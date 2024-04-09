‘Death Squad’ Makes for a Viciously Entertaining Pick of the Week

Death Squad [Mondo Macabro]

What is it? A cop goes outside the law in search of justice.

Why see it? While some film fans only know the tough cop movie exploits of Dirty Harry and his ilk, others have long been fans of 70s/80s cinema from countries like Italy and Hong Kong that delivers hard-hitting action and gritty takes on law enforcement. This effort from 1985 makes a strong case that French filmmakers deserve a seat at the table as it’s a mean, violent, and thrilling ride. A porn director’s only non-sex film effort, there’s still plenty of sex here, but Max Pecas also fills the screen with action beats, twisted character choices, sharp acts of brutality, and a tense energy. The film teases some progressive themes before smashing it all to bits with offensive takes on everything and everyone as our hard-ass hero takes on the vicious villains. It’s not a film for all tastes, and I really can’t overstate how mean it gets at times, but if you’re up for some hard-hitting, tough as nails battle between cops and bad guys, this is a Blu worth owning.

[Extras: New 4K transfer, interviews]

The Best

Monster

What is it? A mother suspects her son is being abused.

Why see it? Kore-eda Hirokazu’s latest unfolds in three parts as the same story comes at us from three different perspectives. First the mother, then the teacher she suspects of bad behavior, and finally of her son at the heart of it all. The story grows with new details reminding viewers about perspective, truth, and the weight of our collective experience. There’s suspense, drama, and heartache, but there’s also beauty as the people and the pieces fall into place. It’s no thriller, though, despite the title, so prepare for an engaging slowburn about the best and worst instincts of humanity.

[Extras: None]

The Rundown: No Way Out

What is it? The third entry in a fantastically fun action franchise from South Korea.

Why see it? The secret ingredient across all three films (and the recently announced fourth entry slated for 2024) is the presence of the terrifically charismatic Ma Dong-seok (aka Don Lee) as the lead detective. All of the films feature gun play, but the highlight is always Ma busting loose and busting bones with his big, meaty paws. He’s a brawler — you won’t see him breaking out fancy martial arts moves — and the pummeling he unleashes is never less than entertaining and satisfying. To that point, his “boxing” feels improved this time out as his hit choices and defensive bobbing are more varied which keeps the fights from ever growing stale, and the end result is a fun, uncomplicated tale of bad guys being served justice in the form of knuckle sandwiches.

[Extras: None]

The Rest

Lisa Frankenstein

What is it? A lonely teen finds love beyond the grave.

Why see it? Diablo Cody writes and Zelda Williams directs this nod to 80s comedies like Teen Wolf, and if that combination of talents appeals then you’ll want to give this one a spin. For the rest of us, though, the film is a comedy that can’t quite balance its humor with its genre elements. The laughs are broad at times, perhaps too broad, and while Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse do good work in general the pieces just don’t come together when they need to. Laughs fall flat, heartfelt moments falter, and it just feels a bit too silly.

[Extras: Deleted scenes, gag reel, featurettes, commentary]

Night Swim

What is it? A family’s new home comes with a creepy pool.

Why see it? Blumhouse’s latest horror film takes a simple premise and stretches it to 100 minutes with some repetitive beats and a backstory that doesn’t hold water. The horror within the pool — basically an ancient evil in the water itself — even knows how to turn lights on and off to up the scare factor (for characters, not viewers). It’s silly but played completely straight, and the minor nod to The Shining as the dad (a wasted Wyatt Russell) tips towards a loss of control doesn’t work as well as you’d hope. The film manages a couple effective jump scares, but the atmosphere and narrative just don’t take hold.

[Extras: Featurettes]

Also out this week:

