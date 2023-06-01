Home
Features and Columns · Movies · Streaming Guides

What’s New to Stream on Netflix for June 2023

Action fans rejoice! Tyler Rake is back in ‘Extraction 2.’
New On Netflix June 2023
By  · Published on June 1st, 2023

Crossing the Streams is our series of guides looking at all the offerings hitting the big streaming services each month. This time we’re checking out what’s new to streaming on Netflix in June 2023, including Extraction 2, more Arnold Schwarzenegger shenanigans, and more!

Netflix Pick of the Month for June 2023

Extraction

Extraction (2020) was a success for Netflix and action fans, and the credit goes directly to both former stunt professional-turned-director Sam Hargraves and lead actor Chris Hemsworth. Three years later the pair have reunited for a sequel, and while I’m not allowed to share my thoughts on it yet, I can say that if I had seen it already, I would probably find it to be even better than the first. Extraction 2 (premieres June 16th) picks up right where the first left off, with Hemsworth’s character presumed dead, but surprise! He’s immediately pulled from the river and given another chance at life. He soon takes on a new extraction mission, and the result — had I seen the film in question — is probably a fantastic ride delivering great fights and set-pieces including a twenty-one-minute “oner” that delivers an ever-changing scenery and real thrills.

The Summer of Arnold Schwarzenegger Continues

Summer Blockbusters Terminator
20th Century Fox

Netflix kicked off their summer of Arnold last month with three movies from his filmography along with the premiere of his new action/comedy series, Fubar. The party continues through June with two more back catalog titles and a brand-new documentary. First up, Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) remains, arguably, Schwarzenegger’s biggest, most unforgettable hit, and numerous rewatches show why. Spectacular action, fantastic character beats, and more make it a masterpiece that keeps on giving.

At the other end of Schwarzenegger’s filmography is Peter Hyams’ End of Days (1999). Sure, it made $200 million worldwide — but it cost half that, and very few of us remember whether or not we’ve seen it. (No? Just me?) It’s a supernatural action/thriller that sees Satan return to Earth only to find himself facing an ex-cop turned private security honcho determined to stop the big guy. The devil doesn’t stand a chance. Hyams is a great filmmaker, and there are great beats here, but the CG is something of a whiff at times.

Fans of the muscular Austrian will want to check out the three-part documentary Arnold (premieres June 7th). It’s divided into three parts — Athlete, Actor, and American. The first episode charts his youth and rise in the world of bodybuilding, the second sees him conquer Hollywood as one of the top action stars in the world, and the third explores his move into politics and his complete embrace and appreciation of the United States. Part two is the highlight, in my opinion, as it’s a fun ride through his ups and downs as an actor complete with some fun comments from Sylvester Stallone and a stellar aside regarding O.J. Simpson being the original pick for the Terminator.

Underseen Gems

The Mick

Peter Berg’s been in something of a rut for the past decade or so as a filmmaker with movies that either suck (Mile 22, 2018) or simply feel instantly forgettable (Patriots Day, 2016), but the guy delivered some bangers in the past. 2003’s The Rundown is a great one, but today I’m pimping The Kingdom (2007). A bombing in Saudi Arabia sees an FBI unit detached in pursuit of the truth. Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Garner, Chris Cooper, and Jason Bateman are the feds, and the film finds terrific action, real suspense, and some engaging character work on its way to an exciting conclusion. Give it a chance!

I’m currently in the middle of an It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia rewatch, and I’m loving every minute of it. All four of the show’s leads have dabbled elsewhere — Charlie Day has a healthy film career, Rob McElhenney has a hit Apple TV series, and Glenn Howerton saw his A.P. Bio run for a few seasons. Kaitlin Olson probably has the smallest outside footprint, but you’re a fool if you don’t check out her other comedy series, The Mick (2017-2018). Both seasons are new to Netflix this month, and both are worth your time. She plays a spin on Dee Reynolds who’s forced to parent her sister’s snooty kids, and laughter ensues.

Akira Kurosawa’s Ikiru (1952) remains a beautifully affecting masterpiece, and if you’ve yet to see it, I recommend you make it a priority. It’s that good. Last year saw someone attempt a remake, and while my heart belongs to the original, Living (2022, premieres June 5th) still manages to deliver real heart alongside a powerful lead performance from Bill Nighy. He plays a bureaucrat who’s spent his life focused on work, but a cancer diagnosis makes him realize there might just be more in the world. It’s an honest, bittersweet tale that will hopefully speak to someone before it’s too late.

The Oldest New Arrival to Netflix for June 2023

Dune

The reasons to criticize Netflix have grown in recent weeks due in large part to their stance during the WGA strike, but one of the ongoing complaints regards their library of films. While their focus grows on “original” programming, they continue to shrink their non-Netflix offerings. Worse, those that remain tend to be mostly releases from the past two decades. To that end, we like to highlight the oldest new arrival each month, and for June 2023, that arrival is David Lynch’s Dune (1984). The recent big-screen adaptation is the better film (even if it is only half a movie…), but Lynch’s film has its charms.

The Complete Netflix List for June 2023

Release DateTitleNote
6/1The Angry Birds Movie (2016)
A Beautiful LifeNetflix Film
The Breakfast Club (1985)
Bruce Almighty (2003)
The Choice (2016)
The DaysNetflix Series
Dear John (2010)
Death at a Funeral (2007)
Dune (1984)
End of Days (1999)
Forever My Girl (2018)
Funny People (2009)
Groundhog Day (1993)
Hook (1991)
How High (2001)
The Italian Job (2003)
Jarhead (2005)
Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius (2001)
Kicking & Screaming (1995)
The Kingdom (2007)
LEGO Ninjago: Dragons RisingNetflix Family
Magic Mike (2012)
Mean Girls (2004)
The Mick: Seasons 1-2
Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2014)
Muster Dogs (2022)
Nanny McPhee (2005)
Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)
The Ring (2002)
Spider-Man (2002)
Spider-Man 2 (2004)
Spider-Man 3 (2007)
Stuart Little (1999)
Stuart Little 2 (2002)
Surf's Up (2007)
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)
To Leslie (2022)
We're the Millers (2013)
6/2Manifest: Season 4 Part 2Netflix Series
Missed ConnectionsNetflix Film
Rich in Love 2Netflix Film
ScoopNetflix Series
Valeria: Season 3Netflix Series
6/5Barracuda QueensNetflix Series
Ben 10: Seasons 1-4
Living (2022)
6/6My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 4Netflix Family
6/7ArnoldNetflix Documentary
Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 3Netflix Series
6/8Never Have I Ever: Season 4Netflix Series
Tour de France: UnchainedNetflix Documentary
6/9BloodhoundsNetflix Series
Human Resources: Season 2Netflix Series
A Lot Like Love (2005)
The Playing Card KillerNetflix Documentary
Tex Mex MotorsNetflix Series
This World Can't Tear Me DownNetflix Series
The Wonder WeeksNetflix Film
You Do YouNetflix Film
6/12Dunkirk (2017)
Tom and Jerry Tales: Seasons 1-2
6/13Amy Schumer: Emergency ContactNetflix Comedy
6/14Forged in Fire: Season 8
Married at First Sight: Season 13
Our Planet IINetflix Documentary
The SurrogacyNetflix Series
6/15Cold Case Files: Season 2
6/16Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard KingNetflix Anime
Extraction 2Netflix Film
6/17Grey's Anatomy Season 19
King the LandNetflix Series
See You in My 19th LifeNetflix Series
Suits: Seasons 1-8
6/19My Little Pony: The Movie (2017)
Not Quite NarwhalNetflix Family
Take Care of MayaNetflix Documentary
6/2085 South: Ghetto LegendsNetflix Comedy
6/21Break Point: Part 2Netflix Documentary
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 2
6/22GlamorousNetflix Series
Let's Get DivorcedNetflix Series
Skull IslandNetflix Series
Sleeping DogNetflix Series
6/23Catching Killers: Season 3Netflix Documentary
iNumber Number: Jozi GoldNetflix Film
King of ClonesNetflix Documentary
Make Me BelieveNetflix Film
The Perfect FindNetflix Film
Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 3Netflix Family
Through My Window: Across the SeaNetflix Film
6/26The Imitation Game (2014)
6/28Eldorado: Everything the Nazis HateNetflix Documentary
Hoarders: Season 13
Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American GladiatorsNetflix Documentary
Run Rabbit RunNetflix Film
6/29Ōoku: The Inner ChambersNetflix Anime
The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 1
6/30Alone: Season 9
Is It Cake, Too?!Netflix Series
NimonaNetflix Film
Tayo The Little Bus: Season 5

Follow all of our monthly streaming guides.

Rob Hunter has been writing for Film School Rejects since before you were born, which is weird seeing as he's so damn young. He's our Chief Film Critic and Associate Editor and lists 'Broadcast News' as his favorite film of all time. Feel free to say hi if you see him on Twitter @FakeRobHunter.

