What’s New to Stream on Netflix for June 2022

Published on June 6th, 2022

Crossing the Streams is a series of columns spotlighting all the offerings hitting the big streaming services each month. This time we’re checking out the new Netflix arrivals for June 2022. They include action throwback Interceptor, new films from the directors of Top Gun: Maverick and Red Hill, and more!

Netflix Pick of the Month for June 2022

We’re a multi-headed beast here at FSR with a multitude of movie tastes to prove it. Exhibit A? While our own Aurora Amidon is no fan of Interceptor, I’m making it my Netflix pick of the month. As with all movie opinions, there’s no right or wrong here, but director/co-writer Matthew Reilly’s feature debut delivers a solid little jolt of 90s-infused action fun. Elsa Pataky plays an Army captain assigned to a base at sea, and when terrorists come calling she’s all that stands between them and America’s nuclear annihilation. It’s no great shakes on the visual front (thanks Netflix!), but Pataky and friends deliver some terrific action beats with gun fights, one-on-one brawls, and a killer beheading. Will it leave your jaw on the floor like RRR or The Raid 2? Not even close. But it will scratch your itch for some simple, effective action antics that you can enjoy and immediately forget about, and sometimes that’s more than enough to hope for.

New Netflix Films for June 2022!

I know nothing about the new Spanish action/thriller Centaur (premieres June 15th) beyond its IMDB synopsis, but honestly, this is all I need. “Rafa’s hooked on the pure, fiery feelings he gets from speed racing, but when his kid’s mom gets mixed up with drug dealers, he burns rubber to save her.” He burns rubber to save her. I am absolutely in for this tale of a man who loves racing more than his family, and when they’re in trouble he uses that as a reason for more racing. Yes, please.

You might not know it, but the director of the box office behemoth Top Gun: Maverick has a brand new movie hitting Netflix this month. It’s true! Spiderhead (premieres June 17th) comes from director Joseph Kosinski and the writers of Zombieland, and it stars Chris Hemsworth, Jurnee Smollett, and Miles Teller. Yeah, that last name doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence, but the premise seems interesting enough as near-future prisoners are experimented on to the point of falling in love? I may have read that wrong, but either way, it’ll get a watch from me.

Typically speaking, the higher the budget of a Netflix action film the more disappointing it ultimately is — although I’m hoping that’s untrue when it comes to next month’s $200 million The Gray Man — so what to expect from the $75m The Man from Toronto (premieres June 24th)? Director Patrick Hughes got our attention with Red Hill before falling into the uninspired franchise biz with The Expendables 3 and a pair of disappointing Hitman’s Bodyguard films, but we’ll give his latest a shot as it pairs Woody Harrelson and Kevin Hart as a hitman and a little man who get confused for each other in Toronto. Could be fun! Right? Right?!

A Stephen King Double Feature

Two Stephen King adaptations — two of the very best yet — hit Netflix in June, and you can’t go wrong with either one of them. Frank Darabont’s The Mist (2007, arrives June 22nd) remains a creepy slice of emotional devastation about a group of people trapped in a grocery store by otherworldly monsters. Horror and science fiction take center stage, but the film reserves its fiercest commentary for some very human monsters. The entire cast is on point here, the creature effects are fantastic and fun, and the ending is even more horrifying than the one King himself chose for his original story.

It (2017, arrives June 19th) is technically a part one, and yes, part two sucks a lot of ass, but it still works as a fantastically crafted standalone horror film. It focuses on the kids from King’s epic novel in their fight against a prehistoric predator now taking the form of a creepy clown. Pennywise’s other forms add to the scares, as do some strong performances from the young cast. Follow it up with the sequel if you must, but it’s not necessary. Our nightmares as kids have to be faced as kids or they’ll follow us into adulthood, and that’s as good of a place to end as any.

The Oldest New Arrival to Netflix for June 2022

Like most people, we’re in a love/hate relationship with Netflix as they offer some good new stuff while neglecting so much greatness from decades past. Their library of pre-2000 films is pretty slim, so each month we highlight the oldest new arrival — and June sees a three-way tie from 1989! First up is Lean on Me starring Morgan Freeman in a biopic about an inner-city school principal whose tough behaviors are always in the teens’ best interests. John G. Avildsen (Rocky) directs this rousing, real-life underdog tale, and it remains an inspiring watch.

Also new this month is the timely arrival of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation! Christmas in June? Sure, why not! I continue to be in the minority on this one — I love the original, but this holiday-themed entry is barely better than European Vacation which is notably better than Vegas Vacation. The rest of you love it, though, and now it can be a fun summertime watch! The 1989 three-way is wrapped up with the sweet, fun, and tear-heavy Steel Magnolias. Herbert Ross and a stellar female cast (Julia Roberts, Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah, Olympia Dukakis) deliver a warm embrace of love and friendship in the face of loss, and it’s still pretty darn great.

The Complete Netflix List for June 2022

Release Date Title Note 6/1 The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) The Boy (2016) Dear John (2010) The Departed (2006) Dumb and Dumber (1994) The Edge of Seventeen (2016) Eraser (1996) The Fighter (2010) The Girl Next Door (2004) His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass (2007) The Hurt Locker (2008) Lean on Me (1989) Léon: The Professional (1994) Life as We Know It (2010) Mission: Impossible (1996) Mission: Impossible II (2000) Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011) Mr Bean's Holiday (2007) National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989) The Players Club (1998) Soul Plane (2004) Steel Magnolias (1989) Titanic (1997) Troy (2004) Vegas Vacation (1997) We Are Marshall (2006) 6/2 Borgen - Power & Glory Netflix Series The DUFF (2015) Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake Netflix Comedy 6/3 As the Crow Flies Netflix Series Floor Is Lava: Season 2 Netflix Series Interceptor Netflix Film Mr. Good: Cop or Crook? Netflix Documentary The Perfect Mother Netflix Series Surviving Summer Netflix Family Two Summers Netflix Series 6/5 Straight Up (2019) 6/6 Action Pack: Season 2 Netflix Family Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill Netflix Comedy 6/7 That’s My Time with David Letterman Netflix Comedy 6/8 Baby Fever Netflix Series Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis Netflix Documentary Hustle Netflix Film Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey Netflix Documentary 6/9 Rhythm + Flow France Netflix Series Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration Netflix Comedy 6/10 Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness Netflix Film Closet Monster (2015) Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute Netflix Comedy First Kill Netflix Series Intimacy Netflix Series Peaky Blinders: Season 6 Netflix Series Top Gear: Seasons 27-28 Trees of Peace Netflix Film Vice (2018) 6/11 Amy Schumer's Parental Advisory Netflix Comedy Charlie's Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures Netflix Family Charlie's Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends Netflix Family Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends Netflix Comedy Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America 6/14 Halftime Netflix Documentary Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live Netflix Comedy The Mole: Season 3-4 6/15 Centauro Netflix Film Front Cover (2015) God's Favorite Idiot Netflix Series Heart Parade Netflix Film Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend Netflix Series Maldivas Netflix Series Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet Netflix Documentary The Wrath of God Netflix Film 6/16 Dead End: Paranormal Park Netflix Family Karma's World Music Videos: Season 2 Netflix Family Love & Anarchy: Season 2 Netflix Series Rhythm + Flow France Netflix Series Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta Netflix Documentary Snoop Dogg's F*cn Around Comedy Special Netflix Comedy Won't You Be My Neighbor? (2018) 6/17 The Martha Mitchell Effect Netflix Documentary Rainbow High: Season 2 She: Season 2 Netflix Series Spiderhead Netflix Film The War Next-Door: Season 2 Netflix Series You Don't Know Me Netflix Series 6/18 Alchemy of Souls Netflix Series Charmed: Season 4 SPRIGGAN Netflix Anime 6/19 Civil Netflix Documentary It (2017) 6/20 Doom Of Love Netflix Film Philomena (2013) 6/21 All That: Seasons 2-3 The Future Of Netflix Documentary Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual Netflix Comedy Kenan and Kel: Seasons 1-2 Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide: Seasons 1-2 Zoey 101: Seasons 1-2 6/22 Bruna Louise: Demolition Netflix Comedy The Hidden Lives of Pets Netflix Documentary Love & Gelato Netflix Film The Mist (2007) ONE PIECE Sing 2 (2021) Snowflake Mountain Netflix Series The Umbrella Academy: Season 3 Netflix Series 6/23 First Class Netflix Series Queen Netflix Series Rhythm + Flow France Netflix Series 6/24 Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 2 Netflix Family Legacies: Season 4 The Man from Toronto Netflix Film Man Vs Bee Netflix Series Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area Netflix Series 6/25 Grey's Anatomy: Season 18 6/26 Best of the Fest Netflix Comedy 6/27 Cafe Minamdang Netflix Series Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday Netflix Family 6/28 Blasted Netflix Film Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy Netflix Comedy 6/29 Beauty Netflix Film Extraordinary Attorney Woo Netflix Series Pirate Gold of Adak Island Netflix Series The Upshaws: Season 2 Part 1 Netflix Series 6/30 BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy Netflix Anime Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013) Sharkdog: Season 2 Netflix Family

Follow all of our monthly streaming guides.

