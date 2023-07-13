Home
All the Horror You Need to Stream in July 2023

From summer classics to … early 20th Century classics, we’ve got horror recommendations for everyone!
Horror Streaming June
Published on July 12th, 2023

Welcome to Horrorscope, a monthly column keeping horror nerds and initiates up to date on all the horror content coming to and leaving your favorite streaming services. Here’s what to watch in July 2023:

Boils and ghouls it delights me to inform you that Summer is fully, earnestly upon us.

And while well-it, sweaty subject matter abounds in the genre, this is the season where many a horror fan is faced with a grueling reality. Sometimes — when the days are long and the weather is mild — regular movie-watching pace tends to take a dip. And that means being strategic with what makes the cut, as far as movie-watching goes.

There are a couple of ways to tackle this. One of which is to watch shorter movies (more on that later). But another is to do some triage and single out the titles that really matter to you. Luckily, I’m here to help.

Be sure to peruse the complete list below, calendar in hand, for a full picture of what horror movies are coming and going from your favorite streaming services in July 2023.

Please keep in mind that all dates listed below may not apply to viewers outside the US.

July 2023 Horror Streaming Cheat Sheet

Collection Corner: July 2023 Horror Streaming

New(ish) Releases

2021

2022

2023

The streaming service champion of the month is Disney+. Am I throwing them a somewhat insulting bone here? Yes. But listen. It’s been months. Months I tell you! And the mixed emotions of shock and pride I felt when I saw that the least-horror-friendly service had finally (finally!) added something genre-ish to their library was palpable. Good job. Bare minimum achieved.

The streaming service dunce of the month is Netflix. Com’on lads, you can do better than three new horror additions to your library. So much of your content is now focused on in-house productions, and what is cheaper to make than horror? You should be churning goblins, ghouls, and goop like there’s no tomorrow! Though, maybe we’re expecting too much grooviness from a service with the gall to crack down on password sharing.

Horror Streaming Highlights for July 2023

Pick of the Month: The Skeleton Dance (1929)

The Skeleton Dance

SynopsisAs the strokes of midnight reverberate through a moonlit cemetery, gnarled branches transform into groping hands and skeletons emerge from their graves to boogie down to the Danse Macabre.

Clocking in at a brisk you-have-no-excuse-not-to-watch-this five and half minutes, The Skeleton Dance is a veritable piece of cinema history! Released in the summer of 1929 the year after Steamboat Willie, the short is the first of seventy-five animated mini-films known as the “Silly Symphonies.” The project was a testing ground for the nascent medium of synchronized sound animation, and The Skeleton Dance proved that Disney’s team was onto something. True-blue spooky season is a couple of months away, but nearly a hundred years later, The Skeleton Dance still carries the power to get you in a bone-chilling mood.

Available on Disney+ July 7th.

Oh, and what’s this? The whole thing is available for free on Walt Disney Animation’s official YouTube page? Wow!

A story that begins and ends with a bat

Cujo

Synopsis: The simmering domestic drama of the Trenton family is forced to take a backseat when a random act of nature turns a local family pet into a single-minded slobbering killer.

I don’t know why 1983’s Cujo isn’t revered as one of the great cinematic adaptations of Stephen King’s work. But it should be. Dee Wallace gives the performance of her career as the tenacious, imperfect, and courageous Donna Trenton. And young Danny Pintauro deserves a reputation as one of horror’s greatest child actors.

Despite losing both its original director and DoP two days into filming, Cujo is remarkably self-assured. And as far as replacements go, you can do a hell of a lot worse than Lewis Teague and Jan de Bont. Despite being filmed in Winter, Cujo is also one of the sweatiest films ever made! Hot, sticky, and perfect for summer viewing, give Cujo a shot if you’ve dismissed it as a sub-par King adaptation.

Available on HBO Max July 1st.

Satan is good. Satan is our pal.

The Burbs

Synopsis: It’s summertime in suburbia, so you know what that means: it’s time to invent imaginary backstories about your weird neighbors. The leisure to witch-hunt pipeline is very real, folks. What’s Ray Peterson supposed to do? Mind his business when clearly the new folks on the block are Satanists? 

Finally. An answer to the question: what if Rear Window was a slapstick comedy about the Satanic Panic? Directed by Joe Dante, 1989’s The ‘Burbs is the kind of pitch-black PG studio comedy that no one has the guts to make anymore. And what’s this? supporting performances by Bruce Dern, Carrie Fisher, and Robert Picardo? Way to put the “hell” in “hell yeah,” Joe.

Available on Peacock July 1st.

Jennifer Jason Leigh inherits a spooky bordello with a dark history

Heart Of Midnight

Synopsis:  When Carol’s beloved (if eccentric) uncle leaves her his nightclub in his will, the aspiring jazz singer jumps at the opportunity. Sure, she just suffered a horrific mental breakdown. But dreams are dreams. And this is precisely the fresh start she needs. But soon, the creaking walls begin to spill their secrets. And Carol begins to suspect that her dear uncle’s eccentricities had a darker, sordid side.

Originally featured in the Criterion Channel’s must-see tribute to Jennifer Jason Lee, 1988’s Heart of Midnight is a nightmarish psychosexual gem that deserves a larger modern audience. The film does a striking job of putting the viewer in Carol’s trembling shoes, blurring reality, memory, and fiction with terrifying results. Anticipating the erotic thriller boom of the 1990s while flirting unabashedly with straight-up horror, be sure to check out Heart of Midnight before it vanishes at the end of the month.

Leaving the Criterion Channel July 31st.

Streamable Horror Incoming This Month

Fresh blood: A list of all the horror content coming to streaming services in July 2023.
Streaming ServiceMovieDate
ARROWShut In (2022)July 14
ARROWThe Conspiracy (2012)July 21
ARROWMad Heidi (2021)July 21
The Criterion ChannelDad’s Dead (2002)July 1
The Criterion ChannelDemon Seed (1977)July 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Infernal Cauldron (1903)July 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Merry Frolics of Satan (1906)July 1
The Criterion ChannelThe Witch (1906)July 1
Disney+The Skeleton Dance (1929)July 7
FreeveeDressed to Kill (1980)July 1
FreeveeJohn Tucker Must Die (2006)July 1
FreeveeTwilight (2008)July 17
FreeveeThe Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)July 17
FreeveeThe Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)July 17
FreeveeThe Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 (2011)July 17
FreeveeThe Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 (2012)July 17
HBO MaxCompliance (2012)July 1
HBO MaxCujo (1983)July 1
HBO MaxDracula II: Ascension (2003)July 1
HBO MaxDeep Blue Sea (1999)July 1
HBO MaxJonah Hex (2010)July 1
HBO MaxKing Kong (1933)July 1
HBO MaxThe Meg (2018)July 1
HBO MaxThe Descent (2006)July 1
HBO MaxThe Descent: Part II (2009)July 1
HBO MaxThirteen Ghosts (2001)July 1
HBO MaxWes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000 (2000)July 1
HBO MaxWes Craven Presents: Dracula III: Legacy (2005)July 1
HuluAlien (1979)July 1
HuluAliens (1986)July 1
HuluAlien 3 (1992)July 1
HuluAlien Ressurection (1997)July 1
HuluClive Barker’s The Plague (2006)July 1
HuluThe Covenant (2006)July 1
HuluDog Soldiers (2002)July 1
HuluI Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)July 1
HuluQueen of the Damned (2002)July 1
HuluScary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)July 1
HuluBlack Death (2010)July 15
HuluDay of the Dead (1985)July 20
HuluThe Lair (2022)July 28
NetflixProm Night (unclear which version)July 1
NetflixWarm Bodies (2002)July 1
NetflixBird Box Barcelona (2023)July 14
Paramount+Case 39 (2009)July 1
Paramount+Interview With the Vampire (1994)July 1
Paramount+Pet Sematary (1989)July 1
Paramount+Pet Sematary II (1992)July 1
Paramount+Pumpkinhead (1988)July 1
Paramount+The Shining (1980)July 1
Paramount+Wolf (unclear which version)July 1
Paramount+It Follows (2014)July 12
Paramount+Bones and All (2022)July 31
PeacockAmerican Psycho (2000)July 1
PeacockAmerican Psycho 2 (2002)July 1
PeacockThe Burbs (1989)July 1
PeacockHellboy II: The Golden Army, (2008)July 1
PeacockHollow Man (2000)July 1
PeacockJaws (1975)July 1
PeacockJaws 2 (1978)July 1
PeacockJaws 3-D (1983)July 1
PeacockJaws: The Revenge (1987)July 1
PeacockMama (2013)July 1
PeacockThe Turning (2020)July 1
PeacockVan Helsing (2004)July 1
PlexBlack Death (2010)July 1
PlexBlade Of The Immortal (2017)July 1
PlexThe Hunt (2020)July 1
Prime VideoCase 39 (2010)July 1
Prime VideoFrogs (1972)July 1
Prime VideoGaslight (1944)July 1
Prime VideoOnce BItten (1985)July 1
Prime VideoThe Amityville Horror (1979)July 1
Prime VideoUnseen (2023)July 23
Prime VideoKnock at the Cabin (2023)July 25
ScreamboxThe Awakening (2011)July 1
ScreamboxThe Blood on Satan’s Claw (1971)July 1
ScreamboxThe Brain (1981)July 1
ScreamboxThe Curse of Sleeping Beauty (2016)July 1
ScreamboxDead Space (1991)July 1
ScreamboxDread (2009)July 1
ScreamboxElvira’s Haunted Hills (2001)July 1
ScreamboxThe Evil (1978)July 1
ScreamboxHard Rock Zombies (1985)July 1
ScreamboxHowling: New Moon Rising (1995)July 1
ScreamboxThe Ice Demon (2021)July 1
ScreamboxInbred (2011)July 1
ScreamboxMunchies (1987)July 1
ScreamboxNight Train to Terror (1985)July 1
ScreamboxThe Ninth Configuration (1980)July 1
ScreamboxSatan Claus (1996)July 1
ScreamboxScream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street (2019)July 1
ScreamboxSorority House Massacre (1986)July 1
ScreamboxSpookies (1986)July 1
ScreamboxTideland (2005)July 1
ScreamboxWish Upon (2017)July 1
ScreamboxPensive (2023)July 11
ScreamboxShoky & Morthy: Last Big Thing (2021)July 18
ScreamboxRepulsive (2021)July 25
ShudderDay of the Dead (1985)July 3
ShudderThe Boogey Man (1980)July 10
ShudderThe Demonsville Terror (1983)July 10
ShudderQuicksand (2023)July 14
ShudderContorted (2022)July 17
ShudderSharksploitation (2023)July 21
ShudderDeath Game (1977)July 24
TubiBlade (1998)July 1
TubiThe Mummy (1999)July 1
TubiThe Mummy Returns (2001)July 1
TubiThe Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)July 1
Tubi1408 (2007)July 1
TubiCarrie (2013)July 1
TubiHostel (2005)July 1
TubiHostel Part II (2007)July 1
TubiInsidious: Chapter 3 (2015)July 1
TubiMaggie (2015)July 1
TubiDead Ringers (1988)July 1
TubiSeven (1995)July 1
TubiDeep Web: Murdershow (2023)July 8
TubiCabin Girl (2023)July 12
TubiMeet the Killer Parents (2023)July 14

Horror Streaming Titles Expiring Soon

On Their Way Out: These films have one foot in the grave—bump ‘em to the top of your July 2023 queue while you can!
Streaming ServiceMovieDate
The Criterion ChannelHeart of Midnight (1988)July 31
HBO MaxThe Night House (2020)July 7
HBO MaxDonnie Darko (2001)July 31
HBO MaxEnemy (2014)July 31
HBO MaxGremlins (1984)July 31
HBO MaxGremlins 2: The New Batch (1990)July 31
HBO MaxHellboy (2019)July 31
HBO MaxLittle Shop of Horrors (1986)July 31
HBO MaxMimic (1997)July 31
HBO MaxMimic 2 (2001)July 31
HBO MaxMimic 3: Sentinel (2003)July 31
HBO MaxPiranha 3D (2010)July 31
HBO MaxPiranha 3DD (2012)July 31
HBO MaxReturn to House on Haunted Hill (2007)July 31
HBO MaxShark Night 3D (2011)July 31
HBO MaxThe Spiderwick Chronicles (2008)July 31
HBO MaxTusk (2014)July 31
HuluThe Night House (2020)July 7
HuluTwilight (2008)July 16
HuluThe Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)July 16
HuluThe Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)July 16
HuluThe Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 (2011)July 16
HuluThe Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 (2012)July 16
HuluBeetlejuice (1988)July 31
HuluThe Raven (2012)July 31
NetflixI, Frankenstein (2014)July 31
NetflixUnderworld (2003)July 31

Meg has been writing professionally about all things film-related since 2016. She is a Senior Contributor at Film School Rejects as well as a Curator for One Perfect Shot. She has attended international film festivals such as TIFF, Hot Docs, and the Nitrate Picture Show as a member of the press. In her day job as an archivist and records manager, she regularly works with physical media and is committed to ensuring ongoing physical media accessibility in the digital age. You can find more of Meg's work at Cinema Scope, Dead Central, and Nonfics. She has also appeared on a number of film-related podcasts, including All the President's Minutes, Zodiac: Chronicle, Cannes I Kick It?, and Junk Filter. Her work has been shared on NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour, Business Insider, and CherryPicks. Meg has a B.A. from the University of King's College and a Master of Information degree from the University of Toronto.

