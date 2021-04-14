Welcome to The Queue — your daily distraction of curated video content sourced from across the web. Today, we’re watching a video essay about how cinematographers work with film colorists — and other questions answered by a director of photography.

Sometimes, while you’re watching a film, a question will pop into your head about how it all works. Maybe your query concerns an especially mind-blowing stunt, a sneaky dolly-zoom, or how many takes it took to get a certain performance.

In my experience, these moments feel less like a failure of immersion than genuine instances of wonder. In addition to being both an art and a science, movie-making is also an enormous feat of project management. If you have a fascination with film as a craft, the details of how it all comes together can become a vital part of the viewing experience.

The “who does what?” of it all is absolutely intriguing. And while different projects (with different budgets) are sure to operate in their own way, general questions like the main topic of today’s video — how cinematographers work with film colorists — can still be met with a general answer. Namely: a lot of clear communication.

The video also includes answers to other questions that might have popped into inquiring cinematic minds: whether film school is worth it, the importance of a shot list, and whether technology threatens specific crew roles. For the curious, it is a must-watch:

Watch “Q&A: How do Cinematographers Work With Colorists (Re-Upload)“:

Who made this?

This video essay is by In Depth Cine, a YouTube account dedicated to providing its audience with practical rundowns and explainers on some of the more technical aspects of movie-making. Gray Kotzé, a documentary DP based in South Africa, is the man behind the channel. You can check out Kotzé’s portfolio on their website here. And you can check out In Depth Cine on YouTube here.

