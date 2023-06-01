What’s New to Stream on Netflix for June 2023

Action fans rejoice! Tyler Rake is back in ‘Extraction 2.’

Published on June 1st, 2023

Crossing the Streams is our series of guides looking at all the offerings hitting the big streaming services each month. This time we’re checking out what’s new to streaming on Netflix in June 2023, including Extraction 2, more Arnold Schwarzenegger shenanigans, and more!

Netflix Pick of the Month for June 2023

Extraction (2020) was a success for Netflix and action fans, and the credit goes directly to both former stunt professional-turned-director Sam Hargraves and lead actor Chris Hemsworth. Three years later the pair have reunited for a sequel, and while I’m not allowed to share my thoughts on it yet, I can say that if I had seen it already, I would probably find it to be even better than the first. Extraction 2 (premieres June 16th) picks up right where the first left off, with Hemsworth’s character presumed dead, but surprise! He’s immediately pulled from the river and given another chance at life. He soon takes on a new extraction mission, and the result — had I seen the film in question — is probably a fantastic ride delivering great fights and set-pieces including a twenty-one-minute “oner” that delivers an ever-changing scenery and real thrills.

The Summer of Arnold Schwarzenegger Continues

Netflix kicked off their summer of Arnold last month with three movies from his filmography along with the premiere of his new action/comedy series, Fubar. The party continues through June with two more back catalog titles and a brand-new documentary. First up, Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) remains, arguably, Schwarzenegger’s biggest, most unforgettable hit, and numerous rewatches show why. Spectacular action, fantastic character beats, and more make it a masterpiece that keeps on giving.

At the other end of Schwarzenegger’s filmography is Peter Hyams’ End of Days (1999). Sure, it made $200 million worldwide — but it cost half that, and very few of us remember whether or not we’ve seen it. (No? Just me?) It’s a supernatural action/thriller that sees Satan return to Earth only to find himself facing an ex-cop turned private security honcho determined to stop the big guy. The devil doesn’t stand a chance. Hyams is a great filmmaker, and there are great beats here, but the CG is something of a whiff at times.

Fans of the muscular Austrian will want to check out the three-part documentary Arnold (premieres June 7th). It’s divided into three parts — Athlete, Actor, and American. The first episode charts his youth and rise in the world of bodybuilding, the second sees him conquer Hollywood as one of the top action stars in the world, and the third explores his move into politics and his complete embrace and appreciation of the United States. Part two is the highlight, in my opinion, as it’s a fun ride through his ups and downs as an actor complete with some fun comments from Sylvester Stallone and a stellar aside regarding O.J. Simpson being the original pick for the Terminator.

Underseen Gems

Peter Berg’s been in something of a rut for the past decade or so as a filmmaker with movies that either suck (Mile 22, 2018) or simply feel instantly forgettable (Patriots Day, 2016), but the guy delivered some bangers in the past. 2003’s The Rundown is a great one, but today I’m pimping The Kingdom (2007). A bombing in Saudi Arabia sees an FBI unit detached in pursuit of the truth. Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Garner, Chris Cooper, and Jason Bateman are the feds, and the film finds terrific action, real suspense, and some engaging character work on its way to an exciting conclusion. Give it a chance!

I’m currently in the middle of an It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia rewatch, and I’m loving every minute of it. All four of the show’s leads have dabbled elsewhere — Charlie Day has a healthy film career, Rob McElhenney has a hit Apple TV series, and Glenn Howerton saw his A.P. Bio run for a few seasons. Kaitlin Olson probably has the smallest outside footprint, but you’re a fool if you don’t check out her other comedy series, The Mick (2017-2018). Both seasons are new to Netflix this month, and both are worth your time. She plays a spin on Dee Reynolds who’s forced to parent her sister’s snooty kids, and laughter ensues.

Akira Kurosawa’s Ikiru (1952) remains a beautifully affecting masterpiece, and if you’ve yet to see it, I recommend you make it a priority. It’s that good. Last year saw someone attempt a remake, and while my heart belongs to the original, Living (2022, premieres June 5th) still manages to deliver real heart alongside a powerful lead performance from Bill Nighy. He plays a bureaucrat who’s spent his life focused on work, but a cancer diagnosis makes him realize there might just be more in the world. It’s an honest, bittersweet tale that will hopefully speak to someone before it’s too late.

The Oldest New Arrival to Netflix for June 2023

The reasons to criticize Netflix have grown in recent weeks due in large part to their stance during the WGA strike, but one of the ongoing complaints regards their library of films. While their focus grows on “original” programming, they continue to shrink their non-Netflix offerings. Worse, those that remain tend to be mostly releases from the past two decades. To that end, we like to highlight the oldest new arrival each month, and for June 2023, that arrival is David Lynch’s Dune (1984). The recent big-screen adaptation is the better film (even if it is only half a movie…), but Lynch’s film has its charms.

The Complete Netflix List for June 2023

Release Date Title Note 6/1 The Angry Birds Movie (2016) A Beautiful Life Netflix Film The Breakfast Club (1985) Bruce Almighty (2003) The Choice (2016) The Days Netflix Series Dear John (2010) Death at a Funeral (2007) Dune (1984) End of Days (1999) Forever My Girl (2018) Funny People (2009) Groundhog Day (1993) Hook (1991) How High (2001) The Italian Job (2003) Jarhead (2005) Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius (2001) Kicking & Screaming (1995) The Kingdom (2007) LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising Netflix Family Magic Mike (2012) Mean Girls (2004) The Mick: Seasons 1-2 Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2014) Muster Dogs (2022) Nanny McPhee (2005) Nanny McPhee Returns (2010) The Ring (2002) Spider-Man (2002) Spider-Man 2 (2004) Spider-Man 3 (2007) Stuart Little (1999) Stuart Little 2 (2002) Surf's Up (2007) Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) To Leslie (2022) We're the Millers (2013) 6/2 Manifest: Season 4 Part 2 Netflix Series Missed Connections Netflix Film Rich in Love 2 Netflix Film Scoop Netflix Series Valeria: Season 3 Netflix Series 6/5 Barracuda Queens Netflix Series Ben 10: Seasons 1-4 Living (2022) 6/6 My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 4 Netflix Family 6/7 Arnold Netflix Documentary Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 3 Netflix Series 6/8 Never Have I Ever: Season 4 Netflix Series Tour de France: Unchained Netflix Documentary 6/9 Bloodhounds Netflix Series Human Resources: Season 2 Netflix Series A Lot Like Love (2005) The Playing Card Killer Netflix Documentary Tex Mex Motors Netflix Series This World Can't Tear Me Down Netflix Series The Wonder Weeks Netflix Film You Do You Netflix Film 6/12 Dunkirk (2017) Tom and Jerry Tales: Seasons 1-2 6/13 Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact Netflix Comedy 6/14 Forged in Fire: Season 8 Married at First Sight: Season 13 Our Planet II Netflix Documentary The Surrogacy Netflix Series 6/15 Cold Case Files: Season 2 6/16 Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Netflix Anime Extraction 2 Netflix Film 6/17 Grey's Anatomy Season 19 King the Land Netflix Series See You in My 19th Life Netflix Series Suits: Seasons 1-8 6/19 My Little Pony: The Movie (2017) Not Quite Narwhal Netflix Family Take Care of Maya Netflix Documentary 6/20 85 South: Ghetto Legends Netflix Comedy 6/21 Break Point: Part 2 Netflix Documentary The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 2 6/22 Glamorous Netflix Series Let's Get Divorced Netflix Series Skull Island Netflix Series Sleeping Dog Netflix Series 6/23 Catching Killers: Season 3 Netflix Documentary iNumber Number: Jozi Gold Netflix Film King of Clones Netflix Documentary Make Me Believe Netflix Film The Perfect Find Netflix Film Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 3 Netflix Family Through My Window: Across the Sea Netflix Film 6/26 The Imitation Game (2014) 6/28 Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate Netflix Documentary Hoarders: Season 13 Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators Netflix Documentary Run Rabbit Run Netflix Film 6/29 Ōoku: The Inner Chambers Netflix Anime The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 1 6/30 Alone: Season 9 Is It Cake, Too?! Netflix Series Nimona Netflix Film Tayo The Little Bus: Season 5

