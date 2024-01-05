Home
All the Horror You Need to Stream in January 2024

Ring in the New Year with a scream — or should that be a stream?
30 Days Of Night
By  · Published on January 5th, 2024

Welcome to Horrorscope, a monthly column keeping horror nerds and initiates up to date on all the horror content coming to and leaving your favorite streaming services. Here’s what horror to stream in January 2024:

New year, same tenacious desire to watch as many horror movies as possible.

Welcome, friends, to a new year, and a new opportunity to make your Letterboxd statistics as bloody as a butcher’s shop. I’m told that habits are formed over time, so get that horror-watching routine started with our breakdown of what’s going on in the world of horror streaming this month.

Be sure to peruse the complete list below, calendar in hand, for a full picture of what horror movies are coming and going from your favorite streaming services in January 2024.

Please keep in mind that all dates listed below may not apply to viewers outside the US.

January 2024 Horror Streaming Cheat Sheet

Collection Corner: January 2024 Horror Streaming

New(ish) Releases

2023

2024

The streaming service champion of the month is Shudder, who reminded me this month of what they do best: balancing hot new releases (e.g. Destroy All Neighbors) with dusty gems in need of some love (e.g. Blue Eyes of a Broken Doll). It’s not your fault that AMC Networks cut 20% of its workforce in 2022. You’re doing your best and we see you.

The streaming service dunce of the month is Disney+ because the sky is blue and the sun rises in the east. These goobers rarely add any horror content to their slop trough and I’m going to continue to call them out on it.

Horror Streaming Highlights for January 2024

Pick of the Month — The Cat (1992)

The Cat

Synopsis: A kitty cat, a knight, and a magical girl from beyond the stars band together to thwart the evil machinations of a massive alien mold monster that wants to take over planet Earth.

If that plot summary didn’t grab you, suck on this: The Cat was directed by Lam Nai-Choi, a.k.a. the madman behind Riki-Oh: The Story of Ricky. Bursting with trademark Golden Harvest insanity, The Cat is a goopy, brain-melting experience that must be seen to be believed.

While it’s unabashed uniqueness suggests otherwise, The Cat is actually part of an unofficial franchise of book-to-screen adaptations following Ni Kuang‘s intrepid protagonist Wisely. If you’re looking for a good Wisely double bill, the most well-known film adaptation in the series is undoubtedly 1986’s The Seventh Curse, which (1) was also directed by Nai-Choi and (2) is often hailed as Hong Kong’s answer to Evil Dead II.

Available to stream on The Criterion Channel on January 1.

Pedro Almodóvar’s only horror film

Skin I Live In

Synopsis: Renowned plastic surgeon Robert Ledgard is obsessed with his latest invention: ultra-resilient artificial skin. Shunned by his colleagues for partaking in human experimentation, Ledgard uses Vera, a mysterious captive woman, as a test subject.

Part high-camp telenovela, part Frankenstein riff, and entirely unforgettable, 2011’s The Skin I Live In is a divisive, visceral horror-thriller that is, to date, the only genre foray of the Spanish auteur.  A damn shame, considering the horrific mélange of influences, visual ideas, and identity horror Pedro Almodóvar displays here.

While the specifics should remain a mystery to first time watchers, it’s worth knowing that The Skin I Live In suffers from a degree of (unwarranted) controversy for certain LGTBQ+  themes. This is rich considering Almodóvar’s career-long focus on queer stories beyond his own experience as a gay man, as well as his longstanding commitment to normalizing queer identities on-screen. But at the end of the day, you should watch the film for yourself and make up your own mind. For my money, The Skin I Live In is one of the best horror films of the 2010s. We should be so lucky if Almodóvar ever chooses to return to the genre.

Available to stream on Tubi on January 1.

Someone let the dogs out at ARROW

The Pack

Synopsis: Bad dog! There are oodles of murderous poodles in the horror genre: family pets go wrong, werewolves stalk the streets, and rabid mutts slobber over fresh meat. Cult-focused streaming service ARROW throws us a bone with a collection of dog-focused horror films that turn man’s best friend into his worst nightmare.

I don’t know if ARROW and The Criterion Channel are in cahoots, but the cat movie collection and this dog-focused collection coming out in the same month is all the evidence I need that 2024 is going to be a good year. Including films like The PackWolf Guy, and Madhouse, ARROW is barking up the right tree. Sure, there are plenty of horror movies with heroic pooches. But horror fans know that masochistic mutts are equally entertaining.

Available to stream on ARROW on January 26.

A macabre eye-plucking Spanish mystery

Blue Eyes Of A Broken Doll

Synopsis: An ex-con plagued by visions of strangling women is hired as a caretaker at a massive country estate owned by three eccentric blue-eyed sisters. Not long after the drifter’s arrival, the women fall prey to a serial killer who likes leaving eyeballs in bowls of water like pale, ocular olives in a martini glass. Surely the drifter is guilty of these horrifying murders, right? Right?! 

Boasting the much cooler alternative title House of Psychotic Women, Carlos Aured’s Blue Eyes of the Broken Doll exists somewhere between a giallo and a soap opera. Which means that it absolutely rules. The film enjoys the notoriety of being dubbed a “video nasty” by the British government and stars crafty Spaniard slasher star Paul Naschy as its very-guilty-looking drifter — who discerning readers might remember from the stupendously silly The Werewolf vs. The Vampire Woman.

If you’re like me, a twisty title, a good mystery, and some solid kills are a sleeper-cell activation phrase. This would make an inspired “weird nymphomaniac sisters in a mansion” double bill with Andy Warhol’s Dracula or, if ya nasty, The Rats Are Coming! The Werewolves Are Here!

Available to stream on Shudder on January 15.

Streamable Horror Incoming This Month

Fresh blood: A list of all the horror content coming to streaming services in January 2024.
Streaming ServiceMovieDate
ARROWAt Midnight I'll Take Your Soul (1964)Jan 15
ARROWThis Night I'll Possess Your Corpse (1967)Jan 15
ARROWThe Strange World of Coffin Joe (1968)Jan 15
ARROWThe Awakening of the Beast (1970)Jan 15
The Criterion ChannelAltered States (1980)Jan 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Unknown (1927)Jan 1
The Criterion ChannelInferno (1980)Jan 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Devils (1971)Jan 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Blair Witch Project (1990)Jan 1
The Criterion ChannelThreads (1984)Jan 1
The Criterion ChannelCat’s Eye (1985)Jan 1
The Criterion ChannelTwo Evil Eyes (1990)Jan 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Increadible Shrinking Man (1957)Jan 1
The Criterion ChannelSleepwalkers (1992)Jan 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Lair of the White Worm (1988)Jan 1
The Criterion ChannelNo Blade of Grass (1970)Jan 1
The Criterion ChannelGothic (1986)Jan 1
The Criterion ChannelNight of the Comet (1984)Jan 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Quiet Earth (1985)Jan 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Cat (1992)Jan 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Shadow of the Cat (1961)Jan 1
The Criterion ChannelCat People (1942)Jan 1
FreeveeMonster Family (2017)Jan 1
FreeveeBody at Brighton Rock (2019)Jan 1
FreeveeCabin Fever (2003)Jan 1
FreeveeCabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009)Jan 1
FreeveeDark Skies (2013)Jan 1
FreeveeThe Hitcher (1986)Jan 1
FreeveeI, Frankenstein (2014)Jan 1
FreeveeIt Comes At Night (2017)Jan 1
FreeveeQuarantine (2008)Jan 1
FreeveeRobocop (1987)Jan 1
FreeveeScream 4 (2011)Jan 1
HuluGodzilla vs. Kong (2021)Jan 1
HuluThe Mummy (1999)Jan 1
HuluThe Mummy Returns (2001)Jan 1
HuluThe Mummy (2017)Jan 1
HuluThe Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)Jan 1
HuluGodzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)Jan 1
HuluAll Fun and Games (2023)Jan 5
HuluUmma (2022)Jan 16
HuluDeliver Us (2023)Jan 26
NetflixAnnabelle (2014)Jan 1
NetflixJurassic Park (1993)Jan 1
NetflixThe Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)Jan 1
NetflixJurassic Park III (2001)Jan 1
NetflixDawn of the Dead (version unclear)Jan 1
NetflixThe First Purge (2018)Jan 1
NetflixThe Purge: Election Year (2016)Jan 1
NetflixFreaks (version unclear)Jan 17
NetflixTrain to Busan (2016)Jan 23
Paramount+Event Horizon (1997)Jan 1
Paramount+Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)Jan 1
Paramount+Halloween VI: The Curse Of Michael Myers (1995)Jan 1
Paramount+Halloween VIII: Resurrection (2002)Jan 1
Paramount+Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth (1992)Jan 1
Paramount+Hellraiser IV: Bloodline (1996)Jan 1
Paramount+Hellraiser V: Inferno (2000)Jan 1
Paramount+Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker (2002)Jan 1
Paramount+Hellraiser VII: Deader (2005)Jan 1
Paramount+Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld (2005)Jan 1
Paramount+Only Lovers Left Alive (2013)Jan 1
Paramount+Scream (1996)Jan 1
Paramount+Scream 2 (1997)Jan 1
Paramount+Scream 3 (2000)Jan 1
Paramount+Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)Jan 1
Paramount+The Bigfoot Trap (2023)Jan 1
Paramount+The Crow (1994)Jan 1
Paramount+The Stepfather (version unclear)Jan 1
Paramount+The Woman in Black (2012)Jan 1
Paramount+What Lies Beneath (2000)Jan 1
PeacockFreaky (2020)Jan 1
PeacockTwilight (2008)Jan 1
PeacockThe Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)Jan 1
PeacockThe Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)Jan 1
PeacockThe Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)Jan 1
PeacockThe Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)Jan 1
PeacockWallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)Jan 1
PeacockTrain to Busan (2016)Jan 17
PeacockNope (2022)Jan 17
PlexThe Butterfly Affect 3: Revelations (2009)Jan 1
PlexDebug (2014)Jan 1
PlexMy Bloody Valentine (version unclear)Jan 1
PlexThe Ring (version unclear)Jan 1
PlexWe Summon The Darkness (2019)Jan 1
PlexThe Monster (2016)Jan 6
Prime VideoKiller Klowns from Outer Space (1988)Jan 1
Prime VideoLifeforce (1985)Jan 1
Prime VideoTeen Witch (1989)Jan 1
Prime VideoThe Last House on the Left (1972)Jan 1
ScreamboxL.A. Slasher (2015)Jan 5
ScreamboxUnderground (2023)Jan 9
ScreamboxHorror in the High Desert (2021)Jan 16
ScreamboxHorror in the High Desert 2 (2023)Jan 16
ScreamboxDemons (1985)Jan 23
ScreamboxDemons 2 (1986)Jan 23
ShudderPrince of Darkness (1987)Jan 1
ShudderThe Thing (1982)Jan 1
ShudderDonnie Darko (2001)Jan 8
ShudderProm Night (version unclear)Jan 8
ShudderHello Mary Lou: Prom Night II (1987)Jan 8
ShudderDestroy All Neighbors (2024)Jan 12
ShudderBlue Eyes of a Broken Doll (1974)Jan 15
ShudderGalaxy of Terror (1981)Jan 15
ShudderThe Elderly (2022)Jan 15
ShudderThe Passenger (2023)Jan 15
ShudderDogs (1979)Jan 22
ShudderIlls (2006)Jan 22
ShudderVillains (2019)Jan 22
ShudderSuitable Flesh (2023)Jan 26
TubiEve’s Bayou (1997)Jan 1
TubiPan’s Labyrinth (2006)Jan 1
TubiTake Shelter (2011)Jan 1
TubiThe Skin I Live In (2011)Jan 1
TubiZombieland (2009)Jan 1
Tubi30 Days of Night (2007)Jan 1
Tubi30 Days of Night: Dark Days (2010)Jan 1
TubiAnaconda 3: Offspring (2008)Jan 1
TubiAnacondas: The Hunt For the Blood Orchid (2004)Jan 1
TubiAnacondas: Trail of Blood (2009)Jan 1
TubiBones (2001)Jan 1
TubiCell (2016)Jan 1
TubiHostel: Part III (2011)Jan 1
TubiIt (2017)Jan 1
TubiGhosts of Mars (2001)Jan 1
TubiVampires (1998)Jan 1
TubiLeatherface (2017)Jan 1
TubiTexas Chainsaw 3D (2013)Jan 1
TubiWhere the Devil Roams (2023)Jan 5
TubiA Ghost Story (2017)Jan 7
TubiGuess Who (2023)Jan 19

Horror Streaming Titles Expiring Soon

On Their Way Out: These films have one foot in the grave—bump ‘em to the top of your January 2024 queue while you can!
Streaming ServiceMovieDate
The Criterion ChannelThe Exorcist III (1990)Jan 31
HBO MAXThe Nun (2018)Jan 5
HBO MAXBarbarian (2022)Jan 24
HBO MAXBlair Witch (2016)Jan 31
HBO MAXChernobyl Diaries (2012)Jan 31
HBO MAXCooties (2015)Jan 31
HBO MAXPredator (1987)Jan 31
HBO MAXPredator 2 (1990)Jan 31
HBO MAXRubber (2011)Jan 31
HBO MAXThe Terminator (1984)Jan 31
HuluBarbarian (2022)Jan 24
HuluAlien vs. Predator (2004)Jan 24
HuluGodzilla 2000 (2000)Jan 24
HuluGodzilla: Final Wars (2005)Jan 24
HuluThe Mummy (2017)Jan 24
Plex1408 (2007)Jan 31
NetflixGet Out (2017)Jan 5
NetflixMa (2019)Jan 5
NetflixThe Doll (2016)Jan 14
NetflixThe Doll 2 (2017)Jan 14
NetflixThe Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)Jan 22

Based in the Pacific North West, Meg enjoys long scrambles on cliff faces and cozying up with a good piece of 1960s eurotrash. As a senior contributor at FSR, Meg's objective is to spread the good word about the best of sleaze, genre, and practical effects.

