What's New to Stream on Amazon Prime Video for April 2020

The complete list of titles hitting Amazon Prime this month — April 2020 — is below, but first I’m going to shower some affection and point some eyeballs towards a few specific titles.

Amazon Prime Pick of the Month

What, too on the nose? I don’t care. I Am Legend (2007) is a solid watch under even the best of circumstances because it’s a thrilling, well-made post-apocalyptic tale with a terrific Will Smith performance at its heart. My favorite adaptation of Richard Matheson’s novel remains 1971’s The Omega Man, but this Francis Lawrence-directed feature finds its own glories, traumas, and excitement. Watch it and pretend we’re not all the damn German Shepherd.

New Movies and TV Seasons!

April brings plenty of new arrivals in the form of brand new titles, and some look pretty appealing. Tales from the Loop (Amazon Original – Season 1) premieres on April 3rd and offers a sci-fi experience as a small town deals with the scientific experiment beneath their feet. Les Misérables (Amazon Original movie, 2019) makes itself heard on April 10th and is a modern day take on the classic tale set amid the Parisian riots from a few years ago. The Lighthouse (2019) starts shining on April 16th, and by then we should all be familiar with the growing sense of madness and fart smell in our own homes. Finally, Bosch (Amazon Original – Season 6) arrives on April 17th, and if you’re like me, this series will continue to be a comfort as Titus Welliver nails the character and the show kills it with the tone of an unfolding mystery.

Remakes You Probably Missed Because They’re Meh But Now You Have Plenty of Time to Watch

Bangkok Dangerous (2010) is a remake of the Pang Brothers’ own Thai release from 2000, and while it’s not necessarily an improvement it does add Nicolas Cage into the mix which is rarely a bad thing. Starting April 29th, you can also go dancing with Footloose (2011) which, while a big step down in the charisma and personality department, does feature a stern-faced turn from Dennis Quaid.

Bond, 4K Bond

Twenty-one of the James Bond movies are coming to Amazon Prime in 4K UHD, and that’s good news for those of you who can stream in 4K. The titles are Dr. No (4K UHD) (1962), From Russia with Love (4K UHD) (1963), Goldfinger (4K UHD) (1964), Thunderball (4K UHD) (1965), You Only Live Twice (4K UHD) (1967), On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (4K UHD) (1969), Diamonds Are Forever (4K UHD) (1971), Live and Let Die (4K UHD) (1973), The Man with the Golden Gun (4K UHD) (1974), The Spy Who Loved Me (4K UHD) (1977), Moonraker (4K UHD) (1979), For Your Eyes Only (4K UHD) (1981), Never Say Never Again (4K UHD) (1983), Octopussy (4K UHD) (1983), A View to a Kill (4K UHD) (1985), The Living Daylights (4K UHD) (1987), Licence to Kill (4K UHD) (1989), Goldeneye (4K UHD) (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (4K UHD) (1997), The World is Not Enough (4K UHD) (1999), and Die Another Day (4K UHD) (2002).

The Complete List

April 1st

Bangkok Dangerous (2010)

Bird Of Paradise (1932)

Blind Husbands (1919)

The Bodyguard (1992)

The Boost (1988)

Broken Blossoms (1919)

The Brothers Grimm (2005)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

Daniel Boone (1936)

Diamonds Are Forever (4K UHD) (1971)

Diary Of A Hitman (1991)

Die Another Day (4K UHD) (2002)

Dishonored Lady (1947)

Dollface (1945)

Dr. No (4K UHD) (1962)

Dr. T & The Women (2000)

Drums In The Deep South (1951)

For Your Eyes Only (4K UHD) (1981)

From Russia with Love (4K UHD) (1964)

Gator (1976)

Gods And Monsters (1999)

Goldeneye (4K UHD) (1995)

Goldfinger (4K UHD) (1964)

Gorky Park (1983)

The Hoodlum (1951)

Hotel Artemis (2018)

I Am Legend (2007)

Licence to Kill (4K UHD) (1989)

Live and Let Die (4K UHD) (1973)

The Living Daylights (4K UHD) (1987)

The Lost World (1925)

The Man with the Golden Gun (4K UHD) (1974)

Mark Of Zorro (1920)

Moonraker (4K UHD) (1979)

Mutiny (1952)

Never Say Never Again (4K UHD) (1983)

The New Adventures Of Tarzan (1935)

Octopussy (4K UHD) (1983)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (4K UHD) (1969)

Repentance (2014)

The Sender (1982)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Son Of Monte Cristo (1940)

The Spy Who Loved Me (4K UHD) (1977)

Tarzan The Fearless (1933)

Thunderball (4K UHD) (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (4K UHD) (1997)

A View to a Kill (4K UHD) (1985)

The World is Not Enough (4K UHD) (1999)

You Only Live Twice (4K UHD) (1967)

America In Color: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)

Bronx SIU: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

The Bureau: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (MotoTrend on Demand)

El Rey del Valle: Season 1 (Pantaya)

Foyle’s War: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

The Mind of a Chef: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Molly of Denali: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Mr. Selfridge: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Our Wedding Story: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

Vida: Season 1 (STARZ)

April 3rd

Invisible Life – Amazon Original movie (2019)

Tales from the Loop – Amazon Original series: Season 1

April 10th

Les Misérables – Amazon Original movie (2019)

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

April 14th

Vault (2019)

April 16th

The Lighthouse (2019)

April 17th

Selah and the Spades – Amazon Original movie (2019)

Bosch – Amazon Original series: Season 6

Dino Dana – Amazon Original series: Season 3B

April 20th

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

April 29th

Footloose (2011)

