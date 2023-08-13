All the Horror You Need to Stream in August 2023

Summer loving, had me a blast (of blood, probably).

Published on August 13th, 2023

Welcome to Horrorscope, a monthly column keeping horror nerds and initiates up to date on all the horror content coming to and leaving your favorite streaming services. Here’s what to stream in August 2023:

Howdy boils and ghouls.

With the dog days of summer are upon us, hopefully you’re all practicing good sun safety. Which is to say: staying inside and watching horror movies. This is that one secret dermatologists don’t want you to know about. I’m sunspot free for a reason, Joanne. It’s because I can’t stop watching Amicus ensemble pieces on Tubi.

This month sees a bit of everything: old classics, franchise dumps, and new features shuffling from one streaming service to another.

Be sure to peruse the complete list below, calendar in hand, for a full picture of what horror movies are coming and going from your favorite streaming services in August 2023.

Please keep in mind that all dates listed below may not apply to viewers outside the US.

August 2023 Horror Streaming Cheat Sheet

Finding true-blue horror films on The Criterion Channel is always a nice treat, and three very good ones are leaving at the end of the month! These include the certified haunted house banger The Haunting (1963) as well as two silent films from the 1920s, which are short and will make you smarter (that’s what happens when you watch 100-year-old movies, right?).

As of August 1st you can catch the Jurassic Park franchise for free on Freevee. If free streaming “bothers you” you can take your capitalist ass over to Hulu, which is also streaming the series.

on Freevee. If free streaming “bothers you” you can take your capitalist ass over to Hulu, which is also streaming the series. Get your Freddy freak-on over at HBO Max, which invites the entire A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise to its service on the first of the month. Also don’t forget to catch a solid handful of Hellraiser sequels before they depart from the service at the end of the month.

to its service on the first of the month. Also don’t forget to catch a solid handful of before they depart from the service at the end of the month. Do you want to play a game? A good chunk of the Saw franchise will be available on Prime Video as of August 1st.

will be available on Prime Video as of August 1st. The people’s streaming service, Tubi, is bringing a number of banger double-bills to its platform on the first of the month including: Both of Rob Zombie’s Halloweens; both of James Gunn’s Scooby-Doos and all four Jaws films.

Collection Corner: August 2023 Horror Streaming

The Criterion Channel Grindhouse Gothic: Roger Corman Directs Edgar Allan Poe (as of August 1) “Roger Corman began one of the most artistically ambitious projects of his heroic career with a series of brilliantly inventive, hair-raising adaptations of stories by Edgar Allan Poe” Titles include The Premature Burial , House of Usher , and The Raven

ARROW Reece Shearsmith Selects (as of August 7) “How do you possibly choose a selection of favourite ARROW film releases and not go mad in the process? Well, that’s what ARROW asked me to do, and I’ve done both. So please go ahead and read my choices as I find I must kill again…” Titles include Deep Red , The Crazies , Society Roger Avary Selects (as of August 21st) “When I select a film, dear viewer, it is safe. There is no question about it anymore. My Selects are the best films. I don’t mean that they’re the most virtuous, or indeed the least virtuous, or the cleverest or the stupidest, or the most expensive or the best made. But the best. In a word, films about which there is no question.” Titles Include The Living Dead Girl , The Bird with the Crystal Plumage , Road Games This is Torture! (as of August 25) “A curated collection dastardly designed to make you wince and recoil in shock and horror from the misery, torment and agony being inflicted. Dare you peek between your fingers to witness the graphic and painful torments contained within ‘This is Torture!’?” Titles Include American Guinea Pig: Sacrifice , American Guinea Pig: The Song of Solomon , American Guinea Pig: Bloodshock



New(ish) Releases

2021

Old (Freevee)

(Freevee) Malignant (Hulu)

Bliss (Screambox)

Ghastly Brothers (Screambox)

America Latina (Shudder)

2022

Skinamarink (Hulu)

Enys Men (Hulu)

Bones and All (Prime Video)

6 Wheels From Hell (Screambox)

Sinphony (Screambox)

The Communion Girl (2022)

2023

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (Netflix)

Marry My Dead Body (Netflix)

Killer Book Club (Netflix)

Organ Trail (Paramount+)

Unseen (Prime Video)

The Black Demon (Prime Video)

Subject (Screambox)

Bad Things (Shudder)

The Housekeeper (Tubi)

Rock the Boat (Tubi)

The streaming service champion of the month is Criterion Channel, who really went and said “Halloween comes early this year.” Thanks, lads.

The streaming service dunce of the month is Peacock, who are only bringing the marginally horror-adjacent R.I.P.D. to the table this month. Somehow that’s worse that Disney+ having no horror at all.

Horror Streaming Highlights for August 2023

Pick of the Month — Grindhouse Gothic: Roger Corman Directs Edgar Allen Poe

Synopsis: Released in a sarcastically short four-year period between 1960 and 1964, exploitation cinema’s grandpa Roger Corman directed eight (yes, eight) cinematic adaptations of stories by gothic grump Edgar Allen Poe.

Whether or not you think Corman’s “Poe Cycle” is for you, here’s my selling point: all eight films are around eighty minutes long. The secret to Corman’s productivity (apart from rigorous pre-production) is efficiency. Bless him.

The collection includes all eight of Corman’s Poe Cycle films: House of Usher; The Pit and the Pendulum; The Premature Burial; Tales of Terror; The Haunted Palace; The Raven; The Masque of the Red Death; and The Tomb of Ligeia. While all the films have recognizable Poe-ish hallmarks (live entombments, black cats, “dead” wives, and blood-red candles), each brings some new macabre twist to the table. Want a horror comedy? Watch The Raven. Want a “omg it’s just like covid” fable? Watch The Masque of the Red Death.

Dig in, enjoy, and remember to always know where your cat is before you wall-up your nemesis in your cellar!

Arriving on The Criterion Channel on August 1st.

The horror origins of Oppenheimer’s own Josh Hartnett

Synopsis: When the teachers at Herrington High start acting a little more murder-y than usual, an unlikely group of students must band together to get to the bottom of their suspicious behavior.

Do I need an excuse to recommend Robert Rodriguez‘s teen sci-fi horror classic? Of course not. Do I feel a responsibility to remind y’all that Christopher Nolan’s newest boy, Josh Hartnett, started his movie career making horror movies? Absolutely. (Technically his debut was Halloween H20, but The Faculty came out the same year, so sue me).

The Faculty has many boons, from its aggressive Y2K sensibility to an all-star ensemble cast that is so star-studded it’s almost sarcastic. For the benefit of any of you who have yet to see it, I’ll keep the credits hush hush so you can gasp with glee when the credits roll. It’s fun. It’s gory. It’s got a soundtrack that includes both The Offspring and Garbage. Run, don’t walk.

Arriving on Paramount+ on August 1st.

Cannibalism, for the teens!

Synopsis: It’s Ronald Reagan’s America and Maren and Lee are doing their best to survive in it. The teenage duo are cannibals, drawn, compulsively, to the consumption of human flesh. On a cross-country road trip, the pair dig into their traumatic pasts and explore a budding romance.

Based on Camille DeAngelis’ 2015 novel of the same name, Bones and All is is a remarkably tender character study that also happens to have a lot of people-eating in it. If you’re a fan of Trouble Every Day or Ganja & Hess, this modern take on the horror x romance sub-genre is well worth seeking out. Throw in music by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross and a stellar cast headlined by Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell and you’ve got yourself one of the more enticingly bizarre entries in Luca Guadagnino‘s career.

Arriving on Prime Video August 8.

A body horror-filled descent into what it costs to make it in Hollywood

Synopsis: An aspiring starlet with stars in her eyes is killing herself to make it in Hollywood. No, literally. It’s hard out here, and Sarah is willing to do absolutely anything to make it big. She just didn’t think the whole “die and be re born” thing was going to be so literal.

If anything, Starry Eyes has only become more relevant since it premiered in 2014. A tale about a young woman desperate for fame — so desperate she’ll sell her soul, shed her skin, and sever personal ties — feels very on-brand for the 2020s. Grounded by a fantastic lead performance by Alex Essoe (who recently starred in The Pope’s Exorcist), this under-seen Hollywood horrorshow is a must-see.

Arriving on Screambox August 1st.

Streamable Horror Incoming This Month

Fresh blood: A list of all the horror content coming to streaming services in August 2023.

Streaming Service Movie Date ARROW The Last Supper (1995) August 18 The Criterion Channel Colossus: The Forbin Project, (1970) August 1 The Criterion Channel The Haunted Palace (1963) August 1 The Criterion Channel House of Usher, Roger (1960) August 1 The Criterion Channel The Masque of the Red Death, (1964) August 1 The Criterion Channel The Pit and the Pendulum (1961) August 1 The Criterion Channel The Premature Burial (1962) August 1 The Criterion Channel The Raven (1963) August 1 The Criterion Channel Tales of Terror (1962) August 1 The Criterion Channel The Tomb of Ligeia (1964) August 1 Freevee Death Becomes Her (1992) August 1 Freevee Jurassic Park (1993) August 1 Freevee Jurassic Park III (2001) August 1 Freevee Jurassic World (2015) August 1 Freevee Old (2021) August 1 Freevee The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) August 1 HBO Max A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) August 1 HBO Max A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010) August 1 HBO Max A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985) August 1 HBO Max A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987) August 1 HBO Max A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988) August 1 HBO Max A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989) August 1 HBO Max Chernobyl Diaries (2012) August 1 HBO Max Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993) August 1 HBO Max Rubber (2010) August 1 HBO Max Spawn (1997) August 1 HBO Max The Amityville Horror (1979) August 1 HBO Max The Amityville Horror (2005) August 1 HBO Max Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994) August 1 Hulu The Craft (1996) August 1 Hulu The Hills Have Eyes (2006) August 1 Hulu Hotel Transylvania (2012) August 1 Hulu Jurassic Park (1993) August 1 Hulu The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) August 1 Hulu Jurassic Park III (2001) August 1 Hulu Only Lovers Left Alive (2014) August 1 Hulu Pandorum (2009) August 1 Hulu Practical Magic (1998) August 1 Hulu Skinamarink (2022) August 4 Hulu Enys Men (2022) August 9 Hulu Malignant (2021) August 27 Netflix Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (2023) August 3 Netflix Marry My Dead Body (2023) August 10 Netflix Killer Book Club (2023) August 25 Paramount+ The Faculty (1998) August 1 Paramount+ Organ Trail (2023) August 1 Paramount+ Jacob’s Ladder (unclear which version) August 1 Paramount+ King Kong (1976) August 1 Paramount+ Nightwatch (1997) August 1 Paramount+ Rosemary’s Baby (unclear which version) August 1 Paramount+ Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) August 1 Paramount+ The Crow (1994) August 1 Paramount+ The Devil Inside (2012) August 1 Paramount+ The Midnight Meat Train (2008) August 1 Paramount+ The Uninvited (unclear which version) August 1 Peacock R.I.P.D. (2013) August 1 Plex V/H/S (2012) August 4 Plex Climax (2018) August 22 Prime Video Paranormal Activity 2 (2010) August 1 Prime Video Saw (2004) August 1 Prime Video Saw II (2005) August 1 Prime Video Saw III (2006) August 1 Prime Video Saw IV (2007) August 1 Prime Video Saw V (2008) August 1 Prime Video Saw VI (2009) August 1 Prime Video The Addams Family (2019) August 1 Prime Video Bones and All (2022) August 8 Prime Video Unseen (2023) August 18 Prime Video The Black Demon (2023) August 22 Screambox 6 Wheels from Hell (2022) August 1 Screambox Bliss (2021) August 1 Screambox Chopping Mall (1986) August 1 Screambox Deadgirl (2008) August 1 Screambox Footprints (unclear which version) August 1 Screambox Frankenstein’s Army (2013) August 1 Screambox Ghastly Brothers (2021) August 1 Screambox Hatchet II (2010) August 1 Screambox Hatchet III (2013) August 1 Screambox Victor Crowley (2017) August 1 Screambox I Like Bats (1986) August 1 Screambox The Innkeepers (2011) August 1 Screambox Late Phases: Night of the Lone Wolf (2014) August 1 Screambox Magic (1978) August 1 Screambox My Grandpa is a Vampire (1992) August 1 Screambox Offspring (2009) August 1 Screambox Sinphony (2022) August 1 Screambox Starry Eyes (2014) August 1 Screambox Stitches (2012) August 1 Screambox Subject (2023) August 1 Screambox The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974) August 1 Screambox Witchboard (1986) August 1 Screambox The Woman (2011) August 1 Shudder Tower: A Bright Day (2017) August 7 Shudder Momument (2018) August 7 Shudder The Communion Girl (2022) August 11 Shudder Elizabeth Harvest (2018) August 14 Shudder A Dark Song (2016) August 14 Shudder America Latina (2021) August 14 Shudder Bad Things (2023) August 18 Shudder Sea Fever (2019) August 18 Tubi Spawn (1997) August 1 Tubi Pan’s Labyrinth (2006) August 1 Tubi Final Destination (2000) August 1 Tubi Friday The 13th (2009) August 1 Tubi Gremlins (1984) August 1 Tubi Rob Zombie’s Halloween (2007) August 1 Tubi Rob Zombie’s Halloween II (2009) August 1 Tubi Hollow Man (2000) August 1 Tubi Red Water (2003) August 1 Tubi The Shallows (2016) August 1 Tubi Scooby-Doo (2002) August 1 Tubi Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004) August 1 Tubi Predators (2010) August 1 Tubi Jaws (1975) August 1 Tubi Jaws 2 (1978) August 1 Tubi Jaws 3-D (1983) August 1 Tubi Jaws: The Revenge (1987) August 1 Tubi V/H/S/ (Franchise) August 4 Tubi The Housekeeper (2023) August 9 Tubi Climax (2018) August 22 Tubi Monsters (2010) August 22 Tubi Rock the Boat (2023) August 17

Horror Streaming Titles Expiring Soon

On Their Way Out: These films have one foot in the grave—bump ‘em to the top of your August 2023 queue while you can!

Streaming Service Movie Date The Criterion Channel The Haunting (1963) August 31 The Criterion Channel Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1920) August 31 The Criterion Channel The Haunted House (1921) August 31 HBO Max Deep Blue Sea (1999) August 31 HBO Max Godzilla (2014) August 31 HBO Max Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) August 31 HBO Max Hellboy (2004) August 31 HBO Max Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth (1992) August 31 HBO Max Hellraiser IV: Bloodline (1996) August 31 HBO Max Hellraiser V: Inferno (2000) August 31 HBO Max Hellraiser VII: Deader (2005) August 31 HBO Max Hellraiser: Hellseeker (2002) August 31 HBO Max Hellraiser: Hellworld (2005) August 31 HBO Max House at the End of the Street (2012) August 31 HBO Max King Kong (1933) August 31 HBO Max My Bloody Valentine (1981) August 31 HBO Max Sinister (2012) August 31 HBO Max The Crazies (2010) August 31 HBO Max The Ring Two (2005) August 31 HBO Max Vampire in Brooklyn (1995) August 31 Hulu Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2011) August 31 Hulu Jurassic Park (1993) August 31 Hulu The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) August 31 Hulu Jurassic Park III (2001) August 31 Hulu Predators (2010) August 31 Hulu The Shape of Water (2017) August 31 Netflix Paranormal Activity (2007) August 31 Netflix The Ring (2002) August 31 Plex An American Werewolf In London (1981) August TBD Plex Winchester (2018) August TBD

