All the Horror You Need to Stream in March 2022

From creepy collections to spooky selections, here’s what’s new in the world of horror this month.

Welcome to Horrorscope, a monthly column keeping horror nerds and initiates up to date on all the horror content coming to and leaving from your favorite streaming services. Here’s all the essential horror streaming in March 2022:

Hello, friends. (Or is it fiends?)

Entering March, we must steel ourselves for the death throes of winter. Much like a slasher villain, winter has a habit of playing dead only to lurch back to life with surprise snowstorms, flash-freezes, and sub-zero temperatures. Do not fall for fakeout spring! It is a ruse!

If you’re looking for a way to ride out these final frigid weeks, you’re in luck if you’re a horror fan. March brings gory gifts in the form of collections, new releases, and previously un-streamable new finds.

Be sure to peruse the complete list below, calendar in hand, for a full picture of what horror movies are coming and going from your favorite streaming services in March 2022. Keep in mind that all dates listed below may not apply to viewers outside the US.

March 2022 Horror Streaming Cheat Sheet

You can watch Leigh Whannell’s The Invisible Man (2020) for free on IMDb TV starting on March 19th.

(2020) for free on IMDb TV starting on March 19th. If you’re a Peacock subscriber, treat yourself to a marathon of the first six entries in the Leprechaun franchise.

franchise. Peacock subscribers can also enjoy one heck of a Hitchcock marathon, with titles like Rope (1948) and Vertigo (1958) hitting the platform. If you had FOMO about the recent Hitch collection on the Criterion Channel, this is your in!

(1948) and (1958) hitting the platform. If you had FOMO about the recent Hitch collection on the Criterion Channel, this is your in! Are you a Prime Video subscriber? A Blacula double bill is at your fingertips.

double bill is at your fingertips. If you’re into David Gordon Green’s Halloween legacy reboots (and you have HBO Max), an extended cut of Halloween Kills (2021) is hitting the service on March 18th.

is hitting the service on March 18th. If March 1st hits and you, an HBO Max subscriber, want to watch six entries from the Resident Evil franchise, you can do that!

franchise, you can do that! There are five hot and fresh premieres hitting Shudder this. month: The Scary of Sixty-First (March 3rd); The Seed (March 10th); The Bunker Game (March 17th); The Spine of Night (March 24th); Night’s End (March 31st).

(March 3rd); (March 10th); (March 17th); (March 24th); (March 31st). Also on Shudder, we’re being treated to two making-of documentaries about horror classics: Memory: The Origins of Alien (March 7th); Birth of the Living Dead (March 21st).

(March 7th); (March 21st). Also on Shudder: the Darkman trilogy, at your raw, skinless fingertips! I am a late convert to the church of Darkman, but let me tell you, it is a breath of fresh air in this age of toothless superhero fare. Sam Raimi, rebuffed from making a Batman film, making a high-energy, expressionistic superhero horror movie starring Liam Neeson and Frances McDormand? Hell yes.

trilogy, at your raw, skinless fingertips! I am a late convert to the church of Darkman, but let me tell you, it is a breath of fresh air in this age of toothless superhero fare. Sam Raimi, rebuffed from making a Batman film, making a high-energy, expressionistic superhero horror movie starring Liam Neeson and Frances McDormand? Hell yes. ARROW continues to deliver incredibly niche collections of genre and exploitation fare. This month, look forward to the second volume of Vinegar Syndrome highlights ( Night Owl , Hollywood Horror House , Star Time , Deadline ), arriving on March 7th.

, , , ), arriving on March 7th. Other new horror collections at ARROW include The Dark Side of Hollywood (March 11th), Master of Darkness: The Fritz Lang Collection (March 14th), Lies & Deceit: The Films of Claude Chabrol (March 18th); and the silent-era showcase Dead Silent (March 21st).

Horror Streaming Highlights for March 2022

Pick of the Month: Arrebato

Synopsis: A low-budget horror director named José Sirgado (Eusebio Poncela) has a hard time keeping his head on straight. His heroin habit has left him in shambles, with a poor grip on reality and a string of shattered relationships. Then, one day, José comes across a new exhilarating habit: a creative team up with a vampiric filmmaker named Pedro (Will More) with an interest in time-lapse photography. Falling head-first down a rabbit hole where addiction and obsession are one and the same, José becomes overwhelmed by a mysterious red frame that has infiltrated their films.

Quasi lyrical and rumored to have been created under the influence of … several substances…, to call Arrebato hallucinatory is an understatement. While filmmakers are often ready to trip over themselves to sing the praises of their artistic medium, Arrebato (along with its closest cousins, Videodrome and Peeping Tom), is patently terrified about the insidious power of the moving image. Directed by Iván Zulueta (who readers may be more familiar with as the psychedelic poster designer behind Pedro Almodóvar’s early underground films), Arrebato is the final word on cinemania (cinephilia’s dark, paranoid alter-ego). A draining, clammy fever dream in the best way possible, Arrebato is one of the finest examples of “cinema as a drug” you’re liable to find.

Available on The Criterion Channel beginning March 17th.

Synopsis: Hey, are you tired of feeling safe, secure, and comfy in the fleshy meat prison known as your body? Are you one of those unflappable horror fans who barely balk at a good old-fashioned dismemberment or overblown slasher kill? Well, boy, oh boy, have we got the curated collection for you. Enter: the New French Extremity.

First coined (as a pejorative) by Artforum critic James Quandt in 2004, the New French Extremity describes a collection of transgressive films that emerged out of France in the 21st century. Boasting a disturbing lack of humanity and an apparent allergy to keeping the skin on the body, films of The New French Extremity have been described as a “cinema of the body” for a reason. Namely, in that they are actively interested in desecrating the human form in a multitude of upsetting, visceral, and unceremonious ways.

By the way, if you’re wondering what the Old French Extremity is, The Independent‘s Jonathan Romney puts it that there has existed a (mostly French) conglomerate of freaks since at least as far back as the Marquis de Sade.

If none of this has scared you off yet, then good news: the sadists over at Shudder are shining a spotlight on essential titles from the boundary-pushing wave of genre films. All the titles below are available to stream stateside, and Yankees would do well to note the presence of Julien Maury’s Livid (pictured above), which was previously unavailable to stream in the US.

Shudder’s “Modern French Horror Collection” will also add the following titles to the service: Inside, High Tension, Bastards, Trouble Every Day, Evolution, Frontier(s), and Martyrs. These films join the following films previously available on Shudder, also featured in the collection: Adoration, The Advent Calendar, Among the Living, Brotherhood of the Wolf, Islands, Kandisha, Knife + Heart, Sheitan, The Strange Color of Your Body’s Tears, Let the Corpses Tan, Teddy, Terror Sisters, Them, and Zombi Child.

Available on Shudder starting March 1st.

Push the boundaries of taste and decency with the beginner’s guide to Spanish madman Jesús Franco

Synopsis: That’s right we’re spoiling you with not one but TWO collections this month. We encourage you to seek out this marvelous library of films from the prolific Spanish king of low-budget erotic horror, Jess (Jesús) Franco.

If a New French Extremity collection is a little too “mainstream” for you, fear not. Or wait, do. Because nothing will put the fear of no-budget genre god into you quite like the work of Jesús Franco, a filmmaker who made well over 1980 films spanning sexploitation, horror, and (get this) horror-sexploitation. The “Nightmares Come at Night: The Jess Franco Collection” is a surefire way to push the boundaries of taste and decency in the most fun way possible. A workaholic who appeared to be bound by some hilariously specific demonic contract to make as many B-movies as possible, what Franco lacked in funds he more than made up for in contagious zeal.

Titles include: Oasis of the Living Dead, The Awful Dr. Orlof, Nightmares Come at Night, Eugenie De Sade, The Sadist Baron von Klaus.

Available on ARROW starting March 1st.

What’s better than this? Guys being dudes who try to pull off the perfect murder and then host a dinner party on their victim’s corpse?

Synopsis: Two gay lovers — uh, I mean *very close friends* — strangle their former prep school classmate in their Manhattan penthouse apartment. The crime, they tell themselves, is an intellectual exercise, an aesthete’s attempt to establish their superiority by pulling off the perfect murder. Part of the morbid song and dance is to host a dinner party with their victim’s parents and fiancée, the corpse hidden just out of sight in the chest beneath the table cloth. Also present at the wildly tense get-together is the pair’s prep-school headmaster, Ruper Cadell (James Stewart), who inadvertently planted the murderous seeds in the young boys’ minds all those years ago.

Based on Patrick Hamilton’s 1929 play of the same name, Rope (1948) marks the second of Alfred Hitchcock‘s single-locale features (the first being the wildly underrated Lifeboat). Comprised of 10 long takes stitched together to give the impression of one continuous, feature-length shot, Rope is quietly suspenseful and loudly queer in a way that’ll have you shaking in your boots. At a brisk 80-minutes, you can’t afford not to watch Rope, quite frankly.

Available on Peacock beginning March 1st.

Streamable Horror Incoming This Month

Fresh blood: A list of all the horror content coming to streaming services in March 2022.

Streaming Service Movie Date ARROW Crimson (1973) March 1 ARROW Black Magic Rites (1973) March 1 ARROW Dr Jekyll’s Mistress (1964) March 1 ARROW Female Vampire (1973) March 1 ARROW Nightmares Come at Night (1970) March 1 ARROW Oasis of the Living Dead (1982) March 1 ARROW The Awful Dr Orloff (1962) March 1 ARROW The Sadistic Baron von Klaus (1962) March 1 ARROW A Virgin Among the Living Dead (1973) March 1 ARROW Eugenie de Sade (1973) March 1 ARROW The Demoniacs (1974) March 1 ARROW Deadline (1980) March 7 ARROW Hollywood Horror House (1970) March 7 ARROW Night Owl (1993) March 7 ARROW The Corruption of Chris Miller (1973) March 7 ARROW Star Time (1992) March 7 ARROW The Beta Test (2021) March 11 ARROW The Testament of Dr Mabuse (1933) March 14 ARROW Dr Mabuse the Gambler (1922) March 14 ARROW The Cabinet of Dr Caligari (1920) March 21 ARROW The Golem (1920) March 21 ARROW The Hands of Orlac (1924) March 21 The Criterion Channel Murders in the Zoo (1933) March 1 The Criterion Channel Eve’s Bayou (1997) March 2 The Criterion Channel Arrebato (1979) March 17 HBO Max Resident Evil (1996) March 1 HBO Max Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010) March 1 HBO Max Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004) March 1 HBO Max Resident Evil: Damnation (2021) March 1 HBO Max Resident Evil: Extinction (2007) March 1 HBO Max Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) March 1 HBO Max Urban Legend (1998) March 1 HBO Max Blade II (2002) March 2 HBO Max Halloween Kills (2021) March 18 Hulu Blue Velvet (1986) March 1 Hulu Edward Scissorhands (1990) March 1 Hulu Flatliners (1990) March 1 Hulu Fright Night (1985) March 1 Hulu Ghoulies (1985) March 1 Hulu Land of the Dead (2005) March 1 Hulu The Omen (1976) March 1 Hulu Predators (2010) March 1 Hulu Tim Burton's Corpse Bride (2005) March 1 Hulu The Woman in Black (2002) March 1 Hulu Oculus (2013) March 3 IMDb TV Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012) March 1 IMDb TV Beautiful Creatures (2013) March 1 IMDb TV Black Sheep (1996) March 1 IMDb TV Deep Blue Sea (1999) March 1 IMDb TV The Fourth Kind (2009) March 1 IMDb TV Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005) March 1 IMDb TV The Invisible Man (2020) March 19 Netflix A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010) March 1 Netflix A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) March 1 Netflix Freddy vs. Jason (2003) March 1 Paramount+ Blue Velvet (1986) March 1 Paramount+ Edward Scissorhands (1990) March 1 Paramount+ Flatliners (unclear which version) March 1 Paramount+ Ghoulies (1984) March 1 Paramount+ Scary Movie 3 (2003) March 1 Paramount+ The Omen (unclear which version) March 1 Paramount+ The Woman in Black (unclear which version) March 1 Peacock The Birds (1963) March 1 Peacock Hitchcock: Rear Window (1954) March 1 Peacock Hitchcock: Rope (1948) March 1 Peacock Hitchcock: Vertigo (1958) March 1 Peacock Leprechaun (1993) March 1 Peacock Leprechaun II (1994) March 1 Peacock Leprechaun III (1995) March 1 Peacock Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space (1997) March 1 Peacock Leprechaun V: In the Hood (2000) March 1 Peacock Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood (2003) March 1 Peacock Psycho (1960) March 1 Peacock Seven (1995) March 1 Peacock Sinister (2012) March 1 Peacock Underworld (2003) March 1 Peacock Underworld Awakening (2012) March 1 Peacock Underworld: Blood Wars (2016) March 1 Peacock Van Helsing (2004) March 1 Peacock Zombieland (2009) March 1 Prime Video Prometheus (2012) March 1 Prime Video Chronicle (2012) March 1 Prime Video ​​Blacula (1972) March 1 Prime Video Scream, Blacula, Scream! (1973) March 1 Shudder The Town That Dreaded Sundown (Unclear which version) March 1 Shudder Inside (2007) March 1 Shudder Livid (2011) March 1 Shudder Frontier(s) (2007) March 1 Shudder Martyrs (2008) March 1 Shudder Irreversible (2002) March 1 Shudder High Tension (2003) March 1 Shudder Darkman (1990) March 1 Shudder Darkman II: The Return of the Durant (1995) March 1 Shudder Darkman III: Die Darkman Die (1996) March 1 Shudder Death Drop Gorgeous (2020) March 1 Shudder Trouble Every Day (2001) March 1 Shudder Bastards (2013) March 1 Shudder Évolution (2015) March 1 Shudder The Scary of Sixty-First (2022) March 3 Shudder The Nightmare (2015) March 7 Shudder Memory: The Origins of Alien (2019) March 7 Shudder Darling (2015) March 7 Shudder Corporate Animals (2019) March 7 Shudder The Seed (2022) March 10 Shudder Triangle (2009) March 14 Shudder Dario Argento’s Trauma (1993) March 14 Shudder Home With a View of a Monster (2019) March 14 Shudder Hounds of Love (2016) March 14 Shudder Tragedy Girls (2017) March 14 Shudder The Bunker Game (2022) March 17 Shudder Siege (1983) March 21 Shudder Birth of the Living Dead (2013) March 21 Shudder Await Further Instructions (2018) March 21 Shudder The Spine of Night (2022) March 24 Shudder Extra Ordinary (2019) March 25 Shudder Blood Conscious (2021) March 28 Shudder Minor Premise (2020) March 28 Shudder Eaten Alive (1976) March 28 Shudder Night’s End (2022) March 31 Tubi Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992) March 1 Tubi Constantine (2005) March 1 Tubi Hellboy (2019) March 1 Tubi I Am Legend (2009) March 1 Tubi Eve's Bayou (1997) March 1 Tubi Edward Scissorhands (1990) March 1 Tubi Anacondas: Trail of Blood (2009) March 1 Tubi Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid (2004) March 1 Tubi Deep Rising (1998) March 1 Tubi Final Destination (2000) March 1 Tubi Final Destination (2003) March 1 Tubi It (1990) March 1 Tubi Lake Placid 2 (2003) March 1 Tubi Lake Placid 3 (2010) March 1 Tubi Lake Placid: The Final Chapter (2012) March 1 Tubi The Eye (2008) March 1 Tubi Valentine (2001) March 1 Tubi Alien: Resurrection (1997) March 1 Tubi Alien 3 (1992) March 1 Tubi Death Link (2021) March 4

Horror Titles Expiring from Streaming Soon

Streaming Service Movie Date HBO MAX Blindness (2008) March 31 HBO MAX Evil Dead 2 (1987) March 31 HBO MAX Firestarter (1984) March 31 HBO MAX The Evil Dead (1983) March 31 HBO MAX The Rite (2011) March 31 Hulu The Addams Family (2019) March 23 Hulu Blue Velvet (1986) March 31 Hulu The Crazies (2010) March 31 Hulu Edward Scissorhands (1990) March 31 Hulu Flatliners (1990) March 31 Hulu Ghoulies (1985) March 31 Hulu The Omen (1976) March 31 Hulu Phenomenon (1996) March 31 Hulu Red Eye (2005) March 31 Hulu Victor Frankenstein (2015) March 31 Hulu Within (2016) March 31 Netflix Eight Legged Freaks (2002) March 31 Netflix Gremlins (1984) March 31 Netflix Paranormal Activity (2007) March 31 Netflix Interview with the Vampire (1994) March 31

