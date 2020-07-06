What's New to Stream on Amazon Prime for July 2020

Amazon Prime Video is the only streaming service with a cost that also gets you free shipping, and that my friends is a deal. They’re in the original programming game, but their biggest offering remains the ton of films available to watch anytime for Prime members. The complete list of new titles available to stream on Amazon Prime this month is below, but first I’m going to shower some affection and point some eyeballs towards a few specific films. Here’s what’s new and notable for July 2020.

Amazon Prime Pick of the Month

I haven’t seen Radioactive (2019, premieres July 24th) yet, but Rosamund Pike in a lead role is always something worth seeing. Here she plays the great Marie Curie for the director of Persepolis (2007), and the film follows Marie’s romantic entanglements alongside her scientific discoveries. Amazon picked it up as one of their Originals.

Animal Attacks!

I love all manner of horror films, but nature run amok movies hold a special place in my heart. Three great examples are hitting Prime this month, and they’d make for a solid triple feature. Bug (1975) is a William Castle production about pyromaniac cockroaches, and it’s every bit as wonderful and silly as that sounds. Saul Bass’ Phase IV (1974) is less traditionally fun, but it’s a favorite of mine as it blends creative visuals and narrative structure with a glorious nihilism regarding humanity’s fate. Finally, go out swinging with the big, lively, charismatic as hell Anaconda (1997), which pits a boat filled with familiar faces against an over-sized and very hungry snake.

Four Eyes

Jessica Alba headlines The Eye (2008) which is a pretty okay remake of the Thai original from 2002, and it delivers some fun supernatural shenanigans. The Eye 2 (2004) is the Thai sequel to the original, and while it lacks the American star power I’d argue it delivers better scares. And finally, while An Eye For An Eye (1966) is neither a horror film nor a Chuck Norris action picture, it is a Western starring relatives of both John Wayne and Ron Howard.

That’s So Elmore

It’s been well over a decade since fans have gotten a solid Elmore Leonard adaptation on the big screen, but for a while there his words were lighting up theaters on a regular basis. 3:10 to Yuma (2007), Out of Sight (1998), Jackie Brown (1997), Get Shorty (1995), Mr. Majestyk (1974), Hombre (1967)… the list goes on. John Frankenheimer’s 52 Pick-Up (1986) is one that slipped by a lot of people and hasn’t retained the same level of popularity, but it’s a good time with Roy Scheider and Ann-Margret in the lead roles.

The Complete List

July 1st

52 Pick-Up (1986)

The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Ali (2001)

Anaconda (1997)

Antiques Roadshow: Season 17 (PBS Living)

Arthur: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Bates Around the World: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

Beyond the Pole: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Big Fish (2003)

The Bounty (1984)

Bug (1975)

Buried (2010)

Cold War (2013)

The Devil’s Rejects (2005)

Edge Of Darkness (2010)

The Eye (2008)

The Eye 2 (2004)

An Eye For An Eye (1966)

Flashback (1990)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Hidden: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Hitch (2005)

Hollowman (2000)

The Inevitable Defeat Of Mister & Pete (2013)

Instinto: Season 1 (Pantaya)

Iron Eagle IV – On The Attack (1999)

Lego City Adventures: Season 1

Lone Ranger: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Megamind (2010)

Midnight In Paris (2011)

Modus: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)

Panic Room (2002)

Phase IV (1974)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Public Enemy: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Rabbit Hole (2010)

Sliver (1993)

Spanglish (2004)

Starting Out In The Evening (2007)

Suits: Season 9

July 3rd

Hanna: Season 2 – Amazon Original Series

July 6th

The Fosters: Seasons 1-5

July 7th

The Tourist (2010)

July 11th

Vivarium (2020)

July 15th

Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer (2020)

The Weekend (2019)

July 17th

Absentia: Season 3 – Amazon Original Series

July 19th

Marianne & Leonard: Words Of Love (2019)

July 24th

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie

Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist – Amazon Original Special

Radioactive (2019) – Amazon Original Movie

July 27th

Good Deeds (2012)

July 29th

Animal Kingdom: Season 4

