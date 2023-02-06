Home
About
Features
Search
Features and Columns · Movies · Streaming Guides

All the Horror You Need to Stream in February 2023

Here’s our monthly rundown of all the horror flicks dropping and departing from your favorite streaming services in February 2023.
Streaming Horror February 2023
By  · Published on February 6th, 2023

Welcome to Horrorscope, a monthly column keeping horror nerds and initiates up to date on all the horror content coming to and leaving your favorite streaming services. Here’s what to watch in February 2023:

February is upon us, boils and ghouls! The shortest month of the year flies by in a jiffy, so more than ever, it’s important to have a plan. And for horror fans, that means sussing out what to prioritize on the ever-expanding streaming landscape. Personally speaking, when I’m having a look at each month’s offerings, I like to focus on a good mix of new offerings and oldies that have started collecting dust on my Letterboxd watchlist. This February, my highlighted horror picks represent this balance, so brace yourself for some vintage spooks and fresh frights. You can have it all, dear reader, I promise.

All that said: be sure to peruse the complete list below, calendar in hand, for a full picture of what horror movies are coming and going from your favorite streaming services in February 2022.

Please keep in mind that all dates listed below may not apply to viewers outside the US.

February 2023 Horror Streaming Cheat Sheet

The streaming service champion of the month is Hulu, for bringing a notable amount of brand new titles to their library (one of which, Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, I would advise you not to watch for reasons).

The streaming service dunce of the month is, regrettably, Freevee. I hate dunking on a free service, but then again, as Tubi shows us time and time again, being free is no excuse for having a lackluster catalog. Do better.

Collection Corner: February 2022 Horror Streaming

Horror Streaming Highlights for February 2023

Pick of the Month: Skinamarink (2023)

Skinamarink

Synopsis: It’s the mid-90s, and Kevin has roused his sister while sleepwalking. Before they can rub the sleep from their eyes, the two children can’t find their dad. But he’s not the only thing that’s vanished. Unable to locate any of the doors and windows. Soon, other objects begin to disappear, too … and an eerie voice begins to beckon from the darkness.

The Film Twitter indie-horror breakout du jour, Skinamarink‘s presence here should come as no surprise. Filmed in writer-director Kyle Edward Ball’s childhood home in Edmonton, Alberta, Skinamarink is a low-budget door kick of a debut that has enjoyed one hell of a digital word-of-mouth campaign. Made on a paltry 15,000 USD budget, Skinamarink‘s effectiveness scare-wise will depend on your level of immersion. For best results, turn off the lights, hide your phone, and lock your doors.

Available on Shudder on February 2nd.

A top-shelf horror anthology to diversify your watchlist this Black History Month

Anth Tales

Synopsis: Great horror anthologies may be hard to come by, but you can’t go wrong with this bone-rattling 1995 hoot. With classic tales of comeuppance and a well-known framing format, this bag of nasty tricks infuses a slew of deadly serious issues with some ghoulish tongue-in-cheek scares.

Directed and co-written by Rusty Cundieff, Tales from the Hood has carved out a space for itself as one of the gems of Black horror. The anthology format allows the film to tackle a slew of pressing issues within the Black community without feeling crowded or exploitative. The film was executive produced by Spike Lee and boasts a far more grounded and self-assured tone than its goofy marketing would have you believe. There’s a reason the film featured in the top three of our “Best Horror Anthology Segments” list — Tales from the Hood is no joke.

Available on Tubi (FOR FREE) on February 1st.

Ah yes, the scariest horror villain: teenagers

Piggy

Synopsis: Relentlessly bullied by cruel bullies and her poor excuse for friends, summer is torture for the teenage Sara. However, when actual torture enters the mix (i.e. the kidnapping of her tormentors by a mysterious stranger), Sara finds herself in a strange position: should she tell the authorities what she saw? Or forget the whole thing ever happened? 

A darling of the festival circuit, Piggy (2022) was written and directed by Carlota Pereda, a feature-length adaptation of her own short film of the same name. Presented in an intimate 1.33:1 aspect ratio, this Spanish-language flick really epitomizes the frightful edge of the B-movie horror-thriller genre. If you like horror films that say “fuck them kids” but crave a modern twist, Piggy is a bloody must-watch. It’s a neat little film, and in my opinion, Laura Galán‘s performance is worth the price of admission.

Available on Hulu on February 9th.

The Austrian Cyperdyke apocalypse is finally here

Flaming Ears

Synopsis: The year is 2700, and the toxic crater city known as Asche provides the setting for the intertwined lives of three women: a comic book artist, a pyromaniac, and a reptile-loving alien.

While some formal identifiers cannot be denied, the definition of what makes a horror movie a horror movie is often a matter of personal opinion. I’ve seen hours-long debates erupt as to whether or not certain thrillers tip the scales hard enough to qualify for horror status. And you’d be surprised how arbitrary the more questionable cases can be. A fact I regularly internalize while identifying “horror” films across a variety of streaming services each month.

I bring this up because not everyone is going to accept that I’ve flagged Ursula Pürrer, A. Hans Scheirl, and Dietmar Schipek‘s 1991 film as a horror film. But in my opinion, Flaming Ears is weird, culty, and alternative enough to comfortably eke out a place for itself on the genre’s margins. It’s underground. It’s very gay. And it’s definitely weird enough that you freaks should give it a watch.

Available on The Criterion Channel on February 1st.

Streamable Horror Incoming This Month

Fresh blood: A list of all the horror content coming to streaming services in February 2023.
Streaming ServiceMovieDate
ARROW.com For MurderFeb 6
ARROWLost in New York (1989)Feb 14
ARROWDracula’s Fiancee (2002)Feb 14
ARROWThe Living Dead Girl (1982)Feb 14
ARROWTwo Orphan Vampires (1997)Feb 14
ARROWZombie Lake (1981)Feb 14
The Criterion ChannelFlaming Ears (1992)Feb 1
Disney+House of Darkness (2022)Feb 10
FreeveeThe Shape of Water (2017)Feb 1
HBO MaxBlair Witch (2016)Feb 1
HBO MaxCooties (2014)Feb 1
HBO MaxHannibal (2001)Feb 1
HBO MaxScary Movie (2000)Feb 1
HBO MaxScary Movie 2 (2001)Feb 1
HBO MaxScary Movie 3 (2003)Feb 1
HBO MaxSleepy Hollow (1999)Feb 1
HBO Max​​So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)Feb 1
HBO MaxThe Crazies (2010)Feb 1
HBO MaxThe Monster (2016)Feb 1
HBO MaxThe Silence of the Lambs (1991)Feb 1
HBO MaxVillage of the Damned (1960)Feb 1
HBO MaxDarkness Falls (2003)Feb 1
HBO MaxJeepers Creepers: Reborn (2022)Feb 3
HBO MaxHaunt (2019)Feb 3
HBO MaxProject Legion (2022)Feb 4
HBO MaxPiggy (2022)Feb 9
HBO MaxSomething in the Dirt (2021)Feb 10
HBO MaxBlade Of The Immortal (2017)Feb 15
HBO MaxShut In (2015)Feb 17
HBO MaxSlayers (2022)Feb 19
HBO MaxThe Reef: Stalked (2022)Feb 24
NetflixIt (2017)Feb 1
NetflixUnderworld (2003)Feb 1
NetflixViking Wolf (2021)Feb 3
NetflixRe/Member (2023)Feb 14
Netflix47 Meters Down: Uncaged (2019)Feb 16
NetflixOuija (2014)Feb 16
NetflixWe Have a Ghost (2023)Feb 24
Paramount+
Addams Family Values (1993)Feb 1
Paramount+Asylum (1972)Feb 1
Paramount+Christine (1983)Feb 1
PeacockThe Birds (1963)Feb 1
PeacockDrive Angry 3D (2011)Feb 1
PeacockPsycho (1960)Feb 1
PeacockEdward Scissorhands (1990)Feb 1
PeacockEvent Horizon (1997)Feb 1
PeacockKing Kong (unclear which version)Feb 1
PeacockScream (1996)Feb 1
PeacockScream 2 (1997)Feb 1
PeacockScream 3 (2000)Feb 1
PeacockThe Addams Family (1991)Feb 1
PeacockThe Loved Ones (2009)Feb 1
PeacockWinchester (2018)Feb 1
PeacockDevil’s Workshop (2022)Feb 6
PeacockCloverfield (2008)
Feb 18
Prime VideoInvasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)Feb 1
Prime VideoJacob’s Ladder (1990)Feb 1
Prime VideoKing Kong (1976)Feb 1
Prime VideoProphecy (1979)Feb 1
Prime VideoScary Movie 4 (2006)Feb 1
Prime VideoBeast (2022)Feb 7
Prime VideoHalloween Ends (2022)Feb 14
Prime VideoSmile (2022)Feb 21
ScreamboxThe Awakening (2011)Feb 1
ScreamboxBody Snatchers (1993)Feb 1
ScreamboxHomebound (2021)Feb 1
ScreamboxKiller Party (1986)Feb 1
ScreamboxLeatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990)Feb 1
ScreamboxThe Loch Ness Monster (2021)Feb 1
ScreamboxNaina (2005)Feb 1
ScreamboxOx-Head Village (2022)Feb 1
ScreamboxThe Salem WitchFeb 1
ScreamboxTickles the Clown (2021)Feb 3
ScreamboxSssshhh (2003)Feb 1
ShudderMy Bloody Valentine 3D (2009)Feb 1
ShudderReturn of the Living Dead III (1993)Feb 1
ShudderHomebodies (1974)Feb 1
ShudderFear No Evil (1981)Feb 1
ShudderQueen of Spades (1948)Feb 1
ShudderBaby Blood (1990)Feb 1
ShudderMalefique (2002)Feb 1
ShudderAnd Soon the Darkness (1970)Feb 1
ShudderSkinamarink (2023)Feb 2
ShudderStepfather II (1989)Feb 6
ShudderStepfather III (1992)Feb 6
ShudderLast & First Men (2020)Feb 6
ShudderAttachment (2023)Feb 9
ShudderNekromantik (1988)Feb 13
ShudderLust for a Vampire (1971)Feb 13
ShudderNekromantik 2 (1991)Feb 13
ShudderThe Final Terror (1983)Feb 13
ShudderThe Witch: Subversion (2018)Feb 16
ShudderThe Witch Part 2: The Other One (2022)Feb 16
ShudderNomads (1986)Feb 20
ShudderNocebo (2023)Feb 24
TubiThe Voices (2014)Feb 1
TubiAn American Werewolf In London (1981)Feb 1
TubiHood Rat (2001)Feb 1
TubiJeepers Creepers (2001)Feb 1
TubiLeprechaun (1993)Feb 1
TubiQueen Of The Damned (2002)Feb 1
TubiRob Zombie's Halloween II (2009)Feb 1
TubiStephen King's Doctor Sleep (2019)Feb 1
TubiTales From The Hood (1995)Feb 1
TubiTales From The Hood 2 (2018)Feb 1
TubiValentine (2001)Feb 1
TubiAlien Vs. Predator: Requiem (2004)Feb 1

Horror Titles Expiring from Streaming Soon

Streaming ServiceMovieDate
The Criterion ChannelRavenous (1999)Feb 28
HBO MaxAmerican Psycho (2000)Feb 28
HBO MaxAmerican Psycho II: All American Girl (2003)Feb 28
HBO MaxBug (2007)Feb 28
HBO MaxFreaks (1932)Feb 28
HBO MaxI Am Legend (2007)Feb 28
HBO MaxMelancholia (2011)Feb 28
HBO MaxThe Butterfly Effect (2004)Feb 28
HBO MaxThe Butterfly Effect 2 (2006)Feb 28
HBO MaxThe Craft (1996)Feb 28
HBO MaxThe Fog (2005)Feb 28
HBO MaxThe Ruins (2008)Feb 28
HBO MaxThe Uninvited (2009)Feb 28
HBO MaxCrawlspace (2016)Feb 28
HuluLet the Right One In (2018)Feb 11
Hulu28 Weeks Later (2007)Feb 28
HuluBuried (2010)Feb 28
HuluChronicle (2012)Feb 28
HuluThe Happening (2008)Feb 28
HuluOculus (2013)Feb 28
NetflixThe Forest (2016)Feb 15
NetflixNo Escape Room (2018)Feb 17
NetflixScream 4 (2011)Feb 28
NetflixShutter Island (2010)Feb 28

Related Topics: ,

Meg Shields is the humble farm boy of your dreams and a senior contributor at Film School Rejects. She currently runs three columns at FSR: The Queue, How'd They Do That?, and Horrorscope. She is also a curator for One Perfect Shot and a freelance writer for hire. Meg can be found screaming about John Boorman's 'Excalibur' on Twitter here: @TheWorstNun. (She/Her).

Recommended Reading

  • All the Horror You Need to Stream in January 2023

    Ring in the new year with a bucket or blood or two.

  • All the Horror You Need to Stream in December 2022

    Want to have a holy horror Christmas this December? Let’s have a peek at what’s streaming.

  • All the Horror You Need to Stream in November 2022

    Pick your poison: worms, clowns, or knife-happy Santas.

  • All the Horror You Need to Stream in October 2022

    It’s showtime boils and ghouls!