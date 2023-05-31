Congee and Bagels: The Food that Defined the 2023 Oscar Movies

Let Raccacoonie cook.

By Meg Shields · Published on May 31st, 2023

Welcome to The Queue — your daily distraction of curated video content sourced from across the web. Today, we’re watching a video essay that explores food on screen in the films nominated for the 2023 Oscars.

I don’t know about you, dear reader, but I’m a big fan of revisiting the Oscar nominees after the ceremony is in the rear-view mirror. With the sheen slightly tarnished, it’s easier to take in the films on their own terms rather than as a box to tick off in a mad dash to catch up with campaign fever.

So if you, like me, are still whittling away at the 2023 nominee lists, the following might strike a chord. Food has always had a special place on film. Not, I think, because of any technical synchronicity. But simply because human beings tend to communicate and come together through the medium of food. Whether it’s making dinner with your family or enjoying a cool pint at the local watering hole, food is an essential part of the human experience. It’s only natural that it would permeate the art we make.

Case in point, the following montage: a loving tribute to all the meals, treats, and noshes that featured on-screen in the 2023 Oscar nominees.

Do not watch the following if you are hungry. You have been warned.

Watch “Cinefoodie 2023”

Who made this?

This video essay on how food made its mark on the films nominated for Oscars in 2023 is by herrozzy a video essayist based in Acapulco, Mexico. You can follow them on Twitter here. And you can check out the rest of their exceptional (and often calming!) work here on Vimeo.

More videos like this

Related Topics: food, The Queue