All the Horror You Need to Stream in August 2023

Summer loving, had me a blast (of blood, probably).
Malignant Police Sketch
Published on August 13th, 2023

Welcome to Horrorscope, a monthly column keeping horror nerds and initiates up to date on all the horror content coming to and leaving your favorite streaming services. Here’s what to stream in August 2023:

Howdy boils and ghouls.

With the dog days of summer are upon us, hopefully you’re all practicing good sun safety. Which is to say: staying inside and watching horror movies. This is that one secret dermatologists don’t want you to know about. I’m sunspot free for a reason, Joanne. It’s because I can’t stop watching Amicus ensemble pieces on Tubi.

This month sees a bit of everything: old classics, franchise dumps, and new features shuffling from one streaming service to another.

Be sure to peruse the complete list below, calendar in hand, for a full picture of what horror movies are coming and going from your favorite streaming services in August 2023.

Please keep in mind that all dates listed below may not apply to viewers outside the US.

August 2023 Horror Streaming Cheat Sheet

Collection Corner: August 2023 Horror Streaming

New(ish) Releases

2021

2022

2023

The streaming service champion of the month is Criterion Channel, who really went and said “Halloween comes early this year.” Thanks, lads.

The streaming service dunce of the month is Peacock, who are only bringing the marginally horror-adjacent R.I.P.D. to the table this month. Somehow that’s worse that Disney+ having no horror at all.

Horror Streaming Highlights for August 2023

Pick of the Month — Grindhouse Gothic: Roger Corman Directs Edgar Allen Poe

House Of Usher Corman

Synopsis:  Released in a sarcastically short four-year period between 1960 and 1964, exploitation cinema’s grandpa Roger Corman directed eight (yes, eight) cinematic adaptations of stories by gothic grump Edgar Allen Poe. 

Whether or not you think Corman’s “Poe Cycle” is for you, here’s my selling point: all eight films are around eighty minutes long. The secret to Corman’s productivity (apart from rigorous pre-production) is efficiency. Bless him.

The collection includes all eight of Corman’s Poe Cycle films: House of UsherThe Pit and the PendulumThe Premature Burial; Tales of TerrorThe Haunted PalaceThe RavenThe Masque of the Red Death; and The Tomb of Ligeia. While all the films have recognizable Poe-ish hallmarks (live entombments, black cats, “dead” wives, and blood-red candles), each brings some new macabre twist to the table. Want a horror comedy? Watch The Raven. Want a “omg it’s just like covid” fable? Watch The Masque of the Red Death.

Dig in, enjoy, and remember to always know where your cat is before you wall-up your nemesis in your cellar!

Arriving on The Criterion Channel on August 1st.

The horror origins of Oppenheimer’s own Josh Hartnett

The Faculty Josh Harnett

Synopsis:  When the teachers at Herrington High start acting a little more murder-y than usual, an unlikely group of students must band together to get to the bottom of their suspicious behavior. 

Do I need an excuse to recommend Robert Rodriguez‘s teen sci-fi horror classic? Of course not. Do I feel a responsibility to remind y’all that Christopher Nolan’s newest boy, Josh Hartnett, started his movie career making horror movies? Absolutely. (Technically his debut was Halloween H20, but The Faculty came out the same year, so sue me).

The Faculty has many boons, from its aggressive Y2K sensibility to an all-star ensemble cast that is so star-studded it’s almost sarcastic. For the benefit of any of you who have yet to see it, I’ll keep the credits hush hush so you can gasp with glee when the credits roll. It’s fun. It’s gory. It’s got a soundtrack that includes both The Offspring and Garbage. Run, don’t walk.

Arriving on Paramount+ on August 1st.

Cannibalism, for the teens!

Bones And All Timmy

Synopsis:  It’s Ronald Reagan’s America and Maren and Lee are doing their best to survive in it. The teenage duo are cannibals, drawn, compulsively, to the consumption of human flesh. On a cross-country road trip, the pair dig into their traumatic pasts and explore a budding romance.  

Based on Camille DeAngelis’ 2015 novel of the same name, Bones and All is is a remarkably tender character study that also happens to have a lot of people-eating in it. If you’re a fan of Trouble Every Day or Ganja & Hess, this modern take on the horror x romance sub-genre is well worth seeking out. Throw in music by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross and a stellar cast headlined by Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell and you’ve got yourself one of the more enticingly bizarre entries in Luca Guadagnino‘s career.

Arriving on Prime Video August 8.

A body horror-filled descent into what it costs to make it in Hollywood

Starry Eyes Audition

Synopsis:  An aspiring starlet with stars in her eyes is killing herself to make it in Hollywood. No, literally. It’s hard out here, and Sarah is willing to do absolutely anything to make it big. She just didn’t think the whole “die and be re born” thing was going to be so literal.

If anything, Starry Eyes has only become more relevant since it premiered in 2014. A tale about a young woman desperate for fame — so desperate she’ll sell her soul, shed her skin, and sever personal ties — feels very on-brand for the 2020s. Grounded by a fantastic lead performance by Alex Essoe (who recently starred in The Pope’s Exorcist), this under-seen Hollywood horrorshow is a must-see.

Arriving on Screambox August 1st.

Streamable Horror Incoming This Month

Fresh blood: A list of all the horror content coming to streaming services in August 2023.
Streaming ServiceMovieDate
ARROWThe Last Supper (1995)August 18
The Criterion ChannelColossus: The Forbin Project, (1970)August 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Haunted Palace (1963)August 1
The Criterion ChannelHouse of Usher, Roger (1960)August 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Masque of the Red Death, (1964)August 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Pit and the Pendulum (1961)August 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Premature Burial (1962)August 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Raven (1963)August 1
The Criterion ChannelTales of Terror (1962)August 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Tomb of Ligeia (1964)August 1
FreeveeDeath Becomes Her (1992)August 1
FreeveeJurassic Park (1993)August 1
FreeveeJurassic Park III (2001)August 1
FreeveeJurassic World (2015)August 1
FreeveeOld (2021)August 1
FreeveeThe Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)August 1
HBO MaxA Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)August 1
HBO MaxA Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)August 1
HBO MaxA Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985)August 1
HBO MaxA Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987)August 1
HBO MaxA Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)August 1
HBO MaxA Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)August 1
HBO MaxChernobyl Diaries (2012)August 1
HBO MaxJason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993)August 1
HBO MaxRubber (2010)August 1
HBO MaxSpawn (1997)August 1
HBO MaxThe Amityville Horror (1979)August 1
HBO MaxThe Amityville Horror (2005)August 1
HBO MaxWes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994)August 1
HuluThe Craft (1996)August 1
HuluThe Hills Have Eyes (2006)August 1
HuluHotel Transylvania (2012)August 1
HuluJurassic Park (1993)August 1
HuluThe Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)August 1
HuluJurassic Park III (2001)August 1
HuluOnly Lovers Left Alive (2014)August 1
HuluPandorum (2009)August 1
HuluPractical Magic (1998)August 1
HuluSkinamarink (2022)August 4
HuluEnys Men (2022)August 9
HuluMalignant (2021)August 27
NetflixZom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (2023)August 3
NetflixMarry My Dead Body (2023)August 10
NetflixKiller Book Club (2023)August 25
Paramount+The Faculty (1998)August 1
Paramount+Organ Trail (2023)August 1
Paramount+Jacob’s Ladder (unclear which version)August 1
Paramount+King Kong (1976)August 1
Paramount+Nightwatch (1997)August 1
Paramount+Rosemary’s Baby (unclear which version)August 1
Paramount+Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)August 1
Paramount+The Crow (1994)August 1
Paramount+The Devil Inside (2012)August 1
Paramount+The Midnight Meat Train (2008)August 1
Paramount+The Uninvited (unclear which version)August 1
PeacockR.I.P.D. (2013)August 1
PlexV/H/S (2012)August 4
PlexClimax (2018)August 22
Prime VideoParanormal Activity 2 (2010)August 1
Prime VideoSaw (2004)August 1
Prime VideoSaw II (2005)August 1
Prime VideoSaw III (2006)August 1
Prime VideoSaw IV (2007)August 1
Prime VideoSaw V (2008)August 1
Prime VideoSaw VI (2009)August 1
Prime VideoThe Addams Family (2019)August 1
Prime VideoBones and All (2022)August 8
Prime VideoUnseen (2023)August 18
Prime VideoThe Black Demon (2023)August 22
Screambox6 Wheels from Hell (2022)August 1
ScreamboxBliss (2021)August 1
ScreamboxChopping Mall (1986)August 1
ScreamboxDeadgirl (2008)August 1
ScreamboxFootprints (unclear which version)August 1
ScreamboxFrankenstein’s Army (2013)August 1
ScreamboxGhastly Brothers (2021)August 1
ScreamboxHatchet II (2010)August 1
ScreamboxHatchet III (2013)August 1
ScreamboxVictor Crowley (2017)August 1
ScreamboxI Like Bats (1986)August 1
ScreamboxThe Innkeepers (2011)August 1
ScreamboxLate Phases: Night of the Lone Wolf (2014)August 1
ScreamboxMagic (1978)August 1
ScreamboxMy Grandpa is a Vampire (1992)August 1
ScreamboxOffspring (2009)August 1
ScreamboxSinphony (2022)August 1
ScreamboxStarry Eyes (2014)August 1
ScreamboxStitches (2012)August 1
ScreamboxSubject (2023)August 1
ScreamboxThe Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)August 1
ScreamboxWitchboard (1986)August 1
ScreamboxThe Woman (2011)August 1
ShudderTower: A Bright Day (2017)August 7
ShudderMomument (2018)August 7
ShudderThe Communion Girl (2022)August 11
ShudderElizabeth Harvest (2018)August 14
ShudderA Dark Song (2016)August 14
ShudderAmerica Latina (2021)August 14
ShudderBad Things (2023)August 18
ShudderSea Fever (2019)August 18
TubiSpawn (1997)August 1
TubiPan’s Labyrinth (2006)August 1
TubiFinal Destination (2000)August 1
TubiFriday The 13th (2009)August 1
TubiGremlins (1984)August 1
TubiRob Zombie’s Halloween (2007)August 1
TubiRob Zombie’s Halloween II (2009)August 1
TubiHollow Man (2000)August 1
TubiRed Water (2003)August 1
TubiThe Shallows (2016)August 1
TubiScooby-Doo (2002)August 1
TubiScooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)August 1
TubiPredators (2010)August 1
TubiJaws (1975)August 1
TubiJaws 2 (1978)August 1
TubiJaws 3-D (1983)August 1
TubiJaws: The Revenge (1987)August 1
TubiV/H/S/ (Franchise)August 4
TubiThe Housekeeper (2023)August 9
TubiClimax (2018)August 22
TubiMonsters (2010)August 22
TubiRock the Boat (2023)August 17

Horror Streaming Titles Expiring Soon

On Their Way Out: These films have one foot in the grave—bump ‘em to the top of your August 2023 queue while you can!
Streaming ServiceMovieDate
The Criterion ChannelThe Haunting (1963)August 31
The Criterion ChannelDr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1920)August 31
The Criterion ChannelThe Haunted House (1921)August 31
HBO MaxDeep Blue Sea (1999)August 31
HBO MaxGodzilla (2014)August 31
HBO MaxGodzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)August 31
HBO MaxHellboy (2004)August 31
HBO MaxHellraiser III: Hell on Earth (1992)August 31
HBO MaxHellraiser IV: Bloodline (1996)August 31
HBO MaxHellraiser V: Inferno (2000)August 31
HBO MaxHellraiser VII: Deader (2005)August 31
HBO MaxHellraiser: Hellseeker (2002)August 31
HBO MaxHellraiser: Hellworld (2005)August 31
HBO MaxHouse at the End of the Street (2012)August 31
HBO MaxKing Kong (1933)August 31
HBO MaxMy Bloody Valentine (1981)August 31
HBO MaxSinister (2012)August 31
HBO MaxThe Crazies (2010)August 31
HBO MaxThe Ring Two (2005)August 31
HBO MaxVampire in Brooklyn (1995)August 31
HuluAbraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2011)August 31
HuluJurassic Park (1993)August 31
HuluThe Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)August 31
HuluJurassic Park III (2001)August 31
HuluPredators (2010)August 31
HuluThe Shape of Water (2017)August 31
NetflixParanormal Activity (2007)August 31
NetflixThe Ring (2002)August 31
PlexAn American Werewolf In London (1981)August TBD
PlexWinchester (2018)August TBD

Meg has been writing professionally about all things film-related since 2016. She is a Senior Contributor at Film School Rejects as well as a Curator for One Perfect Shot. She has attended international film festivals such as TIFF, Hot Docs, and the Nitrate Picture Show as a member of the press. In her day job as an archivist and records manager, she regularly works with physical media and is committed to ensuring ongoing physical media accessibility in the digital age. You can find more of Meg's work at Cinema Scope, Dead Central, and Nonfics. She has also appeared on a number of film-related podcasts, including All the President's Minutes, Zodiac: Chronicle, Cannes I Kick It?, and Junk Filter. Her work has been shared on NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour, Business Insider, and CherryPicks. Meg has a B.A. from the University of King's College and a Master of Information degree from the University of Toronto.

