Home
About
Features
Search
Movies · Streaming Guides

What’s New to Stream on Netflix for June 2022

New movies from the directors of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and ‘Red Hill’ await you this month!
Netflix June 2022
By  · Published on June 6th, 2022

Crossing the Streams is a series of columns spotlighting all the offerings hitting the big streaming services each month. This time we’re checking out the new Netflix arrivals for June 2022. They include action throwback Interceptor, new films from the directors of Top Gun: Maverick and Red Hill, and more!

Netflix Pick of the Month for June 2022

Interceptor
Netflix

We’re a multi-headed beast here at FSR with a multitude of movie tastes to prove it. Exhibit A? While our own Aurora Amidon is no fan of Interceptor, I’m making it my Netflix pick of the month. As with all movie opinions, there’s no right or wrong here, but director/co-writer Matthew Reilly’s feature debut delivers a solid little jolt of 90s-infused action fun. Elsa Pataky plays an Army captain assigned to a base at sea, and when terrorists come calling she’s all that stands between them and America’s nuclear annihilation. It’s no great shakes on the visual front (thanks Netflix!), but Pataky and friends deliver some terrific action beats with gun fights, one-on-one brawls, and a killer beheading. Will it leave your jaw on the floor like RRR or The Raid 2? Not even close. But it will scratch your itch for some simple, effective action antics that you can enjoy and immediately forget about, and sometimes that’s more than enough to hope for.

New Netflix Films for June 2022!

Spiderhead

I know nothing about the new Spanish action/thriller Centaur (premieres June 15th) beyond its IMDB synopsis, but honestly, this is all I need. “Rafa’s hooked on the pure, fiery feelings he gets from speed racing, but when his kid’s mom gets mixed up with drug dealers, he burns rubber to save her.” He burns rubber to save her. I am absolutely in for this tale of a man who loves racing more than his family, and when they’re in trouble he uses that as a reason for more racing. Yes, please.

You might not know it, but the director of the box office behemoth Top Gun: Maverick has a brand new movie hitting Netflix this month. It’s true! Spiderhead (premieres June 17th) comes from director Joseph Kosinski and the writers of Zombieland, and it stars Chris Hemsworth, Jurnee Smollett, and Miles Teller. Yeah, that last name doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence, but the premise seems interesting enough as near-future prisoners are experimented on to the point of falling in love? I may have read that wrong, but either way, it’ll get a watch from me.

Typically speaking, the higher the budget of a Netflix action film the more disappointing it ultimately is — although I’m hoping that’s untrue when it comes to next month’s $200 million The Gray Man — so what to expect from the $75m The Man from Toronto (premieres June 24th)? Director Patrick Hughes got our attention with Red Hill before falling into the uninspired franchise biz with The Expendables 3 and a pair of disappointing Hitman’s Bodyguard films, but we’ll give his latest a shot as it pairs Woody Harrelson and Kevin Hart as a hitman and a little man who get confused for each other in Toronto. Could be fun! Right? Right?!

A Stephen King Double Feature

The Mist

Two Stephen King adaptations — two of the very best yet — hit Netflix in June, and you can’t go wrong with either one of them. Frank Darabont’s The Mist (2007, arrives June 22nd) remains a creepy slice of emotional devastation about a group of people trapped in a grocery store by otherworldly monsters. Horror and science fiction take center stage, but the film reserves its fiercest commentary for some very human monsters. The entire cast is on point here, the creature effects are fantastic and fun, and the ending is even more horrifying than the one King himself chose for his original story.

It (2017, arrives June 19th) is technically a part one, and yes, part two sucks a lot of ass, but it still works as a fantastically crafted standalone horror film. It focuses on the kids from King’s epic novel in their fight against a prehistoric predator now taking the form of a creepy clown. Pennywise’s other forms add to the scares, as do some strong performances from the young cast. Follow it up with the sequel if you must, but it’s not necessary. Our nightmares as kids have to be faced as kids or they’ll follow us into adulthood, and that’s as good of a place to end as any.

The Oldest New Arrival to Netflix for June 2022

Xmas Vacation

Like most people, we’re in a love/hate relationship with Netflix as they offer some good new stuff while neglecting so much greatness from decades past. Their library of pre-2000 films is pretty slim, so each month we highlight the oldest new arrival — and June sees a three-way tie from 1989! First up is Lean on Me starring Morgan Freeman in a biopic about an inner-city school principal whose tough behaviors are always in the teens’ best interests. John G. Avildsen (Rocky) directs this rousing, real-life underdog tale, and it remains an inspiring watch.

Also new this month is the timely arrival of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation! Christmas in June? Sure, why not! I continue to be in the minority on this one — I love the original, but this holiday-themed entry is barely better than European Vacation which is notably better than Vegas Vacation. The rest of you love it, though, and now it can be a fun summertime watch! The 1989 three-way is wrapped up with the sweet, fun, and tear-heavy Steel Magnolias. Herbert Ross and a stellar female cast (Julia Roberts, Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah, Olympia Dukakis) deliver a warm embrace of love and friendship in the face of loss, and it’s still pretty darn great.

The Complete Netflix List for June 2022

Release DateTitleNote
6/1The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)
The Boy (2016)
Dear John (2010)
The Departed (2006)
Dumb and Dumber (1994)
The Edge of Seventeen (2016)
Eraser (1996)
The Fighter (2010)
The Girl Next Door (2004)
His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass (2007)
The Hurt Locker (2008)
Lean on Me (1989)
Léon: The Professional (1994)
Life as We Know It (2010)
Mission: Impossible (1996)
Mission: Impossible II (2000)
Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011)
Mr Bean's Holiday (2007)
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)
The Players Club (1998)
Soul Plane (2004)
Steel Magnolias (1989)
Titanic (1997)
Troy (2004)
Vegas Vacation (1997)
We Are Marshall (2006)
6/2Borgen - Power & GloryNetflix Series
The DUFF (2015)
Yuri Marçal: Honest MistakeNetflix Comedy
6/3As the Crow FliesNetflix Series
Floor Is Lava: Season 2Netflix Series
InterceptorNetflix Film
Mr. Good: Cop or Crook?Netflix Documentary
The Perfect MotherNetflix Series
Surviving SummerNetflix Family
Two SummersNetflix Series
6/5Straight Up (2019)
6/6Action Pack: Season 2Netflix Family
Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who KillNetflix Comedy
6/7That’s My Time with David LettermanNetflix Comedy
6/8Baby FeverNetflix Series
Gladbeck: The Hostage CrisisNetflix Documentary
HustleNetflix Film
Keep Sweet: Pray and ObeyNetflix Documentary
6/9Rhythm + Flow FranceNetflix Series
Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ CelebrationNetflix Comedy
6/10Chickenhare and the Hamster of DarknessNetflix Film
Closet Monster (2015)
Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget TributeNetflix Comedy
First KillNetflix Series
IntimacyNetflix Series
Peaky Blinders: Season 6Netflix Series
Top Gear: Seasons 27-28
Trees of PeaceNetflix Film
Vice (2018)
6/11Amy Schumer's Parental AdvisoryNetflix Comedy
Charlie's Colorforms City: Mighty Movie AdventuresNetflix Family
Charlie's Colorforms City: Miss Weather and FriendsNetflix Family
Pete Davidson Presents: The Best FriendsNetflix Comedy
Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America
6/14HalftimeNetflix Documentary
Jane & Lily: Ladies Night LiveNetflix Comedy
The Mole: Season 3-4
6/15CentauroNetflix Film
Front Cover (2015)
God's Favorite IdiotNetflix Series
Heart ParadeNetflix Film
Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron LegendNetflix Series
MaldivasNetflix Series
Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the InternetNetflix Documentary
The Wrath of GodNetflix Film
6/16Dead End: Paranormal ParkNetflix Family
Karma's World Music Videos: Season 2Netflix Family
Love & Anarchy: Season 2Netflix Series
Rhythm + Flow FranceNetflix Series
Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma IkutaNetflix Documentary
Snoop Dogg's F*cn Around Comedy SpecialNetflix Comedy
Won't You Be My Neighbor? (2018)
6/17The Martha Mitchell EffectNetflix Documentary
Rainbow High: Season 2
She: Season 2Netflix Series
SpiderheadNetflix Film
The War Next-Door: Season 2Netflix Series
You Don't Know MeNetflix Series
6/18Alchemy of SoulsNetflix Series
Charmed: Season 4
SPRIGGANNetflix Anime
6/19CivilNetflix Documentary
It (2017)
6/20Doom Of LoveNetflix Film
Philomena (2013)
6/21All That: Seasons 2-3
The Future OfNetflix Documentary
Joel Kim Booster: PsychosexualNetflix Comedy
Kenan and Kel: Seasons 1-2
Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide: Seasons 1-2
Zoey 101: Seasons 1-2
6/22Bruna Louise: DemolitionNetflix Comedy
The Hidden Lives of PetsNetflix Documentary
Love & GelatoNetflix Film
The Mist (2007)
ONE PIECE
Sing 2 (2021)
Snowflake MountainNetflix Series
The Umbrella Academy: Season 3Netflix Series
6/23First ClassNetflix Series
QueenNetflix Series
Rhythm + Flow FranceNetflix Series
6/24Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 2Netflix Family
Legacies: Season 4
The Man from TorontoNetflix Film
Man Vs BeeNetflix Series
Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic AreaNetflix Series
6/25Grey's Anatomy: Season 18
6/26Best of the FestNetflix Comedy
6/27Cafe MinamdangNetflix Series
Chip and Potato: Chip’s HolidayNetflix Family
6/28BlastedNetflix Film
Cristela Alonzo: Middle ClassyNetflix Comedy
6/29BeautyNetflix Film
Extraordinary Attorney WooNetflix Series
Pirate Gold of Adak IslandNetflix Series
The Upshaws: Season 2 Part 1Netflix Series
6/30BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark FantasyNetflix Anime
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)
Sharkdog: Season 2Netflix Family

Follow all of our monthly streaming guides.

Related Topics: ,

Rob Hunter has been writing for Film School Rejects since before you were born, which is weird seeing as he's so damn young. He's our Chief Film Critic and Associate Editor and lists 'Broadcast News' as his favorite film of all time. Feel free to say hi if you see him on Twitter @FakeRobHunter.

Recommended Reading

  • ‘Interceptor’ is an Action Romp That’s Missing the Fun

    Netflix’s new action film looks pretty standard, but Elsa Pataky and some solid beatdowns stand out.

  • ‘Hustle’ Offers Up Little More Than a Mediocre Showcase of NBA Talent

    Leave your memories of ‘Uncut Gems’ behind before pressing play on Adam Sandler’s latest film about a basketball fan.

  • ‘A Perfect Pairing’ Has All the Notes of a Feel-Good Time

    Victoria Justice heads Down Under, Netflix style… but it’s still a good time.

  • What’s New to Stream on Netflix for May 2022

    Looking for a cleanse? Double feature Den of Thieves and When Harry Met Sally.