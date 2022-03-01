Home
All the Horror You Need to Stream in March 2022

From creepy collections to spooky selections, here’s what’s new in the world of horror this month.
Streaming Horror March 2022
By  · Published on March 1st, 2022

Welcome to Horrorscope, a monthly column keeping horror nerds and initiates up to date on all the horror content coming to and leaving from your favorite streaming services. Here’s all the essential horror streaming in March 2022:

Hello, friends. (Or is it fiends?)

Entering March, we must steel ourselves for the death throes of winter. Much like a slasher villain, winter has a habit of playing dead only to lurch back to life with surprise snowstorms, flash-freezes, and sub-zero temperatures. Do not fall for fakeout spring! It is a ruse!

If you’re looking for a way to ride out these final frigid weeks, you’re in luck if you’re a horror fan. March brings gory gifts in the form of collections, new releases, and previously un-streamable new finds.

Be sure to peruse the complete list below, calendar in hand, for a full picture of what horror movies are coming and going from your favorite streaming services in March 2022. Keep in mind that all dates listed below may not apply to viewers outside the US.

March 2022 Horror Streaming Cheat Sheet

Horror Streaming Highlights for March 2022

Pick of the Month: Arrebato

Arrebato

Synopsis: A low-budget horror director named José Sirgado (Eusebio Poncela) has a hard time keeping his head on straight. His heroin habit has left him in shambles, with a poor grip on reality and a string of shattered relationships. Then, one day, José comes across a new exhilarating habit: a creative team up with a vampiric filmmaker named Pedro (Will More) with an interest in time-lapse photography. Falling head-first down a rabbit hole where addiction and obsession are one and the same, José becomes overwhelmed by a mysterious red frame that has infiltrated their films.

Quasi lyrical and rumored to have been created under the influence of … several substances…, to call Arrebato hallucinatory is an understatement. While filmmakers are often ready to trip over themselves to sing the praises of their artistic medium, Arrebato (along with its closest cousins, Videodrome and Peeping Tom), is patently terrified about the insidious power of the moving image. Directed by Iván Zulueta (who readers may be more familiar with as the psychedelic poster designer behind Pedro Almodóvar’s early underground films), Arrebato is the final word on cinemania (cinephilia’s dark, paranoid alter-ego). A draining, clammy fever dream in the best way possible, Arrebato is one of the finest examples of “cinema as a drug” you’re liable to find.

Available on The Criterion Channel beginning March 17th.

Ah, the skin… an ill-fitting garment for this sordid existence

Livid

Synopsis: Hey, are you tired of feeling safe, secure, and comfy in the fleshy meat prison known as your body? Are you one of those unflappable horror fans who barely balk at a good old-fashioned dismemberment or overblown slasher kill? Well, boy, oh boy, have we got the curated collection for you. Enter: the New French Extremity.

First coined (as a pejorative) by Artforum critic James Quandt in 2004, the New French Extremity describes a collection of transgressive films that emerged out of France in the 21st century. Boasting a disturbing lack of humanity and an apparent allergy to keeping the skin on the body, films of The New French Extremity have been described as a “cinema of the body” for a reason. Namely, in that they are actively interested in desecrating the human form in a multitude of upsetting, visceral, and unceremonious ways.

By the way, if you’re wondering what the Old French Extremity is, The Independent‘s Jonathan Romney puts it that there has existed a (mostly French) conglomerate of freaks since at least as far back as the Marquis de Sade.

If none of this has scared you off yet, then good news: the sadists over at Shudder are shining a spotlight on essential titles from the boundary-pushing wave of genre films. All the titles below are available to stream stateside, and Yankees would do well to note the presence of Julien Maury’s Livid (pictured above), which was previously unavailable to stream in the US.

Shudder’s “Modern French Horror Collection” will also add the following titles to the service: Inside, High Tension, Bastards, Trouble Every Day, Evolution, Frontier(s), and MartyrsThese films join the following films previously available on Shudder, also featured in the collection: Adoration, The Advent Calendar, Among the Living, Brotherhood of the Wolf, Islands, Kandisha, Knife + Heart, Sheitan, The Strange Color of Your Body’s Tears, Let the Corpses Tan, Teddy, Terror Sisters, Them, and Zombi Child.

Available on Shudder starting March 1st.

Push the boundaries of taste and decency with the beginner’s guide to Spanish madman Jesús Franco

The Awful Dr Orlof streaming horror March 2022

Synopsis: That’s right we’re spoiling you with not one but TWO collections this month. We encourage you to seek out this marvelous library of films from the prolific Spanish king of low-budget erotic horror, Jess (Jesús) Franco. 

If a New French Extremity collection is a little too “mainstream” for you, fear not. Or wait, do. Because nothing will put the fear of no-budget genre god into you quite like the work of Jesús Franco, a filmmaker who made well over 1980 films spanning sexploitation, horror, and (get this) horror-sexploitation. The “Nightmares Come at Night: The Jess Franco Collection” is a surefire way to push the boundaries of taste and decency in the most fun way possible. A workaholic who appeared to be bound by some hilariously specific demonic contract to make as many B-movies as possible, what Franco lacked in funds he more than made up for in contagious zeal.

Titles include: Oasis of the Living Dead, The Awful Dr. Orlof, Nightmares Come at Night, Eugenie De Sade, The Sadist Baron von Klaus.

Available on ARROW starting March 1st.

What’s better than this? Guys being dudes who try to pull off the perfect murder and then host a dinner party on their victim’s corpse?

Rope

Synopsis: Two gay lovers — uh, I mean *very close friends* — strangle their former prep school classmate in their Manhattan penthouse apartment. The crime, they tell themselves, is an intellectual exercise, an aesthete’s attempt to establish their superiority by pulling off the perfect murder. Part of the morbid song and dance is to host a dinner party with their victim’s parents and fiancée, the corpse hidden just out of sight in the chest beneath the table cloth. Also present at the wildly tense get-together is the pair’s prep-school headmaster, Ruper Cadell (James Stewart), who inadvertently planted the murderous seeds in the young boys’ minds all those years ago.

Based on Patrick Hamilton’s 1929 play of the same name,  Rope (1948) marks the second of Alfred Hitchcock‘s single-locale features (the first being the wildly underrated Lifeboat). Comprised of 10 long takes stitched together to give the impression of one continuous, feature-length shot, Rope is quietly suspenseful and loudly queer in a way that’ll have you shaking in your boots. At a brisk 80-minutes, you can’t afford not to watch Rope, quite frankly.

Available on Peacock beginning March 1st.

Streamable Horror Incoming This Month

Fresh blood: A list of all the horror content coming to streaming services in March 2022.
Streaming ServiceMovieDate
ARROWCrimson (1973)March 1
ARROWBlack Magic Rites (1973)March 1
ARROWDr Jekyll’s Mistress (1964)March 1
ARROWFemale Vampire (1973)March 1
ARROWNightmares Come at Night (1970)March 1
ARROWOasis of the Living Dead (1982)March 1
ARROWThe Awful Dr Orloff (1962)March 1
ARROWThe Sadistic Baron von Klaus (1962)March 1
ARROWA Virgin Among the Living Dead (1973)March 1
ARROWEugenie de Sade (1973)March 1
ARROWThe Demoniacs (1974)March 1
ARROWDeadline (1980)March 7
ARROWHollywood Horror House (1970)March 7
ARROWNight Owl (1993)March 7
ARROWThe Corruption of Chris Miller (1973)March 7
ARROWStar Time (1992)March 7
ARROWThe Beta Test (2021)March 11
ARROWThe Testament of Dr Mabuse (1933)March 14
ARROWDr Mabuse the Gambler (1922)March 14
ARROWThe Cabinet of Dr Caligari (1920)March 21
ARROWThe Golem (1920)March 21
ARROWThe Hands of Orlac (1924)March 21
The Criterion ChannelMurders in the Zoo (1933)March 1
The Criterion ChannelEve’s Bayou (1997)March 2
The Criterion ChannelArrebato (1979)March 17
HBO MaxResident Evil (1996)March 1
HBO MaxResident Evil: Afterlife (2010)March 1
HBO MaxResident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)March 1
HBO MaxResident Evil: Damnation (2021)March 1
HBO MaxResident Evil: Extinction (2007)March 1
HBO MaxResident Evil: Retribution (2012)March 1
HBO MaxUrban Legend (1998)March 1
HBO MaxBlade II (2002)March 2
HBO MaxHalloween Kills (2021)March 18
HuluBlue Velvet (1986)March 1
HuluEdward Scissorhands (1990)March 1
HuluFlatliners (1990)March 1
HuluFright Night (1985)March 1
HuluGhoulies (1985)March 1
HuluLand of the Dead (2005)March 1
HuluThe Omen (1976)March 1
HuluPredators (2010)March 1
HuluTim Burton's Corpse Bride (2005)March 1
HuluThe Woman in Black (2002)March 1
HuluOculus (2013)March 3
IMDb TVAbraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)March 1
IMDb TVBeautiful Creatures (2013)March 1
IMDb TVBlack Sheep (1996)March 1
IMDb TVDeep Blue Sea (1999)March 1
IMDb TVThe Fourth Kind (2009)March 1
IMDb TVWallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)March 1
IMDb TVThe Invisible Man (2020)March 19
NetflixA Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)March 1
NetflixA Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)March 1
NetflixFreddy vs. Jason (2003)March 1
Paramount+Blue Velvet (1986)March 1
Paramount+Edward Scissorhands (1990)March 1
Paramount+Flatliners (unclear which version)March 1
Paramount+Ghoulies (1984)March 1
Paramount+Scary Movie 3 (2003)March 1
Paramount+The Omen (unclear which version)March 1
Paramount+The Woman in Black (unclear which version)March 1
PeacockThe Birds (1963)March 1
PeacockHitchcock: Rear Window (1954) March 1
PeacockHitchcock: Rope (1948)March 1
PeacockHitchcock: Vertigo (1958)March 1
PeacockLeprechaun (1993) March 1
PeacockLeprechaun II (1994)March 1
PeacockLeprechaun III (1995) March 1
PeacockLeprechaun 4: Lost in Space (1997)March 1
PeacockLeprechaun V: In the Hood (2000)March 1
PeacockLeprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood (2003)March 1
PeacockPsycho (1960)March 1
PeacockSeven (1995)March 1
PeacockSinister (2012)March 1
PeacockUnderworld (2003)March 1
PeacockUnderworld Awakening (2012) March 1
PeacockUnderworld: Blood Wars (2016)March 1
PeacockVan Helsing (2004)March 1
PeacockZombieland (2009)March 1
Prime VideoPrometheus (2012)March 1
Prime VideoChronicle (2012)March 1
Prime Video​​Blacula (1972)March 1
Prime VideoScream, Blacula, Scream! (1973)March 1
ShudderThe Town That Dreaded Sundown (Unclear which version)March 1
ShudderInside (2007)March 1
ShudderLivid (2011)March 1
ShudderFrontier(s) (2007)March 1
ShudderMartyrs (2008)March 1
ShudderIrreversible (2002)March 1
ShudderHigh Tension (2003)March 1
ShudderDarkman (1990)March 1
ShudderDarkman II: The Return of the Durant (1995)March 1
ShudderDarkman III: Die Darkman Die (1996)March 1
ShudderDeath Drop Gorgeous (2020)March 1
ShudderTrouble Every Day (2001)March 1
ShudderBastards (2013)March 1
ShudderÉvolution (2015)March 1
ShudderThe Scary of Sixty-First (2022)March 3
ShudderThe Nightmare (2015)March 7
ShudderMemory: The Origins of Alien (2019)March 7
ShudderDarling (2015)March 7
ShudderCorporate Animals (2019)March 7
ShudderThe Seed (2022)March 10
ShudderTriangle (2009)March 14
ShudderDario Argento’s Trauma (1993)March 14
ShudderHome With a View of a Monster (2019)March 14
ShudderHounds of Love (2016)March 14
ShudderTragedy Girls (2017)March 14
ShudderThe Bunker Game (2022)March 17
ShudderSiege (1983)March 21
ShudderBirth of the Living Dead (2013)March 21
ShudderAwait Further Instructions (2018)March 21
ShudderThe Spine of Night (2022)March 24
ShudderExtra Ordinary (2019)March 25
ShudderBlood Conscious (2021)March 28
ShudderMinor Premise (2020)March 28
ShudderEaten Alive (1976)March 28
ShudderNight’s End (2022)March 31
TubiBuffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)March 1
TubiConstantine (2005)March 1
TubiHellboy (2019)March 1
TubiI Am Legend (2009)March 1
TubiEve's Bayou (1997)March 1
TubiEdward Scissorhands (1990)March 1
TubiAnacondas: Trail of Blood (2009)March 1
TubiAnacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid (2004)March 1
TubiDeep Rising (1998)March 1
TubiFinal Destination (2000)March 1
TubiFinal Destination (2003)March 1
TubiIt (1990)March 1
TubiLake Placid 2 (2003)March 1
TubiLake Placid 3 (2010)March 1
TubiLake Placid: The Final Chapter (2012)March 1
TubiThe Eye (2008)March 1
TubiValentine (2001)March 1
TubiAlien: Resurrection (1997)March 1
TubiAlien 3 (1992)March 1
TubiDeath Link (2021)March 4

Horror Titles Expiring from Streaming Soon

Streaming ServiceMovieDate
HBO MAXBlindness (2008)March 31
HBO MAXEvil Dead 2 (1987)March 31
HBO MAXFirestarter (1984) March 31
HBO MAXThe Evil Dead (1983)March 31
HBO MAXThe Rite (2011)March 31
HuluThe Addams Family (2019)March 23
HuluBlue Velvet (1986)March 31
HuluThe Crazies (2010)March 31
HuluEdward Scissorhands (1990)March 31
HuluFlatliners (1990)March 31
HuluGhoulies (1985)March 31
HuluThe Omen (1976)March 31
HuluPhenomenon (1996)March 31
HuluRed Eye (2005)March 31
HuluVictor Frankenstein (2015)March 31
HuluWithin (2016)March 31
NetflixEight Legged Freaks (2002)March 31
NetflixGremlins (1984)March 31
NetflixParanormal Activity (2007)March 31
NetflixInterview with the Vampire (1994)March 31

Meg Shields is the humble farm boy of your dreams and a senior contributor at Film School Rejects. She currently runs three columns at FSR: The Queue, How'd They Do That?, and Horrorscope. She is also a curator for One Perfect Shot and a freelance writer for hire. Meg can be found screaming about John Boorman's 'Excalibur' on Twitter here: @TheWorstNun. (She/Her).

