What's New to Stream on Amazon Prime for August 2020

Amazon Prime Video is the only streaming service with a cost that also gets you free shipping, and that my friends is a deal. They’re in the original programming game, but their biggest offering remains the ton of films available to watch anytime for Prime members. The complete list of new titles available to stream on Amazon Prime this month is below, but first I’m going to shower some affection and point some eyeballs towards a few specific films. Here’s what’s new and notable for August 2020.

Amazon Prime Pick of the Month

I haven’t seen Josh Trank’s Capone (2020, arriving August 10th) yet, but it’s by all accounts a film that’s memorable at the very least. Some love it, others hate it, and many just seem befuddled at its existence, and if that doesn’t scream pick of the month I don’t know what does. Tom Hardy stars, typically a good sign, in a film exploring an imagined fever dream of the man’s final days, and good or bad it promises to be interesting.

Different Westerns!

The term “westerns” is often used to describe a genre of films, but like most others it’s really only a general idea containing various sub-genres. An interesting pair are new to Prime this month, and they work to illustrate that idea perfectly. First up is 3:10 To Yuma (2007) which sees James Mangold remaking the classic original and delivering a compelling, suspenseful tale of action and honor amid the dusty landscape of America’s frontier. By contrast, Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985) — also a Western — is a whole other beast. Tom Berenger headlines the comedy from the director of Police Academy (1984), and while it’s not quite a spoof its comedy is fairly broad meaning you’re either on board or you’re not a fan.

Amazon Originals? In This Economy?!

Originals are a big deal in the world of streaming sites as they’re properties that don’t need to be licensed at high fees from other distributors. Amazon Prime has had some highlights over the years, but this month is a little light. Still, two stand out as being of interest. World’s Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji – Season 1 (brings Fiji home starting August 14th) is a return to Amazing Race-like adventures, and it promises a fun respite from the walls of our own homes during a pandemic. Chemical Hearts (2020, starts smooching on August 21st) looks to be a love story with young people, but the highlight is seeing Lili Reinhart (Hustlers, 2019; Riverdale, 2017-2021) in the lead.

Where Are They Now?

Ever wonder where big screen stars of decades past have gone? Well look no further as two of them are hitting Amazon Prime this month. Mickey Rourke pops up in the snowy mountains of Armenia in The Legion (2020, drops on August 22nd) while Nicolas Cage faces off against a serial killer and an escaped panther at sea in Primal (2019, sets sail on August 31st). Neither film is great, but both offer up some fun and adventure if you’re in the right mood.

The Complete List

August 1st

3:10 To Yuma (2007)

Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)

Inception (2010)

Margin Call (2011)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Rain Man (1988)

Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)

Safe (2012)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Spare Parts (2015)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

The Holiday (2006)

Top Gun (1986)

Beverly Hillbillies: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Beyond Scared Straight: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Bitchin’ Rides: Season 1 (Motortrend)

Blood: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Californication: Season 1 (Showtime)

Chesapeake Shores: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

Dusty’s Trail: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Fifth Ward: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Lego Jurassic World: Legend Of Isla Nublar: Season 1

Les Miserables: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Moveable Feast: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Riviera: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Berenstein Bears: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

The Teacher: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

August 3rd

Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (2019)

August 5th

Arkansas (2020)

August 6th

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

August 7th

Jessy & Nessy – Amazon Original Series: Season 1B

August 10th

Capone (2020)

Hard Night Falling (2019)

Lucky Day (2019)

August 14th

Bernie The Dolphin 2 (2019)

Master (2017)

World’s Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

August 18th

The Cup (2012)

August 21st

Chemical Hearts (2020) – Amazon Original Movie

Clifford – Amazon Original Series: Season 2B

August 22nd

The Legion (2020)

August 28th

Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys – Amazon Original Special

August 31st

Primal (2019)

The Courier (2019)

