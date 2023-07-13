All the Horror You Need to Stream in July 2023

Welcome to Horrorscope, a monthly column keeping horror nerds and initiates up to date on all the horror content coming to and leaving your favorite streaming services. Here’s what to watch in July 2023:
Boils and ghouls it delights me to inform you that Summer is fully, earnestly upon us.
And while well-it, sweaty subject matter abounds in the genre, this is the season where many a horror fan is faced with a grueling reality. Sometimes — when the days are long and the weather is mild — regular movie-watching pace tends to take a dip. And that means being strategic with what makes the cut, as far as movie-watching goes.
There are a couple of ways to tackle this. One of which is to watch shorter movies (more on that later). But another is to do some triage and single out the titles that really matter to you. Luckily, I’m here to help.
Be sure to peruse the complete list below, calendar in hand, for a full picture of what horror movies are coming and going from your favorite streaming services in July 2023.
Please keep in mind that all dates listed below may not apply to viewers outside the US.
July 2023 Horror Streaming Cheat Sheet
- The season finale of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs will premiere on Shudder on July 21st at the regular time;
- And speaking of Shudder, the streaming service is re-teaming with the Etheria Film Festival and will be streaming the fest’s lineup from July 2nd through 31st.
- A smattering of phantasmagoric Georges Méliès films are hitting the Criterion Channel this month (including the not-to-be-missed The Merry Frolics of Satan).
- Hold on tight, spider monkeys: the whole Twilight franchise is streaming for free on Freevee as of July 17th.
- The first four entries in the Alien franchise arrive on Hulu on the first of the month.
- And if you like foursomes, good news! The first four films in the Jaws franchise arrive on Peacock on the first of the month.
Collection Corner: July 2023 Horror Streaming
- ARROW
- Permanent Vacation (as of July 7th)
- “In desperate need of a vacay? Well, be careful who you book with because the flicks trips in Permanent Vacation are dream holidays that you’ll never return from.”
- Titles include Horrors of Malformed Men, Lake Michigan Monster, and The Wind.
- Josh Ruben Selects (as of July 21st)
- “… Here’s a taste of the delightfully dark and salacious gems, many of which molded me at too young an age.”
- Titles include Elvira: Mistress of the Dark, Bad Moon, and The Guyver.
- Permanent Vacation (as of July 7th)
New(ish) Releases
2021
- The Ice Demon on Screambox as of July 1st;
- Shoky & Morthy: Last Big Thing on Screambox as of July 1st;
- Repulsive on Screambox as of July 1st;
- Mad Heidi on ARROW as of July 21st.
2022
- Shut In on ARROW as of July 14th;
- The Lair on Hulu as of July 28;
- Bones and All on Paramount+ as of July 31;
- Contorted on Shudder as of July 17.
2023
- Bird Box Barcelona on Netflix as of July 14th;
- Unseen on Prime Video as of July 23;
- Knock at the Cabin on Prime Video as of July 25;
- Pensive on Screambox as of July 11;
- Quicksand on Shudder as of July 14;
- Sharksploitation on Shudder as of July 21;
- Deep Web: Murdershow on Tubi as of JUly 8;
- Cabin Girl on Tubi as of July 12;
- Meet the Killer Parents on Tubi as of July 14.
The streaming service champion of the month is Disney+. Am I throwing them a somewhat insulting bone here? Yes. But listen. It’s been months. Months I tell you! And the mixed emotions of shock and pride I felt when I saw that the least-horror-friendly service had finally (finally!) added something genre-ish to their library was palpable. Good job. Bare minimum achieved.
The streaming service dunce of the month is Netflix. Com’on lads, you can do better than three new horror additions to your library. So much of your content is now focused on in-house productions, and what is cheaper to make than horror? You should be churning goblins, ghouls, and goop like there’s no tomorrow! Though, maybe we’re expecting too much grooviness from a service with the gall to crack down on password sharing.
Horror Streaming Highlights for July 2023
Pick of the Month: The Skeleton Dance (1929)
Synopsis: As the strokes of midnight reverberate through a moonlit cemetery, gnarled branches transform into groping hands and skeletons emerge from their graves to boogie down to the Danse Macabre.
Clocking in at a brisk you-have-no-excuse-not-to-watch-this five and half minutes, The Skeleton Dance is a veritable piece of cinema history! Released in the summer of 1929 the year after Steamboat Willie, the short is the first of seventy-five animated mini-films known as the “Silly Symphonies.” The project was a testing ground for the nascent medium of synchronized sound animation, and The Skeleton Dance proved that Disney’s team was onto something. True-blue spooky season is a couple of months away, but nearly a hundred years later, The Skeleton Dance still carries the power to get you in a bone-chilling mood.
Available on Disney+ July 7th.
Oh, and what’s this? The whole thing is available for free on Walt Disney Animation’s official YouTube page? Wow!
A story that begins and ends with a bat
Synopsis: The simmering domestic drama of the Trenton family is forced to take a backseat when a random act of nature turns a local family pet into a single-minded slobbering killer.
I don’t know why 1983’s Cujo isn’t revered as one of the great cinematic adaptations of Stephen King’s work. But it should be. Dee Wallace gives the performance of her career as the tenacious, imperfect, and courageous Donna Trenton. And young Danny Pintauro deserves a reputation as one of horror’s greatest child actors.
Despite losing both its original director and DoP two days into filming, Cujo is remarkably self-assured. And as far as replacements go, you can do a hell of a lot worse than Lewis Teague and Jan de Bont. Despite being filmed in Winter, Cujo is also one of the sweatiest films ever made! Hot, sticky, and perfect for summer viewing, give Cujo a shot if you’ve dismissed it as a sub-par King adaptation.
Available on HBO Max July 1st.
Satan is good. Satan is our pal.
Synopsis: It’s summertime in suburbia, so you know what that means: it’s time to invent imaginary backstories about your weird neighbors. The leisure to witch-hunt pipeline is very real, folks. What’s Ray Peterson supposed to do? Mind his business when clearly the new folks on the block are Satanists?
Finally. An answer to the question: what if Rear Window was a slapstick comedy about the Satanic Panic? Directed by Joe Dante, 1989’s The ‘Burbs is the kind of pitch-black PG studio comedy that no one has the guts to make anymore. And what’s this? supporting performances by Bruce Dern, Carrie Fisher, and Robert Picardo? Way to put the “hell” in “hell yeah,” Joe.
Available on Peacock July 1st.
Jennifer Jason Leigh inherits a spooky bordello with a dark history
Synopsis: When Carol’s beloved (if eccentric) uncle leaves her his nightclub in his will, the aspiring jazz singer jumps at the opportunity. Sure, she just suffered a horrific mental breakdown. But dreams are dreams. And this is precisely the fresh start she needs. But soon, the creaking walls begin to spill their secrets. And Carol begins to suspect that her dear uncle’s eccentricities had a darker, sordid side.
Originally featured in the Criterion Channel’s must-see tribute to Jennifer Jason Lee, 1988’s Heart of Midnight is a nightmarish psychosexual gem that deserves a larger modern audience. The film does a striking job of putting the viewer in Carol’s trembling shoes, blurring reality, memory, and fiction with terrifying results. Anticipating the erotic thriller boom of the 1990s while flirting unabashedly with straight-up horror, be sure to check out Heart of Midnight before it vanishes at the end of the month.
Leaving the Criterion Channel July 31st.
Streamable Horror Incoming This MonthFresh blood: A list of all the horror content coming to streaming services in July 2023.
|Streaming Service
|Movie
|Date
|ARROW
|Shut In (2022)
|July 14
|ARROW
|The Conspiracy (2012)
|July 21
|ARROW
|Mad Heidi (2021)
|July 21
|The Criterion Channel
|Dad’s Dead (2002)
|July 1
|The Criterion Channel
|Demon Seed (1977)
|July 1
|The Criterion Channel
|The Infernal Cauldron (1903)
|July 1
|The Criterion Channel
|The Merry Frolics of Satan (1906)
|July 1
|The Criterion Channel
|The Witch (1906)
|July 1
|Disney+
|The Skeleton Dance (1929)
|July 7
|Freevee
|Dressed to Kill (1980)
|July 1
|Freevee
|John Tucker Must Die (2006)
|July 1
|Freevee
|Twilight (2008)
|July 17
|Freevee
|The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)
|July 17
|Freevee
|The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)
|July 17
|Freevee
|The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 (2011)
|July 17
|Freevee
|The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 (2012)
|July 17
|HBO Max
|Compliance (2012)
|July 1
|HBO Max
|Cujo (1983)
|July 1
|HBO Max
|Dracula II: Ascension (2003)
|July 1
|HBO Max
|Deep Blue Sea (1999)
|July 1
|HBO Max
|Jonah Hex (2010)
|July 1
|HBO Max
|King Kong (1933)
|July 1
|HBO Max
|The Meg (2018)
|July 1
|HBO Max
|The Descent (2006)
|July 1
|HBO Max
|The Descent: Part II (2009)
|July 1
|HBO Max
|Thirteen Ghosts (2001)
|July 1
|HBO Max
|Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000 (2000)
|July 1
|HBO Max
|Wes Craven Presents: Dracula III: Legacy (2005)
|July 1
|Hulu
|Alien (1979)
|July 1
|Hulu
|Aliens (1986)
|July 1
|Hulu
|Alien 3 (1992)
|July 1
|Hulu
|Alien Ressurection (1997)
|July 1
|Hulu
|Clive Barker’s The Plague (2006)
|July 1
|Hulu
|The Covenant (2006)
|July 1
|Hulu
|Dog Soldiers (2002)
|July 1
|Hulu
|I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
|July 1
|Hulu
|Queen of the Damned (2002)
|July 1
|Hulu
|Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)
|July 1
|Hulu
|Black Death (2010)
|July 15
|Hulu
|Day of the Dead (1985)
|July 20
|Hulu
|The Lair (2022)
|July 28
|Netflix
|Prom Night (unclear which version)
|July 1
|Netflix
|Warm Bodies (2002)
|July 1
|Netflix
|Bird Box Barcelona (2023)
|July 14
|Paramount+
|Case 39 (2009)
|July 1
|Paramount+
|Interview With the Vampire (1994)
|July 1
|Paramount+
|Pet Sematary (1989)
|July 1
|Paramount+
|Pet Sematary II (1992)
|July 1
|Paramount+
|Pumpkinhead (1988)
|July 1
|Paramount+
|The Shining (1980)
|July 1
|Paramount+
|Wolf (unclear which version)
|July 1
|Paramount+
|It Follows (2014)
|July 12
|Paramount+
|Bones and All (2022)
|July 31
|Peacock
|American Psycho (2000)
|July 1
|Peacock
|American Psycho 2 (2002)
|July 1
|Peacock
|The Burbs (1989)
|July 1
|Peacock
|Hellboy II: The Golden Army, (2008)
|July 1
|Peacock
|Hollow Man (2000)
|July 1
|Peacock
|Jaws (1975)
|July 1
|Peacock
|Jaws 2 (1978)
|July 1
|Peacock
|Jaws 3-D (1983)
|July 1
|Peacock
|Jaws: The Revenge (1987)
|July 1
|Peacock
|Mama (2013)
|July 1
|Peacock
|The Turning (2020)
|July 1
|Peacock
|Van Helsing (2004)
|July 1
|Plex
|Black Death (2010)
|July 1
|Plex
|Blade Of The Immortal (2017)
|July 1
|Plex
|The Hunt (2020)
|July 1
|Prime Video
|Case 39 (2010)
|July 1
|Prime Video
|Frogs (1972)
|July 1
|Prime Video
|Gaslight (1944)
|July 1
|Prime Video
|Once BItten (1985)
|July 1
|Prime Video
|The Amityville Horror (1979)
|July 1
|Prime Video
|Unseen (2023)
|July 23
|Prime Video
|Knock at the Cabin (2023)
|July 25
|Screambox
|The Awakening (2011)
|July 1
|Screambox
|The Blood on Satan’s Claw (1971)
|July 1
|Screambox
|The Brain (1981)
|July 1
|Screambox
|The Curse of Sleeping Beauty (2016)
|July 1
|Screambox
|Dead Space (1991)
|July 1
|Screambox
|Dread (2009)
|July 1
|Screambox
|Elvira’s Haunted Hills (2001)
|July 1
|Screambox
|The Evil (1978)
|July 1
|Screambox
|Hard Rock Zombies (1985)
|July 1
|Screambox
|Howling: New Moon Rising (1995)
|July 1
|Screambox
|The Ice Demon (2021)
|July 1
|Screambox
|Inbred (2011)
|July 1
|Screambox
|Munchies (1987)
|July 1
|Screambox
|Night Train to Terror (1985)
|July 1
|Screambox
|The Ninth Configuration (1980)
|July 1
|Screambox
|Satan Claus (1996)
|July 1
|Screambox
|Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street (2019)
|July 1
|Screambox
|Sorority House Massacre (1986)
|July 1
|Screambox
|Spookies (1986)
|July 1
|Screambox
|Tideland (2005)
|July 1
|Screambox
|Wish Upon (2017)
|July 1
|Screambox
|Pensive (2023)
|July 11
|Screambox
|Shoky & Morthy: Last Big Thing (2021)
|July 18
|Screambox
|Repulsive (2021)
|July 25
|Shudder
|Day of the Dead (1985)
|July 3
|Shudder
|The Boogey Man (1980)
|July 10
|Shudder
|The Demonsville Terror (1983)
|July 10
|Shudder
|Quicksand (2023)
|July 14
|Shudder
|Contorted (2022)
|July 17
|Shudder
|Sharksploitation (2023)
|July 21
|Shudder
|Death Game (1977)
|July 24
|Tubi
|Blade (1998)
|July 1
|Tubi
|The Mummy (1999)
|July 1
|Tubi
|The Mummy Returns (2001)
|July 1
|Tubi
|The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)
|July 1
|Tubi
|1408 (2007)
|July 1
|Tubi
|Carrie (2013)
|July 1
|Tubi
|Hostel (2005)
|July 1
|Tubi
|Hostel Part II (2007)
|July 1
|Tubi
|Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015)
|July 1
|Tubi
|Maggie (2015)
|July 1
|Tubi
|Dead Ringers (1988)
|July 1
|Tubi
|Seven (1995)
|July 1
|Tubi
|Deep Web: Murdershow (2023)
|July 8
|Tubi
|Cabin Girl (2023)
|July 12
|Tubi
|Meet the Killer Parents (2023)
|July 14
Horror Streaming Titles Expiring SoonOn Their Way Out: These films have one foot in the grave—bump ‘em to the top of your July 2023 queue while you can!
|Streaming Service
|Movie
|Date
|The Criterion Channel
|Heart of Midnight (1988)
|July 31
|HBO Max
|The Night House (2020)
|July 7
|HBO Max
|Donnie Darko (2001)
|July 31
|HBO Max
|Enemy (2014)
|July 31
|HBO Max
|Gremlins (1984)
|July 31
|HBO Max
|Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990)
|July 31
|HBO Max
|Hellboy (2019)
|July 31
|HBO Max
|Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
|July 31
|HBO Max
|Mimic (1997)
|July 31
|HBO Max
|Mimic 2 (2001)
|July 31
|HBO Max
|Mimic 3: Sentinel (2003)
|July 31
|HBO Max
|Piranha 3D (2010)
|July 31
|HBO Max
|Piranha 3DD (2012)
|July 31
|HBO Max
|Return to House on Haunted Hill (2007)
|July 31
|HBO Max
|Shark Night 3D (2011)
|July 31
|HBO Max
|The Spiderwick Chronicles (2008)
|July 31
|HBO Max
|Tusk (2014)
|July 31
|Hulu
|The Night House (2020)
|July 7
|Hulu
|Twilight (2008)
|July 16
|Hulu
|The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)
|July 16
|Hulu
|The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)
|July 16
|Hulu
|The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 (2011)
|July 16
|Hulu
|The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 (2012)
|July 16
|Hulu
|Beetlejuice (1988)
|July 31
|Hulu
|The Raven (2012)
|July 31
|Netflix
|I, Frankenstein (2014)
|July 31
|Netflix
|Underworld (2003)
|July 31
