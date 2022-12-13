What’s New to Stream on Amazon Prime for December 2022

From Sundance hits to Michael Bay bombs, here’s what’s new to Prime!

By Rob Hunter · Published on December 13th, 2022

Crossing the Streams is our series of guides looking at all the offerings hitting the big streaming services each month. This time we’re checking out what’s new to streaming on Amazon Prime in December 2022, including Nanny, Basic Instinct 2, and more!

Amazon Prime Pick of the Month for December 2022

Amazon

The Sundance Film Festival has been home to more than a few premieres of acclaimed horror films, including The Blair Witch Project, Hereditary, Get Out, and The Witch, to name a few. One of the genre films to make a big splash at this year’s festival was Nikyatu Jusu’s Nanny (Prime Original, premieres December 16th), which was promptly picked up by Amazon. The film follows a Senegalese immigrant (Anna Diop) working as a nanny for a wealthy woman (Michelle Monaghan) in New York City. There’s an evil afoot, one supernatural and/or social in nature, and the film reportedly milks slow-burn terror and unease from the premise. The film had a limited theatrical release last month, but it goes wide on Prime this month.

Sequels You Didn’t Know Existed

Remember that iconic scene in Paul Verhoeven’s Basic Instinct? The one with Sharon Stone? Where she chops up the ice with the pick? Anyway, fourteen years later, Catherine (Stone) is back in the crosshairs of men who should really know better. Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction (2006) obviously pales beside the first film with a script that can’t find similar highs (or lows), lacks the chemistry of Stone and Michael Douglas in sleaze mode, and just lacks any sense of fun or thrills. Michael Caton-Jones is no Verhoeven, and David Morrissey is no Douglas. But hey, now you can see it and judge for yourself!

Universal has a long history of making direct-to-video sequels to some of its biggest hits. None so far have improved upon the originals, but some manage to deliver some fun all the same. Kindergarten Cop 2 (2016, on freevee) is one of the latter, as it’s actually an entertaining time. To be sure, the formula is pretty much identical with Dolph Lundgren stepping into Arnold Schwarzenegger’s shoes as a member of law enforcement who goes undercover as a kindergarten teacher. It’s not nearly as funny, of course, and the action is smaller scale compared to Ivan Reitman’s hit. But as minor diversions go, it’s fine.

Movies That Are Far Better Than You Claim

Michael Bay’s filmography has a few critically acclaimed titles, but for the most part, he’s a populist director giving the people what they want. The Island (2005, on freevee), though, was unwanted by both critics and audiences alike. An unacknowledged riff on Michael Marshall’s excellent novel Spares, the film sees a pair of clones escape into the real world with action-packed consequences. It’s every bit as cheesy as other Bay films, and its action sequences are stellar — so why the hate? Ewan McGregor and Scarlett Johansson are both solid leads, and the supporting cast rocks with Sean Bean, Djimon Hounsou, and Steve Buscemi. Give it another shot, people!

Look at most people’s rankings of the franchise, and far too many of them put Mission: Impossible III (2006, on freevee) towards the wrong end of the list. Part of it is probably due to recency bias, as Christopher McQuarrie’s tenure over the next three has gifted fans with higher-profile thrills. And maybe some people just hate J.J. Abrams. But that aside, what’s to hate here? The action is strong — that bridge attack alone is a stunner — and it’s the only entry to deliver real emotional stakes throughout. Add to that a series-best villain in Philip Seymour Hoffman, and you have an absolute gem that deserves more love from franchise fans.

While quality action and suspense are pretty clear to identify, comedy is far trickier, as what makes me laugh might leave you bored. Case in point? The Watch (2012, on freevee) looked like a can’t-miss project with comedically proven stars (Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn, Jonah Hill, Richard Ayoade, Will Forte) and filmmakers (Akiva Schaffer, Seth Rogen), but everyone hates it. Well, everyone but me. What can I say, this cast dealing with an alien menace just delivers plenty of fun in my eyes. Some laughs, some action, some sci-fi shenanigans — it’s fun!

Movies That Aren’t Nearly as Good as You Think

Paramount Pictures

I’m nothing if not fair-minded, so now let’s look at some new arrivals that some of you inexplicably like. First off? A sequel to one of John Carpenter’s many phenomenal films from the 70s and 80s. Escape from L.A. (1996) should have worked, in theory, as everything about the character, the star (Kurt Russell), and Carpenter’s abilities is exciting. And yet… it’s an unashamed ripoff of the earlier film. Carpenter copies himself, beat for beat, character for character, but does a lazy job along the way. Yes, I know his budget was slashed partway through, but while that explains the horrendous special effects, it doesn’t excuse the copycat script. If Escape from New York is super cool, Escape from L.A. is super lame.

Just as John Carpenter’s directorial talents seemed to dry up after a stellar run, so did Cameron Crowe’s. Say Anything, Jerry Maguire, Almost Famous, Vanilla Sky — all bangers, and then? Freaking Elizabethtown (2005). Doubt his dwindling talent pool? He’s only made We Bought a Zoo and Aloha since! Elizabethtown is the first big step in that fall, though, with its dull tale of a man who returns home to discover his true self. Orlando Bloom is simply out of his depths here with a script that isn’t doing him any favors on either the comedic or dramatic side of things. Kirsten Dunst is innocent, obviously.

Last but not least, while I get the appeal of Cloverfield (2008), I simply cannot abide the love for it. A big monster movie? Yay, of course, but the choice to make it found footage seals its fate as it makes all of the format’s biggest blunders. I can forgive some of them, but please tell me, under what circumstance would you film your friends (or anyone else) instead of the giant goddamn monster rampaging nearby? There are literal scenes where our cameraman is filming the creature — then turns to focus on his friends talking. What?!

The Complete Amazon Prime List for December 2022

Release Date Title Note 12/1 2 Days In New York (2012) The 40 Year-Old Virgin (2005) Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) Admission (2013) freevee All Dogs Go To Heaven 2 (1996) All is True (2018) freevee All the President’s Men (1976) freevee The Angry Birds Movie (2016) freevee Annie (2014) freevee The Back-up Plan (2010) freevee Balto (1995) freevee Basic Instinct (1992) Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction (2006) The Breakfast Club (1985) freevee Breaking News S2 (2022) Capote (2005) Case 39 (2010) Catch Me If You Can (2002) freevee The Cave (2005) Christmas Belle (2013) freevee The Christmas Calendar (2017) freevee Christmas Comes Home (2020) freevee Christmas Mail (2010) freevee A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019) freevee A Christmas Switch (2018) freevee A Cinderella Christmas (2016) freevee Cloverfield (2008) Confessions of a Shopaholic (2009) freevee The Da Vinci Code (2006) freevee The Day After Tomorrow (2004) Dead Again (2001) Death Becomes Her (1992) freevee Destroyer (2018) freevee Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988) A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale (2015) freevee The Doors (1991) E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) freevee Eat Pray Love (2010) Eight Men Out (1988) Elizabethtown (2005) An En Vogue Christmas (2014) freevee Escape from L.A. (1996) Everwood S1-4 (2002) freevee The Flintstones (1994) freevee The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas (2000) freevee A Furry Little Christmas (2021) freevee G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) freevee A Good Day to Die Hard (2013) freevee Hairspray (2007) freevee Head of State (2003) Head of the Class S1-5 (1986) freevee Heist (2015) The Honeymooners (2005) Hook (1991) freevee Hotel Transylvania (2012) House Party (1990) freevee House Party 2 (1991) freevee I Wish (2011) Igby Goes Down (2002) In Plain Sight S1-5 (2008) freevee The Island (2005) freevee Kajillionaire (2020) freevee Kindergarten Cop (1990) freevee Kindergarten Cop 2 (2016) freevee Kingpin (1996) Layer Cake (2004) freevee Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate

Events (2004) Letters To Juliet (2010) The Man in the Iron Mask (1998) The Manchurian Candidate (2004) Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994) Mission: Impossible II (2000) freevee Mission: Impossible III (2006) freevee Monster Trucks (2016) freevee Monsters vs. Aliens (2009) freevee Mother! (2017) freevee The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984) Muppets From Space (1999) Never Back Down (2008) Nine Lives (2016) NYPD Blue S1-S12 (1994) Only the Brave (2017) freevee Ordinary People (1980) Our Idiot Brother (2011) freevee Paper Moon (1973) Paranormal Activity (2009) Person of Interest S1-5 (2011) freevee Pet Sematary (1989) The Proposal (2009) A Puppy for Christmas (2016) freevee The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) Push (2009) Puss in Boots (2011) freevee The Quiet Man (1952) The Ring (2002) Saturday Night Fever (1977) The Shallows (2016) freevee She’s the Man (2006) freevee The Smurfs (2011) The Smurfs 2 (2013) A Snow White Christmas (2018) freevee The Spruces and the Pines (2017) freevee Superbad (2007) Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) freevee Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014) freevee Thelma & Louise (1991) Thief (1981) To Catch A Thief (1955) Tower Heist (2011) Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) freevee True Grit (1969) The Vow (2012) Walking Tall (2004) The Watch (2012) freevee The Way Way Back (2013) freevee We're Back! A Dinosaur's Story (1993) freevee Young Sherlock Holmes (1985) Zoolander (2001) Zoolander No. 2: The Magnum Edition (2016) 12/2 Hotel for the Holidays (2022) freevee Riches (2022) Prime Original Three Pines (2022) Prime Original Your Christmas or Mine? (2022) Prime Original 12/3 A Unicorn For Christmas (2022) 12/5 Celeste And Jesse Forever (2012) Killers Anonymous (2019) freevee 12/6 A Lot Like Christmas (2021) 12/8 The Bad Guy (2022) Prime Original La La Land (2016) 12/9 America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation S1

(2022) freevee Hawa (2022) Prime Original Something from Tiffany’s (2022) Prime Original The Three Wise Men vs Santa (2022) 12/10 The Shack (2017) 12/13 The Black Phone (2022) Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge (2022) Prime Original Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) 12/15 Mr. Mayor (2021) freevee 12/16 About Fate (2022) LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico S5

(2022) Prime Original Nanny (2022) Prime Original The Night Before (2015) freevee Unexpectedly Expecting (2021) 12/20 When Hope Calls Christmas (2022) 12/21 Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan S3 (2022) Prime Original 12/29 Passengers (2016) freevee Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022) 12/30 Chuck S1-S5 (2008) Justice League Action S1 (2018) Teen Titans S1-S5 (2003) The Mysteries of Laura S1-S2 (2015) Trial & Error S1-S2 (2017) Wildcat (2022) Prime Original

Follow all of our monthly streaming guides.

Related Topics: Amazon Prime, Crossing the Streams