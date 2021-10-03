Home
Features and Columns · Movies · Streaming Guides

All the Horror You Need to Stream in October 2021

Streaming services are delivering the ghoulish goods this month, so plan accordingly!
Streaming Horror October
By  · Published on October 3rd, 2021

Welcome to Horrorscope, a monthly column keeping horror nerds and initiates up to date on all the horror content coming to and leaving from your favorite streaming services. Here’s all the horror streaming in October 2021:

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The leaves are dying, we’re all worshiping small, waxy gourds, and that pesky sun is finally (finally!) setting at a reasonable hour for movie watchers.

It’s October, folks. So you know what that means: horror fans the internet over can let their freak flags fly even harder than usual. Do not second guess creating a Twitter thread about your favorite Lucio Fulci eye-pops. Don’t let anyone shame you for marathoning every single entry in the It’s Alive franchise. And do your spooky civic duty and (respectfully) push the limits of when your innocent friends and family ask you to pick a seasonally appropriate horror flick.

As any self-respecting genre ghoul knows, the key to curating a flawless October watchlist is planning ahead. That’s where I come in. I’ve scoured a wide array of streaming services so that you can pick through all the incoming (and outgoing) horror films in one place. I’ve also highlighted four new notable titles that are worth putting on your radar.

Be sure to peruse the complete list below, calendar in hand, for a full picture of what horror movies are coming and going from your favorite streaming services in October 2021. Keep in mind that all dates listed below may not apply to viewers outside the United States.

October 2021 Horror Streaming Cheat Sheet

Horror Streaming Highlights for October 2021

Pick of the Month: The Medium

The Medium streaming horror October 2021

Synopsis: A documentary team trail Nim, a shaman based in the Isan area of Northern Thailand. While filming, the team encounters her niece, who is exhibiting strange symptoms that appear to hint at the young girl’s burgeoning shamanistic abilities. The documentary crew decides to swap subjects and follow Mink in hopes to capture the passing of a generational torch. Then, Mink’s behavior becomes progressively bizarre. 

The latest film from director Banjong Pisanthanakun is sure to pique the interest of anyone familiar with 2004’s Shutter, a twisty ghost story that exemplifies the slow-burning side of Thai horror. Genre fans will also be interested to know that Na Hong-jin, the director of The Wailing, one of the best horror films of the 21st century, is on board as a producer. The Medium‘s recent Best Film win at the Bucheon International Film Festival is just icing on the cake. Consider us hyped and terrified.

The Medium has been playing in Thailand and South Korea since this past spring. The film has garnered praise for its depictions of Thai religious practices, central performances, and boundary-pushing intensity and gore. If you’ve got a strong stomach and a desire to stay abreast of the gauntlet being thrown by international horror filmmakers, don’t let The Medium pass you by!

Premieres on Shudder on October 14th.

A visceral modern video nasty slathered in period detail

Sundance 2021: Censor

Synopsis: A censor named Enid proudly snips and cuts gore-filled excerpts from films, shielding her unsuspecting audiences from all manner of eye-gouging, decapitations, and bloodletting. Her sense of self-righteous duty obfuscates the guilt she feels about her inability to remember the details of her sister’s disappearance. When she’s tasked with reviewing an older, disturbing film from a collection’s archive, she’s horrified to find the film echoes her hazy childhood memories. Somehow, this uncanny film is connected to her past, and only a censor’s discerning eye will find out how! 

A double-edged condemnation of censorship (as a principle) and the mentality of those who wave its banner, Censor boasts a terrific lead performance from Niamh Algar and a visual homage to a bygone genre era, sure to tickle the well-watched gore-hound.

The debut feature of Prano Bailey-Bond, Censor premiered earlier this year at Sundance. If you’re a fan of British horror history (especially the censorious Video Nasty period), you won’t want to miss this boldly committed meditation on the limits and purpose of the genre’s … nastier offerings.

Available on Hulu starting October 14th.

The best horror movie of the year is expiring this month!

Malignant Red

Synopsis: Madison lives with her abusive husband in a comically spooky house in Seattle. One day, after surviving a beating by her shitty husband, during which she sustains significant head trauma, Madison locks herself in her room. When she emerges, she finds her husband’s mangled corpse. And the killer, still in the house, knocks Madison out cold. After returning home from the hospital, Madison is desperate to regain control over her life. But horrifying visions of brutal murders hint that Madison’s terror trip is just getting started.

If you’ve already seen James Wan‘s Malignant and you (understandably) want to ride that rollercoaster a couple more times, this is your warning: the film is leaving HBO Max mid-month. If you have not seen Malignant, there is a limited window to catch the film before it fades into the digital ether.

Malignant is one of the most bananapants blank checks I’ve seen in a long time. Its greatness arguably justifies any past and future sins of Wan’s involvement with big-budget superhero movies. Saying too much about why Malignant slaps would spoil its secrets. But I’ll say this much to entice you, a horror fan who has somehow not seen Malignant yet: this is a horror-comedy. And while claims of its giallo-ness are not inaccurate, spiritually the film owes way, way more to Frank Henenlotter than Dario Argento. Drop what you’re doing and watch this campy, made-with-love masterpiece.

Leaving HBO Max October 10th.

A new Halloween flick? Be like Michael Myers and say no more!

Halloween Kills

Synopsis: Everyone’s favorite jumpsuit model is back, baby! Picking right up where Halloween (2018) left off, it turns out that Michael didn’t die in that horrible fire. But if you stuck around for that film’s post-credit scene (or, I don’t know, have seen a Halloween movie before) you already knew that. Once again Laurie, Karen, and Allyson (and all of Haddonfield) are ganging up to take down Michael once and for all.

Halloween Killsthe latest franchise entry from director David Gordon Green, is here to ask the provocative question: what if vigilante mob justice is good, actually?

Marking the 12th installment in the Halloween franchise, the Blumhouse Productions film sees the return of old-mainstays Jamie Lee Curtis (Laurie Strode) and Nick Castle (The Shape). Oh, right, and John Carpenter (along with musical collaborators Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies) have banged out a new soundtrack. However you feel about legacy reboots, cash in Carpenter’s wallet is a net win in our books.

After premiering at the 78th Venice International Film Festival this fall, it was announced that, in addition to a theatrical run, Halloween Kills would be available to stream for 60 days. Nice.

Arriving on Peacock on October 15th.

Streamable Horror Incoming This Month

Fresh blood: A list of all the horror content coming to streaming services in October 2021.
Streaming ServiceMovieDate
Amazon Prime VideoBlack as Night (2021)October 1
Amazon Prime VideoAnaconda (1997)October 1
Amazon Prime VideoExorcist: The Beginning (2004)October 1
Amazon Prime VideoResident Evil: Retribution (2012)October 1
Amazon Prime VideoThe Grudge 2 (2006)October 1
Amazon Prime VideoThe Last Exorcism (2010)October 1
Amazon Prime VideoThe Thing (2011)October 1
Amazon Prime VideoPrometheus (2012)October 3
Amazon Prime VideoMadres (2021)October 8
Amazon Prime VideoThe Manor (2021)October 8
ARROW
Ban the Sadist Videos! (2005)October 1
ARROW
Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Shocking Truth (2000)October 1
ARROWDementer (2019)October 1
ARROWNosferatu (1922)October 2
ARROW100 Monsters (1968)October 8
ARROWAlong with Ghosts (1969)October 8
ARROWThe Great Yokai War (2021)October 8
ARROWSpook Warfare (2005)October 8
ARROWDemonia (1990)October 11
ARROWVampyr (1932)October 11
ARROWChildren of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice (1992)October 18
ARROWChildren of the Corn III: Urban Harvest (1995)October 18
ARROWDeath Screams (1982)October 22
The Criterion ChannelAngst (1983)October 1
The Criterion ChannelArsenic and Old Lace (1944)October 1
The Criterion ChannelBlack Christmas (1974)October 1
The Criterion ChannelBlood and Black Lace (1964)October 1
The Criterion ChannelDemon Seed (1977)October 1
The Criterion ChannelDon’t Look Now (1973)October 1
The Criterion ChannelDracula (1931) [Spanish-Language Version]October 1
The Criterion ChannelFrom Hell (2001)October 1
The Criterion ChannelHenry: Portrait of a Serial Killer (1986)October 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Mummy (1932)October 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Invisible Man (1933)October 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Black Cat (1934)October 1
The Criterion ChannelBride of Frankenstein (1935)October 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Raven (1935)October 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Wolf Man (1941)October 1
The Criterion ChannelCreature from the Black Lagoon (1954)October 1
The Criterion ChannelOnly Lovers Left Alive (2013)October 1
The Criterion ChannelThem (2006)October 1
The Criterion ChannelDoctor X (1932)October 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Fly (1958)October 1
The Criterion ChannelJennifer’s Body (2009)October 6
Disney+Muppets Haunted Mansion (2021)October 8
Disney+Under Wraps (2021)October 8
Disney+Mickey’s Tale of Two Witches (2021)October 8
HBO MaxBlack Christmas (2019)October 1
HBO MaxHouse of Wax (2005)October 1
HBO MaxMama (2013)October 1
HBO MaxMisery (1990)October 1
HBO MaxOrphan (2009)October 1
HBO MaxPoltergeist II: The Other Side (1986)October 1
HBO MaxPoltergeist III (1988)October 1
HBO MaxStigmata (1999)October 1
HBO MaxThe Invisible Man (2020)October 1
HBO MaxThe Rite (2011)October 1
HBO MaxTim Burton's Corpse Bride (2005)October 1
HBO MaxWarm Bodies (2013)October 1
HBO MaxIt: Chapter 2 (2019)October 10
HBO MaxThe Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)October 21
HuluBlippi’s Spooky Spells Halloween (2021)October 1
HuluDead of Winter (1987)October 1
HuluDouble, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)October 1
HuluExorcist: The Beginning (2004)October 1
HuluFlatliners (1990)October 1
HuluHunt for the Skinwalker (2018)October 1
HuluQueen of the Damned (2002)
October 1
HuluResident Evil: Retribution (2012)October 1
HuluSigns (2002)October 1
HuluSpecies (1995)October 1
HuluSpecies II (1998)October 1
HuluSpecies III (2004)October 1
HuluSpecies: The Awakening (2007)October 1
HuluTeen Wolf (1985)October 1
HuluTheater of Blood (1973)October 1
HuluVictor Frankenstein (2015)October 1
HuluThe Village (2004)October 1
HuluWithin (2016)October 1
HuluWolves at the Door (2016)October 1
HuluWrong Turn 2 (2007)October 1
HuluThe Rocky Horror Picture Show (2016)October 3
HuluCensor (2021)October 14
HuluThe Evil Next Door (2021)October 21
IMDb TVBuffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)October 1
IMDb TVEnd of Days (1999)October 1
IMDb TVJennifer’s Body (2009)October 1
IMDb TVParanormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014)October 1
IMDb TVR.L. Stine's Monsterville: The Cabinet of Souls (2015)October 1
IMDb TVR.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly (2008)October 1
IMDb TVR.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: Have You Met My Ghoulfriend? (2014)October 1
IMDb TVR.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House (2016)October 1
IMDb TVR.L. Stine's The Haunting Hour: Don't Think About It (2007)October 1
IMDb TVThe Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)October 1
IMDb TVThe Hills Have Eyes (2006)October 1
IMDb TVThe Hills Have Eyes 2 (2007)October 1
IMDb TVThe Ring (2002)October 1
IMDb TVUnderworld: Blood Wars (2016)October 1
NetflixGhost (1990)October 1
NetflixThe Cave (2005)October 1
NetflixThe Devil Inside (2012)October 1
NetflixThere’s Someone Inside Your House (2021)October 6
NetflixInsidious: Chapter 2 (2013)October 9
NetflixHypnotic (2021)October 27
NetflixNobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 (2021)October 27
Paramount+Dead of Winter (1987)October 1
Paramount+Flatliners (unclear which version)October 1
Paramount+Species (1995)October 1
Paramount+Species II (1998)October 1
Paramount+Species III (2004)October 1
Paramount+Species: The Awakening (2007)October 1
Paramount+Teen Wolf (1985)October 1
Paramount+The Crow (1994)October 1
Paramount+The Crow: City of Angels (1996)October 1
Paramount+The Devil Inside (2012)October 1
Paramount+The Monster Squad (1987)October 1
Paramount+Theater of Blood (1973)October 1
Paramount+Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)October 1
Paramount+Mommie Dearest (1981)October 19
Paramount+Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin (2021)October 29
Peacock30 Days of Night (2007)October 1
PeacockAlien vs. Predator (2004)October 1
PeacockBad Moon (1996)October 1
PeacockBeloved (1998)October 1
PeacockThe Blob (1988)October 1
PeacockBride of Chucky (1998)October 1
PeacockThe Broken (2008)October 1
PeacockThe Burbs (1989)October 1
PeacockCat People (1982)October 1
PeacockChild’s Play 2 (1990)October 1
PeacockChild’s Play 3 (1991)October 1
PeacockCult of Chucky (2017)October 1
PeacockCurse of Chucky (2013)October 1
PeacockCurse of the Fly (1965)October 1
PeacockDay of the Dead (1985)October 1
Peacock​​Devil (2010)October 1
PeacockDracula (1931)October 1
PeacockDracula (1979)October 1
PeacockThe Fly (1958)October 1
PeacockFreddy Vs. Jason (2003)October 1
PeacockFreddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991) October 1
PeacockFriday the 13th (1980)October 1
PeacockFriday the 13th - Part II (1981)October 1
PeacockFriday the 13th - Part V: A New Beginning (1985)October 1
PeacockFriday the 13th - Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)October 1
PeacockFriday the 13th - Part VII: The New Blood (1988)October 1
PeacockFriday the 13th - Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)October 1
PeacockThe Funhouse (1981)October 1
PeacockGremlins (1984)October 1
PeacockGremlins 2: The New Batch (1990)October 1
PeacockThe Hills Have Eyes 2 (2007)October 1
PeacockI Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)October 1
PeacockIt Follows (2015)October 1
PeacockJason X (2001)October 1
PeacockA Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)October 1
PeacockA Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)October 1
PeacockA Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985)October 1
PeacockA Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors (1987)October 1
PeacockA Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)October 1
PeacockA Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)October 1
PeacockThe Omen (2006)October 1
PeacockThe People Under the Stairs (1991)October 1
PeacockPredator (1987)October 1
PeacockPredator 2 (1990)October 1
PeacockPredators (2010)October 1
PeacockPrince of Darkness (1987)October 1
PeacockPrometheus (2012)October 1
PeacockPsycho IV: The Beginning (1990)October 1
PeacockReturn of the Fly (1959)October 1
PeacockRings (2017)October 1
PeacockSaw (2004)October 1
PeacockSaw 2 (2005)October 1
PeacockSaw 3 (2006)October 1
PeacockSaw 3D (2010)October 1
PeacockSaw 4 (2007)October 1
PeacockSaw 5 (2008)October 1
PeacockSaw 6 (2009)October 1
PeacockScary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)October 1
PeacockSeed of Chucky (2004)October 1
PeacockSeparation (2021)October 1
PeacockShocker (1989)October 1
PeacockThe Sixth Sense (1999)October 1
PeacockSlither (2006)October 1
PeacockTales from the Hood 3 (2020)October 1
PeacockThe Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)October 1
PeacockThe Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (1986)October 1
PeacockThe Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006)October 1
PeacockVideodrome (1983)October 1
PeacockVillage of the Damned (1995)October 1
PeacockTales from the Hood 2 (2018) October 2
PeacockDead Silence (2007)October 13
PeacockHalloween Kills (2021)October 15
ShudderMotel Hell (1980)October 1
ShudderRazorback (1984)October 1
ShudderBlacula (1972)October 1
ShudderScream Blacula Scream (1973)October 1
ShudderJD’s Revenge (1976)October 1
ShudderSugar Hill (1974)October 1
ShudderThe House That Screamed (1969)October 1
ShudderThe Poughkeepsie Tapes (2007)October 1
ShudderThe Shout (1978)October 1
ShudderGonjiam: Haunted Asylum (2018)October 4
ShudderThe Endless (2017)October 4
ShudderNight of the Demons (1998)October 4
ShudderWitchboard (1986)October 4
ShudderThe Mutilator (1984)October 5
ShudderV/H/S/94 (2021)October 6
ShudderNosferatu, The Vampyre (1979)October 11
ShudderNosferatu in Venice (1988)October 11
ShudderPossum (2018)October 11
ShudderWake Wood (2009)October 11
ShudderHouse (1985)October 12
ShudderHouse II (1987)October 12
ShudderThe Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)October 12
ShudderThe Medium (2021)October 14
ShudderPulse (2001)October 18
ShudderChildren of the Corn (1984)October 18
ShudderBlood and Black Lace (1964)October 18
ShudderThe Addiction (1995)October 25
ShudderJust Before Dawn (1981)October 25
ShudderRituals (1977)October 25
ShudderHorror Noire (2021)October 28
TubiBones (2001)October 1
TubiCell (2016)October 1
TubiDeep Rising (1998)October 1
TubiHell Trip (2018)October 1
TubiI’ll Take Your Dead (2018)October 1
TubiKill Theory (2009)October 1
TubiSweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)October 1
TubiThe Reaping (2007)October 1
TubiThe Hills Have Eyes 2 (2007)October 1
TubiWer (2013)October 1
TubiThe Halloween Tree (1993)October 1
TubiBuffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)October 1
TubiSpecies (1995)October 1
TubiHarland Manor (2021)October 1
TubiPredators (2010)October 15

Horror Titles Expiring from Streaming Soon

Streaming ServiceMovieDate
HBO MaxMalignant (2021)October 10
HBO MaxAbraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)October 31
HBO MaxCritters 4 (1992)October 31
HBO MaxDreamcatcher (2003October 31
HBO MaxFinal Destination (2000)October 31
HBO MaxFinal Destination 2 (2003)October 31
HBO MaxFinal Destination 3, (2006)October 31
HBO MaxFinal Destination 5 (2011)October 31
HBO MaxFreaks (1932)October 31
HBO MaxGhoulies (1985)October 31
HBO MaxGhoulies II (1987)October 31
HBO MaxGothika (2003)October 31
HBO MaxHouse Of Wax (2005)October 31
HBO MaxIt (2017) October 31
HBO MaxKing Kong (1976)October 31
HBO MaxThe Conjuring 2 (2016)October 31
HBO MaxThe Final Destination (2009)October 31
HBO MaxThe Skin I Live In (2011)October 31
HBO MaxThe Quiet Ones (2014) October 31
HBO MaxThe Witches (1990)October 31
HBO MaxThirteen Ghosts (2001)October 31
HuluAn American Haunting (2006)October 23
Hulu30 Days of Night (2007)October 31
HuluAttack the Block (2011)October 31
HuluDead of Winter (1987)October 31
HuluExorcist: The Beginning (2004)October 31
HuluThe Final Girls (2015)October 31
HuluFlatliners (1990)October 31
HuluFrankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)October 31
HuluI Spit On Your Grave (2010)October 31
HuluI Spit On Your Grave 2 (2013)October 31
HuluI Spit On Your Grave 3 (2015)October 31
HuluSpecies (1995)October 31
HuluSpecies II (1998)October 31
HuluSpecies III (2004)October 31
HuluSpecies: The Awakening (2007)October 31
HuluTeen Wolf (1985)October 31
HuluTheater of Blood (1973)October 31
NetflixTales From the Hood 2 (2018)October 2

That’s it for all the horror films streaming in October 2021. See you next month boils and ghouls!

Meg Shields is the humble farm boy of your dreams and a senior contributor at Film School Rejects. She currently runs three columns at FSR: The Queue, How'd They Do That?, and Horrorscope. She is also a curator for One Perfect Shot and a freelance writer for hire. Meg can be found screaming about John Boorman's 'Excalibur' on Twitter here: @TheWorstNun. (She/Her).

