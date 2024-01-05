All the Horror You Need to Stream in January 2024

Ring in the New Year with a scream — or should that be a stream?

Welcome to Horrorscope, a monthly column keeping horror nerds and initiates up to date on all the horror content coming to and leaving your favorite streaming services. Here’s what horror to stream in January 2024:

New year, same tenacious desire to watch as many horror movies as possible.

Welcome, friends, to a new year, and a new opportunity to make your Letterboxd statistics as bloody as a butcher’s shop. I’m told that habits are formed over time, so get that horror-watching routine started with our breakdown of what’s going on in the world of horror streaming this month.

Be sure to peruse the complete list below, calendar in hand, for a full picture of what horror movies are coming and going from your favorite streaming services in January 2024.

Please keep in mind that all dates listed below may not apply to viewers outside the US.

January 2024 Horror Streaming Cheat Sheet

If you watched Godzilla Minus One and want to see more of everybody’s big guy, head on over to Hulu, where two massive kaiju films are being added and another two are leaving at the end of the month.

José Mojica fans, note that ARROW’s collection celebrating the filmmaker appears to have been bumped to this month lest my eyes deceive me;

Couple of films in The Mummy franchise are hitting Hulu this month;

There are films in both the Purge and Jurassic Park franchises hitting Netflix in the New Year;

Paramount+ is running circles around the competition as far as franchise fodder goes, with plenty of entries from the Halloween, Hellraiser, and Scream series;

Be like acclaimed French filmmaker Claire Denis, and go bask in R-Patz’ talent in The Twilight Saga over on Peacock;

If you’ve been sss-uper interested in the Anaconda franchise, three entries in the series will be available on Tubi (along with the 30 Days of Night movies).

Collection Corner: January 2024 Horror Streaming

ARROW Brea Grant Selects (as of Jan 5) “I am thrilled to be teaming up with Arrow to share some of my all-time favorite horror movies with you. From the delightful to the horrifying, these movies remind me of why I wanted to make movies in the first place (yes, including Basket Case).” Titles include: Ringu, The Stylist, The Leech.



Cult Classics (as of Jan 12) “We’re going to show you that Cult is not just horror, it’s about alternative storytelling and iconic film-making. It’s about viewing that challenges you and that is not like what anyone else is offering.” Titles include: Heathers , Crash, Hellraiser.

Canine Chaos (as of January 26) “Bury your bones, loosen your leash and sit up and beg for a collection of frightening fleabags and hound-based horror.” Titles include: The Pack , Wolf Guy, Mad House.



New(ish) Releases

2023

All Fun and Games on Hulu on January 5;

Deliver Us on Hulu on January 26;

The Bigfoot Trap on Paramount+ on January 1;

The Passenger on Shudder on January 15;

Underground on Screambox on January 9th;

H0rror in the High Desert 2 on Screambox January 16th;

Suitable Flesh on Shudder on January 26;

Where the Devil Roams on Tubi on January 5;

Guess Who on Tubi on January 19;

2024

Destroy All Neighbors on Shudder on January 12;

The streaming service champion of the month is Shudder, who reminded me this month of what they do best: balancing hot new releases (e.g. Destroy All Neighbors) with dusty gems in need of some love (e.g. Blue Eyes of a Broken Doll). It’s not your fault that AMC Networks cut 20% of its workforce in 2022. You’re doing your best and we see you.

The streaming service dunce of the month is Disney+ because the sky is blue and the sun rises in the east. These goobers rarely add any horror content to their slop trough and I’m going to continue to call them out on it.

Horror Streaming Highlights for January 2024

Pick of the Month — The Cat (1992)

Synopsis: A kitty cat, a knight, and a magical girl from beyond the stars band together to thwart the evil machinations of a massive alien mold monster that wants to take over planet Earth.

If that plot summary didn’t grab you, suck on this: The Cat was directed by Lam Nai-Choi, a.k.a. the madman behind Riki-Oh: The Story of Ricky. Bursting with trademark Golden Harvest insanity, The Cat is a goopy, brain-melting experience that must be seen to be believed.

While it’s unabashed uniqueness suggests otherwise, The Cat is actually part of an unofficial franchise of book-to-screen adaptations following Ni Kuang‘s intrepid protagonist Wisely. If you’re looking for a good Wisely double bill, the most well-known film adaptation in the series is undoubtedly 1986’s The Seventh Curse, which (1) was also directed by Nai-Choi and (2) is often hailed as Hong Kong’s answer to Evil Dead II.

Available to stream on The Criterion Channel on January 1.

Pedro Almodóvar’s only horror film

Synopsis: Renowned plastic surgeon Robert Ledgard is obsessed with his latest invention: ultra-resilient artificial skin. Shunned by his colleagues for partaking in human experimentation, Ledgard uses Vera, a mysterious captive woman, as a test subject.

Part high-camp telenovela, part Frankenstein riff, and entirely unforgettable, 2011’s The Skin I Live In is a divisive, visceral horror-thriller that is, to date, the only genre foray of the Spanish auteur. A damn shame, considering the horrific mélange of influences, visual ideas, and identity horror Pedro Almodóvar displays here.

While the specifics should remain a mystery to first time watchers, it’s worth knowing that The Skin I Live In suffers from a degree of (unwarranted) controversy for certain LGTBQ+ themes. This is rich considering Almodóvar’s career-long focus on queer stories beyond his own experience as a gay man, as well as his longstanding commitment to normalizing queer identities on-screen. But at the end of the day, you should watch the film for yourself and make up your own mind. For my money, The Skin I Live In is one of the best horror films of the 2010s. We should be so lucky if Almodóvar ever chooses to return to the genre.

Available to stream on Tubi on January 1.

Someone let the dogs out at ARROW

Synopsis: Bad dog! There are oodles of murderous poodles in the horror genre: family pets go wrong, werewolves stalk the streets, and rabid mutts slobber over fresh meat. Cult-focused streaming service ARROW throws us a bone with a collection of dog-focused horror films that turn man’s best friend into his worst nightmare.

I don’t know if ARROW and The Criterion Channel are in cahoots, but the cat movie collection and this dog-focused collection coming out in the same month is all the evidence I need that 2024 is going to be a good year. Including films like The Pack, Wolf Guy, and Madhouse, ARROW is barking up the right tree. Sure, there are plenty of horror movies with heroic pooches. But horror fans know that masochistic mutts are equally entertaining.

Available to stream on ARROW on January 26.

A macabre eye-plucking Spanish mystery

Synopsis: An ex-con plagued by visions of strangling women is hired as a caretaker at a massive country estate owned by three eccentric blue-eyed sisters. Not long after the drifter’s arrival, the women fall prey to a serial killer who likes leaving eyeballs in bowls of water like pale, ocular olives in a martini glass. Surely the drifter is guilty of these horrifying murders, right? Right?!

Boasting the much cooler alternative title House of Psychotic Women, Carlos Aured’s Blue Eyes of the Broken Doll exists somewhere between a giallo and a soap opera. Which means that it absolutely rules. The film enjoys the notoriety of being dubbed a “video nasty” by the British government and stars crafty Spaniard slasher star Paul Naschy as its very-guilty-looking drifter — who discerning readers might remember from the stupendously silly The Werewolf vs. The Vampire Woman.

If you’re like me, a twisty title, a good mystery, and some solid kills are a sleeper-cell activation phrase. This would make an inspired “weird nymphomaniac sisters in a mansion” double bill with Andy Warhol’s Dracula or, if ya nasty, The Rats Are Coming! The Werewolves Are Here!

Available to stream on Shudder on January 15.

Streamable Horror Incoming This Month

Fresh blood: A list of all the horror content coming to streaming services in January 2024.

Streaming Service Movie Date ARROW At Midnight I'll Take Your Soul (1964) Jan 15 ARROW This Night I'll Possess Your Corpse (1967) Jan 15 ARROW The Strange World of Coffin Joe (1968) Jan 15 ARROW The Awakening of the Beast (1970) Jan 15 The Criterion Channel Altered States (1980) Jan 1 The Criterion Channel The Unknown (1927) Jan 1 The Criterion Channel Inferno (1980) Jan 1 The Criterion Channel The Devils (1971) Jan 1 The Criterion Channel The Blair Witch Project (1990) Jan 1 The Criterion Channel Threads (1984) Jan 1 The Criterion Channel Cat’s Eye (1985) Jan 1 The Criterion Channel Two Evil Eyes (1990) Jan 1 The Criterion Channel The Increadible Shrinking Man (1957) Jan 1 The Criterion Channel Sleepwalkers (1992) Jan 1 The Criterion Channel The Lair of the White Worm (1988) Jan 1 The Criterion Channel No Blade of Grass (1970) Jan 1 The Criterion Channel Gothic (1986) Jan 1 The Criterion Channel Night of the Comet (1984) Jan 1 The Criterion Channel The Quiet Earth (1985) Jan 1 The Criterion Channel The Cat (1992) Jan 1 The Criterion Channel The Shadow of the Cat (1961) Jan 1 The Criterion Channel Cat People (1942) Jan 1 Freevee Monster Family (2017) Jan 1 Freevee Body at Brighton Rock (2019) Jan 1 Freevee Cabin Fever (2003) Jan 1 Freevee Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009) Jan 1 Freevee Dark Skies (2013) Jan 1 Freevee The Hitcher (1986) Jan 1 Freevee I, Frankenstein (2014) Jan 1 Freevee It Comes At Night (2017) Jan 1 Freevee Quarantine (2008) Jan 1 Freevee Robocop (1987) Jan 1 Freevee Scream 4 (2011) Jan 1 Hulu Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) Jan 1 Hulu The Mummy (1999) Jan 1 Hulu The Mummy Returns (2001) Jan 1 Hulu The Mummy (2017) Jan 1 Hulu The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) Jan 1 Hulu Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) Jan 1 Hulu All Fun and Games (2023) Jan 5 Hulu Umma (2022) Jan 16 Hulu Deliver Us (2023) Jan 26 Netflix Annabelle (2014) Jan 1 Netflix Jurassic Park (1993) Jan 1 Netflix The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) Jan 1 Netflix Jurassic Park III (2001) Jan 1 Netflix Dawn of the Dead (version unclear) Jan 1 Netflix The First Purge (2018) Jan 1 Netflix The Purge: Election Year (2016) Jan 1 Netflix Freaks (version unclear) Jan 17 Netflix Train to Busan (2016) Jan 23 Paramount+ Event Horizon (1997) Jan 1 Paramount+ Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998) Jan 1 Paramount+ Halloween VI: The Curse Of Michael Myers (1995) Jan 1 Paramount+ Halloween VIII: Resurrection (2002) Jan 1 Paramount+ Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth (1992) Jan 1 Paramount+ Hellraiser IV: Bloodline (1996) Jan 1 Paramount+ Hellraiser V: Inferno (2000) Jan 1 Paramount+ Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker (2002) Jan 1 Paramount+ Hellraiser VII: Deader (2005) Jan 1 Paramount+ Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld (2005) Jan 1 Paramount+ Only Lovers Left Alive (2013) Jan 1 Paramount+ Scream (1996) Jan 1 Paramount+ Scream 2 (1997) Jan 1 Paramount+ Scream 3 (2000) Jan 1 Paramount+ Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) Jan 1 Paramount+ The Bigfoot Trap (2023) Jan 1 Paramount+ The Crow (1994) Jan 1 Paramount+ The Stepfather (version unclear) Jan 1 Paramount+ The Woman in Black (2012) Jan 1 Paramount+ What Lies Beneath (2000) Jan 1 Peacock Freaky (2020) Jan 1 Peacock Twilight (2008) Jan 1 Peacock The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) Jan 1 Peacock The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) Jan 1 Peacock The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) Jan 1 Peacock The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) Jan 1 Peacock Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005) Jan 1 Peacock Train to Busan (2016) Jan 17 Peacock Nope (2022) Jan 17 Plex The Butterfly Affect 3: Revelations (2009) Jan 1 Plex Debug (2014) Jan 1 Plex My Bloody Valentine (version unclear) Jan 1 Plex The Ring (version unclear) Jan 1 Plex We Summon The Darkness (2019) Jan 1 Plex The Monster (2016) Jan 6 Prime Video Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988) Jan 1 Prime Video Lifeforce (1985) Jan 1 Prime Video Teen Witch (1989) Jan 1 Prime Video The Last House on the Left (1972) Jan 1 Screambox L.A. Slasher (2015) Jan 5 Screambox Underground (2023) Jan 9 Screambox Horror in the High Desert (2021) Jan 16 Screambox Horror in the High Desert 2 (2023) Jan 16 Screambox Demons (1985) Jan 23 Screambox Demons 2 (1986) Jan 23 Shudder Prince of Darkness (1987) Jan 1 Shudder The Thing (1982) Jan 1 Shudder Donnie Darko (2001) Jan 8 Shudder Prom Night (version unclear) Jan 8 Shudder Hello Mary Lou: Prom Night II (1987) Jan 8 Shudder Destroy All Neighbors (2024) Jan 12 Shudder Blue Eyes of a Broken Doll (1974) Jan 15 Shudder Galaxy of Terror (1981) Jan 15 Shudder The Elderly (2022) Jan 15 Shudder The Passenger (2023) Jan 15 Shudder Dogs (1979) Jan 22 Shudder Ills (2006) Jan 22 Shudder Villains (2019) Jan 22 Shudder Suitable Flesh (2023) Jan 26 Tubi Eve’s Bayou (1997) Jan 1 Tubi Pan’s Labyrinth (2006) Jan 1 Tubi Take Shelter (2011) Jan 1 Tubi The Skin I Live In (2011) Jan 1 Tubi Zombieland (2009) Jan 1 Tubi 30 Days of Night (2007) Jan 1 Tubi 30 Days of Night: Dark Days (2010) Jan 1 Tubi Anaconda 3: Offspring (2008) Jan 1 Tubi Anacondas: The Hunt For the Blood Orchid (2004) Jan 1 Tubi Anacondas: Trail of Blood (2009) Jan 1 Tubi Bones (2001) Jan 1 Tubi Cell (2016) Jan 1 Tubi Hostel: Part III (2011) Jan 1 Tubi It (2017) Jan 1 Tubi Ghosts of Mars (2001) Jan 1 Tubi Vampires (1998) Jan 1 Tubi Leatherface (2017) Jan 1 Tubi Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013) Jan 1 Tubi Where the Devil Roams (2023) Jan 5 Tubi A Ghost Story (2017) Jan 7 Tubi Guess Who (2023) Jan 19

Horror Streaming Titles Expiring Soon

On Their Way Out: These films have one foot in the grave—bump ‘em to the top of your January 2024 queue while you can!

Streaming Service Movie Date The Criterion Channel The Exorcist III (1990) Jan 31 HBO MAX The Nun (2018) Jan 5 HBO MAX Barbarian (2022) Jan 24 HBO MAX Blair Witch (2016) Jan 31 HBO MAX Chernobyl Diaries (2012) Jan 31 HBO MAX Cooties (2015) Jan 31 HBO MAX Predator (1987) Jan 31 HBO MAX Predator 2 (1990) Jan 31 HBO MAX Rubber (2011) Jan 31 HBO MAX The Terminator (1984) Jan 31 Hulu Barbarian (2022) Jan 24 Hulu Alien vs. Predator (2004) Jan 24 Hulu Godzilla 2000 (2000) Jan 24 Hulu Godzilla: Final Wars (2005) Jan 24 Hulu The Mummy (2017) Jan 24 Plex 1408 (2007) Jan 31 Netflix Get Out (2017) Jan 5 Netflix Ma (2019) Jan 5 Netflix The Doll (2016) Jan 14 Netflix The Doll 2 (2017) Jan 14 Netflix The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017) Jan 22

