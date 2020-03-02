What's New to Stream on Amazon Prime for March 2020

Amazon Prime is the only streaming service with a cost that also gets you free shipping, and that my friends is a deal. They’re in the original programming game, but their biggest offering remains the ton of films available to watch anytime for Prime members.

The complete list of titles hitting Amazon Prime this month — March 2020 — is below, but first I’m going to shower some affection and point some eyeballs towards a few specific titles.

Amazon Prime Pick of the Month

Blow the Man Down (2020) exhales starting March 20th, and while I haven’t seen it yet it’s the new-to-me film I’m most looking forward to on Prime this month. Described as equal parts comedy, drama, and mystery, the film follows two young woman whose (accidental?) killing of a man sees them descend further and further into their small town’s criminal world. It looks like a good time for fans of dark, violent comedies.

March Horrors

Pet Sematary (2019) rises from the grave on March 19th, but while it’s worth a watch for those who haven’t seen it I’m not the biggest fan. It’s well-acted and the production design is solid, but the film’s back half is just a whole lot of dumb that I can’t get behind. A better remake can be found in The Crazies (2010) which turns George Romero’s paranoia-filled thriller into a creepy and suspenseful horror film. The Descent (2006) is another fantastic arrival with its terrifically terrifying and claustrophobic tale about a group of friends who go spelunking and disturb some subterranean dwellers along the way. The sequel, The Descent: Part 2 (2010), is also new to Prime this month.

A Robert Cormier Double Feature

Okay, this is a bit of a cheat as one of the films — the best of the two — is already on Prime. The Chocolate War (1988) just made the cut on our list of the 50 Best Coming of Age films, and it’s a brilliant look at the emotional toll that comes with being a teen. The new film being added this month isn’t quite as good, but Tenderness (2009) is still worth a watch as it explores the mystery behind a teen who may or may not have killed his family. Russell Crowe stars. (Not as the teen.)

Little Seen Westerns

Westerns remain a fantastic setting for films of all types from action to comedy to horror and beyond, and two lesser known titles are hitting Prime this month. Sam Shepard’s Silent Tongue (1993) sees River Phoenix as a man in a precarious situation, and while I haven’t seen it yet the cast (which also includes Richard Harris, Alan Bates, and Dermot Mulroney) combined with its description as a dramatic horror/western has me sold. Santee (1973) arrives on March 30th, and while it’s far more traditional of a western it’s one of the good ones. Glenn Ford stars as a bounty hunter who welcomes in a young man who he knows is the son of a man he’s killed, and the expected action/drama follows.

The Complete List

March 1st

Abduction (2011)

Cantinflas (2014)

Chilly Dogs (2001)

The Cooler (2003)

The Crazies (2010)

Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)

Deck The Halls (2011)

The Descent (2006)

The Descent: Part 2 (2010)

Destiny Turns On The Radio (1995)

Eyes Of An Angel (1994)

Going The Distance (2010)

Good Morning, Killer (2011)

Henry’s Crime (2010)

Hide (2011)

Hornets Nest (2012)

Innocent (2011)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Lady In A Cage (1964)

Man On A Ledge (2012)

Night Of The Living Dead (2007)

Night Of The Living Dead: Resurrection (2013)

Richard The Lionheart (2014)

Ricochet (2011)

Route 9 (1998)

Silent Tongue (1993)

Silent Witness (2011)

The Skull (1965)

Spinning Into Butter (2007)

Standing In The Shadows Of Motown (2002)

Tenderness (2009)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

Patrick Melrose: Season 1

March 6th

ZeroZeroZero: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

March 8th

Show Dogs (2018)

March 11th

The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

March 13th

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (2019)

Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

Jessy & Nessy: Season 1A – Amazon Original series

March 19th

Pet Sematary (2019)

March 20th

Blow the Man Down (2020) – Amazon Original movie

March 21st

I See You (2019)

March 23rd

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)

Luther: Season 5

March 27th

Making the Cut: Season 1 – Amazon Original Series

March 30th

Santee (1973)

