All the Horror You Need to Stream in October 2021

Published on October 3rd, 2021

Welcome to Horrorscope, a monthly column keeping horror nerds and initiates up to date on all the horror content coming to and leaving from your favorite streaming services. Here’s all the horror streaming in October 2021:

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The leaves are dying, we’re all worshiping small, waxy gourds, and that pesky sun is finally (finally!) setting at a reasonable hour for movie watchers.

It’s October, folks. So you know what that means: horror fans the internet over can let their freak flags fly even harder than usual. Do not second guess creating a Twitter thread about your favorite Lucio Fulci eye-pops. Don’t let anyone shame you for marathoning every single entry in the It’s Alive franchise. And do your spooky civic duty and (respectfully) push the limits of when your innocent friends and family ask you to pick a seasonally appropriate horror flick.

As any self-respecting genre ghoul knows, the key to curating a flawless October watchlist is planning ahead. That’s where I come in. I’ve scoured a wide array of streaming services so that you can pick through all the incoming (and outgoing) horror films in one place. I’ve also highlighted four new notable titles that are worth putting on your radar.

Be sure to peruse the complete list below, calendar in hand, for a full picture of what horror movies are coming and going from your favorite streaming services in October 2021. Keep in mind that all dates listed below may not apply to viewers outside the United States.

October 2021 Horror Streaming Cheat Sheet

Two freaky flicks are premiering on Amazon Prime this month: Ryan Zaragoza’s Madres and Axelle Carolyn’s The Manor . The latter stars genre veteran (and o.g. Willard) Bruce Davison!

and Axelle Carolyn’s . The latter stars genre veteran (and o.g. Willard) Bruce Davison! A ghoulish group of yōkai (Japanese monster) flicks is hitting ARROW this month: Tetsurō Yoshida and Kimiyoshi Yasuda’s Yokai Monsters trilogy (100 Monsters, Along with Ghosts, and Spook Warfare) and Takashi Miike’s The Great Yokai War .

(100 Monsters, Along with Ghosts, and Spook Warfare) and Takashi Miike’s . The good folks at Kino Lober are getting into the streaming game with Kino Cult , a free, ad-supported service that specializes in the odder corners of genre cinema.

, a free, ad-supported service that specializes in the odder corners of genre cinema. The latest entry in the ongoing adventures of Ed and Lorraine Warren, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, is returning to HBO Max on October 21st.

is returning to HBO Max on October 21st. Want to bone up on Universal Horror? The Criterion Channel has got you covered with eight top-tier gothic horror classics.

No one is doing Halloween harder than Peacock. The streaming service is adding a wildly impressive roster of horror flicks to their library this month. If you’re a subscriber you can marathon any of the following franchises: Child’s Play , Friday the 13th , A Nightmare on Elm Street , Predator , Saw , and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre .

, , , , , and . The newest entry in the V/H/S series, V/H/S/94 , premieres as a Shudder Original on October 6th.

, premieres as a Shudder Original on October 6th. Mark your calendars: Joe Bob’s Halloween Hoedown premieres on October 8th at 9 pm ET on Shudder TV.

premieres on October 8th at 9 pm ET on Shudder TV. Horror Noire, an Original horror anthology follow-up to the critically acclaimed 2019 documentary of the same name is hitting Shudder on October 28th. The anthology will feature new work from both established and emerging Black horror talent.

Horror Streaming Highlights for October 2021

Pick of the Month: The Medium

Synopsis: A documentary team trail Nim, a shaman based in the Isan area of Northern Thailand. While filming, the team encounters her niece, who is exhibiting strange symptoms that appear to hint at the young girl’s burgeoning shamanistic abilities. The documentary crew decides to swap subjects and follow Mink in hopes to capture the passing of a generational torch. Then, Mink’s behavior becomes progressively bizarre.

The latest film from director Banjong Pisanthanakun is sure to pique the interest of anyone familiar with 2004’s Shutter, a twisty ghost story that exemplifies the slow-burning side of Thai horror. Genre fans will also be interested to know that Na Hong-jin, the director of The Wailing, one of the best horror films of the 21st century, is on board as a producer. The Medium‘s recent Best Film win at the Bucheon International Film Festival is just icing on the cake. Consider us hyped and terrified.

The Medium has been playing in Thailand and South Korea since this past spring. The film has garnered praise for its depictions of Thai religious practices, central performances, and boundary-pushing intensity and gore. If you’ve got a strong stomach and a desire to stay abreast of the gauntlet being thrown by international horror filmmakers, don’t let The Medium pass you by!

Premieres on Shudder on October 14th.

A visceral modern video nasty slathered in period detail

Synopsis: A censor named Enid proudly snips and cuts gore-filled excerpts from films, shielding her unsuspecting audiences from all manner of eye-gouging, decapitations, and bloodletting. Her sense of self-righteous duty obfuscates the guilt she feels about her inability to remember the details of her sister’s disappearance. When she’s tasked with reviewing an older, disturbing film from a collection’s archive, she’s horrified to find the film echoes her hazy childhood memories. Somehow, this uncanny film is connected to her past, and only a censor’s discerning eye will find out how!

A double-edged condemnation of censorship (as a principle) and the mentality of those who wave its banner, Censor boasts a terrific lead performance from Niamh Algar and a visual homage to a bygone genre era, sure to tickle the well-watched gore-hound.

The debut feature of Prano Bailey-Bond, Censor premiered earlier this year at Sundance. If you’re a fan of British horror history (especially the censorious Video Nasty period), you won’t want to miss this boldly committed meditation on the limits and purpose of the genre’s … nastier offerings.

Available on Hulu starting October 14th.

The best horror movie of the year is expiring this month!

Synopsis: Madison lives with her abusive husband in a comically spooky house in Seattle. One day, after surviving a beating by her shitty husband, during which she sustains significant head trauma, Madison locks herself in her room. When she emerges, she finds her husband’s mangled corpse. And the killer, still in the house, knocks Madison out cold. After returning home from the hospital, Madison is desperate to regain control over her life. But horrifying visions of brutal murders hint that Madison’s terror trip is just getting started.

If you’ve already seen James Wan‘s Malignant and you (understandably) want to ride that rollercoaster a couple more times, this is your warning: the film is leaving HBO Max mid-month. If you have not seen Malignant, there is a limited window to catch the film before it fades into the digital ether.

Malignant is one of the most bananapants blank checks I’ve seen in a long time. Its greatness arguably justifies any past and future sins of Wan’s involvement with big-budget superhero movies. Saying too much about why Malignant slaps would spoil its secrets. But I’ll say this much to entice you, a horror fan who has somehow not seen Malignant yet: this is a horror-comedy. And while claims of its giallo-ness are not inaccurate, spiritually the film owes way, way more to Frank Henenlotter than Dario Argento. Drop what you’re doing and watch this campy, made-with-love masterpiece.

Leaving HBO Max October 10th.

A new Halloween flick? Be like Michael Myers and say no more!

Synopsis: Everyone’s favorite jumpsuit model is back, baby! Picking right up where Halloween (2018) left off, it turns out that Michael didn’t die in that horrible fire. But if you stuck around for that film’s post-credit scene (or, I don’t know, have seen a Halloween movie before) you already knew that. Once again Laurie, Karen, and Allyson (and all of Haddonfield) are ganging up to take down Michael once and for all.

Halloween Kills, the latest franchise entry from director David Gordon Green, is here to ask the provocative question: what if vigilante mob justice is good, actually?

Marking the 12th installment in the Halloween franchise, the Blumhouse Productions film sees the return of old-mainstays Jamie Lee Curtis (Laurie Strode) and Nick Castle (The Shape). Oh, right, and John Carpenter (along with musical collaborators Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies) have banged out a new soundtrack. However you feel about legacy reboots, cash in Carpenter’s wallet is a net win in our books.

After premiering at the 78th Venice International Film Festival this fall, it was announced that, in addition to a theatrical run, Halloween Kills would be available to stream for 60 days. Nice.

Arriving on Peacock on October 15th.

Streamable Horror Incoming This Month

Fresh blood: A list of all the horror content coming to streaming services in October 2021.

Streaming Service Movie Date Amazon Prime Video Black as Night (2021) October 1 Amazon Prime Video Anaconda (1997) October 1 Amazon Prime Video Exorcist: The Beginning (2004) October 1 Amazon Prime Video Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) October 1 Amazon Prime Video The Grudge 2 (2006) October 1 Amazon Prime Video The Last Exorcism (2010) October 1 Amazon Prime Video The Thing (2011) October 1 Amazon Prime Video Prometheus (2012) October 3 Amazon Prime Video Madres (2021) October 8 Amazon Prime Video The Manor (2021) October 8 ARROW

Ban the Sadist Videos! (2005) October 1 ARROW

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Shocking Truth (2000) October 1 ARROW Dementer (2019) October 1 ARROW Nosferatu (1922) October 2 ARROW 100 Monsters (1968) October 8 ARROW Along with Ghosts (1969) October 8 ARROW The Great Yokai War (2021) October 8 ARROW Spook Warfare (2005) October 8 ARROW Demonia (1990) October 11 ARROW Vampyr (1932) October 11 ARROW Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice (1992) October 18 ARROW Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest (1995) October 18 ARROW Death Screams (1982) October 22 The Criterion Channel Angst (1983) October 1 The Criterion Channel Arsenic and Old Lace (1944) October 1 The Criterion Channel Black Christmas (1974) October 1 The Criterion Channel Blood and Black Lace (1964) October 1 The Criterion Channel Demon Seed (1977) October 1 The Criterion Channel Don’t Look Now (1973) October 1 The Criterion Channel Dracula (1931) [Spanish-Language Version] October 1 The Criterion Channel From Hell (2001) October 1 The Criterion Channel Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer (1986) October 1 The Criterion Channel The Mummy (1932) October 1 The Criterion Channel The Invisible Man (1933) October 1 The Criterion Channel The Black Cat (1934) October 1 The Criterion Channel Bride of Frankenstein (1935) October 1 The Criterion Channel The Raven (1935) October 1 The Criterion Channel The Wolf Man (1941) October 1 The Criterion Channel Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954) October 1 The Criterion Channel Only Lovers Left Alive (2013) October 1 The Criterion Channel Them (2006) October 1 The Criterion Channel Doctor X (1932) October 1 The Criterion Channel The Fly (1958) October 1 The Criterion Channel Jennifer’s Body (2009) October 6 Disney+ Muppets Haunted Mansion (2021) October 8 Disney+ Under Wraps (2021) October 8 Disney+ Mickey’s Tale of Two Witches (2021) October 8 HBO Max Black Christmas (2019) October 1 HBO Max House of Wax (2005) October 1 HBO Max Mama (2013) October 1 HBO Max Misery (1990) October 1 HBO Max Orphan (2009) October 1 HBO Max Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986) October 1 HBO Max Poltergeist III (1988) October 1 HBO Max Stigmata (1999) October 1 HBO Max The Invisible Man (2020) October 1 HBO Max The Rite (2011) October 1 HBO Max Tim Burton's Corpse Bride (2005) October 1 HBO Max Warm Bodies (2013) October 1 HBO Max It: Chapter 2 (2019) October 10 HBO Max The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021) October 21 Hulu Blippi’s Spooky Spells Halloween (2021) October 1 Hulu Dead of Winter (1987) October 1 Hulu Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993) October 1 Hulu Exorcist: The Beginning (2004) October 1 Hulu Flatliners (1990) October 1 Hulu Hunt for the Skinwalker (2018) October 1 Hulu Queen of the Damned (2002)

October 1 Hulu Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) October 1 Hulu Signs (2002) October 1 Hulu Species (1995) October 1 Hulu Species II (1998) October 1 Hulu Species III (2004) October 1 Hulu Species: The Awakening (2007) October 1 Hulu Teen Wolf (1985) October 1 Hulu Theater of Blood (1973) October 1 Hulu Victor Frankenstein (2015) October 1 Hulu The Village (2004) October 1 Hulu Within (2016) October 1 Hulu Wolves at the Door (2016) October 1 Hulu Wrong Turn 2 (2007) October 1 Hulu The Rocky Horror Picture Show (2016) October 3 Hulu Censor (2021) October 14 Hulu The Evil Next Door (2021) October 21 IMDb TV Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992) October 1 IMDb TV End of Days (1999) October 1 IMDb TV Jennifer’s Body (2009) October 1 IMDb TV Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014) October 1 IMDb TV R.L. Stine's Monsterville: The Cabinet of Souls (2015) October 1 IMDb TV R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly (2008) October 1 IMDb TV R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: Have You Met My Ghoulfriend? (2014) October 1 IMDb TV R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House (2016) October 1 IMDb TV R.L. Stine's The Haunting Hour: Don't Think About It (2007) October 1 IMDb TV The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005) October 1 IMDb TV The Hills Have Eyes (2006) October 1 IMDb TV The Hills Have Eyes 2 (2007) October 1 IMDb TV The Ring (2002) October 1 IMDb TV Underworld: Blood Wars (2016) October 1 Netflix Ghost (1990) October 1 Netflix The Cave (2005) October 1 Netflix The Devil Inside (2012) October 1 Netflix There’s Someone Inside Your House (2021) October 6 Netflix Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013) October 9 Netflix Hypnotic (2021) October 27 Netflix Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 (2021) October 27 Paramount+ Dead of Winter (1987) October 1 Paramount+ Flatliners (unclear which version) October 1 Paramount+ Species (1995) October 1 Paramount+ Species II (1998) October 1 Paramount+ Species III (2004) October 1 Paramount+ Species: The Awakening (2007) October 1 Paramount+ Teen Wolf (1985) October 1 Paramount+ The Crow (1994) October 1 Paramount+ The Crow: City of Angels (1996) October 1 Paramount+ The Devil Inside (2012) October 1 Paramount+ The Monster Squad (1987) October 1 Paramount+ Theater of Blood (1973) October 1 Paramount+ Vampire in Brooklyn (1995) October 1 Paramount+ Mommie Dearest (1981) October 19 Paramount+ Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin (2021) October 29 Peacock 30 Days of Night (2007) October 1 Peacock Alien vs. Predator (2004) October 1 Peacock Bad Moon (1996) October 1 Peacock Beloved (1998) October 1 Peacock The Blob (1988) October 1 Peacock Bride of Chucky (1998) October 1 Peacock The Broken (2008) October 1 Peacock The Burbs (1989) October 1 Peacock Cat People (1982) October 1 Peacock Child’s Play 2 (1990) October 1 Peacock Child’s Play 3 (1991) October 1 Peacock Cult of Chucky (2017) October 1 Peacock Curse of Chucky (2013) October 1 Peacock Curse of the Fly (1965) October 1 Peacock Day of the Dead (1985) October 1 Peacock ​​Devil (2010) October 1 Peacock Dracula (1931) October 1 Peacock Dracula (1979) October 1 Peacock The Fly (1958) October 1 Peacock Freddy Vs. Jason (2003) October 1 Peacock Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991) October 1 Peacock Friday the 13th (1980) October 1 Peacock Friday the 13th - Part II (1981) October 1 Peacock Friday the 13th - Part V: A New Beginning (1985) October 1 Peacock Friday the 13th - Part VI: Jason Lives (1986) October 1 Peacock Friday the 13th - Part VII: The New Blood (1988) October 1 Peacock Friday the 13th - Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989) October 1 Peacock The Funhouse (1981) October 1 Peacock Gremlins (1984) October 1 Peacock Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990) October 1 Peacock The Hills Have Eyes 2 (2007) October 1 Peacock I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) October 1 Peacock It Follows (2015) October 1 Peacock Jason X (2001) October 1 Peacock A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) October 1 Peacock A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010) October 1 Peacock A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985) October 1 Peacock A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors (1987) October 1 Peacock A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988) October 1 Peacock A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989) October 1 Peacock The Omen (2006) October 1 Peacock The People Under the Stairs (1991) October 1 Peacock Predator (1987) October 1 Peacock Predator 2 (1990) October 1 Peacock Predators (2010) October 1 Peacock Prince of Darkness (1987) October 1 Peacock Prometheus (2012) October 1 Peacock Psycho IV: The Beginning (1990) October 1 Peacock Return of the Fly (1959) October 1 Peacock Rings (2017) October 1 Peacock Saw (2004) October 1 Peacock Saw 2 (2005) October 1 Peacock Saw 3 (2006) October 1 Peacock Saw 3D (2010) October 1 Peacock Saw 4 (2007) October 1 Peacock Saw 5 (2008) October 1 Peacock Saw 6 (2009) October 1 Peacock Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019) October 1 Peacock Seed of Chucky (2004) October 1 Peacock Separation (2021) October 1 Peacock Shocker (1989) October 1 Peacock The Sixth Sense (1999) October 1 Peacock Slither (2006) October 1 Peacock Tales from the Hood 3 (2020) October 1 Peacock The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) October 1 Peacock The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (1986) October 1 Peacock The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006) October 1 Peacock Videodrome (1983) October 1 Peacock Village of the Damned (1995) October 1 Peacock Tales from the Hood 2 (2018) October 2 Peacock Dead Silence (2007) October 13 Peacock Halloween Kills (2021) October 15 Shudder Motel Hell (1980) October 1 Shudder Razorback (1984) October 1 Shudder Blacula (1972) October 1 Shudder Scream Blacula Scream (1973) October 1 Shudder JD’s Revenge (1976) October 1 Shudder Sugar Hill (1974) October 1 Shudder The House That Screamed (1969) October 1 Shudder The Poughkeepsie Tapes (2007) October 1 Shudder The Shout (1978) October 1 Shudder Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum (2018) October 4 Shudder The Endless (2017) October 4 Shudder Night of the Demons (1998) October 4 Shudder Witchboard (1986) October 4 Shudder The Mutilator (1984) October 5 Shudder V/H/S/94 (2021) October 6 Shudder Nosferatu, The Vampyre (1979) October 11 Shudder Nosferatu in Venice (1988) October 11 Shudder Possum (2018) October 11 Shudder Wake Wood (2009) October 11 Shudder House (1985) October 12 Shudder House II (1987) October 12 Shudder The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016) October 12 Shudder The Medium (2021) October 14 Shudder Pulse (2001) October 18 Shudder Children of the Corn (1984) October 18 Shudder Blood and Black Lace (1964) October 18 Shudder The Addiction (1995) October 25 Shudder Just Before Dawn (1981) October 25 Shudder Rituals (1977) October 25 Shudder Horror Noire (2021) October 28 Tubi Bones (2001) October 1 Tubi Cell (2016) October 1 Tubi Deep Rising (1998) October 1 Tubi Hell Trip (2018) October 1 Tubi I’ll Take Your Dead (2018) October 1 Tubi Kill Theory (2009) October 1 Tubi Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) October 1 Tubi The Reaping (2007) October 1 Tubi The Hills Have Eyes 2 (2007) October 1 Tubi Wer (2013) October 1 Tubi The Halloween Tree (1993) October 1 Tubi Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992) October 1 Tubi Species (1995) October 1 Tubi Harland Manor (2021) October 1 Tubi Predators (2010) October 15

Horror Titles Expiring from Streaming Soon

Streaming Service Movie Date HBO Max Malignant (2021) October 10 HBO Max Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012) October 31 HBO Max Critters 4 (1992) October 31 HBO Max Dreamcatcher (2003 October 31 HBO Max Final Destination (2000) October 31 HBO Max Final Destination 2 (2003) October 31 HBO Max Final Destination 3, (2006) October 31 HBO Max Final Destination 5 (2011) October 31 HBO Max Freaks (1932) October 31 HBO Max Ghoulies (1985) October 31 HBO Max Ghoulies II (1987) October 31 HBO Max Gothika (2003) October 31 HBO Max House Of Wax (2005) October 31 HBO Max It (2017) October 31 HBO Max King Kong (1976) October 31 HBO Max The Conjuring 2 (2016) October 31 HBO Max The Final Destination (2009) October 31 HBO Max The Skin I Live In (2011) October 31 HBO Max The Quiet Ones (2014) October 31 HBO Max The Witches (1990) October 31 HBO Max Thirteen Ghosts (2001) October 31 Hulu An American Haunting (2006) October 23 Hulu 30 Days of Night (2007) October 31 Hulu Attack the Block (2011) October 31 Hulu Dead of Winter (1987) October 31 Hulu Exorcist: The Beginning (2004) October 31 Hulu The Final Girls (2015) October 31 Hulu Flatliners (1990) October 31 Hulu Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974) October 31 Hulu I Spit On Your Grave (2010) October 31 Hulu I Spit On Your Grave 2 (2013) October 31 Hulu I Spit On Your Grave 3 (2015) October 31 Hulu Species (1995) October 31 Hulu Species II (1998) October 31 Hulu Species III (2004) October 31 Hulu Species: The Awakening (2007) October 31 Hulu Teen Wolf (1985) October 31 Hulu Theater of Blood (1973) October 31 Netflix Tales From the Hood 2 (2018) October 2

That’s it for all the horror films streaming in October 2021. See you next month boils and ghouls!

