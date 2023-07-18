‘The Iron Prefect’ Locks Down Our Pick of the Week

The Iron Prefect [Radiance]

What is it? A hard-hitting prefect goes head to head with a small town’s mob presence.

Why see it? The folks at the still relatively new label Radiance have an eclectic taste to their releases so far, but the one constant is the quality of the presentation. From slick artwork to new extras, these are great releases. And with The Iron Prefect, it’s also a great film. Giuliano Gemma stars as the no-nonsense prefect — basically an elevated lawman for an area — who arrives in crime-ridden Sicily with a simple agenda. He’s a pure man, violent when necessary, but unbending to pressure, and it feels at times like a proto-Untouchables in his crusade for justice. That said, the differences are numerous up to an including a far more cynical ending. Here’s hoping Radiance keeps these lesser known gems coming.

[Extras: New 2K restoration, interviews, booklet]

The Best

Hugo [4K UHD, Arrow Video]

What is it? A different kind of tale from Martin Scorsese.

Why see it? A young orphan finds adventure, truths, and a new home in Martin Scorsese’s adaptation of the beloved novel by Brian Selznick, and the end result is a fun, visually splendent love letter to cinema. I’m in the minority in not loving the script and lead kids — it’s a bit too trite and repetitive for the message — but the visuals and themes are undeniably appealing for anyone who appreciates beauty and film history. Arrow’s new release is pretty stellar and includes the film on UHD and Blu-ray, with the 3-D version included alongside the standard, and a second Blu-ray loaded with extra features.

[Extras: Commentary, interviews, featurettes]

The Ranown Westerns [4K UHD, Criterion Collection]

What is it? Five westerns from director Budd Boetticher and star Randolph Scott.

Why see it? There’s something powerful in great westerns, from the rich character types to American vistas captured with an eye for the vastness of the landscape. Budd Boetticher’s westerns don’t often get spoken of in the same breath as John Ford, but his films are every bit as memorable. They often feature a simple setup infused with humanity and energy, paced beautifully and highly entertaining. Criterion restores and collects five of the filmmaker’s westerns starring Randolph Scott produced from 1957 to 1960 — The Tall T, Decision at Sundown, Buchanan Rides Alone, Ride Lonesome, and Comanche Station — and each offers up an engrossing slice of western thrills. The plots are straightforward in each, familiar perhaps to the point of cliche at times, but they’re presented with a fresh vitality and smart approach that leaves them feeling a step or two beyond the traditional westerns that preceded them.

[Extras: New 4K restorations, introductions, featurette, commentaries, interviews]

The Rest

Deliver Us

What is it? A small town deals with a big problem named Mike.

Why see it? This limited series from Denmark does a good job digging into the concept of a small town held hostage by fear, all caused by one man. Things take a turn when a handful of good citizens decide to end their problem in a very decisive way, but that act opens the door to bigger problems. It’s a grim and sometimes grueling tale, and it’s all well done, but it’s one that arguably could have fit into a two-hour plus film. There’s a bit of a stretched feeling to the proceedings, not enough to really hurt the experience, but it’s there. Still, if you have the time

[Extras: None]

End of the World

What is it? France’s first talkie feature!

Why see it? Film history is filled with interesting and engaging finds, and this French film certainly counts. It may not be some lost masterpiece, but Abel Gance’s apocalyptic tale is still fascinating in contect. The 1931 film is the first feature-length talkie from France, and it follows humanity after discovering a comet is heading towards Earth guaranteeing extinction. Panic, parties, religious extremism, and an attempt at bringing all the world’s countries together under one banner, it’s all intriguing enough despite knowing that this surviving version is roughly half the length of the cut that Gance turned in to the studio.

[Extras: Interviews]

Fool’s Paradise

What is it? A quiet man is moved around by the whims of Hollywood.

Why see it? Charlie Day makes his feature directorial debut with this insider comedy about Hollywood, but while it wants to be Being There it’s unable to find the right tone. Broad comedy gives way to attempted emotion, biting commentary is swallowed whole by generic jokes, and it never really lands with the impact it’s clearly hoping for. The supporting cast and cameos are pretty fun, especially for fans of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, but we’re ultimately left only with small smiles and minor laughs.

[Extras: None]

Number One With a Bullet [KL Studio Classics]

What is it? A quickie riff on Lethal Weapon.

Why see it? When you think about the toughest member of the Carradine family, the answer is clearly Robert, star of Revenge of the Nerds. (Sorry David and Keith!) He plays one half of a buddy cop duo, alongside Billy Dee Williams, looking to take down an unlikely drug lord by any means necessary. It’s goofy, and while it’s clearly a lesser seen Cannon Films release there’s fun to be had in the relationship between Carradine and Williams as well as the minor action beats.

[Extras: New 2K scan, commentary]

Also out this week:

