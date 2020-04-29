What's New to Stream on Netflix for May 2020, and What's Leaving

Some people spend their days arguing over the merits of Netflix, but the rest of us are too busy enjoying new movies, engaging series, and fun specials. It’s just one more way to re-watch the movies we already love and find new ones to cherish, and this month sees some of both hitting the service.
The complete list of movies and shows hitting (and leaving) Netflix this month — May 2020 — is below, but first I’m going to highlight a few that stand apart from the bunch.
Netflix Pick of the Month
My tastes often lean towards genre fare, whether horror or action, but that doesn’t mean I avoid the rest. Comedies, dramas, romantic shenanigans — good is good. Of everything new hitting Netflix this month it’s a new movie aimed at young adults that has caught my eye the most as even the trailer for The Half Of It is enough to get me teary-eyed. (No shame.) The film appears to follow in the footsteps of Roxanne (1987) in how it takes a premise from Cyrano de Bergerac and builds its own story around it, and if it’s even half as good as that teaser it deserves to find all the success.
A Pair of Netflix Original Movies from France and India
Netflix is a global enterprise which means that not only are there programs produced specifically for and from certain countries, but also those programs get shared around the world. Two new movies this month come from outside the U.S., and both look intriguing. Get In comes from France and looks to be a hardcore riff on John Schlesinger’s Pacific Heights (1990) with its tale of homeowners having to fight to remove squatters from their residence. The original title is Furie which translates to, well, fury, so I’m wondering if this re-branding is an attempt somehow to capitalize on the success of Get Out (2017)? Next up is the Indian film, Mrs. Serial Killer, which shows how far a wife is willing to go to save her husband after he’s charged with being a serial killer. Could be a straightforward thriller, could be a commentary on relationships, but either way I’m hoping it’s also good fun.
Stand-up Comedy? In This Economy?
Original series, movies, and documentaries are all the rage now, but Netflix has always been home to original comedy specials too from names both big and small. This month sees three heavy hitters delivering new material, and all three are probably worth a watch. First out of the gate is Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (premieres May 5th) which sees the not-so hard-working actor/comedian step back in front of the camera for something other than coffee and cars. Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (May 19th) offers up more of the sharp-witted nice guy, and as entertaining as he is on Twitter he’s always far, far funnier doing his bits. Finally, Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (May 26th) is a follow-up from the Australian comedian whose debut, Nanette, became something of a phenomenon. Of course, that one was also supposed to be her goodbye to comedy…
New Netflix Original Series
As is the case every month, there are several new and returning series to Netflix for May including two that caught my eye. Hollywood is a Ryan Murphy production which ultimately means very little as that guy’s shows are all over the place. I’ve seen the first episode, and it’s interesting enough to keep watching with its ensemble approach to exploring old Hollywood, so we’ll see where it goes. What Into the Night lacks in star appeal it makes up for with a memorable sci-fi/disaster premise — the sun, it’s killing everything in its path, so the survivors on one passenger jet have to keep flying west to stay alive. Did I mention the plane was recently hijacked? Sounds just about the right kind of crazy. Those looking for something a bit lighter might want to check out Space Force (launches on May 29th) which stars Steve Carell as a lifetime military man promoted to head up the president’s new initiative. It’s from creator Greg Daniels and co-stars plenty of familiar faces.
The Complete List
May 1st
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
All Day and a Night — NETFLIX FILM
Almost Happy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Den of Thieves
For Colored Girls
Fun with Dick & Jane
Get In — NETFLIX FILM
Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Half Of It — NETFLIX FILM
The Heartbreak Kid
Hollywood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I Am Divine
Into the Night — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Masha and the Bear: Season 4
Material
Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun: Season 1
Mrs. Serial Killer — NETFLIX FILM
The Patriot
Reckoning: Season 1 — Exclusively on Netflix
Sinister
Song of the Sea
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Urban Cowboy
What a Girl Wants
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
May 4th
Arctic Dogs
May 5th
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
May 6th
Workin’ Moms: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 7th
Scissor Seven: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
May 8th
18 regali — NETFLIX FILM
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt — NETFLIX FAMILY
Dead to Me: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Eddy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Hollow: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
House at the End of the Street
Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Valeria — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 9th
Charmed: Season 2
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16
May 11th
Bordertown: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Trial By Media — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
May 12th
True: Terrific Tales — NETFLIX FAMILY
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend — NETFLIX INTERACTIVE SPECIAL
May 13th
The Wrong Missy — NETFLIX FILM
May 14th
Riverdale: Season 4
May 15th
Chichipatos — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
District 9
I Love You, Stupid — NETFLIX FILM
Inhuman Resources — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Magic for Humans: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
White Lines — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 16th
La reina de Indias y el conquistador — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Public Enemies
United 93
May 17th
Soul Surfer
May 18th
The Big Flower Fight — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 19th
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Sweet Magnolias — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trumbo
May 20th
Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Flash: Season 6
Rebelión de los Godinez — NETFLIX FILM
May 22nd
Control Z — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
History 101 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Just Go With It
The Lovebirds — NETFLIX FILM
Selling Sunset: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 23rd
Dynasty: Season 3
May 25th
Ne Zha
Norm of the North: Family Vacation
Uncut Gems
May 26th
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
May 27th
I’m No Longer Here — NETFLIX FILM
The Lincoln Lawyer
May 28th
Dorohedoro — NETFLIX ANIME
La corazonada — NETFLIX FILM
May 29th
Space Force — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
May 30th
High Strung Free Dance
What’s Leaving?
Leaving 5/1/20
John Carter
Leaving 5/15/20
Limitless
The Place Beyond the Pines
Leaving 5/17/20
Royal Pains: Season 1-8
Leaving 5/18/20
Scandal: Season 1-7
Leaving 5/19/20
Black Snake Moan
Carriers
Evolution
The First Wives Club
It Takes Two
Love, Rosie
She’s Out of My League
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Young Adult
Yours, Mine and Ours
Leaving 5/25/20
Bitten: Season 1-3
Leaving 5/30/20
Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere: Collection 1
Leaving 5/31/20
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Dear John
Final Destination
The Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
My Girl
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
Outbreak
Red Dawn
Richie Rich