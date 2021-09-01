Home
About
Features
Search
Features and Columns · Movies · Streaming Guides

What’s New to Stream on Amazon Prime for September 2021

Looking for a trilogy to marathon? Prime has both ‘Die Hard’ and ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer.’
Amazon Prime Streaming September
By  · Published on September 1st, 2021

Crossing the Streams is our series of guides looking at all the offerings hitting the big streaming services each month. This time we’re checking out the new Amazon Prime arrivals for September 2021 including a new film from Melanie Laurent, a YA horror trilogy, and more!

Amazon Prime Pick of the Month for September 2021

The Mad Womans Ball

Amazon Prime appears to be in the middle of a transition of some kind. Their new offerings are fairly slight, and the streaming service itself has become a nightmare to browse. Those two things are unrelated, but I blame their upcoming Lord of the Rings series for both issues all the same. I digress. Prime has four Original Films premiering this month. Cinderella (premieres September 3rd) appears to be the highest-profile with its fairy tale reboot starring Camila Cabello in the title role alongside Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver, and more. The Voyeurs (premieres September 10th) and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (premieres September 17th) are the next two.

The fourth, final, and most interesting Original Film, though, is Melanie Laurent’s The Mad Woman’s Ball (premieres September 17th). Laurent writes, directs, and stars in this dramatic thriller about a young woman in the 19th century whose claim to communicate with the dead lands her in an asylum. Her fate is all but sealed before a nurse (Laurent) sympathizes with her plight and helps plan an escape. The film is based on a novel, but I’m hoping to go into it blind so I’m unsure if the girl’s power is real, if they succeed in escaping, or if she’s simply suffering from hysteria.

A Splash of Horror

The Descent

October is just around the corner, but it’s never the wrong time to bust out some horror flicks. The first to come crawling out of the gate is Frank Marshall’s wonderfully creepy and fun Arachnophobia (1990). It’s nightmare fuel for folks afraid of spiders, but it’s no walk in the park for the rest of us either as Marshall and friends do a bang-up job crafting suspenseful scares and unsettling set-pieces. Add in a great cast including Jeff Daniels, John Goodman, Harley Jane Kozak, Julian Sands, and more, and you have a gateway horror film that you’ll never outgrow.

By contrast, The Descent (2006) is nightmare fuel for pretty much anyone and everyone with a special focus on those who suffer from claustrophobia. A group of female friends go spelunking and find humanoid terrors awaiting them. They’re stalked and slaughtered through the tunnels and caverns, but writer/director Neil Marshall gives them even more to worry about in the form of secrets and lies. The performances are strong, the production/creature design is aces, and the ending is perfection (provided you’re watching the original UK cut).

As Above, So Below (2014) (premieres September 16th) isn’t quite up to those two films’ level, but I’ll admit that a rewatch did raise my opinion on the film considerably. The film has some die-hard fans who sing its praises constantly, and it’s easy enough to see why as it delivers set-pieces and production design well beyond the typical “found footage” film. The story also stands apart with some atypical threats coming our protagonists’ way en route to an equally unlikely ending.

A Dash of Action

Die Hard
20th Century Fox

Just as horror is always welcome year-round, action films are too, and with that in mind here are a few gems with rewatching this month. First up, one of the best action hits of the 80s, John McTiernan’s Die Hard (1988). It remains an example of a film that delivers at every turn without a single false or empty note. Bruce Willis excels as the everyman hero, Alan Rickman doubles down as the classy villain, Bonnie Bedelia steals the show, Paul Gleason & William Atherton compete for Perfect Asshole awards, and Hart Bochner makes a throwaway character unforgettable.

Renny Harlin’s Die Hard 2 (1990) is also new to stream, but we’re going to ignore that one and jump straight to Die Hard: With a Vengeance (1995). McTiernan returns and pairs Willis with Samuel L. Jackson for a face-off against Hans Gruber’s brother played by Jeremy Irons. It’s big, it’s funny, it’s legitimately thrilling, and it makes some casual but smart observations along the way.

Joe Carnahan’s big-screen adaptation of The A-Team (2010) can’t compete with Die Hard (or its second sequel), but it’s harmless entertainment that some folks have a lot of fun with. Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper, Jessica Biel, Henry Czerny, and Patrick Wilson make it worthwhile while Quinton Jackson and Sharlto Copley also star. Prime is offering the unrated cut of the film as well. I’m of the opinion that The Losers (2010) is the better version of this tale, but that’s not new this month to stream.

Some YA Thrills

Jennifer's Body

Young adult books and movies typically fall into one of three categories. There’s first romance, uh oh cancer, and someone’s killing my friends. I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) falls into that last category and is one of the more successful attempts at bringing YA thrills to the screen. Lois Duncan’s bestselling book gets a minor upgrade and a hot young cast in Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and Freddie Prinze Jr., and it finds fun in its set-pieces and killer hooks. The wittily titled follow-up, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998), is also new to stream this month, and while it pales beside the original it still finds some thrills. Finally, the direct-to-DVD I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006) is also here for your perusal.

Karyn Kusama’s Jennifer’s Body (2009) didn’t find the same blockbuster audience as the teen slasher above, but thankfully audiences have been rediscovering it over the years and recognizing it for the fun, smart horror/comedy that it is. Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried star as best friends who have a rift when one of them becomes a demonic succubus. It all unfolds in the guise of a little horror film. But there’s some serious commentary at play here for those paying attention. There’s also a killer Adam Brody performance which is never a bad thing.

The Complete Amazon Prime List for September 2021

Release DateTitleNote
9/1(500) Days Of Summer (2009)
12 RoundsIMDB TV
21 Grams (2003)
The A-Team (2010)
The A-Team (Extended Cut) (2010)
The Alamo (2004)
Alpha and Omega 3: The Great Wolf GamesIMDB TV
American HustleIMDB TV
American Me (1992)
Apollo 13 (1995)
Arachnophobia (1990)
Armageddon (1998)
The ArtistIMDB TV
As Good As It Gets (1997)
Begin AgainIMDB TV
The Best Man (1999)
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)
BiutifulIMDB TV
The Boy (2016)
Bring It on AgainIMDB TV
Can't Hardly Wait (2017)
Cedar RapidsIMDB TV
Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant (2009)
Closer (2004)
ClueIMDB TV
Daddy Day Care (2003)
Daredevil (2003)
Daredevil (Director's Cut) (2003)
Death At A Funeral (2010)
The Descent (2006)
Die HardIMDB TV
Die Hard 2IMDB TV
Die Hard: With a VengeanceIMDB TV
Do The Right Thing (1989)
Escape PlanIMDB TV
Exodus: Gods and KingsIMDB TV
Grown Ups (2010)
Heist (2001)
The Host (English Subtitled) (2006)
The House BunnyIMDB TV
How to Be a Latin LoverIMDB TV
The Hunger GamesIMDB TV
The Hunger Games: Catching FireIMDB TV
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1IMDB TV
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2IMDB TV
I Am Bolt (2016)
I Am Duran (2019)
I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)
I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006)
InterrogationIMDB TV
Jennifer's Body (2009)
The Karate Kid (2010)
The Kids Are All Right (2010)
Killers (2010)IMDB TV
L.A. ConfidentialIMDB TV
The Last Of The Mohicans (1992)
Marley and MeIMDB TV
Monster FamilyIMDB TV
MortdecaiIMDB TV
Mystery MenIMDB TV
Nacho Libre (2006)
Need for SpeedIMDB TV
No Good Deed (2014)IMDB TV
NotoriousIMDB TV
The Omen (2006)
Open Range (2003)
People Like UsIMDB TV
Planet Of The Apes (2001)
Predators (2010)
Robin HoodIMDB TV
Romeo + Juliet (1996)
Rudy (1993)
Sicko (2007)
Sleepless In Seattle (1993)
The Social Network (2010)
Soul Food (1997)
The Spy Who Dumped MeIMDB TV
Stuart Little (1999)
Stuart Little 2 (2002)
Super Troopers 2IMDB TV
This Means WarIMDB TV
Traffic (2000)
The Unborn (2009)
The Unborn (Unrated) (2009)
Undercover BrotherIMDB TV
Victor FrankensteinIMDB TV
The WalkIMDB TV
What's Your NumberIMDB TV
Year One (2009)
Young Frankenstein (1974)
9/3Cinderella (2021)Amazon Original Movie
9/10LuLaRich - Limited SeriesAmazon Original Series
The Voyeurs (2021)Amazon Original Movie
9/12Desperado (1995)
9/14Searching (2018)IMDB TV
9/16As Above, So BelowIMDB TV
9/17American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally (2021)
Do, Re & Mi - Season 1Amazon Original Series
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (2021)Amazon Original Movie
The Mad Women’s Ball (2021)Amazon Original Movie
9/24Goliath - Season 4Amazon Original Series
9/25Despicable Me 2IMDB TV
9/27Sorry to Bother YouIMDB TV

Follow all of our monthly streaming guides.

Related Topics: ,

Rob Hunter has been writing for Film School Rejects since before you were born, which is weird seeing as he's so damn young. He's our Chief Film Critic and Associate Editor and lists 'Broadcast News' as his favorite film of all time. Feel free to say hi if you see him on Twitter @FakeRobHunter.

Recommended Reading

  • What’s New to Stream on Netflix for September 2021

    New original films starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Logan Marshall-Green, Melissa McCarthy, and more!

  • What’s New to Stream on Hulu for August 2021

    Older movies and new shows highlight the best of Hulu this month.

  • What’s New to Stream on Netflix for August 2021

    New films from Jason Momoa, France, and the pages of young adult literature!

  • What’s New to Stream on Amazon Prime for August 2021

    Val, Annette, and Bruce the Shark walk into a bar and ask what’s on Amazon Prime…