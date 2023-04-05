Home
All the Horror You Need to Stream in April 2023

The Streaming Services giveth ‘Malignant’ and the streaming services taketh away ‘Malignant.’
By  · Published on April 5th, 2023

Welcome to Horrorscope, a monthly column keeping horror nerds and initiates up to date on all the horror movies, shows, and specials coming to and leaving your favorite streaming services. Here’s what to watch in April 2023:

Can you smell that? That’s right: it’s not the unmistakable, sweet stench of all the dirty little secrets smuggled away in snowdrifts revealing themselves. Spring is in the air. Which is a cute way of saying that all the rot, growth, and swarming fecundity of the season is back in full swing. Ants have a renewed pep in their step and have begun invading your pantry! Migratory birds have begun to plot humanity’s inevitable demise! And, thankfully, for horror fans: the powers that be at our favorite streaming services continue to be as bountiful as ever.

This month sees a horrifying mix of the old and the new: ancient (and we do mean ancient) southern gothic curios and brand-spankin’ new exploitation fare alike. There’s a little something for everyone. And that is, I think, an appropriate energy to bring the latest change in the seasons.

All that said: be sure to peruse the complete list below, calendar in hand, for a full picture of what horror movies are coming and going from your favorite streaming services in April 2023.

Please keep in mind that all dates listed below may not apply to viewers outside the US.

April 2023 Horror Streaming Cheat Sheet

The streaming service champion of the month is Tubi. The People’s Streaming Service — which is (1) FREE; (2) stocked with good content, and (3) in-app screenshot friendly — has a bounty of bangers this April.

The streaming service dunce of the month is Disney+ which continues to be the most un-horror-friendly streaming service out there. Will I continue to take potshots at the biggest media company du jour? You bet! I love screaming into the void!

Collection Corner: April 2023 Horror Streaming

Horror Streaming Highlights for April 2023

Pick of the Month: Haunted Spooks (1920)

Haunted Spooks

Synopsis: If you think your love life is down in the dumps, wait until you get a load of “The Boy,” who finds himself forced into an arranged marriage with Mildred Hilary, a young woman dead-set on claiming her incredibly enviable inheritance: a haunted house!

One of, if not the only, film to have its production delayed by its star having a bomb explode on their head during a photoshoot, Haunted Spooks is the most fun you’ll have watching a man try, and repeatedly fail, to exit the land of the living. (No, but seriously, the whole bomb thing resulted in Harold Lloyd permanently losing two fingers). Arguably Lloyd’s final, earnest slapstick film, Haunted Spooks was shot in what is now MacArthur Park (you know, that place that Richard Harris sang about that one time).

As you might have already gleaned from its title, Haunted Spooks features a good amount of racist-based humor at the expense of Black folks, which makes it a challenging but necessary, watch for anyone interested in the intersections of the genre’s historic treatment of POC. An artifact of its time, this 25-minute-long, 103-year-old short is a rock-solid example of what mainstream horror comedy looked like in 1920s Hollywood.

Available on The Criterion Channel on April 1st.

Twins, Basil, Twins!!

Dead Ringers Remake

Synopsis: Co-dependent identical twin gynecologists Elliot and Beverly Mantle careen towards mental collapse as their intertwined lives begin to pull in different directions. Bring on the narcotics and toss out the medical ethics; women’s healthcare is — somehow — about to get a whole lot scarier.

Yes, the new Dead Ringers is a miniseries, not a movie. But this is my column, and I get to make the rules. Plus, all six episodes are dropping on the same day, so really, think of this less as a miniseries and more like a manual DVD chapter title selection. Die-hard fans of Cronenberg’s 1988 original (which, with some authority, I believe to be his masterpiece), might not be especially thrilled about The Sacred Text getting the small-screen treatment.

But hey, if it brings more folks into the fold, who am I to judge? Plus, the series’ justification for, uh, existing (namely, feminizing Jeremy Irons’ dual lead with Rachel Weisz in the starring roles) might lead to some interesting thematic places. Plus, the presence of women filmmakers behind the scenes (including Karyn Kusama, who will be directing the fifth episode) is a compelling follow-through. Skeptics, bite your tongues; we’ll have to see how this one shakes out.

Available on Prime Video on April 21st.

They (slime molds) are creeping up on you …

The Creeping Garden

Synopsis: In this award-winning documentary, we dive into the wild, grotesque, and oddly beautiful world of plasmodial slime mold. As fringe scientists begin to focus on the organism’s potential in biological engineering and robotics, the world of science fiction looks closer than ever. (For what it’s worth, I personally welcome our new robo-slime overlords)

Yeah, yeah, I get it. First, I recommend a mini-series, and now here I am pushing a documentary. Does a documentary about slime mold even qualify as horror? Yes. Next question. All slime is horror. Especially sentient slime that might be able to meld with computers to create a wonderfully terrifying mold apocalypse. The Creeping Garden is co-directed by Tim Grabham (KanZeOn) and author and film critic Jasper Sharp, with an original soundtrack by Jim O’Rourke, of Sonic Youth fame.

Available on ARROW on April 28th.

A documentary on the impact of one of horror’s most enduring and shape-shifting slasher franchises

John Waters Living With Chucky

Synopsis: Filmmaker Kyra Elise Gardner (daughter of SFX legend Tony Gardner) turns her camera lens on the pint-sized psycho that dominated much of her life: Chucky. Bringing together franchise alumni from behind and in front of the camera (as well as notable super fans), this documentary aims to unpack the killer doll’s legacy and the hard work that went into securing the franchise’s enduring presence in the horror community.

Yes, another documentary. No, I’m not doing this for the bit. Living With Chucky (trailer here) is a genuinely delightful and heartfelt look at one of the genre’s greatest creations. For my money, the Child’s Play franchise is one of the most rock-solid slasher series in horror (even the weak link, Child’s Play 3, is better than most things). Getting to sit with the folks who made the series what it is today —and saved it, at multiple points, from falling off the steep end of irrelevancy — is a true delight.

(I used the picture above because I need it to be common knowledge that John Waters, who has a supporting role in Seed of Chucky, half-jokingly treats a prop doll of Glen as his son. Go read 2019’s Mr. Know-It-All. It’s great).

Available on Screambox April 4th.

Streamable Horror Incoming This Month

Fresh blood: A list of all the horror content coming to streaming services in April 2023.
Streaming ServiceMovieDate
ARROWPay the Ghost (2015)April 14
ARROWCabin Fever (2002)April 28
ARROWThe Creeping Garden (2014)April 28
The Criterion ChannelThe Wicker Man (1973)April 1
The Criterion ChannelHaunted Spooks (1920)April 1
The Criterion ChannelSister, Sister (1987)April 1
The Criterion ChannelMaman Brigitte (2022)April 1
FreeveeAmerican Psycho (2000)April 1
FreeveeShutter Island (2010)April 1
HBO MaxCoraline (2009)April 1
HBO MaxGhost (1990)April 1
HBO MaxThe Host (2007)April 1
HBO MaxHouse at the End of the Street (2012)April 1
HBO MaxThe Last Days on Mars (2013)April 1
HuluAmerican Psycho (2000)April 1
HuluProm Night (2008)April 1
HuluFlux Gourmet (2022)April 13
HuluShe Will (2021)April 14
NetflixThe Birds (1963)April 1
NetflixHotel Transylvania (2012)April 1
NetflixI, Frankenstein (2014)April 1
NetflixPsycho (1960)April 1
NetflixZombieland (2009)April 1
NetflixPhenomena (2023)April 14
NetflixWeathering (2023)April 14
Paramount+Crawlspace (2022)April 1
Paramount+Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)April 1
Paramount+Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986)April 1
Paramount+Poltergeist III (1988)April 1
Paramount+Shutter Island (2010)April 1
Paramount+The Last House on the Left (unclear which version)April 1
Paramount+Lifeforce (1985)April 1
Paramount+Mother! (2017)April 1
PeacockGhost Rider (2007)April 1
PeacockGhost Rider Spirit of Vengeance (2011)April 1
PeacockHellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)April 1
PeacockDoom (2005)April 1
Prime VideoJigsaw (2017)April 1
Prime VideoTales From the Darkside: The Movie (1990)April 1
Prime VideoBig Bad Wolves (2014)April 12
Prime VideoDead Ringers (2023)April 21
ScreamboxLiving With Chucky (2022)April 4
ScreamboxFamily Dinner (2022)April 7
ScreamboxCube (2021)April 11
ScreamboxShifted (2022)April 18
ScreamboxThe Wild Man (2021)TBD
ScreamboxTimber Falls (2007)TBD
ScreamboxThankskilling 3 (2012)TBD
ScreamboxThankskilling (2008)TBD
ScreamboxSleep. Walk. Kill. (2022)TBD
ScreamboxScare Zone (2009)TBD
ScreamboxSavageland (2015)TBD
ScreamboxRazorback (1984)TBD
ScreamboxThe Rake (2018)TBD
ScreamboxNeedful Things (1993)TBD
ScreamboxMurder Made Easy (2017)TBD
ScreamboxHell House LLC 3: Lake of Fire (2019)TBD
ScreamboxHell House LLC: Director’s Cut (2015)TBD
ScreamboxCreepshow (1982)TBD
ScreamboxThe Christmas Tapes (2022)TBD
ScreamboxThe Borrower (1991)TBD
ScreamboxBirdemic 2: The Resurrection (2013)TBD
ScreamboxBirdemic: Shock and Terror (2010)TBD
ScreamboxThe Andy Baker Tape (2021)TBD
ScreamboxBirdemic 3: Sea Eagle (2023)TBD
ShudderThe Slumber Party Massacre (1982)April 3
ShudderMagic (1978)April 3
ShudderDon’t Panic (1989)April 4
ShudderBog (1984)April 10
ShudderKids vs. Aliens (2022)April 14
ShudderFinal Exam (1981)April 17
ShudderPrimal Rage (1988)April 17
ShudderDarklands (1996)April 17
ShudderFrom Black (2023)April 28
TubiI Am Not A Serial Killer (2016)April 1
TubiDeath Becomes Her (1992)April 1
TubiSe7en (1995)April 1
Tubi3 From HellApril 12
TubiGremlins (1984)April 1
TubiGremlins 2: The New Batch (1990)April 1
TubiIt (2017)April 1
TubiIt Chapter Two (2019)April 1
TubiOrphan (2009)April 1
TubiPoltergeist (2015)April 1
TubiSlither (2006)April 1
TubiThe Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)April 1
TubiThe Grudge 3 (2009)April 1
TubiPractical Magic (1998)April 1
TubiThe Craft (1996)April 1
TubiMarry F*** Kill (2023)April 7
TubiThe Conjuring (2013)April 8
TubiDead Hot (2023)April 14
TubiMurder at the Mystery Party (2023)April 21
TubiBury the Bride (2023)April 22
TubiMalignant (2021)April 27

Horror Streaming Titles Expiring Soon

On Their Way Out: These films have one foot in the grave—bump ‘em to the top of your April 2023 queue while you can!
Streaming ServiceMovieDate
HBO MaxMalignant (2021)April 27
HBO MaxBlade (1998)April 30
HBO MaxDevil’s Due (2014)April 30
HBO MaxDisturbing Behavior (1998)April 30
HBO MaxI Am Legend (2007)April 30
HBO MaxInterview with the Vampire (1994)April 30
HBO MaxKing Kong (1933)April 30
HBO MaxMisery (1990)April 30
HBO MaxPoltergeist (1982)April 30
HBO MaxSe7en (1995)April 30
HBO MaxSilent Hill: Revelation 3D (2012)April 30
HBO MaxTim Burton's Corpse Bride (2005)April 30
HBO MaxTwilight Zone: The Movie (1983)April 30
HBO MaxThe Witches of Eastwick (1987)April 30
HBO MaxThe Witches (1990)April 30
HuluHobo With A Shotgun (2011)April 14
HuluAnnabelle: Creation (2017)April 19
HuluDarkness Falls (2003)April 30
NetflixWhat Lies Below (2020)April 3
NetflixHush (2016)April 7

Meg Shields is the humble farm boy of your dreams and a senior contributor at Film School Rejects. She currently runs three columns at FSR: The Queue, How'd They Do That?, and Horrorscope. She is also a curator for One Perfect Shot and a freelance writer for hire. Meg can be found screaming about John Boorman's 'Excalibur' on Twitter here: @TheWorstNun. (She/Her).

