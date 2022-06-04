Home
Features and Columns · Movies

All the Horror You Need to Stream in June 2022

Horror fans rejoice: this June will see mad gods, Satan in the suburbs, and franchise marathons galore.
Streaming Horror June
By  · Published on June 4th, 2022

Welcome to Horrorscope, a monthly column keeping horror nerds and initiates up to date on all the horror content coming to and leaving from your favorite streaming services. Here’s what to watch in June 2022:

Believe it or not folks, we’re halfway through the year. If you’re anything like me, your 2022 watchlist has already shamefully bloated to an unwieldy size. But fear not, dear reader. Or rather do, because if you’re a horror fan I’ve got you covered, and fear is the name of the game! There may be blooming flowers and long sunny days in our future. But streaming services continue to diligently add a steady stream of spooky offerings to their catalogs. Lucky us! That watchlist will wane in no time.

I mentioned this last month, but it bears repeating because inflation is real: Freevee, formerly known as IMDb TV, as its name suggests, is free! Tubi, which has one of the best libraries out there, is also free.

So all that said, be sure to peruse the complete list below, calendar in hand, for a full picture of what horror movies are coming and going from your favorite streaming services in June 2022. Keep in mind that all dates listed below may not apply to viewers outside the US.

June 2022 Horror Streaming Cheat Sheet

Horror Streaming Highlights for June 2022

Pick of the Month: Mad God (2021)

Mad God Shudder

Synopsis: A rusty diving bell is lowered into the bowels of a bombed-out city. As the masked Assassin descends further and further into the abyss, through senseless carnage, dusty idols, and voracious predators around every corner, their mysterious purpose is transmogrified into a cosmic journey with unimaginable consequences. 

If that plot summary sounded a bit vague — you’re absolutely right: it was! Mad God is an evasive, experimental viewing experience: a wordless visual nightmare that took its creator, the great Phil Tippett, three decades to complete. Combining stop-motion, live-action, miniatures, and other dark movie magic, Mad God is a miracle, a curse, and a delight from start to finish. I truly have not seen anything before quite like Mad God, which reeks of that unmistakable uniqueness born from grotesque labors of love. But in the interest of converting skeptics and saving souls: it is as if Cyberdream’s 1995 point-and-click adaptation of I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream got into a Cronenbergian car-wreck with Dante’s Inferno and 1982’s The Wall. Intrigued? Terrified? That’s the spirit. Dive in as blind as you can (for all its subconscious nightmare logic, surprises abound. This is one of those films where half the fun is coming away with your own interpretations).

Available on Shudder June 16th.

A body horror sci-fi nightmare starring Rock Hudson Seconds Mask

Synopsis: Middle-aged banker Arthur Hamilton is unhappy with his life. By chance, he’s offered the chance to start anew when he receives a phone call from his old friend Charlie … who was supposed to be dead. As Arthur listens in disbelief, Charlie explains that he represents a company that offers a service that seems too good to be true: a new body, new face, and new lease on life. With a new identity based on his subconscious desires, Arthur re-enters the world as Tony Wilson, a successful painter. But when Arthur/Tony struggles to adapt to his new, ostensibly “better” life, will the company understand?

A sinister genre hybrid (sci-fi! horror! thriller! drama!) directed by John Frankenheimer, Seconds is a film drenched in paranoia and identity squirminess that left ample thumbprints all over genre cinema. With disarming risk-taking for a Hollywood film (bolstered by queasy, leering photography by the legendary Chinese-American DP James Wong Howe, Seconds also boasts one of the most alarming editing the mid-1960s had to offer (courtesy of Ferris Webster and David Newhouse).

(Also — if you’re feeling a bit intimidated by the size of the horror offerings on other streaming services, Seconds is literally the only horror movie being added to The Criterion Channel this month. Easy peasy!).

Available on The Criterion Channel on June 1st.

A stark slow-burn psycho-thriller that sent a chill through Fantasia

The Righteous Shadows

Synopsis: Set against the brooding backdrop of rural Newfoundland, a former priest reeling from the tragic death of his adopted daughter is struggling to maintain his faith. Then, when a young man arrives wounded on his doorstep, the priest sees an opportunity for redemption. When things take a dark turn, it’s unclear if the stranger is an emissary of God’s wrath … or a messenger from the Devil himself.

Premiering at the Fantasia Film Festival in 2021, The Righteous is a remarkable feature film debut from Mark O’Brien who also co-stars, writes, and executive produces (astute readers might remember O’Brien as Alex, the young groom, in 2019’s Ready or Not). The Righteous waltzed away with Fantasia’s Best Screenplay award as well as the Best Cinematography award at the Blood in the Snow Canadian Film Festival. Indeed, these are two of the film’s strongest points: a dense, involving script and a stark, black-and-white aesthetic. All told, if you’re a fan of performance-led, tension-filled thrillers and like to get on the ground floor of promising talent, you’d do well to seek this Canadian chiller out.

Available on ARROW June 10th.

A suburb-set horror-comedy about the Satanic Panic

The Burbs Nightmare

Synopsis: An antsy suburbanite with way too much time on his hands grows increasingly convinced that the oddball new family next door are members of a Satanic cult. Naturally, the only sane and hinged (that’s the opposite of unhinged, right?) thing to do is to invade their privacy, break into their home, and expose the truth. 

First of all, a moment of respectful silence for the casting director who lobbied for Tom Hanks and Carrie Fisher as a suburban married couple. Chef’s kiss. Second of all, the 1989 horror comedy, The ‘Burbs, is certainly enjoyable in its own right. I’d argue that what sends this flick into the stratosphere is its engagement with the Satanic Panic; the paranoid period in American history that saw occult rumblings around every corner. ‘The Burbs does an incredible (and hilarious) job of pointing out the irony that obsessive moralism has an unmistakably cult-y, fundamentalist bent to it.

Directed by the great Joe Dante (which explains why Dick Miller is in the above image), The ‘Burbs is also a great watch this June because it’s one of those horror films that capture the vibe that summer is around the corner. Big porch party vibes. Enormous “let’s have some cold brewskis on our perfectly manicured lawn” energy. Pun intended: hell yeah.

Available on Peacock June 1st.

Streamable Horror Incoming This Month

Fresh blood: A list of all the horror content coming to streaming services in June 2022.
Streaming ServiceMovieDate
ARROWTorso (1973)June 1
ARROWThe Psychic (1977)June 1
ARROWHell High (1989)June 1
ARROWThe Righteous (2021)June 10
ARROWIntruder (1989)June 13
ARROWBlood Dolls (1999)June 17
The Criterion ChannelSeconds (1966)June 1
FreeveePrometheus (2012)June 1
HBO MaxAssassination Nation (2018)June 1
HBO MaxDay Breakers (2009)June 1
HBO MaxI Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)June 1
HBO MaxI Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)June 1
HBO MaxI’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006)June 1
HuluAlien (1979)June 1
HuluAliens (1986)June 1
HuluAlien 3 (1992)June 1
HuluAlien: Resurrection (1997)June 1
HuluAlien V. Predator (2004)June 1
HuluAlien V. Predator: Requiem (2007)June 1
HuluCabin Fever (2003)June 1
HuluPredator (1987)June 1
HuluPredator II (1990)June 1
HuluPredators (2010)June 1
HuluWhen a Stranger Calls (2006)June 1
HuluThe Accursed (2021)June 7
HuluScary Movie 5 (2013)June 15
NetflixIt (2017)June 19
Paramount+Friday The 13th (unclear which version)June 1
Paramount+Interview with the Vampire (1994)June 1
Paramount+Scream 4 (2011)June 1
PeacockThe ‘Burbs (1989)June 1
PeacockHellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)June 1
PeacockThe Thing (1982)June 1
PeacockVan Helsing (2004)June 1
PeacockJaws (1975)June 13
PeacockJaws 2 (1983)June 13
PeacockJaws 3-D (1983)June 13
PeacockJaws: The Revenge (1987)June 13
Prime VideoBlack Swan (2010)June 1
Prime VideoThe Hills Have Eyes (2006)June 1
Prime VideoThe Hills Have Eyes Unrated (2006)June 1
Prime VideoMother! (2017)June 1
Prime VideoShaun of the Dead (2004)June 1
Prime VideoTwilight (2008)June 1
Prime VideoThe Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)June 1
Prime VideoThe Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)June 1
Prime VideoThe Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 (2011)June 1
Prime VideoThe Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 (2011)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 (2012)		June 1
Prime VideoRosemary’s Baby (1968)June 1
Prime VideoParanormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014)June 12
ShudderEye of the Cat (1969)June 1
ShudderIn the Mouth of Madness (1994)June 1
ShudderPoltergeist (unclear which version)June 1
ShudderMary, Mary Bloody Mary (1975)June 1
ShudderAlligator (1980)June 2
ShudderAlligator II: The Mutilation (1981)June 2
ShudderBackcountry (2014)June 6
ShudderA Lonely Place to Die (2011)June 6
ShudderThe Wild Boys (2017)June 6
ShudderOffseason (2022)June 10
ShudderThe Clovehitch Killer (2018)June 13
ShudderMad God (2021)June 16
ShudderThe Freakmaker (1974)June 20
ShudderGrizzly (1976)June 20
ShudderDay of the Animals (1977)June 20
ShudderRevealer (2022)June 23
ShudderThe Long Night (2022)June 30
TubiAbraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)June 1
TubiThe Conjuring (2013)June 1
TubiTitanic 666 (2022)June 1
TubiBrightburn (2019)June 5

Horror Titles Expiring from Streaming Soon

Streaming ServiceMovieDate
HBO MaxAmityville 3-D (1983)June 30
HBO MaxAmityville II: The Possession (1982)June 30
HBO MaxDark Water (2005)June 30
HBO MaxDisturbia (2007)June 30
HBO MaxHobo With a Shotgun (2011)June 30
HBO MaxJohn Dies at the End (2012)June 30
HBO MaxThe Mummy (1999)June 30
HBO MaxThe Mummy Returns (2001)June 30
HBO MaxThe Scorpion King (2002)June 30
HuluThe Dustwalker (2020)June 14
HuluCarrion (2020)June 23
HuluThe Limehouse Golem (2016)June 30
HuluAlien (1979)June 30
HuluAliens (1986)June 30
HuluAlien 3 (1992)June 30
HuluAlien: Resurrection (1997)June 30
HuluCarnage Park (2016)June 30
HuluThe Cured (2018)June 30
HuluDrag Me to Hell (2009)June 30
HuluHellions (2015)June 30
HuluThe House That Jack Built (2018)June 30
HuluI Know Who Killed Me (2007)June 30
HuluJohn Carpenter’s Vampires (1998)June 30
HuluManic (2013)June 30
HuluShelley (2016)June 30
Netflix Vampire Academy (2014)June 6
NetflixCorpse Bride (2005)June 30
NetflixThe Exorcist (1973)June 30

Meg Shields is the humble farm boy of your dreams and a senior contributor at Film School Rejects. She currently runs three columns at FSR: The Queue, How'd They Do That?, and Horrorscope. She is also a curator for One Perfect Shot and a freelance writer for hire. Meg can be found screaming about John Boorman's 'Excalibur' on Twitter here: @TheWorstNun. (She/Her).

