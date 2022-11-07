Home
About
Features
Search
Features and Columns · Movies · Streaming Guides

What’s New to Stream on Netflix for November 2022

Classics from Julia Roberts and Kevin Costner, sequels to Netflix hits, and more!
Netflix November
By  · Published on November 7th, 2022

Crossing the Streams is a series of columns spotlighting all the offerings hitting the big streaming services each month. This time we’re checking out the new Netflix arrivals for November 2022. They include Tim Burton’s Wednesday, sequels to two Netflix hits, and more!

Netflix Pick of the Month for November 2022

Wednesday

Tim Burton’s gothically goofy aesthetic is omnipresent in his filmography, but it arguably started to fail him roughly a decade and a half ago. 2007’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is his last good film, while the six that followed are easily (and better left) forgotten. Color us enthusiastically surprised then to discover that Wednesday (premieres November 23rd), his series spin-off from The Addams Family, is actually a fantastically entertaining time. Burton only directs the first four episodes (the full season runs eight episodes), but everything about the show is firing on all cylinders. The visuals and production design are wonderfully imaginative and visually attractive, the mystery surrounding Wednesday’s time at a strange private school is engaging, and Jenna Ortega absolutely kills it in the title role.

New Netflix Movies for November 2022!

Slumberland

It was far from a stunning prediction, but my review of 2020’s Enola Holmes refers to the YA adventure film as a “franchise starter,” and now, just two years later? Enola Holmes 2 is here. Now, to be fair, there are multiple books in the source novel series, so this wasn’t a big stretch on my part. Regardless, I’m happy to see as the first film is a fun, energetic adventure focused on Sherlock Holmes’ precocious young sister, Enola, played with just the right level of enthusiasm and sass by Millie Bobby Brown. While the first introduces her to the world of mysteries and sleuthery, this second tale sees her jumping into the family business with both feet. Expect more entertaining action beats, witty character interactions, and fourth-wall-breaking interruptions.

Guillaume Pierret’s Lost Bullet is one of 2020’s best action films thanks to its blend of auto stunts, vehicular action, and thrilling cinematography. It’s a complete story, a highly satisfying one too, but that’s no reason not to bring the gang back together for a sequel. Pierret and star Alban Lenoir return for Lost Bullet 2 (premieres November 10th), which follows one petty criminal turned police mechanic’s quest for the truth behind the death of a friend. We’re already stoked for the gasoline-fueled carnage to come.

While Don’t Worry Darling has been the loudest of Florence Pugh’s films this year, it might be The Wonder (premieres November 16th) that garners her the most critical praise. Sebastian Lelio (A Fantastic Woman, 2017) directs this period tale about a nurse who arrives in a small Irish village to witness and confirm a miracle — if that’s what this is. Toby Jones and Ciarán Hinds join in for the drama, mystery, and revelation.

Francis Lawrence may not be a filmmaker who garners consistent critical respect, but he’s more than reliable when it comes to genre fare for wide audiences. From I Am Legend (2007) to The Hunger Games (2013-2015) films, he’s shown himself a solid director of fantastical adventures with a dash of emotional weight. Slumberland (premieres November 18th) is his latest film, and it’s a family adventure set in the world of dreams as a young girl searches for her lost father. Jason Momoa, Chris O’Dowd, and Kyle Chandler are the veterans in a mostly younger cast, and it looks to be a fun time for all ages.

The Best of What’s “Old”

Notting Hill

Everyone has a favorite romantic comedy, and if we’re talking modern-day productions my own personal pick is probably Roger Michell’s Notting Hill (1999). Sure, writer Richard Curtis’ Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) and Love Actually (2003) are seemingly more popular, but it’s Notting Hill that just gets every aspect pitch perfect. Hugh Grant is at his foppish best, Julia Roberts is wildly charismatic as the Hollywood star who he falls madly in love with, and the supporting cast is aces across the board without ever stealing the leads’ thunder. It’s very funny, highly romantic, eminently quotable, and just sweet as all hell.

I’m no fan of sports, but there are more than a few sports films that click with me in big ways. Moneyball (2011) is as unlikely a one as you could find, though, as its focus is the management choices made behind the scenes as opposed to the actual baseball action on the field. Brad Pitt stars as the Oakland A’s general manager who turns to science to find players for his upcoming roster. It’s a true story, one that doesn’t sound the least bit cinematic, but Pitt, director Bennett Miller, and writers Steve Zaillian and Aaron Sorkin make it one of 2011’s most compelling and exciting films.

You can joke about Tom Hanks’ career choices in 2022, but he’s an actor who’s proven again and again that he is a brilliant and talented performer. It’s difficult to imagine another actor who could take a role in an action/drama like Captain Phillips (2013) and deliver a final scene guaranteed to leave even the toughest viewers in a puddle of their own tears. He plays a ship captain of a hijacked vessel, and the hostage drama, violence, and acts of courage that follow just shake him and audiences to their core. Fantastic stuff.

The Oldest New Arrival on Netflix for November 2022

The Bodyguard

Netflix continues to get a lot of heat for various reasons, but the most legitimate comes as a critique of its monthly offerings. The streamer is so ridiculously heavy on their own content that pre-existing library titles, particularly those that were made more than a couple of decades ago, are hard to find. So each month, we highlight the oldest new arrival, and November’s winner is a whopping thirty years old.

It’s come to my attention that some of you don’t like The Bodyguard (1992), and I’m here to say y’all are elitist jabronies. Kevin Costner is in his prime, Whitney Houston revealing new talents, a sharp script by Lawrence Kasdan, and fun direction by Mick Jackson — this tale of opposites attracting while a psycho stalker stalks the shadows is still thrilling, sexy, and supremely entertaining.

The Complete Netflix List for November 2022

Release DateTitleNote
11/1Attack on Finland (2021)
The Bad Guys (2022)
The Bodyguard (1992)
Dennis the Menace (1993)
Dolphin Tale (2011)
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 6Netflix Family
Key & Peele: Seasons 1-3
The Legend of Zorro (2005)
The Little Rascals (1994)
The Little Rascals Save the Day (2014)
Man on a Ledge (2012)
Mile 22 (2018)
Moneyball (2011)
Notting Hill (1999)
Oblivion (2013)
The Pink Panther (2006)
The Pink Panther 2 (2009)
Still Alice (2014)
The TakeoverNetflix Film
Think Like a Man (2012)
Top Gear: Season 31
Training Day (2001)
Up in the Air (2009)
Young Royals: Season 2Netflix Series
11/2The Final ScoreNetflix Series
Killer SallyNetflix Documentary
11/3BlockbusterNetflix Series
The Dragon Prince: Season 4Netflix Family
Panayotis Pascot: AlmostNetflix Comedy
11/4Buying Beverly HillsNetflix Series
Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King's HorsemanNetflix Film
Enola Holmes 2Netflix Film
The FabulousNetflix Series
LookismNetflix Anime
Manifest: Season 4 Part 1Netflix Series
11/5Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTasteNetflix Documentary
11/6Captain Phillips (2013)
11/7Deepa & Anoop: Season 2Netflix Family
11/8Behind Every StarNetflix Series
The Claus Family 2Netflix Film
Minions & More Volume 2
Neal Brennan: BlocksNetflix Comedy
TriviaverseNetflix Special
11/9Angels & Demons (2009)
The Crown: Season 5Netflix Series
FIFA UncoveredNetflix Documentary
The Railway Man (2013)
The Soccer Football MovieNetflix Film
11/10Falling for ChristmasNetflix Film
Lost Bullet 2Netflix Film
Love Never Lies: Destination SardiniaNetflix Series
State of Alabama vs. Brittany SmithNetflix Documentary
Warrior Nun: Season 2Netflix Series
11/11Ancient ApocalypseNetflix Documentary
Capturing the Killer NurseNetflix Documentary
Don't LeaveNetflix Film
Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Season 2: Down UnderNetflix Series
Goosebumps (2015)
Is That Black Enough for You?!?Netflix Documentary
Laguna Beach: Seasons 1-2
Monica, O My DarlingNetflix Film
My Father's DragonNetflix Film
11/14StutzNetflix Documentary
TeletubbiesNetflix Family
11/15Deon Cole: Charleen’s BoyNetflix Comedy
Johanna Nordström: Call the PoliceNetflix Comedy
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden AdventureNetflix Family
Run for the MoneyNetflix Series
11/16In Her HandsNetflix Documentary
The Lost LotteriesNetflix Film
Mind Your MannersNetflix Series
Off TrackNetflix Film
Racionais MC's: From the Streets of São PauloNetflix Documentary
The WonderNetflix Film
11/171899Netflix Series
Bantú Mama (2021)
Christmas with YouNetflix Film
Dead to Me: Season 3Netflix Series
I Am Vanessa GuillenNetflix Documentary
Pepsi, Where's My Jet?Netflix Documentary
11/18The Cuphead Show!: Part 3Netflix Family
Elite: Season 6Netflix Series
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 5Netflix Series
Inside Job: Part 2Netflix Series
Reign SupremeNetflix Series
SlumberlandNetflix Film
SomebodyNetflix Series
The Violence ActionNetflix Film
11/21My Little Pony: Winter WishdayNetflix Family
StoryBots: Answer TimeNetflix Family
11/22LEGO: City Adventures: Season 4
Trevor Noah: I Wish You WouldNetflix Comedy
11/23The Boxtrolls (2014)
Blood, Sex & RoyaltyNetflix Documentary
Christmas on Mistletoe FarmNetflix Film
Lesson PlanNetflix Film
The SwimmersNetflix Film
Taco Chronicles: Cross the BorderNetflix Documentary
The Unbroken VoiceNetflix Series
WednesdayNetflix Series
Who's a Good Boy?Netflix Film
11/24First LoveNetflix Series
The Noel DiaryNetflix Film
Southpaw (2015)
Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)
The Vanishing (1993)
11/25Blood & Water: Season 3Netflix Series
Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy RichNetflix Documentary
The Lost PatientNetflix Film
11/28The Action Pack Saves ChristmasNetflix Family
11/29The Creature Cases: Season 2Netflix Family
Crime Scene: The Texas Killing FieldsNetflix Documentary
Romesh Ranganathan: The CynicNetflix Documentary
11/30A Man of ActionNetflix Film
My Name Is VendettaNetflix Film
Snack VS. ChefNetflix Series
Take Your Pills: XanaxNetflix Documentary

Follow all of our monthly streaming guides.

Related Topics: ,

Rob Hunter has been writing for Film School Rejects since before you were born, which is weird seeing as he's so damn young. He's our Chief Film Critic and Associate Editor and lists 'Broadcast News' as his favorite film of all time. Feel free to say hi if you see him on Twitter @FakeRobHunter.

Recommended Reading

  • Netflix’s ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Is One of the Most Harrowing War Movies Since ‘Come and See’

    The newest adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s acclaimed 1929 novel sees war at its most chilling.

  • Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ is a Well-Curated, Wide-Ranging Horror Anthology

    Netflix’s latest anthology features Guillermo del Toro presenting eight horror stories from genre filmmakers. It’s ambitious, creative, and at times delightfully creepy.

  • The New Ryan Murphy Series ‘The Watcher’ Is Campy and Bizarre

    This (barely) based-on-a-true-story psychological thriller is ridiculous and funny, but never as scary or thoughtful as it means to be.

  • Another Lackluster Stephen King Adaptation, ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ Rings Empty

    Not a call worth answering.