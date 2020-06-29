What's New to Stream on Netflix for July 2020, and What's Leaving

Some people spend their days arguing over the merits of Netflix, but the rest of us are too busy enjoying new movies, engaging series, and fun specials. It’s just one more way to re-watch the movies we already love and find new ones to cherish, and this month sees some of both hitting the service.

The complete list of movies and shows hitting (and leaving) Netflix this month — July 2020 — is below, but first I’m going to highlight a few that stand apart from the bunch.

Netflix Pick of the Month

Charlize Theron, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Chiwetel Ejiofor headline a movie about immortal mercenaries pledged to do good for humanity even as they grow tired of seeing humanity continue to display epic cruelties upon each other. I’m under embargo as I write this so I can’t offer an opinion — on my pick of the month — so I’ll only add that it’s directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Beyond the Lights, 2014). The Old Guard premieres on July 10th.

The Oldest Movies of the Month

One of the beefs that still get dropped on Netflix’s doorstep is their severe lack of older films — you can usually count on two hands the number of available movies made before 1980 — and it’s a legit gripe. For that reason, I like to highlight when they add “older” films to the service. Three movies from the 70s are arriving for July at the start of the month. First up is Fiddler on the Roof (1971) featuring singing, dancing, and Topol. Martin Scorsese’s Mean Streets (1973) was his third narrative feature, but for many it’s the first of his films that fully feels like a “Scorsese film.” A Bridge Too Far (1977), meanwhile, is a World War II epic from Richard Attenborough featuring one hell of a cast including James Caan, Michael Caine, Sean Connery, Elliott Gould, Gene Hackman, Anthony Hopkins, Ryan O’Neal, and more familiar faces.

A Series Based on the Life of Meg Shields

“After waking up in a morgue, an orphaned teen discovers she now possesses superpowers as the chosen Halo-Bearer for a secret sect of demon-hunting nuns.” Come on, how do we not get excited about that premise? Our own Meg Shields doesn’t like to talk about it, but if you catch her on the right day, she’ll regale you with stories about her previous career fighting evil in the name of the Lord. Which lord exactly was always unclear, but still, great stories. Warrior Nun arrives on July 2nd.

Get Your Action Fix!

Sometimes you want some glorious but dumb as rocks action, and Swordfish (2001) can scratch that itch. Other times you want more character development, and Ben Affleck has you back with his fantastic sophomore effort as director, The Town (2010). And sometimes, just sometimes, you want the concluding chapter in a reliably great action franchise, and to that end Donnie Yen, Scott Adkins, and Ip Man 4: The Finale (2019) will be punching their way into your heart starting July 21st.

The Complete List

July 1st

#Anne Frank – Parallel Stories (2019)

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Airplane! (1980)

Ali (2001)

The Art of War (2000)

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2

Cloud Atlas (2012)

David Foster: Off the Record (2019)

Deadwind: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Delta Farce (2007)

The Devil’s Advocate (1997)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

Double Jeopardy (1999)

The F**k-It List (2019)

Fiddler on the Roof (1971)

The Firm (1993)

Frida (2002)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid Part II (1986)

The Karate Kid Part III (1989)

Killing Hasselhoff (2017)

Kingdom: Season 1-3

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Mean Streets (1973)

Million Dollar Baby (2004)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

Paranormal Activity (2007)

Patriots Day (2016)

Poltergeist (1982 or 2015?)

Quest for Camelot (1998)

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Say I Do — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Schindler’s List (1993)

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Spaceballs (1987)

Splice (2009)

Stand and Deliver (1988)

Stardust (2007)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

Sucker Punch (2011)

Swordfish (2001)

A Thousand Words (2012)

A Touch of Green: Season 1

The Town (2010)

The Witches (1990)

This Christmas (2007)

Total Recall (1990)

Trotro (2004)

Under the Riccione Sun — NETFLIX FILM

Unsolved Mysteries — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A Walk to Remember (2002)

Winchester (2018)

July 2nd

Thiago Ventura: POKAS — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Warrior Nun — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

July 3rd

The Baby-Sitters Club — NETFLIX FAMILY

Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Desperados — NETFLIX FILM

JU-ON: Origins — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Southern Survival — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

July 5th

Only (2019)

July 6th

A Kid from Coney Island (2019)

July 7th

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)

July 8th

The Long Dumb Road (2018)

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Stateless — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Was It Love? — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1

July 9th

Japan Sinks: 2020 — NETFLIX ANIME

The Protector: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

July 10th

The Claudia Kishi Club — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Down to Earth with Zac Efron — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space — NETFLIX FAMILY

Hello Ninja: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Old Guard — NETFLIX FILM

The Twelve — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

July 14th

The Business of Drugs — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

On est ensemble (We Are One) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

July 15th

Dark Desire — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Gli Infedeli (The Players) — NETFLIX FILM

Skin Decision: Before and After — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2

July 16th

Fatal Affair — NETFLIX FILM

Indian Matchmaking — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

MILF — NETFLIX FILM

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

July 17th

Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cursed — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Funan (2018)

July 18th

Gigantosaurus: Season 1

The Notebook (2004)

July 19th

The Last Dance (2020)

July 20th

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love — NETFLIX FAMILY

July 21st

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ip Man 4: The Finale (2019)

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Street Food: Latin America — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

July 22nd

61

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Love on the Spectrum — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Norsemen: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Signs — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spotlight (2015)

July 23rd

The Larva Island Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY

July 24th

¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Animal Crackers — NETFLIX FILM

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing — NETFLIX FAMILY

In the Dark: Season 2

The Kissing Booth 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Ofrenda a la tormenta — NETFLIX FILM

July 26th

Banana Split (2018)

Shameless (U.S.): Shameless: Season 10

July 28th

Jeopardy!: Collection 6

Last Chance U: Laney — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

July 29th

The Hater — NETFLIX FILM

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

July 30th

Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy — NETFLIX ANIME

July 31st

Get Even — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Latte and the Magic Waterstone — NETFLIX FAMILY

Seriously Single — NETFLIX FILM

The Speed Cubers — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

What’s Leaving?

Leaving 7/4/20

Blue Valentine

Leaving 7/5/20

The Fosters: Season 1-5

The Iron Lady

Leaving 7/8/20

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Leaving 7/9/20

47 Metres Down

Leaving 7/11/20

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III

The Adderall Diaries

Enemy

Ginger & Rosa

Locke

The Spectacular Now

Under the Skin

Leaving 7/12/20

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Leaving 7/15/20

Forks Over Knives

Leaving 7/18/20

A Most Violent Year

Laggies

Life After Beth

Obvious Child

Room

Tusk

Leaving 7/21/20

Bolt

Inglourious Basterds

Leaving 7/25/20

Dark Places

Ex Machina

Mississippi Grind

Leaving 7/26/20

Country Strong

Leaving 7/28/20

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Her

Leaving 7/29/20

The Incredibles 2

Leaving 7/31/20

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Can’t Hardly Wait

Casper

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chernobyl Diaries

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Freedom Writers

Godzilla

Guess Who

Hancock

Hitch

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Open Season

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 1

Resident Evil: Extinction

Romeo Must Die

Salt

Scary Movie 2

Searching for Sugar Man

Sex and the City 2

Stuart Little

The Edge of Seventeen

The Interview

The Pianist

The Pursuit of Happyness

Twister

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

