‘Shivers’ Brings Pervy Thrills and Murder to Our Pick of the Week

Shivers [Vestron, steelbook]

What is it? A high-rise sees its tenants become violently horny.

Why see it? David Cronenberg’s feature debut is still among my favorites in his filmography, and it’s still a terrific shocker filled with startling imagery, grotesque acts, and skeevy fun. Parasites infest the building and begin turning residents into aggressively sexual beings. Creepy visuals, gross f/x, and an underlying feeling of danger and disgust runs through it all, and the result is a horror film that understands what it is to unnerve viewers. Ivan Reitman produced, yes that Ivan Reitman, and it’s just a wonderfully weird and frightening time. This new steelbook boasts new art, but nothing else new is added meaning if you have the previous Vestron release then you’re set. If you don’t, though, pick this baby up and enjoy the slimy, sexy weirdness.

[Extras: Remastered, commentaries, interviews]

The Best

The Rest

Archangel

What is it? A wartime tale of love and forgetfulness.

Why see it? Guy Maddin’s films are an acquired taste that I have yet to acquire, so take this with a grain or two of salt. The film takes the form, to some degree, of a silent movie with its stark black & white imagery and staging. The story has its interesting elements as two soldiers with amnesia both believe the same woman is theirs, and there’s a definite appeal to the visuals as Maddin crafts his various set-pieces. Its experimental nature, though, leaves a disconnect between the screen and viewers (well, this viewer at least). Like I said, an interesting watch, and at 77-minutes it’s a relatively fast one too… in theory.

[Extras: New 4K restoration, commentary]

The Expendables 4-Film Collection

What is it? All four films in The Expendables franchise.

Why see it? As I’ve said before with earlier releases, The Expendables franchise is one that I should really love. I fell under the spell of movies in the 80s, action films being a big part of that, and these movies celebrate that in both their casting and bombast. And yet… the casting never really lives up to the idea as Sylvester Stallone is paired with too many forgettable faces who peaked and dropped in the same breath. Sure, we get varying amounts of time with Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Jet Li, Gary Daniels, Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Chuck Norris, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Scott Adkins, Harrison Ford, Wesley Snipes, Mel Gibson, Tony Jaa, and Iko Uwais — see it like that and this seems legit impressive — but the majority of them are here in short bursts only. Most of our time is spent with Stallone, Statham, and a rotating roster of mediocrity. Oh, and the action is almost never all that fun thanks to an abundance of CG.

[Extras: Commentaries, documentaries, gag reels, featurettes, deleted scenes]

Kickboxer [steelbook]

What is it? A kickboxer kicks his way through Thailand.

Why see it? As much of an action fan as I am, Jean-Claude Van Damme’s filmography has always felt more than a little hit and miss for me. This late 80s film, one of the early titles that built his name, is a mildly entertaining affair that follows its B-movie beats to the expected corners. Van Damme shows off his muscles, stretching abilities, and sweaty perseverance, and the big bad is definitely as over the top as you want in this kind of movie. It’s fine. This new steelbook re-release is devoid of extras which is disappointing, but if you missed the previous release it’s worth the pickup for fans.

[Extras: None]

Little Monsters [Vestron, steelbook]

What is it? A boy befriends the monster beneath his bed.

Why see it? This goofy late 80s comedy has become something of a cult favorite for folks who were the right age when it premiered, but for the rest of us it’s maybe something of a chore? The idea is fun, and the makeup work is creative and plentiful, but the comedy just falls flat if you’re not a kid (or hanging onto memories of the movie from your childhood). To that end, it’s a fun one to share with your own kids, especially those open to the entertaining side of monsters. This is a rerelease of Vestron’s earlier release, the only difference here being the steelbook case with new artwork.

[Extras: Remastered, commentary, interviews, featurette]

Saw 10-Film Collection – 20th Anniversary Edition

What is it? Ten Blu-rays, thirteen DVDs, ten movies.

Why see it? The Saw films, now ten entries deep, are a mixed bag beloved by many. I’m partial to the first and last while the ones in between range from dumb fun to worth it for the kills only. This set brings all ten together on Blu-ray and DVD, but with an $80 price point it’s unclear if it’s worth the buy. The previously released 8-film set can be picked up for far, far cheaper, and then you only need Spiral and Sax X to complete it — something you can do for considerably less than eighty bucks. So, your call.

[Extras: Commentaries, alternate cuts, featurettes]

Also out this week:

