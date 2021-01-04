  1. Home
What's New to Stream on Netflix for January 2021

New movies, new series, and at least two films released last century -- hooray for a new month of Netflix!

Netflix Streaming January

Crossing the Streams is our monthly look at all the offerings hitting the big streaming services each month, and this time we’re checking out the new Netflix arrivals for January 2021. This month’s titles include the latest season of the Karate Kid sequel series, Anthony Mackie as an android, and more!

Netflix Pick of the Month for January 2021

Cobra Kai

If you’re watching Netflix this month, odds are you’re watching Cobra Kai Season 3. That’s understandable as the little show — still little despite its move from YouTube Red to Netflix — continues to mine gold from The Karate Kid film franchise. Daniel and Johnny are still feuding on and off, and their kids are still brawling, but the highlight this time out sees the return of two women from the films. The former love interests are given more to do and say this time out, and both add more than a little heart and class to the season. The less said about the attempt to humanize and redeem Kreese, though, the better…

New Netflix Films of Note

Outside The Wire netflix january 2021

What Happened to Mr. Cha? is a new comedy from South Korea, and it’s the directorial debut from the writer of 2012’s brilliant Confession of Murder. That alone makes it worth a watch in my humble opinion, and I plan on doing that shortly. Pieces of a Woman arrives on January 7th, and it does so on a wave of good buzz for lead Vanessa Kirby. Her co-star Shia LaBeouf is riding considerably less favorable buzz, but don’t let that distract you from checking out the film.

Outside the Wire (pictured) premieres on January 15th and brings Anthony Mackie back into the Netflix fold after 2019’s Point Blank. It’s another action tale, but this time director Mikael Håfstöm brings a sci-fi element as Mackie plays an android. Last year showed that Netflix is an increasingly solid home for international action, and one I’m looking forward to this month is Below Zero out of Spain. It premieres on January 29th and involves a cop facing off against bad guys on a cold, isolated road.

The Oldest New Arrival

Cool Hand Luke

Netflix is rightfully criticized for a catalog that’s ridiculously light on older films, and by “older” I mean pre-1980s. To that end, I like to highlight the oldest film they add each month, and for January there are two arrivals that both premiered over fifty-three years ago.

Bonnie and Clyde (1967) is an Arthur Penn classic that takes a pseudo biographical look at a pair of history’s most memorable villains. Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty play the crime-loving couple, and while the bloody finale is its best-remembered scene, the film as a whole is an engaging ride.

Cool Hand Luke (1967, pictured) also presents a title character prone to criminal antics, but Paul Newman’s Luke is an undeniably charismatic guy. He becomes an underdog facing off against cruel and corrupt prison officials, and he becomes the epitome of cool along the way.

New Netflix Series That Might Be Worth a Binge

Lupin netflix january 2021

I’m more of a movie guy, but Netflix has delivered more than a few series gems over the years — the trick is finding them amid the dozens of new shows that premiere each month. A couple of this month’s new arrivals look like contenders, starting with Lupin (pictured), which arrives on January 8th. The show stars Omar Sy (The Intouchables) as a master thief looking for revenge in the streets of Paris, and it’s an adaptation of Maurice Leblanc’s classic character and tales.

Bling Empire premieres on January 15th and looks to be a Dynasty-like show focused on Asian Americans centered in Los Angeles. Their stories are all about the glitz and glamor, and big business and bigger secrets, and while it might end up being slight fun, it’s still a big step in the right direction with its cast and characters.

Last up, Fate: The Winx Saga flies in starting January 22nd on the wings of fairies with its tale of a magical boarding school filled with intrigue, monsters, and teen shenanigans. It’s the latest from the creator of The Vampire Diaries, so proceed accordingly.

The Complete Netflix List for January 2021

Release DateTitleNote
1/117 Again (2009)
30 Minutes or Less (2011)
Abby Hatcher: Season 1
Blue Streak (1999)
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Can't Hardly Wait (1998)
Catch Me If You Can (2002)
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
Cobra Kai: Season 3Netflix Original
Cool Hand Luke (1967)
The Creative Brain (2019)
The Departed (2006)
Dream Home Makeover: Season 2Netflix Original
Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)
Enter the Dragon (1973)
Gimme Shelter (2013)
Good Hair (2010)
Goodfellas (1990)
Gothika (2003)
The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2
Headspace Guide to MeditationNetflix Original
Into the Wild (2007)
Julie & Julia (2009)
The Minimalists: Less Is NowNetflix Documentary
Monarca: Season 2Netflix Original
Mud (2012)
Mystic Pizza (1988)
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)
The Netflix AfterpartyNetflix Original
Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)
Sex and the City 2 (2010)
Sherlock Holmes (2009)
Striptease (1996)
Superbad (2007)
What Happened to Mr. Cha?Netflix Film
What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)
1/2Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)Netflix Film
1/5Gabby's DollhouseNetflix Family
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
History of Swear WordsNetflix Original
LA's Finest: Season 1
¡Nailed It! México: Season 3Netflix Original
1/6Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked ArgentinaNetflix Film
Surviving DeathNetflix Documentary
Tony Parker: The Final ShotNetflix Documentary
1/7Pieces of a WomanNetflix Film
1/8CharmingNetflix Film
The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2Netflix Anime
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5Netflix Original
LupinNetflix Original
Mighty Little Bheem: Kite FestivalNetflix Family
Pretend It’s a CityNetflix Documentary
Stuck Apart (Azizler)Netflix Film
1/10Spring Breakers (2012)
1/11CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & ConspiracyNetflix Documentary
The Intouchables (2011)
1/12Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4
1/13An Imperfect Murder
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial KillerNetflix Documentary
1/15Bling EmpireNetflix Original
Carmen Sandiego: Season 4Netflix Family
Disenchantment: Part 3Netflix Original
Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro)Netflix Film
Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3
Hook (1991)
Kuroko's Basketball: Season 1
The Magicians: Season 5
Outside the WireNetflix Film
Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)
Pinkfong & Baby Shark's Space Adventure (2019)
1/16A Monster Calls (2016)
Radium Girls (2020)
1/18Homefront (2013)
1/19Hello Ninja: Season 4Netflix Family
1/20Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos)Netflix Original
Sightless (2020)
SpycraftNetflix Original
1/21Call My Agent!: Season 4Netflix Original
1/22Blown Away: Season 2Netflix Original
Busted!: Season 3Netflix Original
Fate: The Winx SagaNetflix Original
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2Netflix Family
So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero)Netflix Film
The White TigerNetflix Film
1/23Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)Netflix Original
1/26Go Dog GoNetflix Family
1/2750M2Netflix Original
Accomplice
Bonding: Season 2Netflix Original
Penguin BloomNetflix Film
1/29Below Zero (Bajocero)Netflix Film
The DigNetflix Film
Finding 'OhanaNetflix Film
We Are: The Brooklyn SaintsNetflix Documentary
1/31Fatima (2020)

Follow all of our monthly streaming guides.

