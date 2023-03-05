All the Horror You Need to Stream in March 2023

When it comes to horror streaming, March Madness is underway.

Published on March 5th, 2023

Welcome to Horrorscope, a monthly column keeping horror nerds and initiates up to date on all the horror content coming to and leaving your favorite streaming services. Here’s what to watch in March 2023.

Believe it or not, Spring is just around the corner. And while the snow may still cling to certain parts of the world, in my hemisphere at least, it’s a small comfort that the days are getting a little longer, brighter and greener.

Sure, that means it’s a lot less acceptable to watch three horror movies after 5:00 pm. But horror fans are a tenacious bunch. And I have no doubt we’ll find a way to curate depraved double bills even while crocuses and birdsong attempt to lure us outdoors. It’s all about balance. If anything, we should ratchet up our horror viewing in response to this unsightly development. And on that note …

Be sure to peruse the complete list below, calendar in hand, for a full picture of what horror movies are coming and going from your favorite streaming services in March 2022.

Please keep in mind that all dates listed below may not apply to viewers outside the US.

March 2023 Horror Streaming Cheat Sheet

If you have a subscription to The Criterion Channel , take note that there are a considerable amount of horror films leaving the service at the end of the month. Highlights include: Three notable vampire bangers: 1922’s Nosferatu and Werner Herzog’s 1979 remake, as well as Guy Maddin’s bloody ballet Dracula: Pages from a Virgin’s Diary . Dario Argento’s Inferno , ghost-directed by Mario Bava and the core inspiration for John Carpenter’s Prince of Darkness. A number of Giallo-ish horror flicks, including 1987’s White of the Eye and 1982’s Next of Kin.

, take note that there are a considerable amount of horror films leaving the service at the end of the month. Highlights include: That’s right, Leprechaun fans, the entire franchise is hitting Peacock on March 1st.

fans, the entire franchise is hitting Peacock on March 1st. And for those of you that prefer big worms, the Tremors films are arriving on Shudder on March 1st.

films are arriving on Shudder on March 1st. If you’re celebrating Brendan Fraser’s Oscar nomination, feel free to check out the first three films in The Mummy franchise, which are leaving Hulu at the end of the month.

franchise, which are leaving Hulu at the end of the month. Completionists, mark your calendars: Village of the Damned and its 1964 sequel are leaving HBO Max on March 31st.

and its 1964 sequel are leaving HBO Max on March 31st. New-ish releases kicking around this month include: Gretel & Hansel (2020) on Shudder as of March 1st; Spoonful of Sugar (2022) on March 2nd; Leave (2022) on March 17th; After Blue (2022) on March 27th; The Unheard (2023) on March 31st. Siberia (2021) on Prime Video on March 31st; The Visitor (2022) and Nope (2022) on March 7th and 31st; Watcher (2022) and Flux Gourmet (2022) on Hulu on March 10th and 15th, respectively. Ach du Scheisse! (2022) and Family Dinner (2022) on Screambox as of March 21st and 28th; Card Zero (2023) and File VL-624 (2023) on March 24th.



The streaming service champion of the month is The Criterion Channel. In a Horrorscope first, we’re rewarding a streaming service for removing horror from its library. Nothing like a hard deadline to motivate long put-off viewings.

The streaming service dunce of the month is Disney+. Do better. You’ve set the bar so low.

Collection Corner: March 2022 Horror Streaming

ARROW Re-Animated: The Jeffrey Combs Collection (as of March 3) “Re-Animated: The Jeffrey Combs Collection collects together some of his most memorable roles, from Dr. Herbert West to Doctor Mordrid and including his incredible turn as a put-upon father who reaches his breaking point versus a Castle Freak.” Titles include Castle Freak, Doctor Mordrid, and Lurking Fear . Nico Mastorakis: Hellas Raiser (shelf) (as of March 10) “Greek genre film god, Nico Mastorakis, has been banging out pulpy thrillers jam-packed full of excitement, action, and gore since the 1970s. To celebrate the arrival of his cyber-thriller, .com for Murder, on ARROW, here is a collection of some of Mastorakis’ best.” Titles include .com For Murder , Island of Death , and Nightmare at Noon .



Horror Streaming Highlights for March 2023

Pick of the Month: Nope (2022)

Synopsis: Siblings OJ and Em find themselves the co-owners of their family’s showbiz horse ranch after the sudden death of their father. But their money troubles pale in comparison to the lurking presence floating in the sky. Desperate to obtain proof of the creature, the siblings enlist the help of a cinematographer and an electronics salesman in an attempt to make history.

The third feature film of the modern master of social horror, Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us), Nope is hard proof of its director’s powerhouse presence in genre cinema. The film features an out-of-this-world ensemble cast including the likes of Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya, and Steven Yeun and the incredibly talented performance capture wizard Terry Notary (iykyk).

In a move unsurprising to those in the know about the Academy’s revulsion towards icky genre films, Nope was unfairly denied an Oscar nomination for its terrifying sound design. So show the film some love, if you haven’t already, and check out one of the best films of the year when it hits Prime Video later this month. (And that’s coming from someone who really didn’t like Us).

Available on Prime Video on March 21st.

Looks like neo-giallo’s back on the menu, boys.

Synopsis: Housed in the Sonic Catering Institute, an artistic collective of audio engineers/chefs attempt to stretch the limits of expression through gastronomic means. Led by Elle, the current band of sonic caterers in residence finds themselves at odds with other artists, the Institute’s administrators, and themselves.

A culinary cross between kink, Euro-horror, and Peter Greenaway’s The Cook, The Thief, His Wife and Her Lover, weirdos can really dine out on Flux Gourmet. Directed by noted pervert Peter Strickland (I say that with love), the 2022 film is abjectly one of the director’s silliest films today (again, this is a good thing). If satires of the pretentiousness of the art world scratch the right part of your brain, this alimentary experience is not going to be to everyone’s tastes. But if your bouche is amused, order up.

Available on Hulu on March 15th.

Who’s afraid of the big bad wolf?

Synopsis: Comprised of the vaguely-connected dreams of a modern-day teenager named Rosaleen, we’re swept through a series of dark vignettes full of kindly grandmothers, wolves in men’s clothing, and a Rolls-Royce driving Devil. Moral lessons collide with the sticky fumbling of coming-of-age, as Rosaleen’s mind churns with tales that would make the Brothers Grimm shiver.

The second feature film of Irish director Neil Jordan (Interview with the Vampire, The Crying Game), In the Company of Wolves, is one of the best films to capture the thin membrane that separates fairy tales from horror. With a screenplay co-written by Angela Carter — on whose short story the film is based — this 1984 banger squeezes Little Red Riding Hood through the meat grinder with an anthology format sure to satisfy those with a soft spot for atmosphere.

The film features performances by Angela Lansbury (as Granny, duh), the great David Warner, an especially slimy Stephen Rea, and Terrence Stamp as the Devil himself. Unapologetically R-rated, In the Company of Wolves couches a dark wit amidst surreal imagery, corporeal punishment, and abject nightmare fuel.

Available on Shudder March 9th.

The House by the Cemetery

Synopsis: Ditching their claustrophobic New York City apartment for a spacious, heritage home in New England, a young family is destined for rural bliss. Only, their new home comes with a dark caveat: a previous owner, whose unspeakable human experiments have left their mark on the house’s forbidding basement.

You can learn a lot about a horror fan based on their favorite film in Lucio Fulci‘s Gates of Hell trilogy. And while the Southern-Fried Lovecraftian overtones of The Beyond and the witchy dread of City of the Living Dead have their vocal fanbases, less fuss is made over The House by the Cemetery.

In truth, Fulci’s 1981 masterpiece (yeah, I said it) deserves to exist in the same breath as its more conventionally championed brethren. In part because of its more intimate, domestic setting, The House by the Cemetery is easily the most lucid entry in the Gates of Hell trilogy (not that there’s anything wrong with Fulci’s more whackado approaches to storytelling). If you can stomach one of supernatural Italian horror’s most annoying children (an incredibly competitive bracket), The House by the Cemetery will blow your socks off.

Leaving The Criterion Channel on March 31st.

Streamable Horror Incoming This Month

Fresh blood: A list of all the horror content coming to streaming services in March 2023.

Streaming Service Movie Date ARROW Nightmare at Noon (1988) March 10 ARROW Fall Breakers: The Making of 'The Mutilator' (2016) March 17 The Criterion Channel Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1920) March 1 The Criterion Channel Epidemic (1987) March 1 Freevee Annihilation (2018) March 1 Freevee Outback (2019) March 31 HBO Max Ghost Ship (2002) March 1 HBO Max House at the End of the Street (2012) March 1 HBO Max Sinister (2012) March 1 HBO Max Spaw (1997) March 1 HBO Max Vampire in Brooklyn (1995) March 1 Hulu 30 Days Of Night (2007) March 1 Hulu The Shape Of Water (2017) March 1 Hulu My Bloody Valentine (1981) March 1 Hulu Watcher (2022) March 10 Hulu Flux Gourmet (2022) March 15 Netflix World War Z (2013) March 7 Netflix Pitch Black (2000) March 16 Paramount+ 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016) March 1 Paramount+ Existenz (1999) March 1 Paramount+ Friday The 13th - Part II (1981) March 1 Paramount+ Scream 4 (2011) March 1 Paramount+ The Dead Zone (1983) March 1 Paramount+ The Sixth Sense (1999) March 1 Paramount+ The Visitor (unclear which version) March 6 Peacock Death Become Her (1992) March 1 Peacock Leprechaun (1993) March 1 Peacock Leprechaun 2 (1994) March 1 Peacock Leprechaun 3 (1995) March 1 Peacock Leprechaun 4: In Space (1997) March 1 Peacock Leprechaun in the Hood (2000) March 1 Peacock Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood (2003) March 1 Peacock Leprechaun Origins (2014) March 1 Peacock Shaun of the Dead (2004) March 1 Peacock The Sixth Sense (1999) March 1 Peacock Van Helsing (2004) March 1 Peacock The Village (2004) March 1 Prime Video Carrie (1976) March 1 Prime Video Carrie (2013) March 1 Prime Video Cloverfield (2008) March 1 Prime Video The Dead Zone (1983) March 1 Prime Video The Visitor (2022)

March 7 Prime Video Nope (2022) March 21 Prime Video Siberia (2021) March 31 Screambox Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990) March 1 Screambox FeardotCom (2002) March 1 Screambox Blood and Black Lace (1964) March 1 Screambox Dead of Night (1945) March 1 Screambox Antrum (2018) March 1 Screambox House on the Edge of the Park (1980) March 1 Screambox St Agatha (2018) March 1 Screambox Night of the Demon (1980) March 1 Screambox Clownado (2019) March 1 Screambox Creature (1985) March 1 Screambox Ach du Scheisse! (2022) March 21 Screambox Card Zero (2023) March 24 Screambox File VL-624 (2023) March 24 Screambox Family Dinner (2022) March 28 Shudder Gretel & Hansel (2020) March 1 Shudder Spoonful of Sugar (2022) March 2 Shudder The Company of Wolves (1984) March 9 Shudder Holidays (2016) March 13 Shudder Leave (2022) March 17 Shudder Jack be Nimble (1993) March 20 Shudder After Blue (2022) March 27 Shudder Ultra Pulpe (2018) March 27 Shudder The Unheard (2023) March 31 Shudder The Blair Witch Project (1999) March 31 Shudder Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 (2000) March 31 Shudder The Manitou (1978) March 31 Shudder The Fog (1980) March 31 Shudder The Wicker Man (1973) March 31 Shudder Antibirth (2016) March 1 Shudder Bones (2001) March 1 Shudder All Hallows Eve (2013) March 1 Shudder All Hallows Eve 2 (2015) March 1 Shudder Brightburn (2019) March 1 Shudder Carrie (franchise) March 1 Shudder Deep Blue Sea (1999) March 1 Shudder Scream 4 (2011) March 1 Shudder The Amityville Horror (unclear which version) March 1 Shudder The Cave (2005) March 1 Shudder Tone-Deaf (2019) March 1 Shudder Scooby-Doo (2002) March 1 Shudder Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004) March 1 Shudder The Rage: Carrie 2 (1999) March 1 Shudder Tremors (1990) March 1 Shudder Tremors II (1996) March 1 Shudder Tremors 3: Back To Perfection (2001) March 1 Shudder Tremors 4: The Legend Begins (2004) March 1 Shudder Tremors 5: Bloodlines (2015) March 1 Shudder Tremors 6: A Cold Day In Hell (2018) March 1 Shudder Don’t Breathe (2016) March 1

Horror Streaming Titles Expiring Soon

On Their Way Out: These films have one foot in the grave—bump ‘em to the top of your March 2023 queue while you can!

Streaming Service Movie Date The Criterion Channel The Velvet Vampire (1971) March 31 The Criterion Channel Nosferatu the Vampyre (1979) March 31 The Criterion Channel The Slumber Party Massacre (1982) March 31 The Criterion Channel Inferno (1980) March 31 The Criterion Channel The House of the Devil (2009) March 31 The Criterion Channel Nosferatu (1922) March 31 The Criterion Channel Blackenstein (1973) March 31 The Criterion Channel Q: The Winged Serpent (1982) March 31 The Criterion Channel The Living Dead Girl (1982) March 31 The Criterion Channel Road Games (1981) March 31 The Criterion Channel Dead & Buried (1981) March 31 The Criterion Channel Dracula: Pages from a Virgin’s Diary (2002) March 31 The Criterion Channel Next of Kin (1982) March 31 The Criterion Channel White of the Eye (1987) March 31 The Criterion Channel Strange Behavior (1981) March 31 The Criterion Channel A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night (2014) March 31 The Criterion Channel The House by the Cemetery (1981) March 31 HBO Max Annabelle (2014) March 31 HBO Max Colossal (2017) March 31 HBO Max Children of the Damned (1964) March 31 HBO Max Ghostbusters (1984) March 31 HBO Max Ghostbusters II (1989) March 31 HBO Max House of Wax (2005) March 31 HBO Max House on Haunted Hill (1999) March 31 HBO Max The Hunger (1983) March 31 HBO Max Only Lovers Left Alive (2014) March 31 HBO Max Prom Night (2008) March 31 HBO Max Spawn (1997) March 31 HBO Max Village of the Damned (1960) March 31 Hulu Among the Shadows (2019) March 7 Hulu The Mummy (1999) March 31 Hulu The Mummy Returns (2001) March 31 Hulu The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor (2008) March 31 Hulu Zombieland (2009) March 31

