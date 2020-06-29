What's New to Stream on Netflix for July 2020, and What's Leaving

Some people spend their days arguing over the merits of Netflix, but the rest of us are too busy enjoying new movies, engaging series, and fun specials. It’s just one more way to re-watch the movies we already love and find new ones to cherish, and this month sees some of both hitting the service.
The complete list of movies and shows hitting (and leaving) Netflix this month — July 2020 — is below, but first I’m going to highlight a few that stand apart from the bunch.
Netflix Pick of the Month
Charlize Theron, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Chiwetel Ejiofor headline a movie about immortal mercenaries pledged to do good for humanity even as they grow tired of seeing humanity continue to display epic cruelties upon each other. I’m under embargo as I write this so I can’t offer an opinion — on my pick of the month — so I’ll only add that it’s directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Beyond the Lights, 2014). The Old Guard premieres on July 10th.
The Oldest Movies of the Month
One of the beefs that still get dropped on Netflix’s doorstep is their severe lack of older films — you can usually count on two hands the number of available movies made before 1980 — and it’s a legit gripe. For that reason, I like to highlight when they add “older” films to the service. Three movies from the 70s are arriving for July at the start of the month. First up is Fiddler on the Roof (1971) featuring singing, dancing, and Topol. Martin Scorsese’s Mean Streets (1973) was his third narrative feature, but for many it’s the first of his films that fully feels like a “Scorsese film.” A Bridge Too Far (1977), meanwhile, is a World War II epic from Richard Attenborough featuring one hell of a cast including James Caan, Michael Caine, Sean Connery, Elliott Gould, Gene Hackman, Anthony Hopkins, Ryan O’Neal, and more familiar faces.
A Series Based on the Life of Meg Shields
“After waking up in a morgue, an orphaned teen discovers she now possesses superpowers as the chosen Halo-Bearer for a secret sect of demon-hunting nuns.” Come on, how do we not get excited about that premise? Our own Meg Shields doesn’t like to talk about it, but if you catch her on the right day, she’ll regale you with stories about her previous career fighting evil in the name of the Lord. Which lord exactly was always unclear, but still, great stories. Warrior Nun arrives on July 2nd.
Get Your Action Fix!
Sometimes you want some glorious but dumb as rocks action, and Swordfish (2001) can scratch that itch. Other times you want more character development, and Ben Affleck has you back with his fantastic sophomore effort as director, The Town (2010). And sometimes, just sometimes, you want the concluding chapter in a reliably great action franchise, and to that end Donnie Yen, Scott Adkins, and Ip Man 4: The Finale (2019) will be punching their way into your heart starting July 21st.
The Complete List
July 1st
#Anne Frank – Parallel Stories (2019)
Abby Hatcher: Season 1
Airplane! (1980)
Ali (2001)
The Art of War (2000)
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993)
A Bridge Too Far (1977)
Charlotte’s Web (2006)
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Clash of the Titans (1981)
Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2
Cloud Atlas (2012)
David Foster: Off the Record (2019)
Deadwind: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Definitely, Maybe (2008)
Delta Farce (2007)
The Devil’s Advocate (1997)
Donnie Brasco (1997)
Double Jeopardy (1999)
The F**k-It List (2019)
Fiddler on the Roof (1971)
The Firm (1993)
Frida (2002)
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007)
The Karate Kid (1984)
The Karate Kid Part II (1986)
The Karate Kid Part III (1989)
Killing Hasselhoff (2017)
Kingdom: Season 1-3
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
Mean Streets (1973)
Million Dollar Baby (2004)
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)
Paranormal Activity (2007)
Patriots Day (2016)
Poltergeist (1982 or 2015?)
Quest for Camelot (1998)
Red Riding Hood (2011)
Say I Do — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Schindler’s List (1993)
Sleepless in Seattle (1993)
Sleepy Hollow (1999)
Spaceballs (1987)
Splice (2009)
Stand and Deliver (1988)
Stardust (2007)
Starsky & Hutch (2004)
Sucker Punch (2011)
Swordfish (2001)
A Thousand Words (2012)
A Touch of Green: Season 1
The Town (2010)
The Witches (1990)
This Christmas (2007)
Total Recall (1990)
Trotro (2004)
Under the Riccione Sun — NETFLIX FILM
Unsolved Mysteries — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
A Walk to Remember (2002)
Winchester (2018)
July 2nd
Thiago Ventura: POKAS — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Warrior Nun — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
July 3rd
The Baby-Sitters Club — NETFLIX FAMILY
Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Desperados — NETFLIX FILM
JU-ON: Origins — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Southern Survival — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
July 5th
Only (2019)
July 6th
A Kid from Coney Island (2019)
July 7th
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)
July 8th
The Long Dumb Road (2018)
Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Stateless — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Was It Love? — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1
July 9th
Japan Sinks: 2020 — NETFLIX ANIME
The Protector: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
July 10th
The Claudia Kishi Club — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Down to Earth with Zac Efron — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space — NETFLIX FAMILY
Hello Ninja: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Old Guard — NETFLIX FILM
The Twelve — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
July 14th
The Business of Drugs — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
On est ensemble (We Are One) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
July 15th
Dark Desire — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Gli Infedeli (The Players) — NETFLIX FILM
Skin Decision: Before and After — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2
July 16th
Fatal Affair — NETFLIX FILM
Indian Matchmaking — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
MILF — NETFLIX FILM
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
July 17th
Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cursed — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Funan (2018)
July 18th
Gigantosaurus: Season 1
The Notebook (2004)
July 19th
The Last Dance (2020)
July 20th
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love — NETFLIX FAMILY
July 21st
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ip Man 4: The Finale (2019)
Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Street Food: Latin America — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
July 22nd
61
Fear City: New York vs The Mafia — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Love on the Spectrum — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Norsemen: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Signs — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spotlight (2015)
July 23rd
The Larva Island Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY
July 24th
¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Animal Crackers — NETFLIX FILM
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing — NETFLIX FAMILY
In the Dark: Season 2
The Kissing Booth 2 — NETFLIX FILM
Ofrenda a la tormenta — NETFLIX FILM
July 26th
Banana Split (2018)
Shameless (U.S.): Shameless: Season 10
July 28th
Jeopardy!: Collection 6
Last Chance U: Laney — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
July 29th
The Hater — NETFLIX FILM
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
July 30th
Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie
Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy — NETFLIX ANIME
July 31st
Get Even — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Latte and the Magic Waterstone — NETFLIX FAMILY
Seriously Single — NETFLIX FILM
The Speed Cubers — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
What’s Leaving?
Leaving 7/4/20
Blue Valentine
Leaving 7/5/20
The Fosters: Season 1-5
The Iron Lady
Leaving 7/8/20
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Leaving 7/9/20
47 Metres Down
Leaving 7/11/20
A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III
The Adderall Diaries
Enemy
Ginger & Rosa
Locke
The Spectacular Now
Under the Skin
Leaving 7/12/20
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
Leaving 7/15/20
Forks Over Knives
Leaving 7/18/20
A Most Violent Year
Laggies
Life After Beth
Obvious Child
Room
Tusk
Leaving 7/21/20
Bolt
Inglourious Basterds
Leaving 7/25/20
Dark Places
Ex Machina
Mississippi Grind
Leaving 7/26/20
Country Strong
Leaving 7/28/20
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Her
Leaving 7/29/20
The Incredibles 2
Leaving 7/31/20
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Can’t Hardly Wait
Casper
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chernobyl Diaries
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Freedom Writers
Godzilla
Guess Who
Hancock
Hitch
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Open Season
QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 1
Resident Evil: Extinction
Romeo Must Die
Salt
Scary Movie 2
Searching for Sugar Man
Sex and the City 2
Stuart Little
The Edge of Seventeen
The Interview
The Pianist
The Pursuit of Happyness
Twister
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory