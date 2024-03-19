Seven Days Pass Quickly in our Pick of the Week

The Ring Collection [4K UHD, Scream Factory]

What is it? All three American takes on the Japanese sensation.

Why see it? The general assumption is that remakes are bad, especially when it’s an American redo of a non-English film, but Gore Verbinski proved that theory wrong with his chilling gem from 2002. The Ring is a the obvious highlight here and remains a masterpiece of horror with its fantastic imagery, legit scares, and engaging story. The film also rocks in 4K as its dark details find new life and threaten to crawl out of your TV screen. The two sequels — The Ring Two and Rings — are far lesser experiences, but the inclusion here makes for an extended universe of terror that finds its own merits. Again, they can’t really compare to Verbinski’s film, but each has its own charms for horror fans.

[Extras: New 4K scans, deleted scenes, short film, featurettes, interviews]

The Best

Err, nothing to see here, folks!

The Rest

Carrie [4K UHD, Scream Factory]

What is it? A sweet coming of age tale from Stephen King.

Why see it? My stance on remakes — or new adaptations, as in this case — is to give them a chance no matter how I feel about previously existing versions. Who knows, a new take might improve things or even find a new angle. Kimberly Peirce’s redo of Stephen King’s first novel can’t touch the Brian De Palma film for a few reasons, but chief among them is Peirce’s more direct approach compared to De Palma’s unrelenting style. It’s fine on its face, but it feels a bit too traditional given what we get with the earlier film. There’s a reason nobody talks about this one, but it’s not because it’s bad.

[Extras: Commentary, interview, deleted scenes, featurettes]

Changing Lanes [4K UHD, KL Studio Classics]

What is it? Two men, having the worst days of their lives.

Why see it? Ben Affleck and Samuel L. Jackson are both solid actors, and they convince as two people whose choices in life have left them with their backs against the wall. Those traits continue as the pair make more and more poor decisions endangering their futures and even their lives. The film teases darkness with some of its beats and would have benefited from following those urges, but instead it pulls its punches to equal the playing field and give everyone a happy ending. Still, a brief turn by Sidney Pollack is very memorable.

[Extras: New 4K scan, commentary, featurettes, deleted scenes]

Child’s Play [4K UHD, Scream Factory]

What is it? A toy in need of a recall.

Why see it? While the Carrie redo above is an adequate film lost in the shadow of an earlier movie, this remake is pretty much a dud. Not only is the original Child’s Play franchise still going making this a scab of a film, but it changes just enough to highlight the magic of what makes the original work so well. Not only does the doll look pretty darn stupid, but the shift from a voodoo soul transfer to artificial intelligence leaves this take, well, soulless. It just doesn’t hit the horror notes, and the personality and fun of the original are equally absent.

[Extras: New 4K restoration, commentary, featurettes]

Driving Madeleine

What is it? A bond forms between two strangers.

Why see it? A taxi driver having a rough day picks up an elderly woman for a ride through Paris, and neither of them expect the immediate friendship that follows. There’s some sadness here in memories of the past, but the warmth that builds between them is engaging and, well, nice. Danny Boon and Line Renaud are both charismatic and pleasant performers too. It’s a good film, one with a positive theme, and while there are some rough memories explored the film’s ultimate feel remains an enjoyably optimistic one on the power of friendship, respect, and paying attention to those around you.

[Extras: Interview]

Lynch/Oz

What is it? A look at David Lynch’s lifelong obsession with The Wizard of Oz.

Why see it? Most viewers might not see the touches of Oz in Lynch’s films, but after mentioning once that he thinks about the film every day, fans have sought to find more deeper meaning in that connection. As he did with Room 237 and Memory, director Rodney Ascher pulls back the curtain to find connections, make connections, and contemplate ones that aren’t even there. Karyn Kusama narrates, and it’s an interesting enough trifle for fans of Lynch or Oz.

[Extras: Interview]

The Manchurian Candidate [4K UHD, KL Studio Classics]

What is it? A Jonathan Demme film.

Why see it? Richard Condon’s original novel has something of a darkly comedic edge to its cynical narrative and characters, but like the earlier adaptation, Jonathan Demme’s take leaves that offscreen in favor of more serious political thrills. The result is once again a mixed bag as a fun enough thriller finds power in its villainous performances. Here it’s Liev Schreiber and Meryl Streep, both of whom deliver big as some combination of mentally unstable and morally troubled politicians. Denzel Washington gets the less interesting role, but he’s his usual solid self.

[Extras: New 4K scan, interviews, deleted scenes]

Rent-a-Cop [KL Studio Classics]

What is it? Liza Minnelli is a high-priced call girl?

Why see it? This late 80s vehicle pairs Minnelli with Burt Reynolds’ tough guy cop, and it’s, well, not exactly a thrilling endeavor. The action/thriller side of things feels a bit hampered by direction, and the two leads don’t exactly scream chemistry, something made evident on a regular basis with the film’s attempts at comedy. Instead it’s James Remar who stands out as a mean bad guy, but he’s only able to carry this to the level of worth a watch.

[Extras: New 4K scan, commentary]

Target [KL Studio Classics]

What is it? A teen discovers his mom is missing and his dad is a CIA agent.

Why see it? Gene Hackman is arguably one of our greatest and most compelling actors, but that doesn’t mean he avoided mediocrity in his filmography. He stars here as an ex-CIA agent whose wife is abducted, and the effort to find her turns into a bonding adventure for father and son (Matt Dillon). Director Arthur Penn delivers some minor action fun along the way, but the family antics are given center stage for a bit too much of the overly long running time. Still, Hackman.

[Extras: Commentary]

Also out this week:

