Home
About
Features
Search
Features and Columns · Movies · Streaming Guides

All the Horror You Need to Stream in October 2023

Horror fans love two things: on-screen scares and comically detailed streaming guides.
Horrorscope August
By  · Published on October 2nd, 2023

Welcome to Horrorscope, a monthly column keeping horror nerds and initiates up to date on all the horror content coming to and leaving your favorite streaming services. Here’s what to watch in October 2023:

After a brief break in September (blame festival season) the lights are back on here at Horroscope LLC. Personally, I think that the cobwebs add character to the place. The rats I could do without.

October is here! And in this hemisphere at least, the air is crisp and full of the unmistakable scent of rotting leaves. The pumpkins in my compost are finally ready to harvest. And coming across animal bones on my daily walks is more on-theme than ever. This is my Christmas.

It’s also the busiest time of the year as far as horror streaming is concerned. So without further ado, let’s cut to the chase and have a look at the state of things this month. Be sure to peruse the complete list below, calendar in hand, for a full picture of what horror movies are coming and going from your favorite streaming services in October 2023.

Please keep in mind that all dates listed below may not apply to viewers outside the US.

October 2023 Horror Streaming Cheat Sheet

Collection Corner: October 2023 Horror Streaming

New(ish) Releases

2022

2023

The streaming service champion of the month is The Criterion Channel, who always do incredible work this time of year with their curated collections. We’re truly spoiled for choice this year.

The streaming service dunce of the month is Disney+. While dunking on the House of Mouse usually brings me joy, this go round, my heart is somewhat heavy. Disney+ is bringing more horror content to their service this month than they usually do. And while I want to congratulate them for doing the bare minimum, look at what the others are slinging. Rise to the occasion Disney, ’tis the season.

Horror Streaming Highlights for October 2023

Pick of the Month — When Evil Lurks

When Evil Lurks

Synopsis:  Two brothers, Pedro (Ezequiel Rodríguez) and Jimmy (Demián Salomón), make a horrifying discovery in a nearby farmhouse. Something — formerly someone — is rotting; a demonic presence that threatens to infect the surrounding area. Attempting to game the strict rules around the supernatural plague, the brothers relocate the possessed ticking time bomb. Sure enough, their attempts to make the problem go away make things much, much worse.

I’ll be vulnerable, for your benefit: I am not the biggest fan of Terrified, the haunting possession flick that introduced international audiences to Demián Rugna. But the tables have turned with When Evil Lurks, which handily knocked me on my butt and stole my wallet. This is easily the most accomplished resurrection of Euro-splatter films I’ve ever seen. It’s as bleakly apocalyptic as any Fulci film; dropping you into a nightmare and hitting the ground running with no regard for anything so insulting as “an explanation.” It rules, and I’ve already said too much. No child, dog, pregnant woman, or hero is safe.

Available to stream on Shudder on October 27th.

A totally tubular drive-by through ’90s horror courtesy of Criterion

In The Mouth Of Madness Ending Explained

Synopsis:  Everyone’s favorite prestige streaming service is griming things up with this collection of must-see horror gems from the 1990s.

After previous collections highlighting the 1970s and the 1980s, The Criterion Channel commits to the bit with this ode to the genre output of the 1990s. The selected films run an impressive gamut from horror comedies (Frankenhooker, Ravenous) to reclaimed masterpieces (The Exorcist III, Demon Knight), to curios that deserve more eyes on them (Dust Devil, Def by Temptation).

The collection includes: Def by Temptation (1990), The Exorcist III (1990), Frankenhooker (1990), Body Parts (1991)*, The Rapture (1991), Dust Devil (1992)*, When a Stranger Calls Back (1993)*, In the Mouth of Madness (1994), The Addiction (1995), Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight (1995)*, and Ravenous (1999). Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) and Body Snatchers (1993) arrive on the first of November and Event Horizon (1997) hits the service on the first of December.

Available to stream on The Criterion Channel on October 1st.

One of the best Halloween-set horror anthologies of the 21st Century

Anth Trick

Synopsis:  Not to be confused with the 1986 Satanic Panic rock’n roll horror flick of the same name, this horror omnibus sees a series of connected spooky stories unfold on Halloween night in an unassuming small town.

Michael Dougherty‘s 2007 horror flick is an anomaly in that it is one of the few genre anthologies with a perfect batting average. There are no weak links in this chain link fence. Though, as ever, one segment (which sees Dylan Baker as a creepy child-killing principal who meets a sticky end) is especially crunchy. Full of the gleeful comeuppance that defines the pulpy sub-genre, Trick ‘r Treat is the cinematic equivalent of a fistful of your favorite candy. And it goes down especially easy around All Hallows’ Eve.

Available to stream on MAX on October 1st.

An ultra-gory forgotten Japanese home invasion masterpiece

Door

Synopsis:  A housewife (Keiko Takahashi) in a high-rise apartment finds herself a victim of an especially persistent door-to-door salesman, who doesn’t take kindly to having a door slammed in his face.

Newly remastered (and hot off a stint at Fantastic Fest), 1988’s Door has never been screened outside of Japan. Which is a damn shame because it’s one of the most shocking home invasions you’re liable to find. And, thanks to Screambox, “finding” it is going to be a hell of a lot easier.

Directed by Banmei Takahashi under the umbrella of the infamous and short-lived production house Director’s Company, Door features one of the most batshit final twenty minutes of its sub-genre, which careens into Evil Dead territory without a backward glance. If the phrase “slow-burning J-Horror giallo” makes your heart flutter, make sure to check out this incredibly weird, and criminally under-seen genre gem.

Available on Screambox on October 24th.

Streamable Horror Incoming This Month

Fresh blood: A list of all the horror content coming to streaming services in October 2023.
Streaming ServiceMovieDate
ARROWElvira Mistress of the Dark (1988)October 6
ARROWBeneath (2015)October 6
ARROWThe Mimic (2017)October 6
ARROWThe House by the Cemetery (1981)October 9
ARROWThe Initiation (1984)October 13
ARROWHellraiser (1987)October 23
ARROWHellbound: Hellraiser II (1988)October 23
ARROWHellraiser III: Hell on Earth (1992)October 23
ARROWHellraiser: Bloodline (1996)October 23
The Criterion ChannelDef by Temptation (1990)October 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Exorcist III (1990)October 1
The Criterion ChannelFrankenhooker (1990)October 1
The Criterion ChannelBody Parts (1991)October 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Rapture (1991)October 1
The Criterion ChannelDust Devil (1992)October 1
The Criterion ChannelWhen a Stranger Calls Back (1993)October 1
The Criterion ChannelIn the Mouth of Madness (1994)October 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Addiction (1995)October 1
The Criterion ChannelTales from the Crypt: Demon Knight (1995)October 1
The Criterion ChannelRavenous (1999)October 1
The Criterion ChanneleXistenZ (1999)October 1
The Criterion ChannelVideodrome (1983)October 1
The Criterion ChannelHäxan (1922)October 1
The Criterion ChannelVampyr (1932)October 1
The Criterion ChannelEyes Without a Face (1960)October 1
The Criterion ChannelJigoku (1960)October 1
The Criterion ChannelCarnival of Souls (1962)October 1
The Criterion ChannelOnibaba (1964)October 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Face of Another (1966)October 1
The Criterion ChannelHour of the Wolf (1968)October 1
The Criterion ChannelKuroneko (1968)October 1
The Criterion ChannelNight of the Living Dead (1968)October 1
The Criterion ChannelSpirits of the Dead (1968)October 1
The Criterion ChannelFlesh for Frankenstein (1973)October 1
The Criterion ChannelSisters (1973)October 1
The Criterion ChannelBlood for Dracula (1974)October 1
The Criterion ChannelPicnic at Hanging Rock (1975)October 1
The Criterion ChannelEraserhead (1977)October 1
The Criterion ChannelHouse (1977)October 1
The Criterion ChannelSuspiria (1977)October 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Shout (1978)October 1
The Criterion ChannelArrebato (1979)October 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Brood (1979)October 1
The Criterion ChannelWolf’s Hole (1987)October 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Vanishing (1988)October 1
The Criterion ChannelCronos (1993)October 1
The Criterion ChannelCure (1997)October 1
The Criterion ChannelDonnie Darko (2001)October 1
The Criterion ChannelTrouble Every Day (2001)October 1
The Criterion ChannelAntichrist (2009)October 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Lure (2015)October 1
The Criterion ChannelSuicide by Sunlight (2019)October 1
The Criterion ChannelDr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1931)October 1
The Criterion ChannelSvengali (1931)October 1
The Criterion ChannelDoctor X (1932)October 1
The Criterion ChannelFreaks (1932)October 1
The Criterion ChannelIsland of Lost Souls (1932)October 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Most Dangerous Game (1932)October 1
The Criterion ChannelMurders in the Rue Morgue (1932)October 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Old Dark House (1932)October 1
The Criterion ChannelThirteen Women (1932)October 1
The Criterion ChannelMurders in the Zoo (1933)October 1
The Criterion ChannelMystery of the Wax Museum (1933)October 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Black Cat (1934)October 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Raven (1935)October 1
The Criterion ChannelTrouble Every Day (2001)October 1
The Criterion ChannelFlesh for Frankenstein (1973)October 1
The Criterion ChannelBlood for Dracula (1974)October 1
The Criterion ChannelLa Llorona (2019)October 1
The Criterion ChannelArsenic and Old Lace (1944)October 1
The Criterion ChannelPhantom of the Paradise (1974)October 1
The Criterion ChannelUnfriended (2014)October 16
Disney+Mickey & Friends Trick or Treats (2023)October 2
Disney+Haunted Mansion (2023)October 4
Disney+Werewolf By Night In Color (2023)October 20
FreeveeA Haunted House (2013)October 1
FreeveeBlack Rock (2012)October 1
FreeveeFrom Beyond (1986)October 1
FreeveeJeepers Creepers 2 (2003)October 1
FreeveeLast Night in Soho (2021)October 1
FreeveeOculus (2013)October 1
FreeveeThe Possession of Hannah Grace (2018)October 1
FreeveeThe Vampire Lovers (1970)October 1
FreeveeUnfriended: Dark Web (2018)October 1
MAXThe Apparition (2012)October 1
MAXBeetlejuice (1988)October 1
MAXCritters 3 (1991)October 1
MAXThe Curse of Frankenstein (1957)October 1
MAXDark Shadows (2012)October 1
MAXDracula A.D. 1972 (1972)October 1
MAXDracula Has Risen from the Grave (1969)October 1
MAXFinal Destination (2000)October 1
MAXFinal Destination 2 (2003)October 1
MAXFinal Destination 3 (2006)October 1
MAXFinal Destination 5 (2011)October 1
MAXThe Final Destination (2009)October 1
MAXFreddy vs. Jason (2003)October 1
MAXFreddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)October 1
MAXFriday the 13th (2009)October 1
MAXThe Haunting (1963)October 1
MAXHorror of Dracula (1958)October 1
MAXLeatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990)October 1
MAXThe Lost Boys (1987)October 1
MAXThe Mummy (1959)October 1
MAXOracle (2023)October 1
MAXPet Sematary (1989)October 1
MAXPet Sematary II (1992)October 1
MAXThe Phantom of The Opera (2004)October 1
MAXPoltergeist (1982)October 1
MAXThe Pyramid (2014)October 1
MAXScream (1996)October 1
MAXScream 2 (1997)October 1
MAXScream 3 (2000)October 1
MAXSpecies (1995)October 1
MAXSpecies II (1998)October 1
MAXSpecies III (2004)October 1
MAXStephen King's Cat's Eye (1985)October 1
MAXThe Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)October 1
MAXThe Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006)October 1
MAXTrick 'r Treat (2009)October 1
MAXWarm Bodies (2013)October 1
MAXSilent House (2012)October 24
HuluDaybreakers (2010)October 1
HuluDark Shadows (2012)October 1
HuluDevil’s Due (2014)October 1
HuluThe Empty Man (2020)October 1
HuluExorcism Of Emily Rose (2005)October 1
HuluExorcist: The Beginning (2004)October 1
HuluGodzilla 2000 (2000)October 1
HuluGodzilla: Final Wars (2005)October 1
HuluGodzilla (1998)October 1
HuluInterview With The Vampire (1994)October 1
HuluIt (1990)October 1
HuluLeprechaun (1993)October 1
HuluLeprechaun II (1994)October 1
HuluLeprechaun III (1995)October 1
HuluLeprechaun 4: Lost In Space (1997)October 1
HuluLeprechaun V: In The Hood (2000)October 1
HuluLeprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood (2003)October 1
HuluLeprechaun Origins (2014)October 1
HuluLeprechaun Returns (2019)October 1
HuluThe Omen (2006)October 1
HuluThe Sacrament (2013)October 1
HuluShaun Of The Dead (2004)October 1
HuluStoker (2011)October 1
HuluUnderwater (2020)October 1
HuluIt Chapter Two (2019)October 1
HuluDoctor Sleep (2019)October 1
HuluAppendage (2023)October 2
HuluAmish Witches (2016)October 2
HuluThe Boogeyman (2023)October 5
HuluZombie Town (2023)October 6
HuluCobweb (2023)October 20
NetflixCasper (1995)October 1
NetflixGet Out (2017)October 1
NetflixMa (2019)October 1
NetflixUs (2019)October 1
NetflixIt Follows (2014)October 11
NetflixDeliver Us From Evil (2014)October 12
NetflixThe Conference (2023)October 13
NetflixLook Away (2018)October 15
NetflixDisco Inferno (2023)October 20
NetflixFlashback (2023)October 20
NetflixSister Death (2023)October 27
Paramount+An American Haunting (2005)October 1
Paramount+Crawl (2019)October 1
Paramount+District 9 (2009)October 1
Paramount+Firestarter (1987)October 1
Paramount+Jessabelle (2014)October 1
Paramount+Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994)October 1
Paramount+Raze (2013)October 1
Paramount+Scrooged (1988)October 1
Paramount+Suspiria (1977)October 1
Paramount+Teeth (2007)October 1
Paramount+The Grudge (2004)October 1
Paramount+The Ring Two (2005)October 1
Paramount+Train to Busan (2016)October 1
Paramount+Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)October 1
Paramount+What Lies Beneath (2000)October 1
Paramount+Pet Sematary: Bloodlines (2023)October 6
Paramount+Vindicta (2023)October 16
PeacockEscape Plan (2013)October 1
PeacockThe Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)October 1
PeacockExorcist: The Beginning (2004)October 1
PeacockThe Faculty (1998)October 1
PeacockHappy Death Day 2U (2019)October 1
PeacockI Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)October 1
PeacockI Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)October 1
PeacockI’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006)October 1
PeacockKrampus (2015)October 1
PeacockThe Last Exorcism (2010)October 1
PeacockThe Mist (2007)October 1
PeacockScary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)October 1
PeacockSeparation (2021)October 1
PeacockShaun of the Dead (2004)October 1
PeacockSilent Hill (2006)October 1
PeacockSplit (2017)October 1
PeacockTexas Chainsaw 3D (2013)October 1
PeacockWinchester (2018)October 1
PeacockWinnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey (2023)October 1
PeacockZombieland (2009)October 1
PeacockThe Black Phone (2021)October 12
PeacockRob Zombie’s Halloween (2007)October 16
PeacockRob Zombie’s Halloween II (2009)October 16
PeacockFive Nights at Freddy’s (2023)October 27
PlexChained (2012)October 1
PlexDemonic (2021)October 1
PlexTucker And Dale vs. Evil (2010)October 1
PlexA Haunted House 2 (2014)October 11
PlexI Saw The Devil (2010)October 13
Prime VideoBubba Ho-Tep (2003)Octorber 1
Prime VideoCrawl (2019)Octorber 1
Prime VideoDaybreakers (2010)Octorber 1
Prime VideoDoom (2005)Octorber 1
Prime VideoNerve (2016)Octorber 1
Prime VideoScary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)Octorber 1
Prime VideoScooby-Doo (2002)Octorber 1
Prime VideoScooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)Octorber 1
Prime VideoGodzilla vs. Kong (2021)Octorber 1
Prime VideoTotally Killer (2023)October 6
Prime VideoRenfield (2023)October 10
Prime VideoStudio 666 (2022)October 25
ScreamboxMore Brains! A Return to the LIving Dead (2011)October 1
ScreamboxHeBGB TV (2022)October 13
ScreamboxShaky Shivers (2022)October 17
ScreamboxOnyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls (2023)October 19
ScreamboxDoor (1988)October 24
ScreamboxHelp! My In-Laws are Vampires (2021)October 31
ScreamboxThe Barn (2016)TBA
ScreamboxThe Deeper You Dig (2019)TBA
ScreamboxEmelie (2015)TBA
ScreamboxFound (2012)TBA
ScreamboxGhost Killers vs. Bloody Mary (2018)TBA
Screambox10/31 Part 3 (2022)TBA
ScreamboxHenry: Portrait of a Serial Killer (1986)TBA
ScreamboxHenry: Portrait of a Serial Killer Part 2 (1996)TBA
ScreamboxLandlocked (2021)TBA
ScreamboxMinor Premise (2020)TBA
ScreamboxPossum (2018)TBA
ScreamboxWillow Creek (2013)TBA
ShudderDead End (2003)October 1
ShudderThe Gate (1987)October 1
ShudderLake Mungo (2008)October 1
ShudderMay (2002)October 1
ShudderLords of Salem (2012)October 1
ShudderKiller Klowns from Outer Space (1988)October 1
ShudderEvil Dead II (1987)October 1
ShudderSpirit Halloween (2022)October 2
ShudderHell House LLC (2015)October 2
ShudderHell House LLC II: The Abaddon Hotel (2018)October 2
ShudderHell House LLC III: Lake of Fire (2019)October 2
ShudderV/H/S/85 (2023)October 6
ShudderDog Soldiers (2002)October 9
ShudderAll Hallows’ Eve (2013)October 9
ShudderAll Hallows’ Eve 2 (2015)October 9
ShudderThe Puppetman (2023)October 13
ShudderLockdown Tower (2022)October 16
ShudderNight of the Hunted (2023)October 20
ShudderKidnapped (2010)October 23
ShudderThe Midnight Man (2016)October 23
ShudderWhen Evil Lurks (2023)October 27
ShudderHell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor (2023)October 30
ShudderSaw (2004)October 31
ShudderSaw 2 (2005)October 31
ShudderSaw 3 (2006)October 31
ShudderSaw 4 (2007)October 31
ShudderSaw 5 (2008)October 31
ShudderSaw 6 (2009)October 31
ShudderSaw 3D (2010)October 31
TubiKing Kong (2005)October 1
TubiUnderworld Awakening (2012)October 1
TubiUnderworld: Evolution (2006)October 1
TubiUnderworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)October 1
TubiVan Helsing (2004)October 1
TubiThe Devil’s Backbone (2001)October 1
TubiTales From The Hood (1995)October 1
TubiTales From The Hood 2 (2018)October 1
TubiThe Frighteners (1996)October 1
Tubi28 Weeks Later (2007)October 1
Tubi30 Days Of Night: Dark Days (2010)October 1
TubiArachnophobia (1990)October 1
TubiDon’t Be Afraid Of The Dark (unclear which version)October 1
TubiEnd Of Days (1999)October 1
TubiFright Night (2011)October 1
TubiHouse At The End Of The Street (2012)October 1
TubiMa (2019)October 1
TubiSaw (2004)October 1
TubiSaw 2 (2005)October 1
TubiSaw 3 (2006)October 1
TubiSaw 4 (2007)October 1
TubiSaw 5 (2008)October 1
TubiSaw 6 (2009)October 1
TubiSaw 3D (2010)October 1
TubiThe Last House On The Left (unclear which version)October 1
TubiThe Fog (unclear which version)October 1
TubiThe Nun (2018)October 1
TubiThe Wolfman (unclear which version)October 1
TubiVictor Frankenstein (2015)October 1
TubiSorry, Charlie (2023)October 6
TubiDante’s Hotel (2023)October 13
TubiPulse (2006)October 20
TubiThe Devil Comes to Kansas City (2023)October 21
TubiMalignant (2021)October 27

Horror Streaming Titles Expiring Soon

On Their Way Out: These films have one foot in the grave—bump ‘em to the top of your October 2023 queue while you can!
Streaming ServiceMovieDate
The Criterion ChannelSingapore Sling (1990)October 31
MAXBeetlejuice (1988)October 31
MAXThe Cabin in the Woods (2012)October 31
MAXCat People (1942)October 31
MAXEight Legged Freaks (2002)October 31
MAXExorcist II: The Heretic (1977)October 31
MAXThe Exorcist (1973)October 31
MAXThe Eye (2008)October 31
MAXThe Fly II (1989)October 31
MAXThe Fly (1958)October 31
MAXFrom Hell (2001)October 31
MAXThe Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)October 31
MAXInterview With The Vampire (1994)October 31
MAXInvasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)October 31
MAXIt (2017)October 31
MAXIt: Chapter Two (2019)October 31
MAXJason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993)October 31
MAXKnock Knock (2015)October 31
MAXLeatherface (2017)October 31
MAXLegion (2010)October 31
MAXLittle Shop of Horrors (1986)October 31
MAXThe Meg (2018)October 31
MAXMirrors (2008)October 31
MAXA Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)October 31
MAXSlice (2018)October 31
MAXSorority Row (2009)October 31
MAXTime After Time (1979)October 31
MAXWes Craven's New Nightmare (1994)October 31
HuluThe Exorcist III (1990)October 8
HuluHell Baby (2013)October 26
HuluMalignant (2021)October 26
HuluBewitched (2005)October 31
HuluClive Barker's The Plague (2006)October 31
HuluDon't Be Afraid of the Dark (2011)October 31
HuluEvil Dead (2013)October 31
HuluHotel Transylvania (2012)October 31
HuluLeprechaun II (1994)October 31
HuluLeprechaun Returns (2019)October 31
HuluLeprechaun 4: Lost In Space (1997)October 31
HuluLeprechaun (1993)October 31
HuluLeprechaun Origins (2014)October 31
HuluLeprechaun III (1995)October 31
HuluLeprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood (2003)October 31
HuluLeprechaun V: In The Hood (2000)October 31
HuluMonster House (2006)October 31
HuluMom and Dad (2017)October 31
HuluOnly Lovers Left Alive (2014)October 31
HuluPandorum (2009)October 31
HuluPractical Magic (1998)October 31
HuluQueen of the Damned (2002)October 31
HuluThe Craft (1996)October 31
HuluThe Grudge 2 (2006)October 31
HuluThe Haunting in Connecticut (2009)October 31
HuluThe Hills Have Eyes (2006)October 31
HuluThe Last Exorcism (2010)October 31
HuluSeven (1995)October 31
NetflixThe Rental (2020)October 1

Related Topics: ,

Based in the Pacific North West, Meg enjoys long scrambles on cliff faces and cozying up with a good piece of 1960s eurotrash. As a senior contributor at FSR, Meg's objective is to spread the good word about the best of sleaze, genre, and practical effects.

Recommended Reading

  • All the Horror You Need to Stream in August 2023

    Summer loving, had me a blast (of blood, probably).

  • All the Horror You Need to Stream in July 2023

    From summer classics to … early 20th Century classics, we’ve got horror recommendations for everyone!

  • All the Horror You Need to Stream in June 2023

    Summer is just around the bend, so why not celebrate with a ‘Subspecies’ marathon?

  • All the Horror You Need to Stream in May 2023

    Because you can’t spell murderous mayhem without “May!”