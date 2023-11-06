What’s New to Stream on (HBO) Max for November 2023

From the Thin Man to Albert Brooks, here’s the best of what’s coming to Max!

By Rob Hunter · Published on November 6th, 2023

Crossing the Streams is our series of guides looking at all the offerings hitting the big streaming services each month. This time, we’re checking out what’s new to streaming on (HBO) Max in November 2023, including an Albert Brooks documentary, two films in The Thin Man franchise, and more!

Max Pick of the Month for November 2023

Albert Brooks is a comedic institution, and his filmography as a director includes all-timers like the four-film run that includes Real Life (1979), Modern Romance (1981), Lost in America (1985), and (my personal favorite) Defending Your Life (1991). Add in some memorable acting turns in Taxi Driver (1976), Broadcast News (1987), and Finding Nemo (2003), and you have a guy who’s been making us laugh and feel for decades. So it’s about time he gets his own celebratory special. Albert Brooks: Defending My Life (premieres November 11th) is that new documentary from director Rob Reiner and features an extended interview with Brooks as well as appreciation from talents like Judd Apatow, James L. Brooks (no relation), Conan O’Brien, Steven Spielberg, Ben Stiller, and more. More legends deserve this kind of celebration while they’re still alive to appreciate it.

Celebrating the Long Dead

As alluded to in the Albert Brooks entry above, we too often sing the praises of older talents after they’ve already passed. Ideally, we’d switch that up and make sure those entering their twilight years and no longer in the spotlight are still hearing from fans, but for now, let’s play the cards we’re dealt and celebrate some movies by people who are long dead. Two entries in The Thin Man franchise — arguably cinema’s best mystery/comedy/romance film series — are landing on Max this month. There are six movies total in the series, and while the general opinion is that they grow lesser as they go along, I’m here to say that every damn one of them is fantastic and fun times.

William Powell and Myrna Loy are Nick & Nora Charles, characters created by Dashiell Hammett and then given extraordinary life on the screen. 1936’s After the Thin Man sees the lovable couple return home to San Francisco only to be immediately tasked with finding a missing man. James Stewart co-stars, and the film keeps the laughs and adventure rolling as a missing person case becomes a murder investigation with Nick & Nora smack dab in the middle. 1947’s Song of the Thin Man is the sixth and final entry in the series, and the couple find themselves embroiled in another murder mystery twisted up with greed, love, and gambling. A young Dean Stockwell plays Charles’ son, and it’s once again a fun and rollicking good time kicked off with murder and wrapped up with one last death.

Fans of James Stewart can make a double feature here as 1940’s The Shop Around the Corner hits Max this month, too. Remade as You’ve Got Mail in 1998, this original pairs Stewart with a delightful Margaret Sullavan for comedy royalty Ernst Lubitsch, and the result is a sweet and funny romantic comedy about the hazards and joys of communication and falling in love. It’s a sharp and immensely enjoyable watch, the kind of film that helps wash away the woes of your day.

Horrors!

As someone who believes horror movies are the right choice no matter the time of year, the arrival of November is a bit sad on the streamers as the horror content drops precipitously. Still, Max is tossing a few bones our way, so let’s dig in. First up is Don Coscarelli’s cult favorite, John Dies at the End (2013), a wild and wacky romp pitting two slackers against an interdimensional alien invasion. The imagination here is off the charts, and the visual splendor is matched with offbeat comedy, horrifying ends, and twisty sci-fi absurdities. Stephen King lands a spot here with Rob Reiner’s Misery (1990), the fantastically thrilling tale of a writer, his obsessed fan, and the “meet cute” that ends with one of them dead. It remains one of the finest King adaptations, aided no doubt by the A-caliber casting of Kathy Bates and James Caan, and while 2001’s Hearts in Atlantis isn’t a horror film, you could still use it for a King double feature.

James Wan gets his own double feature this month with the third entry in one franchise he created, Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015), directed by Leigh Whannell, and the second in another, The Conjuring 2 (2016, arrives November 21st). Both franchises are still going strong a decade after their inception, and both have their stronger and weaker entries. Whannell’s film probably lands closer to the latter as his prequel moves away from the family unit at the center of the earlier films to focus on Lin Shaye’s medium and her own backstory. She’s still great, but we lose a little bit of the heart. Wan’s second Conjuring film, though, is arguably the best of that particular film series. The Warrens head to England to investigate a British haunting, and we get some spectacularly creepy set pieces, including one that introduces the Nun –who would later spin off into her own series that’s now two movies deep.

All About the 80s

The 80s are considered by many of you to be the greatest decade in cinema, and while I’d argue that the 70s claim that top spot, I’m happy to admit that the 80s would be a close second. While Netflix continues to avoid films older than this millennium, Max knows that people crave that 80s goodness, and to that end, they’re dropping more than a few classics from the decade this month. So here are a few worth rewatching.

James Cameron’s Aliens (1986) remains a masterclass in delivering a sequel, particularly a sequel to someone else’s original. You want to set yourself apart from the claustrophobic sci-fi/horror masterpiece that precedes you? Make the follow-up a bombastic, action-forward blast from start to finish. Bob Clark’s A Christmas Story (1983) is light on action — although Ralphie does get into an epic scrap with Scott Fargus — but the laughs, heart, and nostalgia are turned all the way up to eleven. Most of us have watched this one dozens of times, and its effect is never less than magical.

David Ward’s Major League (1989) doesn’t have nearly the pop culture cache as the others here, so for some of you, this might be a first-time watch. It’s a rewarding one, though, as it’s a fun ensemble comedy that appeals to whether or not you care about baseball. Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen, Corbin Bernsen, Wesley Snipes, Rene Russo, Charles Cyphers, Dennis Haysbert, and Bob Uecker all bring the laughs alongside a cheer-worthy underdog tale. Patrick Swayze’s Dalton may not be an underdog, but he sits strong at the center of Rowdy Herrington’s Road House (1989). A remake starring Jake Gyllenhaal is due out next year, so find time to squeeze in a rewatch of this original to see how a simple little B-movie premise can blossom into something memorable.

The Complete Max List for November 2023

Release Date Title Note 11/1 Act of Valor (2012) After the Thin Man (1936) Aliens (1986) The Ant Bully (2006) Arthur Christmas (2011) The Avengers (1998) The Bachelor (1999) The Bad and the Beautiful (1952) Bells Are Ringing (1960) Black Beauty (1994) Boys' Night Out (1962) Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo (1984) Brigadoon (1954) Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) A Christmas Carol (1938) Christmas Cookie Challenge, Seasons 1-5 (Food Network) Christmas in Connecticut (1945) A Christmas Story (1983) A Christmas Story 2 (2012) A Cinderella Story (2004) Definitely, Maybe (2008) Dennis the Menace (1993) A Dennis the Menace Christmas (2007) The Devil Wears Prada (2006) Diner (1982) Down to Earth (2001) Dune (1984) Elf (2003) The Fantastic Four (2015) Fever Pitch (2005) The Foot Fist Way (2008) Four Christmases (2008) Fred Claus (2007) Free Fire (2017) Funny Farm (1988) Get Carter (1971) Get Smart (2008) The Golden Compass (2007) Gran Torino (2008) Great Expectations (1998) Hannah and Her Sisters (1986) Happy Feet (2006) Happy Feet Two (2011) Head of State (2003) Hearts in Atlantis (2001) High Life (2019) Holiday Affair (1949) Holiday Baking Championship, Seasons 1-9 (Food Network) Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown, Seasons 1-2 (Food Network) Holiday Wars, Seasons 1-4 (Food Network) Inkheart (2009) Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015) Jack Frost (1998) John Dies at the End (2013) Kart Racer (2003) Killing Me Softly (2003) Kin (2018) The King's Speech (2010) Legally Blonde (2001) Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003) Legally Blondes (2009) The Lovely Bones (2010) Major League (1989) The Man Who Came to Dinner (1942) The Manchurian Candidate (2004) Mean Girls 2 (2011) Misery (1990) Mistress America (2015) Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019) National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989) New Year's Eve (2011) Now You See Me (2013) Now You See Me 2 (2016) Ordinary People (1980) Paddington 2 (2017) Paycheck (2003) The Pirate (1948) Pitch Perfect 2 (2015) The Polar Express (2004) Predators (2010) The Prince and the Pauper (1937) Road House (1989) Rocky (1976) Rocky II (1979) Rocky III (1982) Rocky IV (1985) Rocky V (1990) Rocky Balboa (2006) Room for One More (1952) Running on Empty (1988) The Shop Around the Corner (1940) Song of the Thin Man (1947) The Pioneer Woman: Hometown Stories, Season 1 (Food Network) Traffik (2018) The Two Mrs. Carrolls (1947) Unfinished Business (2015) Uptown Girls (2003) Walking Tall (2004) Wargames (1983) Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008) Welcome To Marwen (2018) Where the Boys Are (1960) Winter's Bone (2010) Winter's Tale (2014) 11/2 Christmas Cookie Challenge, Season 7 (Food Network) Expedition Bigfoot, Season 4 (Discovery Channel) 11/3 Border Control: Spain, Seasons 1-3 Scent of Time (Max Original) 11/5 Holiday Wars, Season 5 (Food Network) 11/6 Gumbo Coalition (2022) Holiday Baking Championship, Season 10 (Food Network) 11/7 Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown, Season 2 (Food Network) Stand Up & Shout: Songs from a Philly High School (2023) (HBO Original) 11/8 Candy Coated Christmas (Food Network) Food Network: White House Thanksgiving (Food Network) A Gingerbread Christmas (Food Network) Macy's Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular, Season 1 (Food Network) Santa's Baking Blizzard, Season 1 (Food Network) Turkey Day Sunny's Way, Season 1 (Food Network) Ultimate Hanukkah Challenge, Season 1 (Food Network) Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge, Seasons 1-2 (Food Network) You Were My First Boyfriend (2023) (HBO Original) 11/9 My Sesame Street Friends, Season 4 (Max Original) Rap Sh!t, Season 2 (Max Original) Sesame Street, Season 54 (Max Original) 11/11 Albert Brooks: Defending My Life (2023) (HBO Original) 11/12 Kids Baking Championship: Sweets-giving (Food Network) 11/13 Love Has Won (HBO Original) 11/14 How We Get Free (2023) (HBO Original) Teen Titans Go!: WB 100th Anniversary Special & Intro Special (Cartoon Network) 11/15 Buddy vs. Christmas, Season 1 (Food Network) Buddy vs. Duff Holiday, Season 1 (Food Network) 11/16 The Dog House: UK, Christmas Special (Max Original) Julia, Season 2 (Max Original) 11/17 Tom & Jerry Snowman's Land (2022) 11/19 The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown, Season 1 (Food Network) Teen Titans Go!: Wishbone 11/21 The Conjuring 2 (2016) 11/22 The Intern (2015) 11/23 Christmas Eve on Sesame Street Elmo Saves Christmas Little Richard: I Am Everything (2023) (CNN Films/Max Original) Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas A Sesame Street Christmas Carol 11/24 The Lives of Felix 11/27 Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Season 12 (Adult Swim) Kids Baking Championship: Reindeer Games (Food Network) 11/28 Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1G South to Black Power (2023) (HBO Original) 11/29 Her (2014) 11/30 Bookie, Season 1 (Max Original) Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays (Food Network)

Follow all of our monthly streaming guides.

