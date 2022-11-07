What’s New to Stream on Netflix for November 2022

Classics from Julia Roberts and Kevin Costner, sequels to Netflix hits, and more!

Crossing the Streams is a series of columns spotlighting all the offerings hitting the big streaming services each month. This time we’re checking out the new Netflix arrivals for November 2022. They include Tim Burton’s Wednesday, sequels to two Netflix hits, and more!

Netflix Pick of the Month for November 2022

Tim Burton’s gothically goofy aesthetic is omnipresent in his filmography, but it arguably started to fail him roughly a decade and a half ago. 2007’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is his last good film, while the six that followed are easily (and better left) forgotten. Color us enthusiastically surprised then to discover that Wednesday (premieres November 23rd), his series spin-off from The Addams Family, is actually a fantastically entertaining time. Burton only directs the first four episodes (the full season runs eight episodes), but everything about the show is firing on all cylinders. The visuals and production design are wonderfully imaginative and visually attractive, the mystery surrounding Wednesday’s time at a strange private school is engaging, and Jenna Ortega absolutely kills it in the title role.

New Netflix Movies for November 2022!

It was far from a stunning prediction, but my review of 2020’s Enola Holmes refers to the YA adventure film as a “franchise starter,” and now, just two years later? Enola Holmes 2 is here. Now, to be fair, there are multiple books in the source novel series, so this wasn’t a big stretch on my part. Regardless, I’m happy to see as the first film is a fun, energetic adventure focused on Sherlock Holmes’ precocious young sister, Enola, played with just the right level of enthusiasm and sass by Millie Bobby Brown. While the first introduces her to the world of mysteries and sleuthery, this second tale sees her jumping into the family business with both feet. Expect more entertaining action beats, witty character interactions, and fourth-wall-breaking interruptions.

Guillaume Pierret’s Lost Bullet is one of 2020’s best action films thanks to its blend of auto stunts, vehicular action, and thrilling cinematography. It’s a complete story, a highly satisfying one too, but that’s no reason not to bring the gang back together for a sequel. Pierret and star Alban Lenoir return for Lost Bullet 2 (premieres November 10th), which follows one petty criminal turned police mechanic’s quest for the truth behind the death of a friend. We’re already stoked for the gasoline-fueled carnage to come.

While Don’t Worry Darling has been the loudest of Florence Pugh’s films this year, it might be The Wonder (premieres November 16th) that garners her the most critical praise. Sebastian Lelio (A Fantastic Woman, 2017) directs this period tale about a nurse who arrives in a small Irish village to witness and confirm a miracle — if that’s what this is. Toby Jones and Ciarán Hinds join in for the drama, mystery, and revelation.

Francis Lawrence may not be a filmmaker who garners consistent critical respect, but he’s more than reliable when it comes to genre fare for wide audiences. From I Am Legend (2007) to The Hunger Games (2013-2015) films, he’s shown himself a solid director of fantastical adventures with a dash of emotional weight. Slumberland (premieres November 18th) is his latest film, and it’s a family adventure set in the world of dreams as a young girl searches for her lost father. Jason Momoa, Chris O’Dowd, and Kyle Chandler are the veterans in a mostly younger cast, and it looks to be a fun time for all ages.

The Best of What’s “Old”

Everyone has a favorite romantic comedy, and if we’re talking modern-day productions my own personal pick is probably Roger Michell’s Notting Hill (1999). Sure, writer Richard Curtis’ Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) and Love Actually (2003) are seemingly more popular, but it’s Notting Hill that just gets every aspect pitch perfect. Hugh Grant is at his foppish best, Julia Roberts is wildly charismatic as the Hollywood star who he falls madly in love with, and the supporting cast is aces across the board without ever stealing the leads’ thunder. It’s very funny, highly romantic, eminently quotable, and just sweet as all hell.

I’m no fan of sports, but there are more than a few sports films that click with me in big ways. Moneyball (2011) is as unlikely a one as you could find, though, as its focus is the management choices made behind the scenes as opposed to the actual baseball action on the field. Brad Pitt stars as the Oakland A’s general manager who turns to science to find players for his upcoming roster. It’s a true story, one that doesn’t sound the least bit cinematic, but Pitt, director Bennett Miller, and writers Steve Zaillian and Aaron Sorkin make it one of 2011’s most compelling and exciting films.

You can joke about Tom Hanks’ career choices in 2022, but he’s an actor who’s proven again and again that he is a brilliant and talented performer. It’s difficult to imagine another actor who could take a role in an action/drama like Captain Phillips (2013) and deliver a final scene guaranteed to leave even the toughest viewers in a puddle of their own tears. He plays a ship captain of a hijacked vessel, and the hostage drama, violence, and acts of courage that follow just shake him and audiences to their core. Fantastic stuff.

The Oldest New Arrival on Netflix for November 2022

Netflix continues to get a lot of heat for various reasons, but the most legitimate comes as a critique of its monthly offerings. The streamer is so ridiculously heavy on their own content that pre-existing library titles, particularly those that were made more than a couple of decades ago, are hard to find. So each month, we highlight the oldest new arrival, and November’s winner is a whopping thirty years old.

It’s come to my attention that some of you don’t like The Bodyguard (1992), and I’m here to say y’all are elitist jabronies. Kevin Costner is in his prime, Whitney Houston revealing new talents, a sharp script by Lawrence Kasdan, and fun direction by Mick Jackson — this tale of opposites attracting while a psycho stalker stalks the shadows is still thrilling, sexy, and supremely entertaining.

The Complete Netflix List for November 2022

Release Date Title Note 11/1 Attack on Finland (2021) The Bad Guys (2022) The Bodyguard (1992) Dennis the Menace (1993) Dolphin Tale (2011) Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 6 Netflix Family Key & Peele: Seasons 1-3 The Legend of Zorro (2005) The Little Rascals (1994) The Little Rascals Save the Day (2014) Man on a Ledge (2012) Mile 22 (2018) Moneyball (2011) Notting Hill (1999) Oblivion (2013) The Pink Panther (2006) The Pink Panther 2 (2009) Still Alice (2014) The Takeover Netflix Film Think Like a Man (2012) Top Gear: Season 31 Training Day (2001) Up in the Air (2009) Young Royals: Season 2 Netflix Series 11/2 The Final Score Netflix Series Killer Sally Netflix Documentary 11/3 Blockbuster Netflix Series The Dragon Prince: Season 4 Netflix Family Panayotis Pascot: Almost Netflix Comedy 11/4 Buying Beverly Hills Netflix Series Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King's Horseman Netflix Film Enola Holmes 2 Netflix Film The Fabulous Netflix Series Lookism Netflix Anime Manifest: Season 4 Part 1 Netflix Series 11/5 Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste Netflix Documentary 11/6 Captain Phillips (2013) 11/7 Deepa & Anoop: Season 2 Netflix Family 11/8 Behind Every Star Netflix Series The Claus Family 2 Netflix Film Minions & More Volume 2 Neal Brennan: Blocks Netflix Comedy Triviaverse Netflix Special 11/9 Angels & Demons (2009) The Crown: Season 5 Netflix Series FIFA Uncovered Netflix Documentary The Railway Man (2013) The Soccer Football Movie Netflix Film 11/10 Falling for Christmas Netflix Film Lost Bullet 2 Netflix Film Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia Netflix Series State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith Netflix Documentary Warrior Nun: Season 2 Netflix Series 11/11 Ancient Apocalypse Netflix Documentary Capturing the Killer Nurse Netflix Documentary Don't Leave Netflix Film Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Season 2: Down Under Netflix Series Goosebumps (2015) Is That Black Enough for You?!? Netflix Documentary Laguna Beach: Seasons 1-2 Monica, O My Darling Netflix Film My Father's Dragon Netflix Film 11/14 Stutz Netflix Documentary Teletubbies Netflix Family 11/15 Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy Netflix Comedy Johanna Nordström: Call the Police Netflix Comedy Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure Netflix Family Run for the Money Netflix Series 11/16 In Her Hands Netflix Documentary The Lost Lotteries Netflix Film Mind Your Manners Netflix Series Off Track Netflix Film Racionais MC's: From the Streets of São Paulo Netflix Documentary The Wonder Netflix Film 11/17 1899 Netflix Series Bantú Mama (2021) Christmas with You Netflix Film Dead to Me: Season 3 Netflix Series I Am Vanessa Guillen Netflix Documentary Pepsi, Where's My Jet? Netflix Documentary 11/18 The Cuphead Show!: Part 3 Netflix Family Elite: Season 6 Netflix Series The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 5 Netflix Series Inside Job: Part 2 Netflix Series Reign Supreme Netflix Series Slumberland Netflix Film Somebody Netflix Series The Violence Action Netflix Film 11/21 My Little Pony: Winter Wishday Netflix Family StoryBots: Answer Time Netflix Family 11/22 LEGO: City Adventures: Season 4 Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would Netflix Comedy 11/23 The Boxtrolls (2014) Blood, Sex & Royalty Netflix Documentary Christmas on Mistletoe Farm Netflix Film Lesson Plan Netflix Film The Swimmers Netflix Film Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border Netflix Documentary The Unbroken Voice Netflix Series Wednesday Netflix Series Who's a Good Boy? Netflix Film 11/24 First Love Netflix Series The Noel Diary Netflix Film Southpaw (2015) Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013) The Vanishing (1993) 11/25 Blood & Water: Season 3 Netflix Series Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich Netflix Documentary The Lost Patient Netflix Film 11/28 The Action Pack Saves Christmas Netflix Family 11/29 The Creature Cases: Season 2 Netflix Family Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields Netflix Documentary Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic Netflix Documentary 11/30 A Man of Action Netflix Film My Name Is Vendetta Netflix Film Snack VS. Chef Netflix Series Take Your Pills: Xanax Netflix Documentary

