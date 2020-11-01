What's New to Stream on Netflix for November 2020

Crossing the Streams is our monthly look at all the offerings hitting the big streaming services each month, and this time we’re checking out the new Netflix arrivals for November 2020. This month’s titles include Ron Howard’s Hillbilly Elegy, Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square, and the return of Kurt Russell as Santa Claus!

Keep reading to see what’s new to Netflix for November 2020!

Netflix Pick of the Month for November 2020

Alien Xmas lands under the tree starting November 20th, and while I don’t typically recommend non-features (this animated special clocks in at under an hour), it’s unavoidable in this case. Why? Because it comes from the Chiodo Brothers, the mad minds behind 1988’s masterful blast Killer Klowns from Outer Space! Sure it’s animated instead of filled with all manner of practical madness, but it’s most assuredly still a must-see. The story involves an impending alien invasion of Earth with only an elf, an alien with a conscience, and the spirit of Christmas standing in its way.

YA Fun from the Writer of Scream

Kevin Williamson is best known to most film fans as the writer of Scream and other memorable horror joints, but for many people, his greatest contribution to onscreen shenanigans is a TV show. Dawson’s Creek was one of those WB shows — an early CW — aimed squarely at young adult audiences and filled with recognizable teen dramas and antics. It was the birth of stars like Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, and the guy who played Dawson, and it remains an entertaining and engaging show. All six seasons hit Netflix starting November 1st, and while later ones lose the plot, there’s some truly engaging television through the first three.

Romance for the Holidays

Netflix is home to a steady stream of “romantic” originals — their mileage may vary, but there’s usually some minor fun to be had at the very least. That trend continues into November, but the difference is now they come in holiday themes. The best of the bunch looks to be Dash & Lily (lands November 10th), a limited series that follows two young people who meet and fall in love through notebook exchanges and good times before even meeting each other. Other new arrivals include The Princess Switch: Switched Again (the switch is back starting November 19th) and Over Christmas which starts November 27th.

Christmas In Your Eyeballs

It’s November, and that means Christmas! I guess? Netflix has your Christmas entertainment needs covered with a bunch of new titles starting with Operation Christmas Drop which drops (not sorry) on November 5th. It has meet cutes, love for the military, and romance! Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square opens November 22nd, and while it has a plot, the only thing you really need to know is that it stars Miss Parton, meaning you know it’s going to be kind-hearted. Finally, The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two continues its story on November 25th and sees the return of Kurt Russell as Santa Claus. And he’s joined once again by Goldie Hawn as the missus!

The Complete Netflix List for November 2020

Release Date Title Note 11/1 60 Days In: Season 5 Boyz n the Hood Can You Hear Me?: Season 2 Netflix Original Casper Christmas Break-In Dawson's Creek: Seasons 1-6 Easy A Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue Elliot the Littlest Reindeer Forged in Fire: Season 6 The Garfield Show: Season 3 The Impossible The Indian in the Cupboard Jumping the Broom Knock Knock Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3 Little Monsters (1989) Mile 22 The Next Karate Kid Ocean's Eleven Paul Blart: Mall Cop Piercing Platoon School Daze Snowden Wheels of Fortune Yes Man 11/2 Prospect 11/3 Felix Lobrecht: Hype Netflix Comedy Special Mother Netflix Film 11/4 A Christmas Catch Christmas With A Prince Love and Anarchy Netflix Original 11/5 Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? Netflix Documentary Midnight At The Magnolia A New York Christmas Wedding Operation Christmas Drop Netflix Film Paranormal Netflix Original 11/6 Citation Netflix Film Country Ever After Netflix Original The Endless Trench Netflix Film The Late Bloomer 11/9 Undercover: Season 2 Netflix Original 11/10 Dash & Lily Netflix Original Trash Truck Netflix Family 11/11 Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun Netflix Comedy Special The Liberator Netflix Original A Queen Is Born Netflix Original What We Wanted Netflix Film 11/12 Fruitvale Station Graceful Friends Ludo Netflix Film Prom Night 11/13 American Horror Story: 1984 Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey Netflix Film The Life Ahead Netflix Film The Minions of Midas Netflix Original 11/15 America's Next Top Model: Seasons 19 & 20 Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 The Crown: Season 4 Netflix Original Hometown Holiday Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28 V for Vendetta A Very Country Christmas 11/16 Loving Whose Streets? 11/17 The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4 Netflix Family We Are the Champions Netflix Original 11/18 Bitter Daisies: Season 2 Netflix Original Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas Netflix Original 11/19 The Princess Switch: Switched Again Netflix Film 11/20 Alien Xmas Netflix Film Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine Netflix Documentary If Anything Happens I Love You Netflix Film Voices of Fire Netflix Original 11/22 Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square Netflix Film Machete Kills 11/23 Hard Kill Shawn Mendes: In Wonder Netflix Documentary 11/24 Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday Netflix Family Hillbilly Elegy Netflix Film Notes for My Son Netflix Film Wonderoos Netflix Family 11/25 The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two Netflix Film Great Pretender: Season 2 Netflix Anime 11/26 Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated Mosul Netflix Film 11/27 The Beast Netflix Film The Call Netflix Film Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker Netflix Documentary Don't Listen Netflix Film A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas Netflix Family Over Christmas Netflix Original Virgin River: Season 2 Netflix Original 11/28 The Uncanny Counter Netflix Original 11/29 Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! Netflix Family 11/30 The 2nd Finding Agnes Netflix Film A Love So Beautiful Netflix Original Rust Creek Spookley and the Christmas Kittens

