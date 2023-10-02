All the Horror You Need to Stream in October 2023

Welcome to Horrorscope, a monthly column keeping horror nerds and initiates up to date on all the horror content coming to and leaving your favorite streaming services. Here’s what to watch in October 2023:
After a brief break in September (blame festival season) the lights are back on here at Horroscope LLC. Personally, I think that the cobwebs add character to the place. The rats I could do without.
October is here! And in this hemisphere at least, the air is crisp and full of the unmistakable scent of rotting leaves. The pumpkins in my compost are finally ready to harvest. And coming across animal bones on my daily walks is more on-theme than ever. This is my Christmas.
It’s also the busiest time of the year as far as horror streaming is concerned. So without further ado, let’s cut to the chase and have a look at the state of things this month. Be sure to peruse the complete list below, calendar in hand, for a full picture of what horror movies are coming and going from your favorite streaming services in October 2023.
Please keep in mind that all dates listed below may not apply to viewers outside the US.
October 2023 Horror Streaming Cheat Sheet
- Shout! TV’s 5th Annual 31 Nights of Horror is back. Every night in October at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT you can catch a specially-curated double bill. I am personally looking forward to the Willard/Ben pairing on the 14th. You can peep the whole line up here.
- Max has created a “House of Halloween” spotlight page this year which will organize the service’s freaky offerings by topic and scare level (while promising some “in-app surprises”).
- The fourth season of Shudder’s popular horror anthology series Creepshow returns on Friday October 13th.
- With their annual FearFest, AMC Networks is boasting over 700 hours of horror flicks across its platforms. You can check out the press release here.
- Peacock is sneakily premiering a horror anthology series overseen by John Carpenter. Suburban Screams premieres on the 13th of the month.
- The fifth season of the bloody good horror drag competition show The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula returns to Shudder on October 31st.
- Horror host Joe Bob Briggs has two specials of note this month: a 45th Anniversary celebration of John Carpenter’s Halloween on October 10th and a Halloween Special on October 20th.
- If we have any Crunchyroll appreciators in the audience, you’ll be happy to know that the anime purveyor is streaming a handful of horror content this month, including Hellsing, Hell’s Paradise, and Tokyo Ghoul.
Collection Corner: October 2023 Horror Streaming
- ARROW
- Shocktober 31 (as of October 1st)
- Titles include Ringu, Children of the Corn, Death Screams
- Don’t Look: ARROW’s Scariest (as of October 6th)
- Titles include Dementer, Two Witches, and Edge of the Axe.
- Jed Shepherd Selects (as of October 13th)
- Titles Include The El Duce Tapes, Tetsuo: The Iron Man, The Witch Who Came from the Sea.
- So Funny It’s Frightening (as of October 20th)
- Titles include Elvira Mistress of the Dark, Hotel Poseidon, Crow Hand.
- Hellraiser: Quartet of Torment (as of October 23rd)
- Titles include Hellraiser, Hellbound: Hellraiser II, Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth, Hellraiser: Bloodline.
- Go to Hell! (as of October 27th)
- Titles include She-Devils on Wheels, Hitchhike to Hell, Go to Hell Bastards!
- Shocktober 31 (as of October 1st)
- The Criterion Channel
- ’90s Horror (as of October 1st)
- Titles include Dust Devil, When a Stranger Calls Back, and In the Mouth of Madness.
- Technothrillers (as of October 1st)
- Titles include Videodrome, eXistenZ, and Dark City.
- Art-House Horror (as of October 1st)
- Titles include Häxan, Vampyr, and Jigoku.
- Pre-Code Horror (as of October 1st)
- Titles include Svengali, Doctor X, and Freaks.
- ’90s Horror (as of October 1st)
- MAX
- Pure Nightmare Fuel (as of October 1st)
- Titles include The Conjuring, The Descent, and The Fly.
- Scoobtober (as of October 1st)
- Titles include Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed and Scooby-Doo! and Kiss: Rock and Roll Mystery.
- Halloween with the Kids (as of October 1st)
- Titles include Beetlejuice and Peter and the Wolf (as of 10/19).
- Pure Nightmare Fuel (as of October 1st)
- Hulu
- Leprechaun 30th Anniversary Film Collection (as of October 1st)
- Titles include all eight Leprechaun films. That’s right. All eight.
- Leprechaun 30th Anniversary Film Collection (as of October 1st)
New(ish) Releases
2022
- Studio 666 on Prime Video;
- HeBGB TV, Shaky Shivers, and 10/31 Part 3 on Screambox.
- Spirit Halloween and Lockdown Tower on Shudder.
2023
- Mickey & Friends Trick or Treats, Haunted Mansion, and Werewolf By Night In Color on Disney+;
- Oracle on MAX;
- Appendage; The Boogeyman; Zombie Town; Cobweb on Hulu;
- The Conference; Disco Inferno; Flashback; Sister Death on Netflix;
- Pet Sematary: Bloodlines and Vindicta on Paramount+;
- Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey and Five Nights at Freddy’s on Peacock;
- Totally Killer and Renfield on Prime Video;
- Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls on Screambox;
- V/H/S/85, The Puppetman, Night of the Hunted, When Evil Lurks, Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor on Shudder;
- Sorry, Charlie, Dante’s Hotel, The Devil Comes to Kansas City on Tubi.
The streaming service champion of the month is The Criterion Channel, who always do incredible work this time of year with their curated collections. We’re truly spoiled for choice this year.
The streaming service dunce of the month is Disney+. While dunking on the House of Mouse usually brings me joy, this go round, my heart is somewhat heavy. Disney+ is bringing more horror content to their service this month than they usually do. And while I want to congratulate them for doing the bare minimum, look at what the others are slinging. Rise to the occasion Disney, ’tis the season.
Horror Streaming Highlights for October 2023
Pick of the Month — When Evil Lurks
Synopsis: Two brothers, Pedro (Ezequiel Rodríguez) and Jimmy (Demián Salomón), make a horrifying discovery in a nearby farmhouse. Something — formerly someone — is rotting; a demonic presence that threatens to infect the surrounding area. Attempting to game the strict rules around the supernatural plague, the brothers relocate the possessed ticking time bomb. Sure enough, their attempts to make the problem go away make things much, much worse.
I’ll be vulnerable, for your benefit: I am not the biggest fan of Terrified, the haunting possession flick that introduced international audiences to Demián Rugna. But the tables have turned with When Evil Lurks, which handily knocked me on my butt and stole my wallet. This is easily the most accomplished resurrection of Euro-splatter films I’ve ever seen. It’s as bleakly apocalyptic as any Fulci film; dropping you into a nightmare and hitting the ground running with no regard for anything so insulting as “an explanation.” It rules, and I’ve already said too much. No child, dog, pregnant woman, or hero is safe.
Available to stream on Shudder on October 27th.
A totally tubular drive-by through ’90s horror courtesy of Criterion
Synopsis: Everyone’s favorite prestige streaming service is griming things up with this collection of must-see horror gems from the 1990s.
After previous collections highlighting the 1970s and the 1980s, The Criterion Channel commits to the bit with this ode to the genre output of the 1990s. The selected films run an impressive gamut from horror comedies (Frankenhooker, Ravenous) to reclaimed masterpieces (The Exorcist III, Demon Knight), to curios that deserve more eyes on them (Dust Devil, Def by Temptation).
The collection includes: Def by Temptation (1990), The Exorcist III (1990), Frankenhooker (1990), Body Parts (1991)*, The Rapture (1991), Dust Devil (1992)*, When a Stranger Calls Back (1993)*, In the Mouth of Madness (1994), The Addiction (1995), Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight (1995)*, and Ravenous (1999). Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) and Body Snatchers (1993) arrive on the first of November and Event Horizon (1997) hits the service on the first of December.
Available to stream on The Criterion Channel on October 1st.
One of the best Halloween-set horror anthologies of the 21st Century
Synopsis: Not to be confused with the 1986 Satanic Panic rock’n roll horror flick of the same name, this horror omnibus sees a series of connected spooky stories unfold on Halloween night in an unassuming small town.
Michael Dougherty‘s 2007 horror flick is an anomaly in that it is one of the few genre anthologies with a perfect batting average. There are no weak links in this chain link fence. Though, as ever, one segment (which sees Dylan Baker as a creepy child-killing principal who meets a sticky end) is especially crunchy. Full of the gleeful comeuppance that defines the pulpy sub-genre, Trick ‘r Treat is the cinematic equivalent of a fistful of your favorite candy. And it goes down especially easy around All Hallows’ Eve.
Available to stream on MAX on October 1st.
An ultra-gory forgotten Japanese home invasion masterpiece
Synopsis: A housewife (Keiko Takahashi) in a high-rise apartment finds herself a victim of an especially persistent door-to-door salesman, who doesn’t take kindly to having a door slammed in his face.
Newly remastered (and hot off a stint at Fantastic Fest), 1988’s Door has never been screened outside of Japan. Which is a damn shame because it’s one of the most shocking home invasions you’re liable to find. And, thanks to Screambox, “finding” it is going to be a hell of a lot easier.
Directed by Banmei Takahashi under the umbrella of the infamous and short-lived production house Director’s Company, Door features one of the most batshit final twenty minutes of its sub-genre, which careens into Evil Dead territory without a backward glance. If the phrase “slow-burning J-Horror giallo” makes your heart flutter, make sure to check out this incredibly weird, and criminally under-seen genre gem.
Available on Screambox on October 24th.
Streamable Horror Incoming This MonthFresh blood: A list of all the horror content coming to streaming services in October 2023.
|Streaming Service
|Movie
|Date
|ARROW
|Elvira Mistress of the Dark (1988)
|October 6
|ARROW
|Beneath (2015)
|October 6
|ARROW
|The Mimic (2017)
|October 6
|ARROW
|The House by the Cemetery (1981)
|October 9
|ARROW
|The Initiation (1984)
|October 13
|ARROW
|Hellraiser (1987)
|October 23
|ARROW
|Hellbound: Hellraiser II (1988)
|October 23
|ARROW
|Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth (1992)
|October 23
|ARROW
|Hellraiser: Bloodline (1996)
|October 23
|The Criterion Channel
|Def by Temptation (1990)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|The Exorcist III (1990)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Frankenhooker (1990)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Body Parts (1991)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|The Rapture (1991)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Dust Devil (1992)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|When a Stranger Calls Back (1993)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|In the Mouth of Madness (1994)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|The Addiction (1995)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight (1995)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Ravenous (1999)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|eXistenZ (1999)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Videodrome (1983)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Häxan (1922)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Vampyr (1932)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Eyes Without a Face (1960)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Jigoku (1960)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Carnival of Souls (1962)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Onibaba (1964)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|The Face of Another (1966)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Hour of the Wolf (1968)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Kuroneko (1968)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Night of the Living Dead (1968)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Spirits of the Dead (1968)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Flesh for Frankenstein (1973)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Sisters (1973)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Blood for Dracula (1974)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Picnic at Hanging Rock (1975)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Eraserhead (1977)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|House (1977)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Suspiria (1977)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|The Shout (1978)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Arrebato (1979)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|The Brood (1979)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Wolf’s Hole (1987)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|The Vanishing (1988)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Cronos (1993)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Cure (1997)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Donnie Darko (2001)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Trouble Every Day (2001)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Antichrist (2009)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|The Lure (2015)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Suicide by Sunlight (2019)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1931)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Svengali (1931)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Doctor X (1932)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Freaks (1932)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Island of Lost Souls (1932)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|The Most Dangerous Game (1932)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Murders in the Rue Morgue (1932)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|The Old Dark House (1932)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Thirteen Women (1932)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Murders in the Zoo (1933)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Mystery of the Wax Museum (1933)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|The Black Cat (1934)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|The Raven (1935)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Trouble Every Day (2001)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Flesh for Frankenstein (1973)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Blood for Dracula (1974)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|La Llorona (2019)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Arsenic and Old Lace (1944)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Phantom of the Paradise (1974)
|October 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Unfriended (2014)
|October 16
|Disney+
|Mickey & Friends Trick or Treats (2023)
|October 2
|Disney+
|Haunted Mansion (2023)
|October 4
|Disney+
|Werewolf By Night In Color (2023)
|October 20
|Freevee
|A Haunted House (2013)
|October 1
|Freevee
|Black Rock (2012)
|October 1
|Freevee
|From Beyond (1986)
|October 1
|Freevee
|Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)
|October 1
|Freevee
|Last Night in Soho (2021)
|October 1
|Freevee
|Oculus (2013)
|October 1
|Freevee
|The Possession of Hannah Grace (2018)
|October 1
|Freevee
|The Vampire Lovers (1970)
|October 1
|Freevee
|Unfriended: Dark Web (2018)
|October 1
|MAX
|The Apparition (2012)
|October 1
|MAX
|Beetlejuice (1988)
|October 1
|MAX
|Critters 3 (1991)
|October 1
|MAX
|The Curse of Frankenstein (1957)
|October 1
|MAX
|Dark Shadows (2012)
|October 1
|MAX
|Dracula A.D. 1972 (1972)
|October 1
|MAX
|Dracula Has Risen from the Grave (1969)
|October 1
|MAX
|Final Destination (2000)
|October 1
|MAX
|Final Destination 2 (2003)
|October 1
|MAX
|Final Destination 3 (2006)
|October 1
|MAX
|Final Destination 5 (2011)
|October 1
|MAX
|The Final Destination (2009)
|October 1
|MAX
|Freddy vs. Jason (2003)
|October 1
|MAX
|Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)
|October 1
|MAX
|Friday the 13th (2009)
|October 1
|MAX
|The Haunting (1963)
|October 1
|MAX
|Horror of Dracula (1958)
|October 1
|MAX
|Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990)
|October 1
|MAX
|The Lost Boys (1987)
|October 1
|MAX
|The Mummy (1959)
|October 1
|MAX
|Oracle (2023)
|October 1
|MAX
|Pet Sematary (1989)
|October 1
|MAX
|Pet Sematary II (1992)
|October 1
|MAX
|The Phantom of The Opera (2004)
|October 1
|MAX
|Poltergeist (1982)
|October 1
|MAX
|The Pyramid (2014)
|October 1
|MAX
|Scream (1996)
|October 1
|MAX
|Scream 2 (1997)
|October 1
|MAX
|Scream 3 (2000)
|October 1
|MAX
|Species (1995)
|October 1
|MAX
|Species II (1998)
|October 1
|MAX
|Species III (2004)
|October 1
|MAX
|Stephen King's Cat's Eye (1985)
|October 1
|MAX
|The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)
|October 1
|MAX
|The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006)
|October 1
|MAX
|Trick 'r Treat (2009)
|October 1
|MAX
|Warm Bodies (2013)
|October 1
|MAX
|Silent House (2012)
|October 24
|Hulu
|Daybreakers (2010)
|October 1
|Hulu
|Dark Shadows (2012)
|October 1
|Hulu
|Devil’s Due (2014)
|October 1
|Hulu
|The Empty Man (2020)
|October 1
|Hulu
|Exorcism Of Emily Rose (2005)
|October 1
|Hulu
|Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)
|October 1
|Hulu
|Godzilla 2000 (2000)
|October 1
|Hulu
|Godzilla: Final Wars (2005)
|October 1
|Hulu
|Godzilla (1998)
|October 1
|Hulu
|Interview With The Vampire (1994)
|October 1
|Hulu
|It (1990)
|October 1
|Hulu
|Leprechaun (1993)
|October 1
|Hulu
|Leprechaun II (1994)
|October 1
|Hulu
|Leprechaun III (1995)
|October 1
|Hulu
|Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space (1997)
|October 1
|Hulu
|Leprechaun V: In The Hood (2000)
|October 1
|Hulu
|Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood (2003)
|October 1
|Hulu
|Leprechaun Origins (2014)
|October 1
|Hulu
|Leprechaun Returns (2019)
|October 1
|Hulu
|The Omen (2006)
|October 1
|Hulu
|The Sacrament (2013)
|October 1
|Hulu
|Shaun Of The Dead (2004)
|October 1
|Hulu
|Stoker (2011)
|October 1
|Hulu
|Underwater (2020)
|October 1
|Hulu
|It Chapter Two (2019)
|October 1
|Hulu
|Doctor Sleep (2019)
|October 1
|Hulu
|Appendage (2023)
|October 2
|Hulu
|Amish Witches (2016)
|October 2
|Hulu
|The Boogeyman (2023)
|October 5
|Hulu
|Zombie Town (2023)
|October 6
|Hulu
|Cobweb (2023)
|October 20
|Netflix
|Casper (1995)
|October 1
|Netflix
|Get Out (2017)
|October 1
|Netflix
|Ma (2019)
|October 1
|Netflix
|Us (2019)
|October 1
|Netflix
|It Follows (2014)
|October 11
|Netflix
|Deliver Us From Evil (2014)
|October 12
|Netflix
|The Conference (2023)
|October 13
|Netflix
|Look Away (2018)
|October 15
|Netflix
|Disco Inferno (2023)
|October 20
|Netflix
|Flashback (2023)
|October 20
|Netflix
|Sister Death (2023)
|October 27
|Paramount+
|An American Haunting (2005)
|October 1
|Paramount+
|Crawl (2019)
|October 1
|Paramount+
|District 9 (2009)
|October 1
|Paramount+
|Firestarter (1987)
|October 1
|Paramount+
|Jessabelle (2014)
|October 1
|Paramount+
|Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994)
|October 1
|Paramount+
|Raze (2013)
|October 1
|Paramount+
|Scrooged (1988)
|October 1
|Paramount+
|Suspiria (1977)
|October 1
|Paramount+
|Teeth (2007)
|October 1
|Paramount+
|The Grudge (2004)
|October 1
|Paramount+
|The Ring Two (2005)
|October 1
|Paramount+
|Train to Busan (2016)
|October 1
|Paramount+
|Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)
|October 1
|Paramount+
|What Lies Beneath (2000)
|October 1
|Paramount+
|Pet Sematary: Bloodlines (2023)
|October 6
|Paramount+
|Vindicta (2023)
|October 16
|Peacock
|Escape Plan (2013)
|October 1
|Peacock
|The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)
|October 1
|Peacock
|The Faculty (1998)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Happy Death Day 2U (2019)
|October 1
|Peacock
|I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
|October 1
|Peacock
|I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)
|October 1
|Peacock
|I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Krampus (2015)
|October 1
|Peacock
|The Last Exorcism (2010)
|October 1
|Peacock
|The Mist (2007)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Separation (2021)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Shaun of the Dead (2004)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Silent Hill (2006)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Split (2017)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Winchester (2018)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey (2023)
|October 1
|Peacock
|Zombieland (2009)
|October 1
|Peacock
|The Black Phone (2021)
|October 12
|Peacock
|Rob Zombie’s Halloween (2007)
|October 16
|Peacock
|Rob Zombie’s Halloween II (2009)
|October 16
|Peacock
|Five Nights at Freddy’s (2023)
|October 27
|Plex
|Chained (2012)
|October 1
|Plex
|Demonic (2021)
|October 1
|Plex
|Tucker And Dale vs. Evil (2010)
|October 1
|Plex
|A Haunted House 2 (2014)
|October 11
|Plex
|I Saw The Devil (2010)
|October 13
|Prime Video
|Bubba Ho-Tep (2003)
|Octorber 1
|Prime Video
|Crawl (2019)
|Octorber 1
|Prime Video
|Daybreakers (2010)
|Octorber 1
|Prime Video
|Doom (2005)
|Octorber 1
|Prime Video
|Nerve (2016)
|Octorber 1
|Prime Video
|Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)
|Octorber 1
|Prime Video
|Scooby-Doo (2002)
|Octorber 1
|Prime Video
|Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)
|Octorber 1
|Prime Video
|Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)
|Octorber 1
|Prime Video
|Totally Killer (2023)
|October 6
|Prime Video
|Renfield (2023)
|October 10
|Prime Video
|Studio 666 (2022)
|October 25
|Screambox
|More Brains! A Return to the LIving Dead (2011)
|October 1
|Screambox
|HeBGB TV (2022)
|October 13
|Screambox
|Shaky Shivers (2022)
|October 17
|Screambox
|Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls (2023)
|October 19
|Screambox
|Door (1988)
|October 24
|Screambox
|Help! My In-Laws are Vampires (2021)
|October 31
|Screambox
|The Barn (2016)
|TBA
|Screambox
|The Deeper You Dig (2019)
|TBA
|Screambox
|Emelie (2015)
|TBA
|Screambox
|Found (2012)
|TBA
|Screambox
|Ghost Killers vs. Bloody Mary (2018)
|TBA
|Screambox
|10/31 Part 3 (2022)
|TBA
|Screambox
|Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer (1986)
|TBA
|Screambox
|Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer Part 2 (1996)
|TBA
|Screambox
|Landlocked (2021)
|TBA
|Screambox
|Minor Premise (2020)
|TBA
|Screambox
|Possum (2018)
|TBA
|Screambox
|Willow Creek (2013)
|TBA
|Shudder
|Dead End (2003)
|October 1
|Shudder
|The Gate (1987)
|October 1
|Shudder
|Lake Mungo (2008)
|October 1
|Shudder
|May (2002)
|October 1
|Shudder
|Lords of Salem (2012)
|October 1
|Shudder
|Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)
|October 1
|Shudder
|Evil Dead II (1987)
|October 1
|Shudder
|Spirit Halloween (2022)
|October 2
|Shudder
|Hell House LLC (2015)
|October 2
|Shudder
|Hell House LLC II: The Abaddon Hotel (2018)
|October 2
|Shudder
|Hell House LLC III: Lake of Fire (2019)
|October 2
|Shudder
|V/H/S/85 (2023)
|October 6
|Shudder
|Dog Soldiers (2002)
|October 9
|Shudder
|All Hallows’ Eve (2013)
|October 9
|Shudder
|All Hallows’ Eve 2 (2015)
|October 9
|Shudder
|The Puppetman (2023)
|October 13
|Shudder
|Lockdown Tower (2022)
|October 16
|Shudder
|Night of the Hunted (2023)
|October 20
|Shudder
|Kidnapped (2010)
|October 23
|Shudder
|The Midnight Man (2016)
|October 23
|Shudder
|When Evil Lurks (2023)
|October 27
|Shudder
|Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor (2023)
|October 30
|Shudder
|Saw (2004)
|October 31
|Shudder
|Saw 2 (2005)
|October 31
|Shudder
|Saw 3 (2006)
|October 31
|Shudder
|Saw 4 (2007)
|October 31
|Shudder
|Saw 5 (2008)
|October 31
|Shudder
|Saw 6 (2009)
|October 31
|Shudder
|Saw 3D (2010)
|October 31
|Tubi
|King Kong (2005)
|October 1
|Tubi
|Underworld Awakening (2012)
|October 1
|Tubi
|Underworld: Evolution (2006)
|October 1
|Tubi
|Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)
|October 1
|Tubi
|Van Helsing (2004)
|October 1
|Tubi
|The Devil’s Backbone (2001)
|October 1
|Tubi
|Tales From The Hood (1995)
|October 1
|Tubi
|Tales From The Hood 2 (2018)
|October 1
|Tubi
|The Frighteners (1996)
|October 1
|Tubi
|28 Weeks Later (2007)
|October 1
|Tubi
|30 Days Of Night: Dark Days (2010)
|October 1
|Tubi
|Arachnophobia (1990)
|October 1
|Tubi
|Don’t Be Afraid Of The Dark (unclear which version)
|October 1
|Tubi
|End Of Days (1999)
|October 1
|Tubi
|Fright Night (2011)
|October 1
|Tubi
|House At The End Of The Street (2012)
|October 1
|Tubi
|Ma (2019)
|October 1
|Tubi
|Saw (2004)
|October 1
|Tubi
|Saw 2 (2005)
|October 1
|Tubi
|Saw 3 (2006)
|October 1
|Tubi
|Saw 4 (2007)
|October 1
|Tubi
|Saw 5 (2008)
|October 1
|Tubi
|Saw 6 (2009)
|October 1
|Tubi
|Saw 3D (2010)
|October 1
|Tubi
|The Last House On The Left (unclear which version)
|October 1
|Tubi
|The Fog (unclear which version)
|October 1
|Tubi
|The Nun (2018)
|October 1
|Tubi
|The Wolfman (unclear which version)
|October 1
|Tubi
|Victor Frankenstein (2015)
|October 1
|Tubi
|Sorry, Charlie (2023)
|October 6
|Tubi
|Dante’s Hotel (2023)
|October 13
|Tubi
|Pulse (2006)
|October 20
|Tubi
|The Devil Comes to Kansas City (2023)
|October 21
|Tubi
|Malignant (2021)
|October 27
Horror Streaming Titles Expiring SoonOn Their Way Out: These films have one foot in the grave—bump ‘em to the top of your October 2023 queue while you can!
|Streaming Service
|Movie
|Date
|The Criterion Channel
|Singapore Sling (1990)
|October 31
|MAX
|Beetlejuice (1988)
|October 31
|MAX
|The Cabin in the Woods (2012)
|October 31
|MAX
|Cat People (1942)
|October 31
|MAX
|Eight Legged Freaks (2002)
|October 31
|MAX
|Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977)
|October 31
|MAX
|The Exorcist (1973)
|October 31
|MAX
|The Eye (2008)
|October 31
|MAX
|The Fly II (1989)
|October 31
|MAX
|The Fly (1958)
|October 31
|MAX
|From Hell (2001)
|October 31
|MAX
|The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)
|October 31
|MAX
|Interview With The Vampire (1994)
|October 31
|MAX
|Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
|October 31
|MAX
|It (2017)
|October 31
|MAX
|It: Chapter Two (2019)
|October 31
|MAX
|Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993)
|October 31
|MAX
|Knock Knock (2015)
|October 31
|MAX
|Leatherface (2017)
|October 31
|MAX
|Legion (2010)
|October 31
|MAX
|Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
|October 31
|MAX
|The Meg (2018)
|October 31
|MAX
|Mirrors (2008)
|October 31
|MAX
|A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
|October 31
|MAX
|Slice (2018)
|October 31
|MAX
|Sorority Row (2009)
|October 31
|MAX
|Time After Time (1979)
|October 31
|MAX
|Wes Craven's New Nightmare (1994)
|October 31
|Hulu
|The Exorcist III (1990)
|October 8
|Hulu
|Hell Baby (2013)
|October 26
|Hulu
|Malignant (2021)
|October 26
|Hulu
|Bewitched (2005)
|October 31
|Hulu
|Clive Barker's The Plague (2006)
|October 31
|Hulu
|Don't Be Afraid of the Dark (2011)
|October 31
|Hulu
|Evil Dead (2013)
|October 31
|Hulu
|Hotel Transylvania (2012)
|October 31
|Hulu
|Leprechaun II (1994)
|October 31
|Hulu
|Leprechaun Returns (2019)
|October 31
|Hulu
|Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space (1997)
|October 31
|Hulu
|Leprechaun (1993)
|October 31
|Hulu
|Leprechaun Origins (2014)
|October 31
|Hulu
|Leprechaun III (1995)
|October 31
|Hulu
|Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood (2003)
|October 31
|Hulu
|Leprechaun V: In The Hood (2000)
|October 31
|Hulu
|Monster House (2006)
|October 31
|Hulu
|Mom and Dad (2017)
|October 31
|Hulu
|Only Lovers Left Alive (2014)
|October 31
|Hulu
|Pandorum (2009)
|October 31
|Hulu
|Practical Magic (1998)
|October 31
|Hulu
|Queen of the Damned (2002)
|October 31
|Hulu
|The Craft (1996)
|October 31
|Hulu
|The Grudge 2 (2006)
|October 31
|Hulu
|The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)
|October 31
|Hulu
|The Hills Have Eyes (2006)
|October 31
|Hulu
|The Last Exorcism (2010)
|October 31
|Hulu
|Seven (1995)
|October 31
|Netflix
|The Rental (2020)
|October 1
