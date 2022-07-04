All the Horror You Need to Stream in July 2022

From ‘Jaws’ marathons to summer camp slashers, get ready for a spooky summer with our horror streaming guide.

Published on July 4th, 2022

Welcome to Horrorscope, a monthly column keeping horror nerds and initiates up to date on all the horror content coming to and leaving from your favorite streaming services. Here’s what to watch in July 2022:

Summer is in full swing, and you know what that means: it’s time to crack open the sweatier, sunnier corners of our horror watchlists. What can we say? Sleepaway camp slashers hit different in the hotter months. Indeed, as we repeat time and time again around these parts, horror is an all-year affair. For proof, look no further than how many horror films are hitting streaming services this July. There ain’t no rest for the wicked, as they say.

This month brings all manner of ghoulish goodies from hot new curated collections to spicy new releases to tried-and-true classics. We’ve got a little bit of each represented in our special monthly picks below.

So all that said be sure to peruse the complete list below, calendar in hand, for a full picture of what horror movies are coming and going from your favorite streaming services in July 2022. Keep in mind that all dates listed below may not apply to viewers outside the US.

July 2022 Horror Streaming Cheat Sheet

The fine freaks over at Shudder will be adding two different collections to its service. The first, "Alien Encounters" celebrates extra-terrestrial terror with new additions They Live, The Thing, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, Lifeforce, Planet of the Vampires, Dark Angel, Without Warning, and Invaders from Mars. The Deadly Spawn joins the collection on July 6th, in its SVOD premiere. The streaming service will also be bolstering its collection celebrating the works of the Horror Master himself, John Carpenter, with Escape from New York, Prince of Darkness, The Thing, and They Live.

ARROW also has new and updated seasons this July. The month begins with "The King Hu Collection," celebrating the fantastical films of director-actor King Hu; on July 8th, audiences can cower in fear from "Lovecraftian," which includes Castle Freak, Lake Michigan Monster, Lurking Fear, and Bride of Re-Animator; "Bodies of Water," a season celebrating horror's wetter offerings arrive on July 18th with Island of Death, Lake of Dracula, Dark Water, and Blood Tide.

There are a number of franchise marathons hitting streaming this month. The Urban Legend trilogy hits Hulu on July 1st; Peacock will be adding six entries from the Tremors franchise to its library on July 1st; a whole smattering of Resident Evil films are hitting Tubi on July 1st (meanwhile, Hulu is purging RE films at the end of the month). And finally, you can enjoy pretty well the entire Child's Play franchise for free on Tubi as of July 1st.

hitting streaming this month. The trilogy hits on July 1st; will be adding six entries from the franchise to its library on July 1st; a whole smattering of films are hitting on July 1st (meanwhile, is purging RE films at the end of the month). And finally, you can enjoy pretty well the entire franchise for free on as of July 1st. Plenty of new releases are making their way to the small screen this month. The Turning (2020) and Gretel & Hansel (2020) are hitting free-to-watch service Freevee on July 1st and 7th respectively; Edgar Wright’s giallo-ish Last Night in Soho (2021) arrives on HBO Max on July 1st; Hulu welcomes Room 203 (2022), The Cursed (2021), You Are Not My Mother (2021), and Hatching (2022) at various points throughout the month; Netflix premieres the Sandra Oh-starring Umma (2022) on July 16th; Paramount+ and Prime Video will stream A Feral World (2020) and Attack of the Unknown (2020) on July 1st; Prime Video will also be premiering 2021’s Stay on July 1st, and finally, Shudder welcomes a smattering of new releases this month including On the 3rd Day (2021), Good Madam (2021), Bloody Hell (2020), Moloch (2022), This is GWAR (2021), and The Reef: Stalked (2022)

Horror Streaming Highlights for July 2022

Pick of the Month: The Burning (1981)

Synopsis: One day, at a summer camp, some extremely respectful and kind-hearted kids pull an innocent prank on their summer camp’s caretaker. Just kidding they leave a goopy, flaming, bug-infested skull next to his bed. And surprise, surprise the candle-lit hunk of flesh causes the poor caretaker’s cabin to catch fire. Maimed beyond belief and improbably alive, Corpsy the caretaker (yes, that Cropsy) grabs the nearest pair of garden sheers and gets to murdering as many disrespectful campers as he can.

Directed by BAFTA-nominated English filmmaker Tony Maylam, The Burning is a great watch for horror fans looking to venture off the beaten path with their summer camp slasher viewing. On the surface, The Burning boasts a pretty standard formula as far as its subgenre is concerned (and a certain real-life monster being involved in story development is unfortunate, to say the least).

But, The Burning‘s unique boons are well worth your time. Living legend Tom Savini delivers some genuinely savage and stomach-churning practical makeup effects (he turned down Friday the 13th Part 2 to work on this film). The film also boasts some leering POV camera work from cinematographer Harvey Harrison, whose credits include gun kata mainstay Equilibrium and Pierce Brosnan’s inaugural 007 venture GoldenEye. The film also boasts some delightfully early career appearances from Jason Alexander and Holly Hunter. More cruel and mean-spirited than the vast majority of its camp-set peers, The Burning is an unpredictable, grisly watch.

Available on Shudder July 1st.

Unearth more spooky summer camp vibes with one of the best entries in the Friday the 13th franchise (a remake no less!)

Synopsis: A group of young adults who walked straight out of a Michael Bay film set up shop at a boarded-up campsite crack beers and cut loose. Supposedly, the abandoned summer camp was the site of a series of gruesome murders back in the 1980s. Something about an overprotective mother seeking revenge for the death of her drowned child. But that’s all just urban legend, right?

Everyone has their favorite Friday the 13th film. But the real ones know the truth. The best entry in the long-running slasher series is Marcus Nispel‘s 2009 reboot. They made a whole lot of horror remakes in the 2000s. Some bad. Some good. What lands this flick in the latter category is its rock-solid respect for the 1980s slasher formula coupled with unrelenting modern ferocity.

Sure, there are gruesome kills and smooth-brained teens. But there’s also a genuinely upsetting sense of propulsion fuelled by blood, palpable tension, and the physical menace of Derek Mears as the hulking masked villain. The 2009 remake is as scary as Jason has ever been, bringing a real sense of terror and brutality back to a series that had long since jumped the shark (I say this as a Final Chapter and Jason X fan).

Leaving HBO Max July 31.

Flesh are friends, not food.

Synopsis: Nancy’s search for the perfect surf to process the recent death of her mother, med student Nancy sets off to a remote beach in Mexico. Ignoring warnings from locals of the capricious tide tables, Nancy lingers at what used to be one of her mother’s favorite spots. Then, before she can say “huh, is that a dead whale carcass?” Nancy finds herself trapped in the hunting grounds of a hungry great white shark. Stranded on a wave-swept embankment and with time running out, Nancy must keep her wits about her if she aims to feel the sand beneath her toes once more.

Featuring a rock-solid lead performance by Blake Lively (and a similarly commendable performance by the seagull named Sully who serves as her co-lead), The Shallows (2016) is a thrilling creature feature that punches far above its weight class. Between this, Orphan and the House of Wax remake, Jaume Collett-Serra has a solid resume as one of the 21st century’s more accomplished b-movie directors. Why don’t you use all that Jungle Cruise fuck you money to make another horror film, dude!

Available on Peacock on July 11.

If you want killer sharks, it may interest you to know that a whole smattering of films from the Jaws franchise will be available for free on Tubi as of July 16th.

An eerie fantasy-fable that’s a feast for the senses

Synopsis: A young, befuddled scholar named Ho is tasked with translating an aphoristic Buddhist poem. Along his wandering journey through moonlit cobwebs and impossibly tall bamboo groves, Hu loses his way and encounters a series of ghostly visitations.

1979’s Legend of the Mountain was written, edited, and directed by the great King Hu, who rose to prominence in the 1960s and 70s as an authoritative voice of wuxia, a genre rooted in ancient Chinese folk tales of swords and sorcery. Released later in Hu’s career, at the height of his creative powers, Legend of the Mountain is an astonishing blend of myth and naturalism that will make you ask “Terrence Malick, who?”

Where some horror fans are more partial to gory kills or goopy creature features, Legend of the Mountain is a far more lingering and creepily ineffable viewing experience. Overtly operatic and brimming with craftsmanship, they just don’t make ’em like this anymore.

Available on ARROW July 1st.

Streamable Horror Incoming This Month

Fresh blood: A list of all the horror content coming to streaming services in July 2022.

Streaming Service Movie Date ARROW Legend of the Mountain (1979) July 1 ARROW Castle Freak (1995) July 8 ARROW Lurking Fear (1994) July 8 ARROW The Unnameable (1988) July 8 ARROW Sorority Babes in the Slimeball Bowl-O-Rama (1988) July 15 ARROW Cannibal Women in the Avocado Jungle of Death (1989) July 15 ARROW Nightwish (1989 July 29 ARROW Doctor Mordrid (1992) July 29 Freevee Diabolique (1996) July 1 Freevee Ghost Rider (2007) July 1 Freevee Hotel Transylvania (2012) July 1 Freevee The Craft (1996) July 1 Freevee The Turning (2020) July 1 Freevee Gretel & Hansel (2020) July 7 HBO Max Hollow Man (2000) July 1 HBO Max Last Night in Soho (2021) July 1 HBO Max The Satanic Rites of Dracula (1974) July 1 Hulu Insidious (2011) July 1 Hulu John Dies at the End (2012) July 1 Hulu Knock Knock (2015) July 1 Hulu Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994) July 1 Hulu Urban Legend (1988) July 1 Hulu Urban Legends : The Final Cut (2000) July 1 Hulu Urban Legends: Bloody Mary (2005) July 1 Hulu Room 203 (2022) July 14 Hulu The Cursed (2021) July 18 Hulu You Are Not My Mother (2021) July 21 Hulu Hatching (2022) July 29 Netflix I Am Legend (2007) July 1 Netflix Insidious (2010) July 1 Netflix John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998) July 1 Netflix Blair Witch (2016) July 3 Netflix Umma (2022) July 16 Netflix The Wretched (2019) July 31 Paramount+ A Feral World (2020) July 1 Paramount+ Attack of the Unknown (2020) July 1 Paramount+ Awaken the Shadowman (2017) July 1 Paramount+ Carrie (unclear which version) July 1 Paramount+ Eve’s Bayou (1997) July 1 Paramount+ Event Horizon (1997) July 1 Paramount+ Ghost (1990) July 1 Paramount+ Orphan (2009) July 1 Paramount+ Pet Sematary (unclear which version) July 1 Paramount+ The Town that Dreaded Sundown (unclear which version) July 31 Peacock Tremors (1990) July 1 Peacock Tremors II (1996) July 1 Peacock Tremors 3: Back To Perfection (2001) July 1 Peacock Tremors 4: The Legend Begins (2004) July 1 Peacock Tremors 5: Bloodlines (2015) July 1 Peacock Tremors 6: Cold Day In Hell (2018) July 1 Peacock The Shallows (2016) July 11 Prime Video A Feral World (2020) July 1 Prime Video Attack of the Unknown (2020) July 1 Prime Video Awaken the Shadowman (2017) July 1 Prime Video Dead Ringers (1988) July 1 Prime Video Here Comes the Devil (2012) July 1 Prime Video Jacob’s Ladder (1990) July 1 Prime Video Jennifer’s Body (2009) July 1 Prime Video John Dies at the End (2012) July 1 Prime Video Rosemary’s Baby (1968) July 1 Prime Video Stay (2021) July 1 Prime Video The Time Machine (2002) July 1 Screambox Angelica (2015) July 1 Screambox Bedeviled (2016) July 1 Screambox Beyond the Door (1974) July 1 Screambox Bienvenidos Al Infierno (2021) July 1 Screambox Deadheads (2011) July 1 Screambox Frankenstein '80 (1972) July 1 Screambox Killer Kate! (2018) July 1 Screambox Pennywise: The Story of It (2021) July 1 Screambox Sadistic Intentions (2018) July 1 Screambox The Sound of Scars (2022) July 1 Screambox Toxic Crusaders (1991) July 1 Shout! Factory TV Alligator (1980) July 1 Shout! Factory TV Alligator II: The Mutation (1991) July 1 Shout! Factory TV The Antichrist (1974) July 1 Shout! Factory TV Cannibal Apocalypse (1980) July 1 Shout! Factory TV The Chosen (1978) July 1 Shout! Factory TV Dr. Jekyll and Sister Hyde (1971) July 1 Shout! Factory TV Lust for a Vampire (1971) July 1 Shout! Factory TV Mega Monster Battle: Ultra Galaxy: The Movie (2009) July 1 Shout! Factory TV Road Games (1981) July 1 Shout! Factory TV To The Devil...A Daughter (1976) July 1 Shout! Factory TV Wishcraft (2002) July 1 Shout! Factory TV Wyvern (2009) July 1 Shout! Factory TV Elvira's Movie Macabre: The House That Dripped Blood (1983) July 1 Shout! Factory TV Elvira's Movie Macabre: Screamers (1983) July 1 Shout! Factory TV Elvira's Movie Macabre: Willard (1983) July 1 Shudder The Burning (1981) July 1 Shudder Return of the Living Dead (1985) July 1 Shudder God Told Me To (1976) July 1 Shudder 1BR (2019) July 1 Shudder They Live (1988) July 1 Shudder The Thing (1982) July 1 Shudder Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) July 1 Shudder Lifeforce (1985) July 1 Shudder Planet of the Vampires (1965) July 1 Shudder Dark Angel (2016) July 1 Shudder Without Warning (1980) July 1 Shudder Invaders from Mars (1986) July 1 Shudder Escape From New York (1981) July 1 Shudder Prince of Darkness (1987) July 1 Shudder Meatcleaver Massacre (1977) July 5 Shudder Mansion of the Doomed (1976) July 5 Shudder The Deadly Spawn July 6 Shudder On the 3rd Day (2021) July 7 Shudder Watch Me When I Kill (1977) July 11 Shudder Blue Sunshine (1977) July 11 Shudder The Convent (2000) July 12 Shudder The House on Sorority Row (1982) July 12 Shudder Good Madam (2021) July 14 Shudder Bloody Hell (2020) July 15 Shudder Phantom of the Mall: Eric’s Revenge (1989) July 18 Shudder The Forbidden Door (2009) July 18 Shudder Santa Sangre (1989) July 18 Shudder Tombs of the Blind Dead (1972) July 19 Shudder Mosquito (1994) July 19 Shudder Moloch (2022) July 21 Shudder This is GWAR (2021) July 21 Shudder Hard Rock Nightmare (1988) July 25 Shudder Hard Rock Zombies (1985) July 25 Shudder Slaughterhouse Rock (1987) July 25 Shudder The Toolbox Murders (1978) July 25 Shudder Uninvited (1987) July 25 Shudder The Reef: Stalked (2022) July 29 Tubi Resident Evil (2002) July 1 Tubi Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004) July 1 Tubi Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010) July 1 Tubi Resident Evil: Extinction (2007) July 1 Tubi Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) July 1 Tubi Resident Evil: Damnation (2012) July 1 Tubi Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016) July 1 Tubi Scary Movie V (2013) July 1 Tubi The Sixth Sense (1999) July 1 Tubi Child’s Play 2 (1990) July 1 Tubi Child’s Play 3 (1991) July 1 Tubi Bride of Chucky (1998) July 1 Tubi Seed of Chucky (2004) July 1 Tubi Cult of Chucky (2017) July 1 Tubi The Omen (1976) July 1 Tubi Damien - Omen II (1978) July 1 Tubi Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977) July 1 Tubi Land of the Dead (2005) July 1 Tubi Insidious (2010) July 1 Tubi My Soul to Take (2010) July 1 Tubi Slender Man (2018) July 1 Tubi Practical Magic (1998) July 1 Tubi John Carpenter’s Ghosts of Mars (2001) July 1 Tubi Under the Skin (2013) July 12 Tubi Jaws (1975) July 16 Tubi Jaws 2 (1978) July 16 Tubi Jaws 3-D (1983) July 16 Tubi Jaws: The Revenge (1987) July 16 Tubi Tusk (2014) July 19

Horror Titles Expiring from Streaming Soon

Streaming Service Movie Date The Criterion Channel Wait Until Dark (1976) July 31 The Criterion Channel Bacurau (2019) July 31 HBO Max The New Mutants (2020) July 9 HBO Max Children of the Damned (1964) July 31 HBO Max Friday the 13th (2009) July 31 HBO Max Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988) July 31 HBO Max Lady in White (1988) July 31 HBO Max Little Shop of Horrors (1986) July 31 HBO Max Santa's Slay (2005) July 31 HBO Max The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005) July 31 HBO Max The Haunting (1963) July 31 Hulu Resident Evil (2002) July 31 Hulu Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004) July 31 Hulu Resident Evil: Extinction (2007) July 31 Hulu Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010) July 31 Hulu Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) July 31 Hulu Wolf (1994) July 31 Hulu The Wolfman (2010) July 31 Netflix The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018) July 11 Netflix Annabelle: Creation (2017) July 19 Netflix Friday the 13th (unclear which version) July 31 Netflix The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013) July 31 Netflix Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013) July 31

