nov 30
The Criterion ChannelBattle Royale (2000)Nov 30
MaxThe Apparition (2012)Nov 30
MaxBlade (1998)Nov 30
MaxBlade II (2002)Nov 30
MaxBlade: Trinity (2004)Nov 30
MaxCritters (1986)Nov 30
MaxCritters 3 (1991)Nov 30
MaxThe Curse of Frankenstein (1957)Nov 30
MaxDark Shadows (2012)Nov 30
MaxThe Descent (2006)Nov 30
MaxThe Descent: Part 2 (2009)Nov 30
MaxDoctor Sleep (2019)Nov 30
MaxDracula A.D. 1972 (1972)Nov 30
MaxDracula Has Risen from the Grave (1969)Nov 30
MaxThe Fly (1986)Nov 30
MaxFreddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)Nov 30
MaxFriday the 13th (2009)Nov 30
MaxThe Haunting (1963)Nov 30
MaxHorror of Dracula (1958)Nov 30
MaxThe Mummy (1959)Nov 30
MaxA Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)Nov 30
MaxA Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge (1985)Nov 30
MaxA Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987)Nov 30
MaxA Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)Nov 30
MaxA Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)Nov 30
MaxPoltergeist (1982)Nov 30
MaxSoylent Green (1973)Nov 30
MaxStephen King's Cat's Eye (1985)Nov 30
MaxYoung Frankenstein (1974)Nov 30
HuluAnnabelle (2014)Nov 30
HuluChronicle (2012)Nov 30
HuluDoctor Sleep (2019)Nov 30
HuluExorcism Of Emily Rose (2005)Nov 30
HuluThe Good Son (1993)Nov 30
HuluIt (1990)Nov 30
HuluIt: Chapter Two (2019)Nov 30
HuluThe Omen (2006)Nov 30
HuluSaw (2004)Nov 30
HuluSaw 2 (2005)Nov 30
HuluSaw 3 (2006)Nov 30
HuluSaw 4 (2007)Nov 30
HuluSaw 5 (2008)Nov 30
HuluSaw 6 (2009)Nov 30
HuluSaw: The Final Chapter (2010)Nov 30
HuluShaun Of The Dead (2004)Nov 30
PlexThe Last Days On Mars (2013)Nov 30

Based in the Pacific North West, Meg enjoys long scrambles on cliff faces and cozying up with a good piece of 1960s eurotrash. As a senior contributor at FSR, Meg's objective is to spread the good word about the best of sleaze, genre, and practical effects.

