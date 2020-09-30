What's New to Stream on Netflix for October 2020

Some people spend their days arguing over the merits of Netflix, but the rest of us are too busy enjoying new movies, engaging series, and fun specials. It’s just one more way to re-watch the movies we already love and find new ones to cherish, and this month sees some of both hitting the service. The complete list of new movies and shows hitting (and leaving) Netflix this month — October 2020 — is below, but first I’m going to highlight a few that stand apart from the bunch… and yes, this being October, they do all scream horror.
Netflix Pick of the Month for October 2020
It’s rude of me to make my monthly pick a film that doesn’t even land on Netflix until the end of the month, but it’s worth the wait. His House opens its doors on October 30th, and it makes for perfect Halloween-time viewing. It’s a haunted house tale, of sorts, that approaches themes of guilt and ambition through a cultural lens far removed from the genre’s norm. The film follows a Sudanese couple, refugees hoping to start a new life in the UK after leaving the war behind, who find supernatural terror in their government-provided home. The scares are legit and numerous, and the emotional payoff is fantastic. Like some of the best horror films that have gone on to find wide acclaim, His House blends rich character and thematic weight in with its horrors, and the result is something special.
High Profile Streaming Originals!
Netflix continues to develop, produce, and release a growing number of films and shows each month, and October 2020 sees them leaning heavily into the darkness. A handful of smaller titles are below, but there’s a trio of big titles hitting this month that will be getting most of the attention. October 7th brings a new Adam Sandler joint in the form of Hubie Halloween. You already know if it’s for you, but while he’s not usually my scene I’m intrigued enough by this tale of an oddball forced to step up and save his town from evil that I’ll be giving it a spin. The Haunting of Bly Manor opens its doors just two days later on October 9th, and creator Mike Flanagan returns along with some of his cast from the brilliant 2018 series The Haunting of Hill House. This time around it’s the fiction of Henry James that gets adapted and explored in a more “modern” setting, and both terror and emotion are on deck. The last of the big three is Ben Wheatley’s new adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s Rebecca, which premieres on October 21st. It will obviously be viewed by most as a remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s classic film, but here’s hoping it stays true to both the source novel and Wheatley’s own sensibilities.
More New Netflix Horrors!
While His House is the best of this month’s new Netflix Films in the horror genre, it’s far from the only one. Italy used to be known for its horror films, but those days are long gone. The Binding, which unravels starting October 2nd, hopes to reverse that trend by offering up a homegrown chiller involving some cultish locals with demonic antics on their mind. Vampires vs. the Bronx also arrives on October 2nd, but it looks to bring a lighter, more energetic sensibility to its tale of horror as a group of kids fights off some bloodsuckers trying to gentrify their neighborhood. Cadaver comes alive starting on October 22nd and sees a Norwegian family trying to survive a crumbling post-apocalyptic society. They descend on a hotel in search of food but find something far less appetizing instead. And lastly, October 28th brings a new Polish horror film called Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight about a group of teens sent into the forest as rehab from social media. Good times ensue, I’m sure.
Non-Netflix Horrors!
I get it. You want to watch some horror, but you’re not looking for new productions made by/for a streaming giant. You are content watching older films on said streaming giant, though… so, happily, you have a few new arrivals to choose from. Rob Zombie’s House of 1000 Corpses (2003) arrives on October 1st, and while I’m not a fan, I know many of you are, so enjoy! Unfriended (2014) clicks its way into your nightmares starting October 16th, and again, I may prefer the sequel, but I know I’m in the minority on that count. Finally, October 18th brings a delightfully spooky, family-friendly adventure in the stop-motion form of ParaNorman (2012). It remains a joy.
The Complete Netflix List for October 2020
|Date
|Title
|Note
|10/1
|A.M.I.
|Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
|Along Came a Spider
|Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2
|Basic Instinct
|Black '47
|Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica
|Netflix Original
|Carmen Sandiego: Season 3
|Netflix Family
|Cape Fear
|Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire
|Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4
|The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
|Employee of the Month
|Enemy at the Gates
|Evil: Season 1
|Familiar Wife: Season 1
|Fargo
|Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate
|Free State of Jones
|Ghost Rider
|Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
|Gran Torino
|Her
|House of 1,000 Corpses
|Human Nature
|Hunt for the Wilderpeople
|I'm Leaving Now
|The Longest Yard (1974)
|Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood
|Netflix Original
|The Outpost
|Pasal Kau / All Because of You
|Netflix Film
|Poseidon (2006)
|The Prince & Me
|Stranger than Fiction
|Superman Returns
|Sword Art Online: Alicization
|Troy
|The Unicorn: Season 1
|WarGames
|We Have Always Lived in the Castle
|The Worst Witch: Season 4
|Netflix Family
|Yogi Bear
|You Cannot Hide: Season 1
|10/2
|Ahí te encargo / You’ve Got This
|Netflix Family
|The Binding
|Netflix Film
|Dick Johnson Is Dead
|Netflix Documentary
|Emily in Paris
|Netflix Original
|A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween
|Netflix Family
|Òlòtūré
|Netflix Film
|Serious Men
|Netflix Film
|Song Exploder
|Netflix Original
|Vampires vs. the Bronx
|Netflix Film
|10/4
|Colombiana
|David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
|Netflix Documentary
|10/6
|Dolly Parton: Here I Am
|Saturday Church
|StarBeam: Halloween Hero
|Netflix Family
|Walk Away from Love
|10/7
|Hubie Halloween
|Netflix Film
|Schitt's Creek: Season 6
|To the Lake
|Netflix Original
|10/9
|Deaf U
|Netflix Original
|Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio
|Netflix Family
|Ginny Weds Sunny
|Netflix Film
|The Haunting of Bly Manor
|Netflix Original
|Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters
|Netflix Family
|10/12
|Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3
|Netflix Family
|10/13
|The Cabin with Bert Kreischer
|Netflix Comedy Special
|Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef
|Netflix Family
|10/14
|Alice Junior
|BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky
|Netflix Documentary
|Moneyball
|10/15
|A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting
|Netflix Film
|Batman: The Killing Joke
|Half & Half: Seasons 1-4
|Love Like the Falling Rain
|Netflix Film
|One on One: Seasons 1-5
|Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1
|Rooting for Roona
|Netflix Documentary
|Social Distance
|Netflix Original
|10/16
|Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die
|Netflix Original
|Dream Home Makeover
|Netflix Original
|Grand Army
|Netflix Original
|In a Valley of Violence
|La Révolution
|Netflix Original
|The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3
|Netflix Family
|The Trial of the Chicago 7
|Netflix Film
|Unfriended
|10/18
|ParaNorman
|10/19
|Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2
|Netflix Documentary
|10/20
|Carol
|The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection
|Netflix Family
|10/21
|My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3
|Netflix Original
|Rebecca
|Netflix Film
|10/22
|Bending the Arc
|Cadaver
|Netflix Film
|The Hummingbird Project
|Yes, God, Yes
|10/23
|Barbarians
|Netflix Original
|Move
|Netflix Original
|Over the Moon
|Netflix Film
|Perdida
|Netflix Original
|The Queen's Gambit
|Netflix Original
|10/27
|Blood of Zeus
|Netflix Anime
|Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4
|Netflix Family
|Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine
|Netflix Comedy Special
|Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score
|Netflix Documentary
|10/28
|Holidate
|Netflix Film
|Metallica Through The Never
|Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight
|Netflix Film
|Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb
|Netflix Documentary
|10/30
|Bronx
|Netflix Film
|The Day of the Lord
|Netflix Film
|His House
|Netflix Film
|Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4
|Netflix Original
|Suburra: Season 3
|Netflix Original
|10/31
|The 12th Man