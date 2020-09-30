What's New to Stream on Netflix for October 2020

Some people spend their days arguing over the merits of Netflix, but the rest of us are too busy enjoying new movies, engaging series, and fun specials. It’s just one more way to re-watch the movies we already love and find new ones to cherish, and this month sees some of both hitting the service. The complete list of new movies and shows hitting (and leaving) Netflix this month — October 2020 — is below, but first I’m going to highlight a few that stand apart from the bunch… and yes, this being October, they do all scream horror.

Netflix Pick of the Month for October 2020

It’s rude of me to make my monthly pick a film that doesn’t even land on Netflix until the end of the month, but it’s worth the wait. His House opens its doors on October 30th, and it makes for perfect Halloween-time viewing. It’s a haunted house tale, of sorts, that approaches themes of guilt and ambition through a cultural lens far removed from the genre’s norm. The film follows a Sudanese couple, refugees hoping to start a new life in the UK after leaving the war behind, who find supernatural terror in their government-provided home. The scares are legit and numerous, and the emotional payoff is fantastic. Like some of the best horror films that have gone on to find wide acclaim, His House blends rich character and thematic weight in with its horrors, and the result is something special.

High Profile Streaming Originals!

Netflix continues to develop, produce, and release a growing number of films and shows each month, and October 2020 sees them leaning heavily into the darkness. A handful of smaller titles are below, but there’s a trio of big titles hitting this month that will be getting most of the attention. October 7th brings a new Adam Sandler joint in the form of Hubie Halloween. You already know if it’s for you, but while he’s not usually my scene I’m intrigued enough by this tale of an oddball forced to step up and save his town from evil that I’ll be giving it a spin. The Haunting of Bly Manor opens its doors just two days later on October 9th, and creator Mike Flanagan returns along with some of his cast from the brilliant 2018 series The Haunting of Hill House. This time around it’s the fiction of Henry James that gets adapted and explored in a more “modern” setting, and both terror and emotion are on deck. The last of the big three is Ben Wheatley’s new adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s Rebecca, which premieres on October 21st. It will obviously be viewed by most as a remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s classic film, but here’s hoping it stays true to both the source novel and Wheatley’s own sensibilities.

More New Netflix Horrors!

While His House is the best of this month’s new Netflix Films in the horror genre, it’s far from the only one. Italy used to be known for its horror films, but those days are long gone. The Binding, which unravels starting October 2nd, hopes to reverse that trend by offering up a homegrown chiller involving some cultish locals with demonic antics on their mind. Vampires vs. the Bronx also arrives on October 2nd, but it looks to bring a lighter, more energetic sensibility to its tale of horror as a group of kids fights off some bloodsuckers trying to gentrify their neighborhood. Cadaver comes alive starting on October 22nd and sees a Norwegian family trying to survive a crumbling post-apocalyptic society. They descend on a hotel in search of food but find something far less appetizing instead. And lastly, October 28th brings a new Polish horror film called Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight about a group of teens sent into the forest as rehab from social media. Good times ensue, I’m sure.

Non-Netflix Horrors!

I get it. You want to watch some horror, but you’re not looking for new productions made by/for a streaming giant. You are content watching older films on said streaming giant, though… so, happily, you have a few new arrivals to choose from. Rob Zombie’s House of 1000 Corpses (2003) arrives on October 1st, and while I’m not a fan, I know many of you are, so enjoy! Unfriended (2014) clicks its way into your nightmares starting October 16th, and again, I may prefer the sequel, but I know I’m in the minority on that count. Finally, October 18th brings a delightfully spooky, family-friendly adventure in the stop-motion form of ParaNorman (2012). It remains a joy.

The Complete Netflix List for October 2020

Date Title Note 10/1 A.M.I. Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls Along Came a Spider Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2 Basic Instinct Black '47 Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica Netflix Original Carmen Sandiego: Season 3 Netflix Family Cape Fear Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4 The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) Employee of the Month Enemy at the Gates Evil: Season 1 Familiar Wife: Season 1 Fargo Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate Free State of Jones Ghost Rider Ghosts of Girlfriends Past Gran Torino Her House of 1,000 Corpses Human Nature Hunt for the Wilderpeople I'm Leaving Now The Longest Yard (1974) Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood Netflix Original The Outpost Pasal Kau / All Because of You Netflix Film Poseidon (2006) The Prince & Me Stranger than Fiction Superman Returns Sword Art Online: Alicization Troy The Unicorn: Season 1 WarGames We Have Always Lived in the Castle The Worst Witch: Season 4 Netflix Family Yogi Bear You Cannot Hide: Season 1 10/2 Ahí te encargo / You’ve Got This Netflix Family The Binding Netflix Film Dick Johnson Is Dead Netflix Documentary Emily in Paris Netflix Original A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween Netflix Family Òlòtūré Netflix Film Serious Men Netflix Film Song Exploder Netflix Original Vampires vs. the Bronx Netflix Film 10/4 Colombiana David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet Netflix Documentary 10/6 Dolly Parton: Here I Am Saturday Church StarBeam: Halloween Hero Netflix Family Walk Away from Love 10/7 Hubie Halloween Netflix Film Schitt's Creek: Season 6 To the Lake Netflix Original 10/9 Deaf U Netflix Original Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio Netflix Family Ginny Weds Sunny Netflix Film The Haunting of Bly Manor Netflix Original Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters Netflix Family 10/12 Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3 Netflix Family 10/13 The Cabin with Bert Kreischer Netflix Comedy Special Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef Netflix Family 10/14 Alice Junior BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky Netflix Documentary Moneyball 10/15 A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting Netflix Film Batman: The Killing Joke Half & Half: Seasons 1-4 Love Like the Falling Rain Netflix Film One on One: Seasons 1-5 Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1 Rooting for Roona Netflix Documentary Social Distance Netflix Original 10/16 Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die Netflix Original Dream Home Makeover Netflix Original Grand Army Netflix Original In a Valley of Violence La Révolution Netflix Original The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 Netflix Family The Trial of the Chicago 7 Netflix Film Unfriended 10/18 ParaNorman 10/19 Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 Netflix Documentary 10/20 Carol The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection Netflix Family 10/21 My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3 Netflix Original Rebecca Netflix Film 10/22 Bending the Arc Cadaver Netflix Film The Hummingbird Project Yes, God, Yes 10/23 Barbarians Netflix Original Move Netflix Original Over the Moon Netflix Film Perdida Netflix Original The Queen's Gambit Netflix Original 10/27 Blood of Zeus Netflix Anime Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4 Netflix Family Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine Netflix Comedy Special Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score Netflix Documentary 10/28 Holidate Netflix Film Metallica Through The Never Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Netflix Film Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb Netflix Documentary 10/30 Bronx Netflix Film The Day of the Lord Netflix Film His House Netflix Film Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4 Netflix Original Suburra: Season 3 Netflix Original 10/31 The 12th Man

