Features and Columns · Movies · Streaming Guides

All the Horror You Need to Stream in December 2023

Celebrate the holidays with some ho-ho-horror movies.
Paranormal Activity
Published on December 7th, 2023

Welcome to Horrorscope, a monthly column keeping horror nerds and initiates up to date on all the horror content coming to and leaving your favorite streaming services. Here’s what to watch in December 2023:

Congratulations, gang. We’ve made it through another year.

2023 added a good handful of horror flics to the genre pile: When Evil Lurks  provided an Argentine answer to Lucio Fulci; Huesera: The Bone Woman reminded us that motherhood has lost none of its body horror lustre; Talk to Me proved that the possession genre is in good hand(s), and Infinity Pool proved that Brandon Cronenberg’s talent is only appreciating with age.

We’re big fans of holiday horror around these parts. When the air gets chilly and the decorative lights start to twinkle, all we want to do is flood our screens with Krampus, Wendigos, and Satanic Santas. In that spirit I’ve culled through this month’s streamable horror offerings and identified the trends, highlights, and fearfully festive additions. So be sure to peruse the complete list below, calendar in hand, for a full picture of what horror movies are coming and going from your favorite streaming services in December 2023.

Please keep in mind that all dates listed below may not apply to viewers outside the US.

December 2023 Horror Streaming Cheat Sheet

Collection Corner: December 2023 Horror Streaming

New(ish) Releases

2022

2023

The streaming service champion of the month is Shudder, which easily brought the most Holiday-themed ho-ho-horror films to the table out of any service.

The streaming service dunce of the month is Peacock, which had the audacity to assail us with both The Exorcist: Believer and Halloween Ends, two legacy remakes that can kick rocks. Sure, both ARROW and Disney+ didn’t bring any new horror to their services, but at least they aren’t sadists.

Horror Streaming Highlights for December 2023

Pick of the Month — The Sacrifice Game (2023)

The Sacrifice Game

Synopsis:  It’s December in the 1970s, and while the rest of the students at the Blackvale School for Girls have gone home for the holidays, two holdovers remain. What promises to be a boring snowed-in Christmas takes a Charles Manson-inspired turn when four maniacs show up with body parts aplenty to enact an occult ritual.

As someone who dug 2018’s The Ranger, it delights me to announce that The Sacrifice Game is proof that Jenn Wexler is a name well worth knowing. The Sacrifice Game feels like breath of fresh freaky fun in a genre landscape that’s become overly preoccupied with the real monster being, trauma, actually. If you’ve ever wondered what it would look like if Quentin Tarantino made a Christmas-set teen slasher, this is the film for you!

Available to stream on Shudder December 8th.

The Must-Have Homicidal Doll of the Season

Child's Play

Synopsis:  Even if she could afford it, Karen (Catherine Hicks) couldn’t get her hands on a Good Guy doll if she wanted to. They’re the toy of the season. But wide-eyed Andy (Alex Vincent) wants one for his birthday. It’s all he wants. And you just don’t say no to a face like that. Fortunately, Karen is able to buy a “Chucky” doll from a literal back-alley vendor for a cheap price. Unfortunately, the doll is possessed with the soul of the voodoo-practicing serial killer Charles Lee Ray (Brad Dourif).

Child’s Play isn’t a Christmas movie in the strictest sense of the term. But there’s something about Tom Holland‘s 1988 film that has an affinity, shall we say, with this time of year. Maybe it’s the crisp Chicago setting or the toy-centric-mania. Maybe it’s the genuinely touching sense of familial love and trust between Karen and Andy. In any case, if you want a rock-solid seasonal double bill about how terrifying things come in small packages, boot up this and Gremlins.

Leaving MAX on December 31st.

A Holiday Hallmark Romance for the Witch in Your Life

Bell Book And Candle Flames

Synopsis: After learning that her cute neighbor Shep (James Stewart) is engaged to her nemesis, modern-day witch Gillian (Kim Novak) conspires to work her magic to make him fall in love with her, instead. Sure, if she catches feelings herself, Gillian could loser her powers. But hey, that kind of reversal only happens in the movies. Oh, wait.

A hex on anyone who questions whether or not Bell, Book and Candle is a horror film. Frankly, I think genre fans deserve their own spooky version of a holiday-set romantic comedy. Sue me for wanting the best for us!

Directed by former child actor Richard Quine (whose pitch-black How to Murder Your Wife is equally horror-adjacent), Bell, Book and Candle features immaculate Christmas vibes, an impish cat named Pyewacket, and supporting performances by the likes of Elsa Lanchester (The Bride of Frankenstein) and Jack Lemmon. It’s like a warm Technicolor cup of hot apple cider on a cold night. Did I mention there’s a Zodiac-themed nightclub?

Available to stream on Screambox on November 1.

Celebrate Christmas with Cronenberg

The Dead Zone

Synopsis: A car accident leaves improbably-named schoolteacher Johnny Smith (Christopher Walken) in a coma. He wakes up five years later. The bad news is that his girlfriend left his side and started a family with another man. The “good” news is that he now has the ability to psychically connect with anyone he touches. Burdened with foresight, Johnny wrestles with the obligations of his new gift … especially when he learns that if elected, a popular third-party political candidate (Martin Sheen) will incite a nuclear holocaust.

A bit of an oddity both within Stephen King cinematic universe and David Cronenberg‘s genre offerings, The Dead Zone is a chilly political thriller with a delicious Twilight Zone-style twist to it. Produced by the great Debra Hill and decisively shot by frequent Cronenberg collaborator Mark Irwin, The Dead Zone also benefits from an adapted screenplay by Jeffrey Boam (the guy who brought us Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and The Lost Boys).

Reagan-era coded and cold to the touch, The Dead Zone earns its frigid feeling in large part thanks to Cronenberg’s dogged determination to shoot as much in Ontario, Canada as possible — even in the midst of a historic deep freeze. So, cuddle up next to the space heater and strap in for an icy genre-mish mash that also happens to feature one of the worst bowl cuts in cinema.

Available to stream on Prime Video and Paramount+ on December 1st.

Streamable Horror Incoming This Month

Fresh blood: A list of all the horror content coming to streaming services in December 2023.
Streaming ServiceMovieDate
The Criterion ChannelBell, Book and Candle (1958)Dec 1
FreeveeHotel Transylvania (2012)Dec 1
FreeveeThe Night of the Hunter (1955)Dec 1
FreeveeThe Purge (2013)Dec 1
MAX9 (2009)Dec 1
MAXJurassic World (2015)Dec 1
MAXParanormal Activity (2009)Dec 1
MAXParanormal Activity 2 (2010)Dec 1
MAXParanormal Activity 3 (2011)Dec 1
MAXParanormal Activity 4 (2012)Dec 1
MAXParanormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014)Dec 1
MAXThe Strangers: Prey at Night (2018)Dec 1
MAXScooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too! (2023)Dec 25
HuluDistrict 9 (2009)Dec 1
HuluHansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013)Dec 1
HuluHostel: Part III (2011)Dec 1
HuluThe Omen (2006)Dec 1
HuluShutter (2008)Dec 1
HuluThe ABCs of Death (2012)Dec 31
HuluThe ABCs of Death 2 (2014)Dec 31
HuluI Saw the Devil (2010)Dec 31
HuluSatanic (2016)Dec 31
HuluSplinter (2008)Dec 31
HuluVanishing on 7th Street (2010)Dec 31
HuluV/H/S (2012)Dec 31
HuluV/H/S 2 (2013)Dec 31
HuluV/H/S: Viral (2014)Dec 31
HuluXX (2017)Dec 31
HuluZombieland: Double Tap (2019)Dec 31
NetflixBlack Swan (2010)Dec 1
NetflixInsidious (2010)Dec 1
NetflixThe Meg (2018)Dec 1
NetflixBlood Vessel (2019)Dec 8
NetflixA Vampire in the Family (2023)Dec 24
Paramount+10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)Dec 1
Paramount+Carriers (2009)Dec 1
Paramount+Cloverfield (2008)Dec 1
Paramount+Crawl (2019)Dec 1
Paramount+Grindhouse: Death Proof (2007)Dec 1
Paramount+Grindhouse: Planet Terror (2007)Dec 1
Paramount+Mimic (1997)Dec 1
Paramount+Mimic 2 (2001)Dec 1
Paramount+Mimic 3: Sentinel (2003)Dec 1
Paramount+Mother! (2017)Dec 1
Paramount+Rosemary’s Baby (version unclear)Dec 1
Paramount+The Dead Zone (1983)Dec 1
Paramount+The Prophecy (1995)Dec 1
Paramount+The Prophecy 3: The Ascent (2000)Dec 1
Paramount+The Prophecy II (1998)Dec 1
Paramount+The Prophecy: Forsaken (2005)Dec 1
Paramount+The Prophecy: Uprising (2005)Dec 1
Paramount+The Shining (1980)Dec 1
Paramount+The Thing (version unclear)Dec 1
PeacockThe Exorcist: Believer (2023)Dec 1
PeacockExorcist: The Beginning (2004)Dec 1
PeacockPitch Black (2000)Dec 1
PeacockBeast (2022)Dec 7
PeacockHalloween Ends (2022)Dec 13
PlexShutter (2008)Dec 1
PlexSplinter (2008)Dec 1
PlexTrollhunter (2010)Dec 7
PlexIt Comes At Night (2017)Dec 8
Prime VideoTales From the Darkside: The Movie (1990)Dec 1
Prime VideoThe Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)Dec 1
Prime VideoThe Dead Zone (1983)Dec 1
Prime VideoThe Ring (2002)Dec 1
ScreamboxAdam Chaplin (2011)Dec 1
ScreamboxAntibodies (2005)Dec 1
ScreamboxBitter Feast (2010)Dec 1
ScreamboxBlood Conscious (2021)Dec 1
ScreamboxDarlin’ (2019)Dec 1
ScreamboxDevils (2023)Dec 1
ScreamboxEaten Alive (version unclear)Dec 1
ScreamboxThe Honeymoon Phase (2019)Dec 1
ScreamboxMy Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To (2020)Dec 1
ScreamboxNorway (2014)Dec 1
ScreamboxPhenomena (1985)Dec 1
ScreamboxRare Exports (2010)Dec 1
ScreamboxSantastein (2023)Dec 1
ScreamboxSleep Tight (2011)Dec 1
ScreamboxStake Land (2010)Dec 1
ScreamboxSummer of Blood (2014)Dec 1
ScreamboxWake Wood (2009)Dec 1
ShudderIt’s A Wonderful Knife (2023)Dec 1
ShudderThe Children (2008)Dec 1
ShudderBlack Christmas (2006)Dec 1
ShudderP2 (2007)Dec 1
ShudderNight of the Comet (1984)Dec 1
ShudderTo All a Good Night (1980)Dec 1
ShudderThe Sacrifice Game (2023)Dec 8
ShudderWendigo (2001)Dec 11
ShudderDevil’s Pass (2013)Dec 11
ShudderI Trapped the Devil (2019)Dec 11
ShudderBay of Blood (1971)Dec 15
ShudderBaron Blood (1972)Dec 15
ShudderBlack Sunday (1960)Dec 15
ShudderKill, Baby … Kill! (1966)Dec 15
ShudderLisa and the Devil (1974)Dec 15
ShudderThe Evil Eye (1963)Dec 15
ShudderThe Gingerdead Man (2005)Dec 18
ShudderBarbarians (2021)Dec 25
TubiConstantine (2005)Dec 1
TubiEve’s Bayou (1997)Dec 1
TubiAll Hallows Eve Trickster (2023)Dec 1
TubiAnnabelle (2014)Dec 1
TubiCabin Fever (2002)Dec 1
TubiCabin Fever 2 (2009)Dec 1
TubiDoctor Sleep (2019)Dec 1
TubiFinal Destination (2000)Dec 1
TubiFinal Destination 2 (2003)Dec 1
TubiFinal Destination 3 (2006)Dec 1
TubiFinal Destination 5 (2011)Dec 1
TubiIt Comes At Night (2017)Dec 1
TubiJason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday (1993)Dec 1
TubiJason X (2001)Dec 1
TubiRob Zombie’s Halloween (2007)Dec 1
TubiRob Zombie’s Halloween II (2009)Dec 1
TubiSilent Hill: Revelation 3D (2012)Dec 1
TubiSlither (2006)Dec 1
TubiThe Final Destination (2009)Dec 1
TubiThe Skeleton Key (2005)Dec 1
TubiTremors: Shrieker Island (2020)Dec 1
TubiCasper’s Haunted Christmas (2000)Dec 1
TubiScooby-Doo (2002)Dec 1
TubiScooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)Dec 1
TubiBlack Mold (2023)Dec 7
TubiMirame (2023)Dec 19

Horror Streaming Titles Expiring Soon

On Their Way Out: These films have one foot in the grave—bump ‘em to the top of your December 2023 queue while you can!
Streaming ServiceMovieDate
The Criterion ChannelBram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)Dec 31
The Criterion ChannelIn the Mouth of Madness (1995)Dec 31
The Criterion ChannelBody Snatchers (1993)Dec 31
The Criterion ChannelVideodrome (1983)Dec 31
The Criterion ChannelPhantom of the Paradise (1974)Dec 31
The Criterion ChannelFreaks (1932)Dec 31
The Criterion ChannelDonnie Darko (2001)Dec 31
The Criterion ChannelRavenous (1999)Dec 31
The Criterion ChannelDr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1931)Dec 31
The Criterion ChannelThe Rapture (1991)Dec 31
The Criterion ChannelThe Old Dark House (1932)Dec 31
The Criterion ChannelMystery of the Wax Museum (1933)Dec 31
The Criterion ChannelIsland of Lost Souls (1932)Dec 31
The Criterion ChannelThe Black Cat (1934)Dec 31
The Criterion ChannelThirteen Women (1932)Dec 31
The Criterion ChannelSvengali (1931)Dec 31
The Criterion ChannelThe Raven (1935)Dec 31
The Criterion ChannelThe Lodger (1944)Dec 31
MAXAnnabelle (2014)Dec 31
MAXAnnabelle Comes Home (2019)Dec 31
MAXAnnabelle: Creation (2017)Dec 31
MAXChild’s Play (1988)Dec 31
MAXThe Conjuring 2 (2016)Dec 31
MAXConstantine: City of Demons (2018)Dec 31
MAXThe Curse of La Llorona (2019)Dec 31
MAXFinal Destination (2000)Dec 31
MAXFinal Destination 2 (2003)Dec 31
MAXFinal Destination 3 (2006)Dec 31
MAXFinal Destination 5 (2011)Dec 31
MAXThe Final Destination (2009)Dec 31
MAXThe Haunting (1999)Dec 31
MAXInsidious: Chapter 2 (2013)Dec 31
MAXLeatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990)Dec 31
MAXMisery (1990)Dec 31
MAXThe Phantom of the Opera (2004)Dec 31
MAXScooby-Doo (2002)Dec 31
MAXScooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob! (2021)Dec 31
MAXScream (1996)Dec 31
MAXScream 2 (1997)Dec 31
MAXScream 3 (2000)Dec 31
MAXSo I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)Dec 31
MAXStephen King's Graveyard Shift (1990)Dec 31
MAXStephen King's Silver Bullet (1985)Dec 31
MAXStephen King's Thinner (1996)Dec 31
MAXTake Shelter (2011)Dec 31
MAXTeen Witch (1989)Dec 31
MAXThe Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)Dec 31
MAXThe Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006)Dec 31
MAXTrick 'r Treat (2009)Dec 31
MAXUrge (2016)Dec 31
MAXWarm Bodies (2013)Dec 31
MAXYou're Next (2013)Dec 31
HuluBlade (1998)Dec 31
HuluBlade 2 (2002)Dec 31
HuluBlade: Trinity (2004)Dec 31
HuluBody At Brighton Rock (2019)Dec 31
HuluDark Shadows (2012)Dec 31
HuluDaybreakers (2010)Dec 31
HuluDevil's Due (2014)Dec 31
HuluExorcist: The Beginning (2004)Dec 31
HuluGodzilla (1998)Dec 31
HuluInterview With the Vampire (1994)Dec 31
HuluThe Possession (2012)Dec 31
HuluThe Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)Dec 31
HuluThe Village (2004)Dec 31
PlexDiabolique (version unclear)Dec 31
PlexA Haunted House 2 (2014)Dec 31
PlexThe Quiet (2005)Dec 31
PlexTrain to Busan (2016)Dec 31
NetflixCasper (1995)Dec 31
NetflixJaws (1975)Dec 31
NetflixJaws 2 (1978)Dec 31
NetflixJaws 3-D (1983)Dec 31
NetflixJaws: The Revenge (1987)Dec 31

Meg's objective is to spread the good word about the best of sleaze, genre, and practical effects.

