Why Do So Many Short Films Have That “Look”?

Moral of the story: color grading is a storytelling device.

By Meg Shields · Published on July 31st, 2023

Look. Let’s not beat around the bush: making movies is hard. Even when they’re short.

Dunking on anyone with the motivation to actually make a film is a reprehensible offense in our books. But facts are facts: short films tend to have a very distinct look.

So what makes a short film look like a short film? It’s hard to put your finger on it, but broadly speaking, it tends to boil down to two deficiencies: money and experience.

The video essay below does a much more thorough job of breaking down the specifics. But broadly put, three key factors contribute to giving a short film a “short film aesthetic”: set design, lighting, and color grading.

So, in the spirit of learning more about how the sausage is made (and not in the spirit of looking down on folks still figuring out how to make movies), let’s take a look at why short films tend to share a similar visual look:

Watch “Why do Short Films look like that?”

Who made this?

This video essay on the specific look of short films is by Movie LUTs, a video essay channel that, as their name suggests, focuses on LUTs and Lightroom Profiles. You can follow their YouTube channel here.

