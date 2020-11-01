  1. Home
What's New to Stream on Netflix for November 2020

The creators of Killer Klowns from Outer Space have a new animated holiday special!

Netflix November

Crossing the Streams is our monthly look at all the offerings hitting the big streaming services each month, and this time we’re checking out the new Netflix arrivals for November 2020. This month’s titles include Ron Howard’s Hillbilly Elegy, Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square, and the return of Kurt Russell as Santa Claus!

Keep reading to see what’s new to Netflix for November 2020!

Netflix Pick of the Month for November 2020

Alien Xmas

Alien Xmas lands under the tree starting November 20th, and while I don’t typically recommend non-features (this animated special clocks in at under an hour), it’s unavoidable in this case. Why? Because it comes from the Chiodo Brothers, the mad minds behind 1988’s masterful blast Killer Klowns from Outer Space! Sure it’s animated instead of filled with all manner of practical madness, but it’s most assuredly still a must-see. The story involves an impending alien invasion of Earth with only an elf, an alien with a conscience, and the spirit of Christmas standing in its way.

YA Fun from the Writer of Scream

Dawsons Creek

Kevin Williamson is best known to most film fans as the writer of Scream and other memorable horror joints, but for many people, his greatest contribution to onscreen shenanigans is a TV show. Dawson’s Creek was one of those WB shows — an early CW — aimed squarely at young adult audiences and filled with recognizable teen dramas and antics. It was the birth of stars like Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, and the guy who played Dawson, and it remains an entertaining and engaging show. All six seasons hit Netflix starting November 1st, and while later ones lose the plot, there’s some truly engaging television through the first three.

Romance for the Holidays

Dash And Lily

Netflix is home to a steady stream of “romantic” originals — their mileage may vary, but there’s usually some minor fun to be had at the very least. That trend continues into November, but the difference is now they come in holiday themes. The best of the bunch looks to be Dash & Lily (lands November 10th), a limited series that follows two young people who meet and fall in love through notebook exchanges and good times before even meeting each other. Other new arrivals include The Princess Switch: Switched Again (the switch is back starting November 19th) and Over Christmas which starts November 27th.

Christmas In Your Eyeballs

Christmas On The Square

It’s November, and that means Christmas! I guess? Netflix has your Christmas entertainment needs covered with a bunch of new titles starting with Operation Christmas Drop which drops (not sorry) on November 5th. It has meet cutes, love for the military, and romance! Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square opens November 22nd, and while it has a plot, the only thing you really need to know is that it stars Miss Parton, meaning you know it’s going to be kind-hearted. Finally, The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two continues its story on November 25th and sees the return of Kurt Russell as Santa Claus. And he’s joined once again by Goldie Hawn as the missus!

The Complete Netflix List for November 2020

Release DateTitleNote
11/160 Days In: Season 5
Boyz n the Hood
Can You Hear Me?: Season 2Netflix Original
Casper
Christmas Break-In
Dawson's Creek: Seasons 1-6
Easy A
Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale
Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Forged in Fire: Season 6
The Garfield Show: Season 3
The Impossible
The Indian in the Cupboard
Jumping the Broom
Knock Knock
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3
Little Monsters (1989)
Mile 22
The Next Karate Kid
Ocean's Eleven
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Piercing
Platoon
School Daze
Snowden
Wheels of Fortune
Yes Man
11/2Prospect
11/3Felix Lobrecht: HypeNetflix Comedy Special
MotherNetflix Film
11/4A Christmas Catch
Christmas With A Prince
Love and AnarchyNetflix Original
11/5Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?Netflix Documentary
Midnight At The Magnolia
A New York Christmas Wedding
Operation Christmas DropNetflix Film
ParanormalNetflix Original
11/6CitationNetflix Film
Country Ever AfterNetflix Original
The Endless TrenchNetflix Film
The Late Bloomer
11/9Undercover: Season 2Netflix Original
11/10Dash & LilyNetflix Original
Trash TruckNetflix Family
11/11Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of FunNetflix Comedy Special
The LiberatorNetflix Original
A Queen Is BornNetflix Original
What We WantedNetflix Film
11/12Fruitvale Station
Graceful Friends
LudoNetflix Film
Prom Night
11/13American Horror Story: 1984
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas JourneyNetflix Film
The Life AheadNetflix Film
The Minions of MidasNetflix Original
11/15America's Next Top Model: Seasons 19 & 20
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
The Crown: Season 4Netflix Original
Hometown Holiday
Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28
V for Vendetta
A Very Country Christmas
11/16Loving
Whose Streets?
11/17The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4Netflix Family
We Are the ChampionsNetflix Original
11/18Bitter Daisies: Season 2Netflix Original
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. ChristmasNetflix Original
11/19The Princess Switch: Switched AgainNetflix Film
11/20Alien XmasNetflix Film
Flavorful Origins: Gansu CuisineNetflix Documentary
If Anything Happens I Love YouNetflix Film
Voices of FireNetflix Original
11/22Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the SquareNetflix Film
Machete Kills
11/23Hard Kill
Shawn Mendes: In WonderNetflix Documentary
11/24Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor HolidayNetflix Family
Hillbilly ElegyNetflix Film
Notes for My SonNetflix Film
WonderoosNetflix Family
11/25The Christmas Chronicles: Part TwoNetflix Film
Great Pretender: Season 2Netflix Anime
11/26Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated
MosulNetflix Film
11/27The BeastNetflix Film
The CallNetflix Film
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate NutcrackerNetflix Documentary
Don't ListenNetflix Film
A Go! Go! Cory Carson ChristmasNetflix Family
Over ChristmasNetflix Original
Virgin River: Season 2Netflix Original
11/28The Uncanny CounterNetflix Original
11/29Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!Netflix Family
11/30The 2nd
Finding AgnesNetflix Film
A Love So BeautifulNetflix Original
Rust Creek
Spookley and the Christmas Kittens

Follow all of our monthly streaming guides.

