Eric Bana Solves a Murder in Our Home Video Pick of the Week

The Dry

What is it? A man investigates a brutal killing in his remote hometown.

Why see it? Eric Bana is always a reliable performer, and here he excels in a lead role as a man who returns home to rural Australia and finds himself investigating the violent death of his old friend — who may have been a murderer. It’s a smart, atmospheric piece of Australian noir as the mystery unfolds slowly in the steady blast of the sun. Jane Harper’s debut novel gets a terrific adaptation here with a film that captures the character, tone, and engaging story turns well. Here’s hoping her follow-up novels get a similar treatment.

[Extras: Featurettes]

The Best

Escape from Mogadishu

What is it? A foreign delegation is trapped in dangerous territories during the Somalian civil war.

Why see it? This dramatic action picture is based on real events, and it’s a terrific story of escape and survival. A South Korean delegation hoping to secure a deal in Somalia finds themselves trapped after the country erupts in violence and rebellion, and we’re with them every step of the way. It’s mostly a strong character piece with differing personalities clashing and working together, but the last thirty minutes delivers some thrilling vehicular action and suspense as they attempt their escape. Solid film.

[Extras: Featurettes]

Sleep [Arrow Video]

What is it? A young woman finds a mystery in her mother’s dreams.

Why see it? Michael Venus’ atmospheric tale touching on dreams, nightmares, fables, and the horrors of history is a slow burn well worth your time. A young woman explores real-world connections to the dreams that have paralyzed her mother, and the revelations and turns that follow are a blend of surprising, weird, and chilling. It moves at its own dreamlike pace, but memorable visuals and a sense of nightmarish dread are rarely less than compelling. Watch the film and then check out the visual essay by Alexandra Heller-Nicholas for insight and clarity.

[Extras: Commentary, visual essays, interviews, deleted scenes, booklet]

Three Women

What is it? A scoundrel tries to screw himself into a fortune.

Why see it? Ernst Lubitsch is best known for later films like The Shop Around the Corner and Trouble in Paradise, but there’s magic to be found in his earlier work too. This silent gem sees a woman and her mother vying for the same man, unaware that he’s only after their money. It’s humorous and delivers some engaging turns, but a large part of its appreciation comes from its capture of the roaring twenties. An early party complete with hundreds of extras and in indoor slide suggests a world that doesn’t know how good they’ve got it. The restoration is sharp and the new score compliments it wonderfully.

[Extras: New 4K restoration, commentary]

The Toolbox Murders [4K UHD, Blue Underground]

What is it? A man commits murders with tools.

Why see it? This late 70s slasher isn’t necessarily a good movie — its slasher beats are familiar enough blending bloody violence and naked women with abandon — but there’s something charming to its third-act story beats. The main reason it lands under the “Best” section, though, is due to Blue Underground’s stunning 4K restoration. They’re doing brilliant work bringing lower budgeted genre fare to UHD, and that trend continues with this trashy thriller that no one expected to ever see in 4K. It’s just terrific work.

[Extras: Commentaries, interviews, video essay]

The Rest

The Addams Family 2

What is it? The Addams family takes a family vacation.

Why see it? Oscar Isaac would have killed as a live-action Gomez Addams, but there’s at least small satisfaction in getting him to do the voicework in an animated film. While the first is perfectly adequate, this follow-up feels like a lesser, lazier affair. The animation is still solid, but the script can’t find jokes that work or a story that engages. It’s energetic enough that the kiddies might be mildly entranced for a little while.

[Extras: Featurettes]

Inherit the Wind [KL Studio Classics]

What is it? Locals rebel against knowledge.

Why see it? The Scopes Monkey Trial is an infamous chapter in the history of this country’s ongoing war against education and knowledge. It’s been brought to the screen before, most famously with a stirring turn by Spencer Tracy, and while this television adaptation can’t quite compete it still delivers the goods. Jack Lemmon and George C. Scott take the lead, and both bring fiery emotion to one of their final roles with a story about fighting to move away from ignorance.

[Extras: Commentary]

Last Night in Soho

What is it? A supernatural mystery from Edgar Wright.

Why see it? I’m of the opinion that Hot Fuzz remains the pinnacle of Edgar Wright’s filmography, and I say that as it’s a minority opinion and should give you an idea of my tastes on the filmmaker. Anyway, his latest is a gorgeous mystery for the senses that unfortunately crumbles some with its screenplay. The story doesn’t quite gel, the thrills are muddled, and there are some questionable beats in the third act. On the bright side, Thomasin McKenzie gives her best performance, and the production design is aces.

[Extras: Featurettes, deleted scenes, commentaries]

Red Angel [Arrow Video]

What is it? A nurse lives through the horrors of war.

Why see it? Director Yasuzo Masumura delivers a somber, cruel tale here with a spark of personality from its lead, Ayako Wakao. She plays a nurse tasked with helping wounded soldiers, and it’s a nightmare starting with a sexual assault. It’s not an easy watch, even without ever feeling graphic, and her journey is a tough one that comes with grim commentary on both war itself and Japan’s culpabilities. Arrow’s new Blu-ray is a solid release, but I do question its watchability.

[Extras: Commentary, introduction, visual essay]

Shock [Arrow Video]

What is it? A family finds terror in their new (old) home.

Why see it? Mario Bava was a masterful filmmaker (Black Sabbath, Blood and Black Lace, Hatchet for a Honeymoon), and while his final feature can’t compete there are still reasons to watch. Shock‘s biggest draw is a bonafide all-timer of a scare involving a little boy and a hallway. It still kills, and Bava ensures the film manages a few more entertaining visuals. Daria Nicolodi gives an engaging performance as well. Arrow does a terrific job here with a restoration and multiple interviews shining new light on the production.

[Extras: New 2K restoration, commentary, interviews]

Also out this week:

