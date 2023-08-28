What’s New to Stream on Amazon Prime for September 2023

Hope you dig little-seen flicks from Cannon and AIP…

By Rob Hunter · Published on August 28th, 2023

Crossing the Streams is our series of guides looking at all the offerings hitting the big streaming services each month. This time we’re checking out what’s new to streaming on Amazon Prime in September 2023, including Gen V, a bunch of underseen films from Cannon and AIP, and more!

Prime Pick of the Month for September 2023

It’s unfortunate when the title I want to highlight as my pick of the month doesn’t actually drop until the end of the month, but what am I gonna do — ignore the new spinoff from the wonderfully subversive and wet superhero series The Boys? No, I am not. Gen V (premieres September 29th) is a new Prime Original spinoff set in the same world of corporatized, morally bankrupt superheroes, but the focus here is on a younger generation. College kids at a school meant to train young supes into the kind of heroes the world needs are the generation of the title, but if the teaser is any indication they’ll still be getting into the same kind of bloody shenanigans as their adult counterparts. We’re still months away from the premiere of The Boys‘ fourth season, but it looks like Gen V will be scratching that familiar itch.

B-Movies You’ve Never Heard of That I’m Gonna Watch!

While my favorite James Bond run of films belongs to Daniel Craig, my favorite Bond remains Roger Moore. I’m just a sucker for the guy’s casual charm and charisma. That said, my favorite Moore film isn’t a Bond movie, it’s 1980’s ffolkes (aka North Sea Hijack). To that end, Crossplot (1969) is described as the perfect stepping stone from Moore’s days as The Saint (1962-1969) to his time as Bond, and that has me intrigued. The thriller casts Moore as an ad executive who mistakenly finds himself caught up in a tale of mix-ups, murder, and mod fashions with a dash of North by Northwest (1959) to boot. It’s unclear if it leans more Hitchcockian or silly, but I’m in either way.

1965’s The Naked Prey is one of my favorite cinematic tales of survival, and it’s writer/director/star Cornel Wilde who gets the credit for its brilliance. Turns out he made another adventure film allowing him to wear nothing but a Speedo for the bulk of the running time, and it’s called Sharks’ Treasure (1975). Wilde once again stars, writes, and directs, and he plays a fisherman whose discovery of sunken treasure leads to all manner of confrontations with sharks and villains alike. It was apparently a bust in theaters, and Wilde’s claims that it would have beat Jaws (1975) had it been released sooner and with more care is obviously a bit extreme, but you can’t fault a guy for talking up his final turn behind the camera.

Robert Forster was a fantastic actor whose presence elevated any movie he was in up a notch or two. (He’s also from my home town of Rochester, NY, but that’s neither here nor there.) He acted in nearly two hundred films/TV episodes, and he only stepped behind the camera once. Hollywood Harry (1986) was both his first and last gig as director, and while its reputation ain’t all that stellar it’s still a must-watch for me. Forster stars as well as a private eye tasked with finding a millionaire’s missing daughter, and he’s aided by his niece (played by Forster’s real daughter) and a nice friend played by Joe Spinell. Part noir, part comedy, it all feels very appealing despite the reviews.

If I’ve learned anything from the movies it’s that whitewater rafting trips are deadly tragedies just waiting to happen. Damned River (1989) continues in the proud tradition of Kevin Bacon’s White Water Summer (1987) and The River Wild (1994), although it doesn’t star Mister Bacon, with its tale of friends on a rafting trip who take a turn towards danger thanks to an off-kilter guide. This one is set in Africa and reportedly gets pretty mean in its violence, and while reviews weren’t kind it’s absolutely getting a spin at my house in September. Director Michael Schroeder also made Mortuary Academy (1988), Out of the Dark, (1988), and a pair of DTV Cyborg sequels (1993-1994), so plan accordingly.

“A drifter and his pet puma stand up against a motorcycle gang in a small American town.” Honestly, if that’s not enough to get you hyped for The Final Alliance (1990) I don’t know what it. But fine, here’s more to love… David Hasselhoff plays the drifter. You want more? Bo Hopkins is the worthless town sheriff, and John Saxon plays the the gang’s leader, an albino madman named Ghost. I honestly don’t need to know anything else, and I hope you’ll join me in giving this one a watch.

While the premise is far less interesting, Hangfire (1991) feels like a good companion piece to the puma film above in that it once again sees a small town taken over by baddies waiting for a good guy to show up and kick ass. This time it’s a bus filled with escaped convicts who occupy a small town and force the hand of group of would-be heroes. It’s unclear if they’re randos or all National Guard members, but either way the premise and cast — Jan-Michael Vincent, Brad Davis, Kim Delaney, George Kennedy, Ken Foree, Lou Ferrigno, Grant Cramer, and more — make it sound like a B-movie feast.

We’re gonna squeeze one horror title into the action-heavy mix here, and while there are plenty of bangers hitting this month (Prophecy, 1979; Juan of the Dead, 2012) I’m going to stick with the little-seen theme instead. Panga (1991) might not sound familiar to horror fans, but this is actually Curse III: Blood Sacrifice, and while I realize that sounds like a plus there’s no real guarantee that’s the case. Totally unrelated to the first two films, Panga was shot in South Africa and is about locals cursing Europeans with good reason. As is the trend above, the reviews aren’t all that great, but the always impressive Chris Walas handled the practical effects here and reportedly delivers a cool creature design at the end.

The Complete Prime List for September 2023

Release Date Title Note 9/1 10 Things I Hate About You (1999) 2001: A Space Odyssey (1970) 21 Grams (2004) 23:59 (2011) Abbott And Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948) The Adventures Of Gerard (1978) The Adventures Of The American Rabbit (1986) After Midnight (1989) Alakazam the Great (1961) Alex Cross (2012) All About My Mother (2000) Amazons Of Rome (1963) American Ninja (1985) American Ninja 2: The Confrontation (1987) American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt (1989) American Ninja 4: The Annihilation (1991) Anaconda (1997) And Your Name Is Jonah (1979) Angel Eyes (2001) Apartment 143 (2012) April Morning (1988) Arabian Nights (2000) Are You In The House Alone? (2022) Army of Darkness (1993) As Above, So Below (2014) The Assisi Underground (1986) Back to School (1986) Bad Education (2020) The Bad News Bears (1976) Bad News Bears (2005) Bailout At 43,000 (1957) Balls Out (2015) The Beast with a Million Eyes (1955) Beer (1985) Behind the Mask (1999) Belly Of An Architect (1990) Berlin Tunnel 21 (1981) Bewitched (2005) Billion Dollar Brain (1967) The Birdcage (1996) The Black Dahlia (2006) The Black Tent (1957) Blow (2001) Body Slam (1987) Born to Race (2011) The Bourne Identity (2002) The Bourne Supremacy (2004) The Bourne Legacy (2012) Bowling For Columbine (2002) Boy of the Streets (1937) The Break-Up (2006) Breakdown (1997) Brides of Dracula (1960) Brigadoon (1954) Broken Embraces (2010) Buster (1988) Calendar Girl Murders (1984) California Dreaming (1979) Campus Rhythm (1943) Captain Kidd and the Slave Girl (1954) Carpool (1996) Carry on Columbus (1992) Carve Her Name with Pride (1958) The Cat Burglar (1961) Chasing Papi (2003) Cheerleaders Beach Party (1978) Children Of Men (2007) Child’s Play (2019) China Doll (1958) Chrome and Hot Leather (1971) The Chronicles of Riddick (2004) The Clown and the Kid (1961) Cocaine: One Man’s Seduction (1983) Committed (2000) Conan The Barbarian (2011) Condor (1986) Confidence Girl (1952) Courage Mountain (1990) Crossplot (1969) Curse Of The Swamp Creature (1966) Curse of the Undead (1959) Cycle Savages (1969) Dagmar’s Hot Pants, Inc. (1971) Damned River (1989) Dancers (1987) Danger in Paradise (1977) Dangerous Love (1988) Deep Blue Sea (1999) Defiance (2009) Deja Vu (2006) Desert Sands (1955) Desperado (1995) Detective Kitty O’Day (1944) Detective School Dropouts (1986) Devil (2010) Devil’s Eight (1969) Diary of a Bachelor (1964) The Diary of a High School Bride (1959) The Dictator (2012) Dogs (1977) Don’t Worry, We’ll Think of a Title (1966) Double Trouble (1992) Down The Drain (1990) Dr. Heckyl and Mr. Hype (1980) Dracula (1931) Drag Me To Hell (2009) Driving Miss Daisy (1990) Dust 2 Glory (2017) Edge of Darkness (2010) Eight Men Out (1988) Eight on the Lam (1967) Electra Glide In Blue (1973) Elephant Tales (2006) Europa Report (2013) The Evictors (1979) Evil Dead (2013) Explosive Generation (1961) Extraction (2015) Face/Off (1997) The Fake (1953) The Family Stone (2005) Fanboys (2009) Fashion Model (1945) Fatal Charm (1978) Fearless Frank (1969) The Final Alliance (1990) Finders Keepers (2014) The Finest Hour (1991) Flight That Disappeared (1961) Flight to Hong Kong (1956) Fools Rush In (1997) For The Love of Aaron (1994) For The Love of It (1980) For Those Who Think Young (1964) Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) The Frog Prince (1988) From Hollywood to Deadwood (1989) Frontera (2014) Fury on Wheels (1971) Gambit (1967) The Ghost in the Invisible Bikini (1966) Ghost Story (1981) Gigli (2003) Grace Quigley (1985) Grievous Bodily Harm (1988) Hangfire (1991) Haunted House (2023) Hawks (1989) Hell Drivers (1958) Here Comes the Devil (2012) Hollywood Harry (1986) Honeymoon Limited (1935) Hostile Witness (1969) Hot Under The Collar (1991) Hotel Rwanda (2005) Hugo (2011) I Am Durán (2019) I Saw the Devil (2010) I’m So Excited! (2013) Inconceivable (2017) The Incredible 2-Headed Transplant (1971) Innocent Lies (1995) Intimate Strangers (2006) Invisible Invaders (1959) The Invisible Man (1933) It Rains In My Village (1968) Jarhead (2005) Jeff, Who Lives At Home (2011) The Jewel Of The Nile (1985) Joyride (2022) Juan Of The Dead (2012) Kalifornia (1993) Khyber Patrol (1954) La Bamba (1987) Labou (2009) Lady In A Corner (1989) Ladybird, Ladybird (1995) The Late Great Planet Earth (1979) Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde (2003) Legend Of Johnny Lingo (2003) Little Dorrit - Part 1 & 2 (1988) Little Sweetheart (1989) The Little Vampire (2017) The Living Ghost (1942) The Locusts (1997) Lost Battalion (1960) The Machinist (2004) Mama (2013) The Manchu Eagle Murder Caper Mystery (1975) The Manchurian Candidate (1962) Mandrill (2009) The Mask of Zorro (1998) The Legend of Zorro (2005) Masters Of The Universe (1987) Matchless (1967) Meeting At Midnight (1944) Men’s Club (1986) Mfkz (2018) Midnight in the Switchgrass (2021) The Mighty Quinn (1989) The Misfits (1961) Miss All American Beauty (1982) Mission of the Shark (1991) Mixed Company (1974) The Mummy (1932) The Naked Cage (1986) Mystery Liner (1934) National Lampoon’s Movie Madness (1983) New York Minute (2004) Nicholas Nickleby (2002) Night Creatures (1962) The Night They Raided Minsky’s (1968) No (2012) Observe and Report (2009) Octavia (1984) October Sky (1999) Of Mice and Men (1992) One Man’s Way (1964) One Summer Love (1976) Operation Atlantis (1965) Overkill (1996) Panga (1990) Passport To Terror (1989) Phaedra (1962) Play Misty For Me (1971) Portrait Of A Stripper (1979) The Possession (2012) Powaqqatsi (1988) Predator: The Quietus (1988) The Prince (2014) Private Investigations (1987) The Program (1993) Prophecy (1979) Pulse (2006) Quinceanera (1960) Raiders of the Seven Seas (1953) Red Dawn (1984) Red Eye (2005) Red Riding Hood (1988) Red River (1948) Reform School Girls (1969) Riddick (2013) The Ring (2002) Riot in Juvenile Prison (1959) River of Death (1989) Rocky (1976) Rocky II (1979) Rose Garden (1989) Roxanne (1987) Rumble Fish (1983) Runaway Train (1985) Running Scared (2006) The Sacrament (2014) Safari 3000 (1982) The Savage Wild (1970) Season Of Fear (1989) The Secret In Their Eyes (2010) Secret Window (2004) Sense And Sensibility (1996) Sergeant Deadhead (1965) Seven Hours to Judgment (1988) The Sharkfighters (1956) Sharks’ Treasure (1975) She’s Out of My League (2010) She’s the One (1996) Sin Nombre (2009) Sinister (2012) The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005) Slamdance (1987) Snitch (2013) Son of Dracula (1943) Space Probe Taurus (1965) Spanglish (2004) Spell (1977) The Spiderwick Chronicles (2008) Spin City S1-S6 (1997) Stardust (2007) Step Up (2006) Sticky Fingers (1988) Stigmata (1999) Sugar (2009) The Sum of All Fears (2002) Summer Rental (1985) Surrender (1987) Sword Of The Valiant (1984) Tangerine (2015) Tenth Man (1988) Three Came To Kill (1960) Three Kinds of Heat (1987) Through Naked Eyes (1983) Time Limit (1957) To Catch a Thief (1955) Tough Guys Don’t Dance (1987) Track of Thunder (1967) Transformations (1991) Transporter 3 (2008) Trollhunter (2011) True Heart (1996) Underground (1970) Unholy Rollers (1972) Unsettled Land (1989) V/H/S (2012) War, Italian Style (1967) Warriors Five (1962) We Still Kill the Old Way (1968) The Wheel of Time Season 2 (2023) Prime Original When A Stranger Calls (2006) Where the Buffalo Roam (1980) Where the River Runs Black (1986) Wild Bill (1995) Wild Racers (1968) Wild Things (1998) Windows (1980) The Winds of Kitty Hawk (1978) The Wolf Man (1941) Woman Of Straw (1964) Young Racers (1963) The Young Savages (1961) Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008) 9/5 One Shot: Overtime Elite (2023) Prime Original 9/7 Single Moms Club (2014) 9/8 Sitting in Bars with Cake (2023) Prime Original 9/12 Inside (2023) Kelce (2023) Prime Original 9/14 Thursday Night Football (2023) Prime Original 9/15 A Million Miles Away (2023) Prime Original Wilderness (2023) Prime Original Written in the Stars (2023) Prime Original 9/19 A Thousand and One (2023) 9/22 Cassandro (2023) Prime Original Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant (2023) 9/26 The Fake Sheikh (2023) Prime Original 9/29 Gen V (2023) Prime Original

Follow all of our monthly streaming guides.

Related Topics: Amazon Prime, Crossing the Streams