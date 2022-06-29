What’s New to Stream on Amazon Prime for July 2022

From a pig in the city to Gary Oldman as the good guy, this month’s offerings have a little bit of everything.

By Rob Hunter · Published on June 29th, 2022

Crossing the Streams is our series of guides looking at all the offerings hitting the big streaming services each month. This time we’re checking out what’s new to streaming on Amazon Prime in July 2022 including Hot Fuzz, a new Chris Pratt series, and more!

Amazon Prime Pick of the Month for July 2022

I may not love Edgar Wright’s last two films (Baby Driver, 2017; Last Night in Soho, 2021), but his movies are always worth watching. He’s got a fantastic eye for visuals and action, and when paired with the right script and actors the result can be pure perfection. Exhibit A? Wright’s best film, Hot Fuzz (2007). The middle entry in his so-called Cornetto Trilogy, Hot Fuzz is an action film that recognizes, honors, and then explodes the genre’s numerous tropes while also delivering big laughs, a fun cult angle, and some blistering action set-pieces. A never-been-better pairing of Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, the film drops a badass cop into the calm of a rural community only to see chaos unleashed, and it is gloriously entertaining from start to finish. Yes yes, Shaun of the Dead is fun and The World’s End is great, but Hot Fuzz is where it’s at, baby.

New Prime Originals for July 2022

Is there such a thing as too much Chris Pratt? Yes, obviously, but if you can get past that elephant in the room his new series, The Terminal List (premieres July 1st), promises some minor thrills and action beats. Pratt plays an ex-Navy SEAL trying to find the truth behind an ambush that left the rest of his team out of commission. Action, intrigue, and dark secrets follow in a limited series based on Jack Carr’s bestseller. For those of us unmoved by Pratt’s presence, it’s worth noting that Antoine Fuqua and M.J. Bassett are among the episode directors, so at least you know the action is in good hands. Plus, Pratt is joined by Riley Keough, Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, and Jai Courtney, so that has to count for something.

At the other end of the genre spectrum sits Don’t Make Me Go (premieres July 15th), a drama about a single father with an inoperable brain tumor. Knowing his time is limited, he takes his teen daughter on a road trip in search of the girl’s mother who left them years ago. John Cho is always worth watching so expect some strong acting here, and he’s joined by Kaya Scodelario, Jemaine Clement, and others. I’m fully expecting this one to be a tear-jerker, but whether or not it succeeds in that endeavor has yet to be seen.

Four teenage girls in 1988 find themselves thrust forward in time in Paper Girls (premieres July 29th), a new adaptation of the acclaimed comic by Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang. They arrive in a present disrupted by war, and the story sees them struggling to save not just the world but also their future selves. The premise here is an interesting one blending YA interests and sci-fi aesthetics, and while the cast is mostly newcomers it looks to be an engaging ride that hopefully does justice to the original comic.

Underseen Thrillers

Sometimes all you want in a late-night movie is mean thrills, and to that end, Prime has you covered with three underseen movies delivering dark actions and real menace. First up is Criminal Law (1988) which not only offers the rare opportunity of seeing Gary Oldman in a lead role as a good guy but that also features Kevin Bacon as a real sleaze. Oldman plays a defense attorney who gets rich kid Bacon off only to discover that he really is a rapist/murderer. Some very dark turns follow alongside some grisly discoveries and suspense. Highly recommended.

While the above kicks up the adrenaline, Switchback (1997) settles mostly for a grim slow burn, and it is fantastic. Dennis Quaid is an FBI agent on the hunt for a serial killer, but he might just be closer than he thinks. Danny Glover and Jared Leto (he’s good here!) co-star in a film that becomes one of the great train-set movies as all three end up on a locomotive barreling through a harsh winter landscape. It’s a suspenseful ride powered by Quaid’s determination and never-ending grimace.

Lastly, while I don’t love The General’s Daughter (1999) like I do the two above, it’s still a solid thriller with a mean streak. John Travolta stars as a military cop brought on to investigate a murder on base. Madeleine Stowe, James Cromwell, Timothy Hutton, Clarence Williams III, James Woods, Mark Boone Junior, and John Frankenheimer (?!) co-star in this adaptation of Nelson DeMille’s bestselling novel, and it delivers plenty of thrills and spills along the way. It’s a mean one, though, so consider yourself warned.

Movies with Pigs!

Pigs are underrated, so when you have the chance to see one in real life or a movie it’s worth the effort. Babe (1995) remains one of the best pi-related movies for numerous reasons, and you owe it to yourself to give it a spin (or a rewatch). Babe is the little pig who could, a runt who rises to become a master sheepherder thanks in large part to his communication skills. James Cromwell is the farmer who can’t quite believe what’s happening, and it’s a sweet, funny, heartfelt movie for kids of all ages.

You’ll want to up the age limit for the sequel, though, as Babe: Pig in the City (1998) is a substantially darker adventure for our friend Babe. George Miller takes over directing duties and delivers an at-times unsettling journey into the paved streets of the big city as Babe tries to save the farm from unscrupulous folks. Add in a sad, suitably creepy Mickey Rooney as a clown named Fugly Floom, and you have a movie that is a notch or two above the typical kiddie fare but well worth showing to them all the same.

I’ll be honest, I’ve never seen The Angry Birds Movie (2013, on freevee), but I’m pretty sure there are pigs in it. Right? Green pigs fighting against the birds? Am I imagining this? I recall the game as it was everywhere for a hot minute, and I’m fairly confident in remembering some military pigs trying to destroy bird eggs or some such. The point is I needed a third title for this section, and while I would have loved it if Prime was adding Razorback (1984) this month, they’re not, so here we are.

The Complete Amazon Prime List for July 2022

Release Date Title Note 7/1 1UP (2022) 16-Love (2012) 52 Pick-Up (1986) Adventure Boyz (2020) Aeon Flux (2005) Ali (2001) All Roads to Pearla (2019) Alternatino With Arturo Castro S1 (2019) The Angry Birds Movie (2016) freevee Annie (2014) freevee The Arbors (2020) As Long as We Both Shall Live (2016) Attack of the Unknown (2020) Awaken The Shadowman (2017) Babe (1995) freevee Babe: Pig in the City (1998) freevee Barry Munday (2010) Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) freevee Before Midnight (2013) freevee Betrayed (1988) Blown Away (1994) Blue Jay (2016) Body of Evidence (1993) Bones (2005) freevee Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961) Bride Wars (2009) freevee Bridge of Spies (2015) freevee Broadway Danny Rose (1984) Cadillac Man (1990) Call of the Wolf (2017) Cedar Rapids (2011) Changeland (2019) Chasing Molly (2019) Clue (1985) freevee Clueless (1995) Coffy (1973) Compulsion (2016) freevee Cotton Comes to Harlem (1970) Coyotaje (2019) The Craft (1996) freevee Crazy Heart (2009) freevee Criminal Law (1988) Cruel Hearts (2020) Cruiser (2020) Dallas Buyers Club (2013) freevee Dark Blue (2003) Dark Waters (2019) Dave Made A Maze (2017) DC Noir (2019) Dead Ringers (1988) Diabolique (1996) freevee The Diary of a Teenage Girl (2015) freevee The Dilemma (2011) freevee District 9 (2009) freevee Drillbit Taylor (2008) Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000) freevee The Eagle (2011) freevee Easy Does It (2020) Europa Report (2013) Eye Of The Needle (1981) A Feral World (2020) The Fighter (2010) The Fighting Temptations (2003) The Five-Year Engagement (2012) freevee Four Feathers (2002) Forev (2014) French Postcards (1979) Frisky (2015) Futureworld (1976) The General’s Daughter (1999) Ghost Rider (2007) freevee Gino’s Wife (2016) Gladiator (2000) A Good Day to Die Hard (2013) freevee Good Morning, Vietnam (1987) freevee Good Neighbors (2011) Goosebumps (2015) freevee The Gospel According to Andre (2018) Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957) Here Comes the Devil (2012) The High Note (2020) freevee High-Rise (2016) The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005) freevee Hobo with a Shotgun (2011) A Hologram for the King (2016) The Honor Farm (2017) The Hot Chick (2002) freevee Hot Dog…The Movie (1984) Hot Fuzz (2007) Hotel Transylvania (2012) freevee How to Train Your Dragon (2010) freevee The Hunted (2003) In Action (2021) In Good Company (2004) freevee Infinitum: Subject Unknown (2021) Internal Affairs (1990) Into the Blue (2005) Iris Warriors (2022) The Italian Job (2003) Jacob’s Ladder (1990) Jamie Marks Is Dead (2014) Jennifer’s Body (2009) Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011) John Dies at the End (2012) The Karate Kid (2010) freevee Kiltro (2006) The King of Staten Island (2020) freevee The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure (1994) freevee The Land Before Time XIV: Journey of the Brave (2016) freevee The Librarians S1 (2013) freevee Lincoln (2012) Linsanity (2013) freevee Little Man Tate (1991) Loves Spell (2020) Lust For Love (2014) Madagascar (2005) freevee Mandela (1997) Midnight in Paris (2011) Moments in Spacetime (2001) The Mongolian Connection (2019) Mother’s Day (2016) freevee No Way to Live (2017) Paranoia (2013) freevee Party With Me (2021) Patriot Games (1992) Pearl Harbor (2001) freevee The Perfect Guy (2015) freevee Pieces of April (2003) The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012) Play the Game (2009) The Posthuman Project (2014) Pretty Ugly People (2008) Prometheus (2012) freevee The Queen of Versailles (2012) Racing With The Moon (1984) Raging Bull (1980) Repo Men (2010) freevee The Republic of Two (2014) The Rest of Us (2020) Revolutionary Road (2009) Rosemary’s Baby (1968) Runner (2018) S.W.A.T. (2003) freevee Say Your Prayers (2021) A Simple Favor (2018) freevee Slash (2016) Son of God (2014) Speed (1994) The Spy Next Door (2010) freevee Stay (2021) Stuff (2017) The Sum of All Fears (2002) Sunset Song (2016) Swiped (2018) Switchback (1997) Taken 3 (2014) freevee The Tale of Despereaux (2008) freevee The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) Talladega Nights: The Ballad of

Ricky Bobby (2006) freevee Tarzan (2013) freevee The Terminal List (2022) Amazon Prime Original The Theory of Everything (2014) freevee The Time Machine (2002) Tucked (2018) The Turning (2020) freevee Unicorn City (2012) Venus and Serena (2012) A Very Brady Sequel (1996) Very Cavallari (2018) Virtuosity (1995) Wargames (1983) We Love You, Sally Carmichael! (2017) We Take The Low Road (2020) When Icarus Fell (2018) Yentl (1984) 7/2 House of Gucci (2021) 7/3 The Commuter (2018) freevee 7/7 Gretel & Hansel (2020) freevee 7/8 Home Again (2017) freevee Warriors on the Field (2022) Amazon Prime Original 7/10 Cinderella Man (2005) freevee 7/15 Don’t Make Me Go (2022) Amazon Prime Original Forever Summer: Hamptons (2022) Amazon Prime Original Love Accidentally (2022) freevee 7/22 Anything's Possible (2022) Amazon Prime Original Prizefighter (2022) 7/23 Irresistible (2020) freevee 7/29 Paper Girls (2022) Amazon Prime Original

