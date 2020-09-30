  1. Home
  2. Columns
  3. Movies
  4. Streaming Guides

What's New to Stream on Netflix for October 2020

Mike Flanagan, Ben Wheatley, and Adam Sandler are all bringing new chills to Netflix this month.

New Netflix October 2020

Some people spend their days arguing over the merits of Netflix, but the rest of us are too busy enjoying new movies, engaging series, and fun specials. It’s just one more way to re-watch the movies we already love and find new ones to cherish, and this month sees some of both hitting the service. The complete list of new movies and shows hitting (and leaving) Netflix this month — October 2020 — is below, but first I’m going to highlight a few that stand apart from the bunch… and yes, this being October, they do all scream horror.

Netflix Pick of the Month for October 2020

Netflix October 2020 The house in His House

His House

It’s rude of me to make my monthly pick a film that doesn’t even land on Netflix until the end of the month, but it’s worth the wait. His House opens its doors on October 30th, and it makes for perfect Halloween-time viewing. It’s a haunted house tale, of sorts, that approaches themes of guilt and ambition through a cultural lens far removed from the genre’s norm. The film follows a Sudanese couple, refugees hoping to start a new life in the UK after leaving the war behind, who find supernatural terror in their government-provided home. The scares are legit and numerous, and the emotional payoff is fantastic. Like some of the best horror films that have gone on to find wide acclaim, His House blends rich character and thematic weight in with its horrors, and the result is something special.

High Profile Streaming Originals!

Netflix October 2020 Lily James in Rebecca

Rebecca

Netflix continues to develop, produce, and release a growing number of films and shows each month, and October 2020 sees them leaning heavily into the darkness. A handful of smaller titles are below, but there’s a trio of big titles hitting this month that will be getting most of the attention. October 7th brings a new Adam Sandler joint in the form of Hubie Halloween. You already know if it’s for you, but while he’s not usually my scene I’m intrigued enough by this tale of an oddball forced to step up and save his town from evil that I’ll be giving it a spin. The Haunting of Bly Manor opens its doors just two days later on October 9th, and creator Mike Flanagan returns along with some of his cast from the brilliant 2018 series The Haunting of Hill House. This time around it’s the fiction of Henry James that gets adapted and explored in a more “modern” setting, and both terror and emotion are on deck. The last of the big three is Ben Wheatley’s new adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s Rebecca, which premieres on October 21st. It will obviously be viewed by most as a remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s classic film, but here’s hoping it stays true to both the source novel and Wheatley’s own sensibilities.

More New Netflix Horrors!

The boys of Vampires Vs The Bronx

Vampires vs. the Bronx

While His House is the best of this month’s new Netflix Films in the horror genre, it’s far from the only one. Italy used to be known for its horror films, but those days are long gone. The Binding, which unravels starting October 2nd, hopes to reverse that trend by offering up a homegrown chiller involving some cultish locals with demonic antics on their mind. Vampires vs. the Bronx also arrives on October 2nd, but it looks to bring a lighter, more energetic sensibility to its tale of horror as a group of kids fights off some bloodsuckers trying to gentrify their neighborhood. Cadaver comes alive starting on October 22nd and sees a Norwegian family trying to survive a crumbling post-apocalyptic society. They descend on a hotel in search of food but find something far less appetizing instead. And lastly, October 28th brings a new Polish horror film called Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight about a group of teens sent into the forest as rehab from social media. Good times ensue, I’m sure.

Non-Netflix Horrors!

The boys of ParaNorman

Paranorman

I get it. You want to watch some horror, but you’re not looking for new productions made by/for a streaming giant. You are content watching older films on said streaming giant, though… so, happily, you have a few new arrivals to choose from. Rob Zombie’s House of 1000 Corpses (2003) arrives on October 1st, and while I’m not a fan, I know many of you are, so enjoy! Unfriended (2014) clicks its way into your nightmares starting October 16th, and again, I may prefer the sequel, but I know I’m in the minority on that count. Finally, October 18th brings a delightfully spooky, family-friendly adventure in the stop-motion form of ParaNorman (2012). It remains a joy.

The Complete Netflix List for October 2020

DateTitleNote
10/1A.M.I.
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Along Came a Spider
Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2
Basic Instinct
Black '47
Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, VerônicaNetflix Original
Carmen Sandiego: Season 3Netflix Family
Cape Fear
Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire
Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
Employee of the Month
Enemy at the Gates
Evil: Season 1
Familiar Wife: Season 1
Fargo
Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate
Free State of Jones
Ghost Rider
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Gran Torino
Her
House of 1,000 Corpses
Human Nature
Hunt for the Wilderpeople
I'm Leaving Now
The Longest Yard (1974)
Oktoberfest: Beer & BloodNetflix Original
The Outpost
Pasal Kau / All Because of YouNetflix Film
Poseidon (2006)
The Prince & Me
Stranger than Fiction
Superman Returns
Sword Art Online: Alicization
Troy
The Unicorn: Season 1
WarGames
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
The Worst Witch: Season 4Netflix Family
Yogi Bear
You Cannot Hide: Season 1
10/2Ahí te encargo / You’ve Got ThisNetflix Family
The BindingNetflix Film
Dick Johnson Is DeadNetflix Documentary
Emily in ParisNetflix Original
A Go! Go! Cory Carson HalloweenNetflix Family
ÒlòtūréNetflix Film
Serious MenNetflix Film
Song ExploderNetflix Original
Vampires vs. the BronxNetflix Film
10/4Colombiana
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet Netflix Documentary
10/6Dolly Parton: Here I Am
Saturday Church
StarBeam: Halloween HeroNetflix Family
Walk Away from Love
10/7Hubie HalloweenNetflix Film
Schitt's Creek: Season 6
To the LakeNetflix Original
10/9Deaf UNetflix Original
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: RioNetflix Family
Ginny Weds SunnyNetflix Film
The Haunting of Bly ManorNetflix Original
Super Monsters: Dia de los MonstersNetflix Family
10/12Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3Netflix Family
10/13The Cabin with Bert KreischerNetflix Comedy Special
Octonauts & the Great Barrier ReefNetflix Family
10/14Alice Junior
BLACKPINK: Light Up the SkyNetflix Documentary
Moneyball
10/15A Babysitter's Guide to Monster HuntingNetflix Film
Batman: The Killing Joke
Half & Half: Seasons 1-4
Love Like the Falling RainNetflix Film
One on One: Seasons 1-5
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1
Rooting for RoonaNetflix Documentary
Social DistanceNetflix Original
10/16Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to DieNetflix Original
Dream Home MakeoverNetflix Original
Grand ArmyNetflix Original
In a Valley of Violence
La RévolutionNetflix Original
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3Netflix Family
The Trial of the Chicago 7Netflix Film
Unfriended
10/18ParaNorman
10/19Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2Netflix Documentary
10/20Carol
The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz ConnectionNetflix Family
10/21My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3Netflix Original
RebeccaNetflix Film
10/22Bending the Arc
CadaverNetflix Film
The Hummingbird Project
Yes, God, Yes
10/23BarbariansNetflix Original
MoveNetflix Original
Over the MoonNetflix Film
PerdidaNetflix Original
The Queen's Gambit Netflix Original
10/27Blood of ZeusNetflix Anime
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4Netflix Family
Sarah Cooper: Everything's FineNetflix Comedy Special
Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the ScoreNetflix Documentary
10/28HolidateNetflix Film
Metallica Through The Never
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods TonightNetflix Film
Secrets of the Saqqara TombNetflix Documentary
10/30BronxNetflix Film
The Day of the LordNetflix Film
His HouseNetflix Film
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4Netflix Original
Suburra: Season 3Netflix Original
10/31The 12th Man

Follow all of our monthly streaming guides.

Tags:Netflix

"Rob is great. He likes movies. He writes about them. And he's a good person."