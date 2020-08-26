One of Lucio Fulci's Best Returns As Our Pick of the Week

The House By the Cemetery [Blue Underground 4K]

What is it? A new home brings old terrors in New Orleans.

Why see it? Lucio Fulci’s 1981 shocker is one of his gloriously weird and gory ones, and it looks far better in 4K than you’d expect from a low budget early 80s horror film. The dark shadows and vibrant bloodletting both pop with equal clarity, and the new Dolby Atmos mix brings all of the film’s horrifyingly great sound design and score work to life. The film itself remains a gory good time with a monstrous killer in the basement terrorizing all who enter. It’s never looked better.

[Extras: New 4K UltraHD transfer, commentary, deleted scene, interviews]

Deep Blue Sea 3

What is it? Three killer sharks? In this economy?!

Why see it? You’re probably wondering why this second direct to DVD sequel to the Renny Harlin classic has landed under the “best” section this week. I get it. Deep Blue Sea 2 was bad news all around, but it’s no fooling to say that this entry is an entertaining blast. Yes the shark CG is unimpressive, but the script, performances, and energy are legit fun. We get some entertaining kills alongside an unexpected roster of survivors, and the bottom line is a good time.

[Extras: Featurettes]

The New York Ripper [Blue Underground 4K]

What is it? A killer with a Donald Duck fetish is killing his way through the Big Apple.

Why see it? Fulci’s 1982 slasher is a notorious ride filled with all manner of offensive imagery including some graphic violence committed against women. It’s also highly entertaining as both a horror film and a black comedy provided you can stomach it all. As with The House By the Cemetery above, Blue Underground has done a phenomenal job with the 4K transfer of this early 80s effort. It’s a fantastic release and well worth the upgrade for fans.

[Extras: New 4K UltraHD transfer, commentary, interviews, featurette]

Pat and Mike [Warner Archive]

What is it? A shady promoter latches onto a female golfer phenom.

Why see it? Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn are always a delight on screen together, and this George Cukor-directed comedy gem is just one example. The comedy is sharp and fast-moving, the characters are wonderfully drawn and engaging, and the sparks between the two couldn’t be stronger. Plus, it’s a rare sports comedy about golf — sure, barely a sport — that makes for a fun double feature with Tin Cup.

[Extras: None]

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie [Scream Factory]

What is it? An anthology based on the under-appreciated series.

Why see it? The show was always a favorite of mine even as it existed in the shadow of Tales from the Crypt, Twilight Zone, and others. The film brings together tales from Stephen King and Arthur Conan Doyle, and it’s a fun ride with a killer cat, a murderous mummy, and a gargoyle. Scream Factory’s new Blu-ray features a fantastic making-of documentary covering the film’s production and release.

[Extras: Interviews, commentary]

Benjamin

What is it? A young man balances his art and his love life, precariously.

Why see it? Writer/director Simon Amstell’s delightful enough romantic comedy pokes fun at both young love and the ambitious anxieties of burgeoning filmmakers. The romance follows some familiar beats, but the personality and wit between the characters finds a freshness in the voice and dialogue. Colin Morgan, known and beloved by many from Merlin, is a charismatic lead as well.

[Extras: None]

The Burnt Orange Heresy

What is it? An art critic becomes an art thief.

Why see it? Art-based thrillers are their own subgenre, and while they almost exclusively feature people living lives well beyond most of our own the tales still feel recognizable. Greed, ambition, and desire are familiar to us all, and this sedate thriller sees a man grasping for unearned success and flailing as it all threatens to collapse around him. The big draw here is Elizabeth Debicki, though, and she doesn’t disappoint.

[Extras: Commentary, featurette]

The Flash – The Complete Sixth Season

What is it? The Flash balances superhero antics and character drama.

Why see it? DC’s small-screen continues to dwarf that of Marvel — don’t feel bad, though, as the latter rules the comic book roost in theaters — and The Flash continues to be one of their success stories. Six seasons in and the show continues to deliver solid thrills, character work, and comic shenanigans to longtime DC fans. The big events feel straight out of the pages, and the silliness and cheese are equally on display. I do wish they’d move beyond speed-based villains/counterparts, though, but I’m no superfan.

[Extras: Bonus episode, commentary, featurette, deleted scenes, gag reel]

Universal Horror Collection – Volume 6 [Scream Factory]

What is it? The Black Castle, Cult of the Cobra, The Thing That Couldn’t Die, and The Shadow of the Cat.

Why see it? Scream Factory’s Universal Horror releases continue to highlight lesser known titles from the studio’s horror heavy decades. The first three efforts here are entertaining enough, but for my money the stand out title is 1961’s The Shadow of the Cat. The film sees a group of terrible people commit a murder for money, and it’s the victim’s loyal cat that turns the table on them and stalks the killers to death. It’s weird and unique and highly entertaining.

[Extras: New 2K scans, commentaries, interview]

Without Love [Warner Archive]

What is it? A couple becomes a couple for practical reasons but finds love anyway.

Why see it? The short answer is Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy. The longer answer is that despite being a lesser effort for the pair their chemistry and comedic timing is still off the charts. It’s a sweet film, that while predictable, is still entertaining. The banter is better than the plot details, but that’s fine.

[Extras: Short film, cartoon]

