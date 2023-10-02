All the Horror You Need to Stream in October 2023

Horror fans love two things: on-screen scares and comically detailed streaming guides.

Welcome to Horrorscope, a monthly column keeping horror nerds and initiates up to date on all the horror content coming to and leaving your favorite streaming services. Here’s what to watch in October 2023:

After a brief break in September (blame festival season) the lights are back on here at Horroscope LLC. Personally, I think that the cobwebs add character to the place. The rats I could do without.

October is here! And in this hemisphere at least, the air is crisp and full of the unmistakable scent of rotting leaves. The pumpkins in my compost are finally ready to harvest. And coming across animal bones on my daily walks is more on-theme than ever. This is my Christmas.

It’s also the busiest time of the year as far as horror streaming is concerned. So without further ado, let’s cut to the chase and have a look at the state of things this month. Be sure to peruse the complete list below, calendar in hand, for a full picture of what horror movies are coming and going from your favorite streaming services in October 2023.

Please keep in mind that all dates listed below may not apply to viewers outside the US.

October 2023 Horror Streaming Cheat Sheet

Shout! TV’s 5th Annual 31 Nights of Horror is back. Every night in October at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT you can catch a specially-curated double bill. I am personally looking forward to the Willard/Ben pairing on the 14th. You can peep the whole line up here.

is back. Every night in October at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT you can catch a specially-curated double bill. I am personally looking forward to the Willard/Ben pairing on the 14th. You can peep the whole line up here. Max has created a “House of Halloween” spotlight page this year which will organize the service’s freaky offerings by topic and scare level (while promising some “in-app surprises”).

this year which will organize the service’s freaky offerings by topic and scare level (while promising some “in-app surprises”). The fourth season of Shudder’s popular horror anthology series Creepshow returns on Friday October 13th.

With their annual FearFest , AMC Networks is boasting over 700 hours of horror flicks across its platforms. You can check out the press release here.

, AMC Networks is boasting over 700 hours of horror flicks across its platforms. You can check out the press release here. Peacock is sneakily premiering a horror anthology series overseen by John Carpenter. Suburban Screams premieres on the 13th of the month.

premieres on the 13th of the month. The fifth season of the bloody good horror drag competition show The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula returns to Shudder on October 31st.

returns to Shudder on October 31st. Horror host Joe Bob Briggs has two specials of note this month: a 45th Anniversary celebration of John Carpenter’s Halloween on October 10th and a Halloween Special on October 20th.

has two specials of note this month: a 45th Anniversary celebration of John Carpenter’s Halloween on October 10th and a Halloween Special on October 20th. If we have any Crunchyroll appreciators in the audience, you’ll be happy to know that the anime purveyor is streaming a handful of horror content this month, including Hellsing, Hell’s Paradise, and Tokyo Ghoul.

Collection Corner: October 2023 Horror Streaming

ARROW Shocktober 31 (as of October 1st) Titles include Ringu, Children of the Corn, Death Screams Don’t Look: ARROW’s Scariest (as of October 6th) Titles include Dementer, Two Witches, and Edge of the Axe. Jed Shepherd Selects (as of October 13th) Titles Include The El Duce Tapes, Tetsuo: The Iron Man, The Witch Who Came from the Sea. So Funny It’s Frightening (as of October 20th) Titles include Elvira Mistress of the Dark, Hotel Poseidon, Crow Hand. Hellraiser: Quartet of Torment (as of October 23rd) Titles include Hellraiser, Hellbound: Hellraiser II, Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth, Hellraiser: Bloodline. Go to Hell! (as of October 27th) Titles include She-Devils on Wheels, Hitchhike to Hell, Go to Hell Bastards!



The Criterion Channel ’90s Horror (as of October 1st) Titles include Dust Devil, When a Stranger Calls Back, and In the Mouth of Madness. Technothrillers (as of October 1st) Titles include Videodrome, eXistenZ, and Dark City. Art-House Horror (as of October 1st) Titles include Häxan, Vampyr, and Jigoku. Pre-Code Horror (as of October 1st) Titles include Svengali, Doctor X, and Freaks.



MAX Pure Nightmare Fuel (as of October 1st) Titles include The Conjuring, The Descent, and The Fly. Scoobtober (as of October 1st) Titles include Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed and Scooby-Doo! and Kiss: Rock and Roll Mystery. Halloween with the Kids (as of October 1st) Titles include Beetlejuice and Peter and the Wolf (as of 10/19).



Hulu Leprechaun 30th Anniversary Film Collection (as of October 1st) Titles include all eight Leprechaun films. That’s right. All eight.





New(ish) Releases

2022

Studio 666 on Prime Video;

HeBGB TV, Shaky Shivers, and 10/31 Part 3 on Screambox.

Spirit Halloween and Lockdown Tower on Shudder.

2023

Mickey & Friends Trick or Treats, Haunted Mansion, and Werewolf By Night In Color on Disney+;

Oracle on MAX;

Appendage; The Boogeyman; Zombie Town; Cobweb on Hulu;

The Conference; Disco Inferno; Flashback; Sister Death on Netflix;

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines and Vindicta on Paramount+;

Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey and Five Nights at Freddy’s on Peacock;

Totally Killer and Renfield on Prime Video;

Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls on Screambox;

V/H/S/85, The Puppetman, Night of the Hunted, When Evil Lurks, Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor on Shudder;

Sorry, Charlie, Dante’s Hotel, The Devil Comes to Kansas City on Tubi.

The streaming service champion of the month is The Criterion Channel, who always do incredible work this time of year with their curated collections. We’re truly spoiled for choice this year.

The streaming service dunce of the month is Disney+. While dunking on the House of Mouse usually brings me joy, this go round, my heart is somewhat heavy. Disney+ is bringing more horror content to their service this month than they usually do. And while I want to congratulate them for doing the bare minimum, look at what the others are slinging. Rise to the occasion Disney, ’tis the season.

Horror Streaming Highlights for October 2023

Pick of the Month — When Evil Lurks

Synopsis: Two brothers, Pedro (Ezequiel Rodríguez) and Jimmy (Demián Salomón), make a horrifying discovery in a nearby farmhouse. Something — formerly someone — is rotting; a demonic presence that threatens to infect the surrounding area. Attempting to game the strict rules around the supernatural plague, the brothers relocate the possessed ticking time bomb. Sure enough, their attempts to make the problem go away make things much, much worse.

I’ll be vulnerable, for your benefit: I am not the biggest fan of Terrified, the haunting possession flick that introduced international audiences to Demián Rugna. But the tables have turned with When Evil Lurks, which handily knocked me on my butt and stole my wallet. This is easily the most accomplished resurrection of Euro-splatter films I’ve ever seen. It’s as bleakly apocalyptic as any Fulci film; dropping you into a nightmare and hitting the ground running with no regard for anything so insulting as “an explanation.” It rules, and I’ve already said too much. No child, dog, pregnant woman, or hero is safe.

Available to stream on Shudder on October 27th.

A totally tubular drive-by through ’90s horror courtesy of Criterion

Synopsis: Everyone’s favorite prestige streaming service is griming things up with this collection of must-see horror gems from the 1990s.

After previous collections highlighting the 1970s and the 1980s, The Criterion Channel commits to the bit with this ode to the genre output of the 1990s. The selected films run an impressive gamut from horror comedies (Frankenhooker, Ravenous) to reclaimed masterpieces (The Exorcist III, Demon Knight), to curios that deserve more eyes on them (Dust Devil, Def by Temptation).

The collection includes: Def by Temptation (1990), The Exorcist III (1990), Frankenhooker (1990), Body Parts (1991)*, The Rapture (1991), Dust Devil (1992)*, When a Stranger Calls Back (1993)*, In the Mouth of Madness (1994), The Addiction (1995), Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight (1995)*, and Ravenous (1999). Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) and Body Snatchers (1993) arrive on the first of November and Event Horizon (1997) hits the service on the first of December.

Available to stream on The Criterion Channel on October 1st.

One of the best Halloween-set horror anthologies of the 21st Century

Synopsis: Not to be confused with the 1986 Satanic Panic rock’n roll horror flick of the same name, this horror omnibus sees a series of connected spooky stories unfold on Halloween night in an unassuming small town.

Michael Dougherty‘s 2007 horror flick is an anomaly in that it is one of the few genre anthologies with a perfect batting average. There are no weak links in this chain link fence. Though, as ever, one segment (which sees Dylan Baker as a creepy child-killing principal who meets a sticky end) is especially crunchy. Full of the gleeful comeuppance that defines the pulpy sub-genre, Trick ‘r Treat is the cinematic equivalent of a fistful of your favorite candy. And it goes down especially easy around All Hallows’ Eve.

Available to stream on MAX on October 1st.

An ultra-gory forgotten Japanese home invasion masterpiece

Synopsis: A housewife (Keiko Takahashi) in a high-rise apartment finds herself a victim of an especially persistent door-to-door salesman, who doesn’t take kindly to having a door slammed in his face.

Newly remastered (and hot off a stint at Fantastic Fest), 1988’s Door has never been screened outside of Japan. Which is a damn shame because it’s one of the most shocking home invasions you’re liable to find. And, thanks to Screambox, “finding” it is going to be a hell of a lot easier.

Directed by Banmei Takahashi under the umbrella of the infamous and short-lived production house Director’s Company, Door features one of the most batshit final twenty minutes of its sub-genre, which careens into Evil Dead territory without a backward glance. If the phrase “slow-burning J-Horror giallo” makes your heart flutter, make sure to check out this incredibly weird, and criminally under-seen genre gem.

Available on Screambox on October 24th.

Streamable Horror Incoming This Month

Fresh blood: A list of all the horror content coming to streaming services in October 2023.

Streaming Service Movie Date ARROW Elvira Mistress of the Dark (1988) October 6 ARROW Beneath (2015) October 6 ARROW The Mimic (2017) October 6 ARROW The House by the Cemetery (1981) October 9 ARROW The Initiation (1984) October 13 ARROW Hellraiser (1987) October 23 ARROW Hellbound: Hellraiser II (1988) October 23 ARROW Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth (1992) October 23 ARROW Hellraiser: Bloodline (1996) October 23 The Criterion Channel Def by Temptation (1990) October 1 The Criterion Channel The Exorcist III (1990) October 1 The Criterion Channel Frankenhooker (1990) October 1 The Criterion Channel Body Parts (1991) October 1 The Criterion Channel The Rapture (1991) October 1 The Criterion Channel Dust Devil (1992) October 1 The Criterion Channel When a Stranger Calls Back (1993) October 1 The Criterion Channel In the Mouth of Madness (1994) October 1 The Criterion Channel The Addiction (1995) October 1 The Criterion Channel Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight (1995) October 1 The Criterion Channel Ravenous (1999) October 1 The Criterion Channel eXistenZ (1999) October 1 The Criterion Channel Videodrome (1983) October 1 The Criterion Channel Häxan (1922) October 1 The Criterion Channel Vampyr (1932) October 1 The Criterion Channel Eyes Without a Face (1960) October 1 The Criterion Channel Jigoku (1960) October 1 The Criterion Channel Carnival of Souls (1962) October 1 The Criterion Channel Onibaba (1964) October 1 The Criterion Channel The Face of Another (1966) October 1 The Criterion Channel Hour of the Wolf (1968) October 1 The Criterion Channel Kuroneko (1968) October 1 The Criterion Channel Night of the Living Dead (1968) October 1 The Criterion Channel Spirits of the Dead (1968) October 1 The Criterion Channel Flesh for Frankenstein (1973) October 1 The Criterion Channel Sisters (1973) October 1 The Criterion Channel Blood for Dracula (1974) October 1 The Criterion Channel Picnic at Hanging Rock (1975) October 1 The Criterion Channel Eraserhead (1977) October 1 The Criterion Channel House (1977) October 1 The Criterion Channel Suspiria (1977) October 1 The Criterion Channel The Shout (1978) October 1 The Criterion Channel Arrebato (1979) October 1 The Criterion Channel The Brood (1979) October 1 The Criterion Channel Wolf’s Hole (1987) October 1 The Criterion Channel The Vanishing (1988) October 1 The Criterion Channel Cronos (1993) October 1 The Criterion Channel Cure (1997) October 1 The Criterion Channel Donnie Darko (2001) October 1 The Criterion Channel Trouble Every Day (2001) October 1 The Criterion Channel Antichrist (2009) October 1 The Criterion Channel The Lure (2015) October 1 The Criterion Channel Suicide by Sunlight (2019) October 1 The Criterion Channel Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1931) October 1 The Criterion Channel Svengali (1931) October 1 The Criterion Channel Doctor X (1932) October 1 The Criterion Channel Freaks (1932) October 1 The Criterion Channel Island of Lost Souls (1932) October 1 The Criterion Channel The Most Dangerous Game (1932) October 1 The Criterion Channel Murders in the Rue Morgue (1932) October 1 The Criterion Channel The Old Dark House (1932) October 1 The Criterion Channel Thirteen Women (1932) October 1 The Criterion Channel Murders in the Zoo (1933) October 1 The Criterion Channel Mystery of the Wax Museum (1933) October 1 The Criterion Channel The Black Cat (1934) October 1 The Criterion Channel The Raven (1935) October 1 The Criterion Channel Trouble Every Day (2001) October 1 The Criterion Channel Flesh for Frankenstein (1973) October 1 The Criterion Channel Blood for Dracula (1974) October 1 The Criterion Channel La Llorona (2019) October 1 The Criterion Channel Arsenic and Old Lace (1944) October 1 The Criterion Channel Phantom of the Paradise (1974) October 1 The Criterion Channel Unfriended (2014) October 16 Disney+ Mickey & Friends Trick or Treats (2023) October 2 Disney+ Haunted Mansion (2023) October 4 Disney+ Werewolf By Night In Color (2023) October 20 Freevee A Haunted House (2013) October 1 Freevee Black Rock (2012) October 1 Freevee From Beyond (1986) October 1 Freevee Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003) October 1 Freevee Last Night in Soho (2021) October 1 Freevee Oculus (2013) October 1 Freevee The Possession of Hannah Grace (2018) October 1 Freevee The Vampire Lovers (1970) October 1 Freevee Unfriended: Dark Web (2018) October 1 MAX The Apparition (2012) October 1 MAX Beetlejuice (1988) October 1 MAX Critters 3 (1991) October 1 MAX The Curse of Frankenstein (1957) October 1 MAX Dark Shadows (2012) October 1 MAX Dracula A.D. 1972 (1972) October 1 MAX Dracula Has Risen from the Grave (1969) October 1 MAX Final Destination (2000) October 1 MAX Final Destination 2 (2003) October 1 MAX Final Destination 3 (2006) October 1 MAX Final Destination 5 (2011) October 1 MAX The Final Destination (2009) October 1 MAX Freddy vs. Jason (2003) October 1 MAX Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991) October 1 MAX Friday the 13th (2009) October 1 MAX The Haunting (1963) October 1 MAX Horror of Dracula (1958) October 1 MAX Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990) October 1 MAX The Lost Boys (1987) October 1 MAX The Mummy (1959) October 1 MAX Oracle (2023) October 1 MAX Pet Sematary (1989) October 1 MAX Pet Sematary II (1992) October 1 MAX The Phantom of The Opera (2004) October 1 MAX Poltergeist (1982) October 1 MAX The Pyramid (2014) October 1 MAX Scream (1996) October 1 MAX Scream 2 (1997) October 1 MAX Scream 3 (2000) October 1 MAX Species (1995) October 1 MAX Species II (1998) October 1 MAX Species III (2004) October 1 MAX Stephen King's Cat's Eye (1985) October 1 MAX The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) October 1 MAX The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006) October 1 MAX Trick 'r Treat (2009) October 1 MAX Warm Bodies (2013) October 1 MAX Silent House (2012) October 24 Hulu Daybreakers (2010) October 1 Hulu Dark Shadows (2012) October 1 Hulu Devil’s Due (2014) October 1 Hulu The Empty Man (2020) October 1 Hulu Exorcism Of Emily Rose (2005) October 1 Hulu Exorcist: The Beginning (2004) October 1 Hulu Godzilla 2000 (2000) October 1 Hulu Godzilla: Final Wars (2005) October 1 Hulu Godzilla (1998) October 1 Hulu Interview With The Vampire (1994) October 1 Hulu It (1990) October 1 Hulu Leprechaun (1993) October 1 Hulu Leprechaun II (1994) October 1 Hulu Leprechaun III (1995) October 1 Hulu Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space (1997) October 1 Hulu Leprechaun V: In The Hood (2000) October 1 Hulu Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood (2003) October 1 Hulu Leprechaun Origins (2014) October 1 Hulu Leprechaun Returns (2019) October 1 Hulu The Omen (2006) October 1 Hulu The Sacrament (2013) October 1 Hulu Shaun Of The Dead (2004) October 1 Hulu Stoker (2011) October 1 Hulu Underwater (2020) October 1 Hulu It Chapter Two (2019) October 1 Hulu Doctor Sleep (2019) October 1 Hulu Appendage (2023) October 2 Hulu Amish Witches (2016) October 2 Hulu The Boogeyman (2023) October 5 Hulu Zombie Town (2023) October 6 Hulu Cobweb (2023) October 20 Netflix Casper (1995) October 1 Netflix Get Out (2017) October 1 Netflix Ma (2019) October 1 Netflix Us (2019) October 1 Netflix It Follows (2014) October 11 Netflix Deliver Us From Evil (2014) October 12 Netflix The Conference (2023) October 13 Netflix Look Away (2018) October 15 Netflix Disco Inferno (2023) October 20 Netflix Flashback (2023) October 20 Netflix Sister Death (2023) October 27 Paramount+ An American Haunting (2005) October 1 Paramount+ Crawl (2019) October 1 Paramount+ District 9 (2009) October 1 Paramount+ Firestarter (1987) October 1 Paramount+ Jessabelle (2014) October 1 Paramount+ Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994) October 1 Paramount+ Raze (2013) October 1 Paramount+ Scrooged (1988) October 1 Paramount+ Suspiria (1977) October 1 Paramount+ Teeth (2007) October 1 Paramount+ The Grudge (2004) October 1 Paramount+ The Ring Two (2005) October 1 Paramount+ Train to Busan (2016) October 1 Paramount+ Vampire in Brooklyn (1995) October 1 Paramount+ What Lies Beneath (2000) October 1 Paramount+ Pet Sematary: Bloodlines (2023) October 6 Paramount+ Vindicta (2023) October 16 Peacock Escape Plan (2013) October 1 Peacock The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005) October 1 Peacock Exorcist: The Beginning (2004) October 1 Peacock The Faculty (1998) October 1 Peacock Happy Death Day 2U (2019) October 1 Peacock I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) October 1 Peacock I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998) October 1 Peacock I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006) October 1 Peacock Krampus (2015) October 1 Peacock The Last Exorcism (2010) October 1 Peacock The Mist (2007) October 1 Peacock Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019) October 1 Peacock Separation (2021) October 1 Peacock Shaun of the Dead (2004) October 1 Peacock Silent Hill (2006) October 1 Peacock Split (2017) October 1 Peacock Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013) October 1 Peacock Winchester (2018) October 1 Peacock Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey (2023) October 1 Peacock Zombieland (2009) October 1 Peacock The Black Phone (2021) October 12 Peacock Rob Zombie’s Halloween (2007) October 16 Peacock Rob Zombie’s Halloween II (2009) October 16 Peacock Five Nights at Freddy’s (2023) October 27 Plex Chained (2012) October 1 Plex Demonic (2021) October 1 Plex Tucker And Dale vs. Evil (2010) October 1 Plex A Haunted House 2 (2014) October 11 Plex I Saw The Devil (2010) October 13 Prime Video Bubba Ho-Tep (2003) Octorber 1 Prime Video Crawl (2019) Octorber 1 Prime Video Daybreakers (2010) Octorber 1 Prime Video Doom (2005) Octorber 1 Prime Video Nerve (2016) Octorber 1 Prime Video Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019) Octorber 1 Prime Video Scooby-Doo (2002) Octorber 1 Prime Video Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004) Octorber 1 Prime Video Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) Octorber 1 Prime Video Totally Killer (2023) October 6 Prime Video Renfield (2023) October 10 Prime Video Studio 666 (2022) October 25 Screambox More Brains! A Return to the LIving Dead (2011) October 1 Screambox HeBGB TV (2022) October 13 Screambox Shaky Shivers (2022) October 17 Screambox Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls (2023) October 19 Screambox Door (1988) October 24 Screambox Help! My In-Laws are Vampires (2021) October 31 Screambox The Barn (2016) TBA Screambox The Deeper You Dig (2019) TBA Screambox Emelie (2015) TBA Screambox Found (2012) TBA Screambox Ghost Killers vs. Bloody Mary (2018) TBA Screambox 10/31 Part 3 (2022) TBA Screambox Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer (1986) TBA Screambox Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer Part 2 (1996) TBA Screambox Landlocked (2021) TBA Screambox Minor Premise (2020) TBA Screambox Possum (2018) TBA Screambox Willow Creek (2013) TBA Shudder Dead End (2003) October 1 Shudder The Gate (1987) October 1 Shudder Lake Mungo (2008) October 1 Shudder May (2002) October 1 Shudder Lords of Salem (2012) October 1 Shudder Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988) October 1 Shudder Evil Dead II (1987) October 1 Shudder Spirit Halloween (2022) October 2 Shudder Hell House LLC (2015) October 2 Shudder Hell House LLC II: The Abaddon Hotel (2018) October 2 Shudder Hell House LLC III: Lake of Fire (2019) October 2 Shudder V/H/S/85 (2023) October 6 Shudder Dog Soldiers (2002) October 9 Shudder All Hallows’ Eve (2013) October 9 Shudder All Hallows’ Eve 2 (2015) October 9 Shudder The Puppetman (2023) October 13 Shudder Lockdown Tower (2022) October 16 Shudder Night of the Hunted (2023) October 20 Shudder Kidnapped (2010) October 23 Shudder The Midnight Man (2016) October 23 Shudder When Evil Lurks (2023) October 27 Shudder Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor (2023) October 30 Shudder Saw (2004) October 31 Shudder Saw 2 (2005) October 31 Shudder Saw 3 (2006) October 31 Shudder Saw 4 (2007) October 31 Shudder Saw 5 (2008) October 31 Shudder Saw 6 (2009) October 31 Shudder Saw 3D (2010) October 31 Tubi King Kong (2005) October 1 Tubi Underworld Awakening (2012) October 1 Tubi Underworld: Evolution (2006) October 1 Tubi Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009) October 1 Tubi Van Helsing (2004) October 1 Tubi The Devil’s Backbone (2001) October 1 Tubi Tales From The Hood (1995) October 1 Tubi Tales From The Hood 2 (2018) October 1 Tubi The Frighteners (1996) October 1 Tubi 28 Weeks Later (2007) October 1 Tubi 30 Days Of Night: Dark Days (2010) October 1 Tubi Arachnophobia (1990) October 1 Tubi Don’t Be Afraid Of The Dark (unclear which version) October 1 Tubi End Of Days (1999) October 1 Tubi Fright Night (2011) October 1 Tubi House At The End Of The Street (2012) October 1 Tubi Ma (2019) October 1 Tubi Saw (2004) October 1 Tubi Saw 2 (2005) October 1 Tubi Saw 3 (2006) October 1 Tubi Saw 4 (2007) October 1 Tubi Saw 5 (2008) October 1 Tubi Saw 6 (2009) October 1 Tubi Saw 3D (2010) October 1 Tubi The Last House On The Left (unclear which version) October 1 Tubi The Fog (unclear which version) October 1 Tubi The Nun (2018) October 1 Tubi The Wolfman (unclear which version) October 1 Tubi Victor Frankenstein (2015) October 1 Tubi Sorry, Charlie (2023) October 6 Tubi Dante’s Hotel (2023) October 13 Tubi Pulse (2006) October 20 Tubi The Devil Comes to Kansas City (2023) October 21 Tubi Malignant (2021) October 27

Horror Streaming Titles Expiring Soon

On Their Way Out: These films have one foot in the grave—bump ‘em to the top of your October 2023 queue while you can!

Streaming Service Movie Date The Criterion Channel Singapore Sling (1990) October 31 MAX Beetlejuice (1988) October 31 MAX The Cabin in the Woods (2012) October 31 MAX Cat People (1942) October 31 MAX Eight Legged Freaks (2002) October 31 MAX Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977) October 31 MAX The Exorcist (1973) October 31 MAX The Eye (2008) October 31 MAX The Fly II (1989) October 31 MAX The Fly (1958) October 31 MAX From Hell (2001) October 31 MAX The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013) October 31 MAX Interview With The Vampire (1994) October 31 MAX Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) October 31 MAX It (2017) October 31 MAX It: Chapter Two (2019) October 31 MAX Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993) October 31 MAX Knock Knock (2015) October 31 MAX Leatherface (2017) October 31 MAX Legion (2010) October 31 MAX Little Shop of Horrors (1986) October 31 MAX The Meg (2018) October 31 MAX Mirrors (2008) October 31 MAX A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) October 31 MAX Slice (2018) October 31 MAX Sorority Row (2009) October 31 MAX Time After Time (1979) October 31 MAX Wes Craven's New Nightmare (1994) October 31 Hulu The Exorcist III (1990) October 8 Hulu Hell Baby (2013) October 26 Hulu Malignant (2021) October 26 Hulu Bewitched (2005) October 31 Hulu Clive Barker's The Plague (2006) October 31 Hulu Don't Be Afraid of the Dark (2011) October 31 Hulu Evil Dead (2013) October 31 Hulu Hotel Transylvania (2012) October 31 Hulu Leprechaun II (1994) October 31 Hulu Leprechaun Returns (2019) October 31 Hulu Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space (1997) October 31 Hulu Leprechaun (1993) October 31 Hulu Leprechaun Origins (2014) October 31 Hulu Leprechaun III (1995) October 31 Hulu Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood (2003) October 31 Hulu Leprechaun V: In The Hood (2000) October 31 Hulu Monster House (2006) October 31 Hulu Mom and Dad (2017) October 31 Hulu Only Lovers Left Alive (2014) October 31 Hulu Pandorum (2009) October 31 Hulu Practical Magic (1998) October 31 Hulu Queen of the Damned (2002) October 31 Hulu The Craft (1996) October 31 Hulu The Grudge 2 (2006) October 31 Hulu The Haunting in Connecticut (2009) October 31 Hulu The Hills Have Eyes (2006) October 31 Hulu The Last Exorcism (2010) October 31 Hulu Seven (1995) October 31 Netflix The Rental (2020) October 1

