What's New to Stream on Netflix for May 2020, and What's Leaving

Some people spend their days arguing over the merits of Netflix, but the rest of us are too busy enjoying new movies, engaging series, and fun specials. It’s just one more way to re-watch the movies we already love and find new ones to cherish, and this month sees some of both hitting the service.

The complete list of movies and shows hitting (and leaving) Netflix this month — May 2020 — is below, but first I’m going to highlight a few that stand apart from the bunch.

Netflix Pick of the Month

My tastes often lean towards genre fare, whether horror or action, but that doesn’t mean I avoid the rest. Comedies, dramas, romantic shenanigans — good is good. Of everything new hitting Netflix this month it’s a new movie aimed at young adults that has caught my eye the most as even the trailer for The Half Of It is enough to get me teary-eyed. (No shame.) The film appears to follow in the footsteps of Roxanne (1987) in how it takes a premise from Cyrano de Bergerac and builds its own story around it, and if it’s even half as good as that teaser it deserves to find all the success.

A Pair of Netflix Original Movies from France and India

Netflix is a global enterprise which means that not only are there programs produced specifically for and from certain countries, but also those programs get shared around the world. Two new movies this month come from outside the U.S., and both look intriguing. Get In comes from France and looks to be a hardcore riff on John Schlesinger’s Pacific Heights (1990) with its tale of homeowners having to fight to remove squatters from their residence. The original title is Furie which translates to, well, fury, so I’m wondering if this re-branding is an attempt somehow to capitalize on the success of Get Out (2017)? Next up is the Indian film, Mrs. Serial Killer, which shows how far a wife is willing to go to save her husband after he’s charged with being a serial killer. Could be a straightforward thriller, could be a commentary on relationships, but either way I’m hoping it’s also good fun.

Stand-up Comedy? In This Economy?

Original series, movies, and documentaries are all the rage now, but Netflix has always been home to original comedy specials too from names both big and small. This month sees three heavy hitters delivering new material, and all three are probably worth a watch. First out of the gate is Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (premieres May 5th) which sees the not-so hard-working actor/comedian step back in front of the camera for something other than coffee and cars. Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (May 19th) offers up more of the sharp-witted nice guy, and as entertaining as he is on Twitter he’s always far, far funnier doing his bits. Finally, Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (May 26th) is a follow-up from the Australian comedian whose debut, Nanette, became something of a phenomenon. Of course, that one was also supposed to be her goodbye to comedy…

New Netflix Original Series

As is the case every month, there are several new and returning series to Netflix for May including two that caught my eye. Hollywood is a Ryan Murphy production which ultimately means very little as that guy’s shows are all over the place. I’ve seen the first episode, and it’s interesting enough to keep watching with its ensemble approach to exploring old Hollywood, so we’ll see where it goes. What Into the Night lacks in star appeal it makes up for with a memorable sci-fi/disaster premise — the sun, it’s killing everything in its path, so the survivors on one passenger jet have to keep flying west to stay alive. Did I mention the plane was recently hijacked? Sounds just about the right kind of crazy. Those looking for something a bit lighter might want to check out Space Force (launches on May 29th) which stars Steve Carell as a lifetime military man promoted to head up the president’s new initiative. It’s from creator Greg Daniels and co-stars plenty of familiar faces.

The Complete List

May 1st

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

All Day and a Night — NETFLIX FILM

Almost Happy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Den of Thieves

For Colored Girls

Fun with Dick & Jane

Get In — NETFLIX FILM

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Half Of It — NETFLIX FILM

The Heartbreak Kid

Hollywood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I Am Divine

Into the Night — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Masha and the Bear: Season 4

Material

Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun: Season 1

Mrs. Serial Killer — NETFLIX FILM

The Patriot

Reckoning: Season 1 — Exclusively on Netflix

Sinister

Song of the Sea

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Urban Cowboy

What a Girl Wants

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

May 4th

Arctic Dogs

May 5th

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

May 6th

Workin’ Moms: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 7th

Scissor Seven: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

May 8th

18 regali — NETFLIX FILM

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt — NETFLIX FAMILY

Dead to Me: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Eddy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Hollow: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

House at the End of the Street

Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Valeria — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 9th

Charmed: Season 2

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16

May 11th

Bordertown: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Trial By Media — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

May 12th

True: Terrific Tales — NETFLIX FAMILY

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend — NETFLIX INTERACTIVE SPECIAL

May 13th

The Wrong Missy — NETFLIX FILM

May 14th

Riverdale: Season 4

May 15th

Chichipatos — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

District 9

I Love You, Stupid — NETFLIX FILM

Inhuman Resources — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Magic for Humans: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

White Lines — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 16th

La reina de Indias y el conquistador — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Public Enemies

United 93

May 17th

Soul Surfer

May 18th

The Big Flower Fight — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 19th

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Sweet Magnolias — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trumbo

May 20th

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Flash: Season 6

Rebelión de los Godinez — NETFLIX FILM

May 22nd

Control Z — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

History 101 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Just Go With It

The Lovebirds — NETFLIX FILM

Selling Sunset: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 23rd

Dynasty: Season 3

May 25th

Ne Zha

Norm of the North: Family Vacation

Uncut Gems

May 26th

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

May 27th

I’m No Longer Here — NETFLIX FILM

The Lincoln Lawyer

May 28th

Dorohedoro — NETFLIX ANIME

La corazonada — NETFLIX FILM

May 29th

Space Force — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

May 30th

High Strung Free Dance

What’s Leaving?

Leaving 5/1/20

John Carter

Leaving 5/15/20

Limitless

The Place Beyond the Pines

Leaving 5/17/20

Royal Pains: Season 1-8

Leaving 5/18/20

Scandal: Season 1-7

Leaving 5/19/20

Black Snake Moan

Carriers

Evolution

The First Wives Club

It Takes Two

Love, Rosie

She’s Out of My League

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Young Adult

Yours, Mine and Ours

Leaving 5/25/20

Bitten: Season 1-3

Leaving 5/30/20

Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere: Collection 1

Leaving 5/31/20

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Dear John

Final Destination

The Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

My Girl

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Outbreak

Red Dawn

Richie Rich

Follow all of our monthly streaming guides.