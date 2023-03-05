Home
About
Features
Search
Features and Columns · Movies · Streaming Guides

All the Horror You Need to Stream in March 2023

When it comes to horror streaming, March Madness is underway.
Streaming Horror March 2023
By  · Published on March 5th, 2023

Welcome to Horrorscope, a monthly column keeping horror nerds and initiates up to date on all the horror content coming to and leaving your favorite streaming services. Here’s what to watch in March 2023.

Believe it or not, Spring is just around the corner. And while the snow may still cling to certain parts of the world, in my hemisphere at least, it’s a small comfort that the days are getting a little longer, brighter and greener.

Sure, that means it’s a lot less acceptable to watch three horror movies after 5:00 pm. But horror fans are a tenacious bunch. And I have no doubt we’ll find a way to curate depraved double bills even while crocuses and birdsong attempt to lure us outdoors. It’s all about balance. If anything, we should ratchet up our horror viewing in response to this unsightly development. And on that note …

Be sure to peruse the complete list below, calendar in hand, for a full picture of what horror movies are coming and going from your favorite streaming services in March 2022.

Please keep in mind that all dates listed below may not apply to viewers outside the US.

March 2023 Horror Streaming Cheat Sheet

The streaming service champion of the month is The Criterion Channel. In a Horrorscope first, we’re rewarding a streaming service for removing horror from its library. Nothing like a hard deadline to motivate long put-off viewings.

The streaming service dunce of the month is Disney+. Do better. You’ve set the bar so low.

Collection Corner: March 2022 Horror Streaming

Horror Streaming Highlights for March 2023

Pick of the Month: Nope (2022)

Nope Ending Keke Palmer

Synopsis: Siblings OJ and Em find themselves the co-owners of their family’s showbiz horse ranch after the sudden death of their father. But their money troubles pale in comparison to the lurking presence floating in the sky. Desperate to obtain proof of the creature, the siblings enlist the help of a cinematographer and an electronics salesman in an attempt to make history.

The third feature film of the modern master of social horror, Jordan Peele (Get OutUs), Nope is hard proof of its director’s powerhouse presence in genre cinema. The film features an out-of-this-world ensemble cast including the likes of Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya, and Steven Yeun and the incredibly talented performance capture wizard Terry Notary (iykyk).

In a move unsurprising to those in the know about the Academy’s revulsion towards icky genre films, Nope was unfairly denied an Oscar nomination for its terrifying sound design. So show the film some love, if you haven’t already, and check out one of the best films of the year when it hits Prime Video later this month. (And that’s coming from someone who really didn’t like Us).

Available on Prime Video on March 21st.

Looks like neo-giallo’s back on the menu, boys.

Flux Gormet

Synopsis: Housed in the Sonic Catering Institute, an artistic collective of audio engineers/chefs attempt to stretch the limits of expression through gastronomic means. Led by Elle, the current band of sonic caterers in residence finds themselves at odds with other artists, the Institute’s administrators, and themselves.

A culinary cross between kink, Euro-horror, and Peter Greenaway’s The Cook, The Thief, His Wife and Her Lover, weirdos can really dine out on Flux Gourmet. Directed by noted pervert Peter Strickland (I say that with love), the 2022 film is abjectly one of the director’s silliest films today (again, this is a good thing). If satires of the pretentiousness of the art world scratch the right part of your brain, this alimentary experience is not going to be to everyone’s tastes. But if your bouche is amused, order up.

Available on Hulu on March 15th.

Who’s afraid of the big bad wolf?

The Company Of Wolves

Synopsis: Comprised of the vaguely-connected dreams of a modern-day teenager named Rosaleen, we’re swept through a series of dark vignettes full of kindly grandmothers, wolves in men’s clothing, and a Rolls-Royce driving Devil. Moral lessons collide with the sticky fumbling of coming-of-age, as Rosaleen’s mind churns with tales that would make the Brothers Grimm shiver.

The second feature film of Irish director Neil Jordan (Interview with the VampireThe Crying Game), In the Company of Wolves, is one of the best films to capture the thin membrane that separates fairy tales from horror. With a screenplay co-written by Angela Carter — on whose short story the film is based — this 1984 banger squeezes Little Red Riding Hood through the meat grinder with an anthology format sure to satisfy those with a soft spot for atmosphere.

The film features performances by Angela Lansbury (as Granny, duh), the great David Warner, an especially slimy Stephen Rea, and Terrence Stamp as the Devil himself. Unapologetically R-rated, In the Company of Wolves couches a dark wit amidst surreal imagery, corporeal punishment, and abject nightmare fuel.

Available on Shudder March 9th.

The House by the Cemetery

The House By The Cemetary Bad Guy

Synopsis: Ditching their claustrophobic New York City apartment for a spacious, heritage home in New England, a young family is destined for rural bliss. Only, their new home comes with a dark caveat: a previous owner, whose unspeakable human experiments have left their mark on the house’s forbidding basement.

You can learn a lot about a horror fan based on their favorite film in Lucio Fulci‘s Gates of Hell trilogy. And while the Southern-Fried Lovecraftian overtones of The Beyond and the witchy dread of City of the Living Dead have their vocal fanbases, less fuss is made over The House by the Cemetery.

In truth, Fulci’s 1981 masterpiece (yeah, I said it) deserves to exist in the same breath as its more conventionally championed brethren. In part because of its more intimate, domestic setting, The House by the Cemetery is easily the most lucid entry in the Gates of Hell trilogy (not that there’s anything wrong with Fulci’s more whackado approaches to storytelling). If you can stomach one of supernatural Italian horror’s most annoying children (an incredibly competitive bracket), The House by the Cemetery will blow your socks off.

Leaving The Criterion Channel on March 31st.

Streamable Horror Incoming This Month

Fresh blood: A list of all the horror content coming to streaming services in March 2023.
Streaming ServiceMovieDate
ARROWNightmare at Noon (1988)March 10
ARROWFall Breakers: The Making of 'The Mutilator' (2016)March 17
The Criterion ChannelDr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1920)March 1
The Criterion ChannelEpidemic (1987)March 1
FreeveeAnnihilation (2018)March 1
FreeveeOutback (2019)March 31
HBO MaxGhost Ship (2002)March 1
HBO MaxHouse at the End of the Street (2012)March 1
HBO MaxSinister (2012)March 1
HBO MaxSpaw (1997)March 1
HBO MaxVampire in Brooklyn (1995)March 1
Hulu30 Days Of Night (2007)March 1
HuluThe Shape Of Water (2017)March 1
HuluMy Bloody Valentine (1981)March 1
HuluWatcher (2022)March 10
HuluFlux Gourmet (2022)March 15
NetflixWorld War Z (2013)March 7
NetflixPitch Black (2000)March 16
Paramount+10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)March 1
Paramount+Existenz (1999)March 1
Paramount+Friday The 13th - Part II (1981)March 1
Paramount+Scream 4 (2011)March 1
Paramount+The Dead Zone (1983)March 1
Paramount+The Sixth Sense (1999)March 1
Paramount+The Visitor (unclear which version)March 6
PeacockDeath Become Her (1992)March 1
PeacockLeprechaun (1993)March 1
PeacockLeprechaun 2 (1994)March 1
PeacockLeprechaun 3 (1995)March 1
PeacockLeprechaun 4: In Space (1997)March 1
PeacockLeprechaun in the Hood (2000)March 1
PeacockLeprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood (2003)March 1
PeacockLeprechaun Origins (2014)March 1
PeacockShaun of the Dead (2004)March 1
PeacockThe Sixth Sense (1999)March 1
PeacockVan Helsing (2004)March 1
PeacockThe Village (2004)March 1
Prime VideoCarrie (1976)March 1
Prime VideoCarrie (2013)March 1
Prime VideoCloverfield (2008)March 1
Prime VideoThe Dead Zone (1983)March 1
Prime VideoThe Visitor (2022)
March 7
Prime VideoNope (2022)March 21
Prime VideoSiberia (2021)March 31
ScreamboxLeatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990)March 1
ScreamboxFeardotCom (2002)March 1
ScreamboxBlood and Black Lace (1964)March 1
ScreamboxDead of Night (1945)March 1
ScreamboxAntrum (2018)March 1
ScreamboxHouse on the Edge of the Park (1980)March 1
ScreamboxSt Agatha (2018)March 1
ScreamboxNight of the Demon (1980)March 1
ScreamboxClownado (2019)March 1
ScreamboxCreature (1985)March 1
ScreamboxAch du Scheisse! (2022)March 21
ScreamboxCard Zero (2023)March 24
ScreamboxFile VL-624 (2023)March 24
ScreamboxFamily Dinner (2022)March 28
ShudderGretel & Hansel (2020)March 1
ShudderSpoonful of Sugar (2022)March 2
ShudderThe Company of Wolves (1984)March 9
ShudderHolidays (2016)March 13
ShudderLeave (2022)March 17
ShudderJack be Nimble (1993)March 20
ShudderAfter Blue (2022)March 27
ShudderUltra Pulpe (2018)March 27
ShudderThe Unheard (2023)March 31
ShudderThe Blair Witch Project (1999)March 31
ShudderBook of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 (2000)March 31
ShudderThe Manitou (1978)March 31
ShudderThe Fog (1980)March 31
ShudderThe Wicker Man (1973)March 31
ShudderAntibirth (2016)March 1
ShudderBones (2001)March 1
ShudderAll Hallows Eve (2013)March 1
ShudderAll Hallows Eve 2 (2015)March 1
ShudderBrightburn (2019)March 1
ShudderCarrie (franchise)March 1
ShudderDeep Blue Sea (1999)March 1
ShudderScream 4 (2011)March 1
ShudderThe Amityville Horror (unclear which version)March 1
ShudderThe Cave (2005)March 1
ShudderTone-Deaf (2019)March 1
ShudderScooby-Doo (2002)March 1
ShudderScooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)March 1
ShudderThe Rage: Carrie 2 (1999)March 1
ShudderTremors (1990)March 1
ShudderTremors II (1996)March 1
ShudderTremors 3: Back To Perfection (2001)March 1
ShudderTremors 4: The Legend Begins (2004)March 1
ShudderTremors 5: Bloodlines (2015)March 1
ShudderTremors 6: A Cold Day In Hell (2018)March 1
ShudderDon’t Breathe (2016)March 1

Horror Streaming Titles Expiring Soon

On Their Way Out: These films have one foot in the grave—bump ‘em to the top of your March 2023 queue while you can!
Streaming ServiceMovieDate
The Criterion ChannelThe Velvet Vampire (1971)March 31
The Criterion ChannelNosferatu the Vampyre (1979)March 31
The Criterion ChannelThe Slumber Party Massacre (1982)March 31
The Criterion ChannelInferno (1980)March 31
The Criterion ChannelThe House of the Devil (2009)March 31
The Criterion ChannelNosferatu (1922)March 31
The Criterion ChannelBlackenstein (1973)March 31
The Criterion ChannelQ: The Winged Serpent (1982)March 31
The Criterion ChannelThe Living Dead Girl (1982)March 31
The Criterion ChannelRoad Games (1981)March 31
The Criterion ChannelDead & Buried (1981)March 31
The Criterion ChannelDracula: Pages from a Virgin’s Diary (2002)March 31
The Criterion ChannelNext of Kin (1982)March 31
The Criterion ChannelWhite of the Eye (1987)March 31
The Criterion ChannelStrange Behavior (1981)March 31
The Criterion ChannelA Girl Walks Home Alone at Night (2014)March 31
The Criterion ChannelThe House by the Cemetery (1981)March 31
HBO MaxAnnabelle (2014)March 31
HBO MaxColossal (2017)March 31
HBO MaxChildren of the Damned (1964)March 31
HBO MaxGhostbusters (1984)March 31
HBO MaxGhostbusters II (1989)March 31
HBO MaxHouse of Wax (2005)March 31
HBO MaxHouse on Haunted Hill (1999)March 31
HBO MaxThe Hunger (1983)March 31
HBO MaxOnly Lovers Left Alive (2014)March 31
HBO MaxProm Night (2008)March 31
HBO MaxSpawn (1997)March 31
HBO MaxVillage of the Damned (1960)March 31
HuluAmong the Shadows (2019)March 7
HuluThe Mummy (1999)March 31
HuluThe Mummy Returns (2001)March 31
HuluThe Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor (2008)March 31
HuluZombieland (2009)March 31

Related Topics: ,

Meg Shields is the humble farm boy of your dreams and a senior contributor at Film School Rejects. She currently runs three columns at FSR: The Queue, How'd They Do That?, and Horrorscope. She is also a curator for One Perfect Shot and a freelance writer for hire. Meg can be found screaming about John Boorman's 'Excalibur' on Twitter here: @TheWorstNun. (She/Her).

Recommended Reading

  • All the Horror You Need to Stream in February 2023

    Here’s our monthly rundown of all the horror flicks dropping and departing from your favorite streaming services in February 2023.

  • All the Horror You Need to Stream in January 2023

    Ring in the new year with a bucket or blood or two.

  • All the Horror You Need to Stream in December 2022

    Want to have a holy horror Christmas this December? Let’s have a peek at what’s streaming.

  • All the Horror You Need to Stream in November 2022

    Pick your poison: worms, clowns, or knife-happy Santas.