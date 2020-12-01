  1. Home
What's New to Stream on Netflix for December 2020

New movies from David Fincher, George Clooney, and Pauly Shore!

Netflix December 2020

Crossing the Streams is our monthly look at all the offerings hitting the big streaming services each month, and this time we’re checking out the new Netflix arrivals for December 2020. This month’s titles include new films directed by David Fincher and George Clooney, loads of new holiday originals, and more!

Keep reading to see what’s new to Netflix for December 2020!

Netflix Pick of the Month for December 2020

Mank Oldman Netflix December

We’ve already written a couple of different pieces on David Fincher’s Mankour review and a look at its long road to production — and now it’s finally ready to premiere on December 4th. Written by Fincher’s father, the film follows Herman J. Mankiewicz (played by Gary Oldman) as he works on the script for Orson Welles’ Citizen Kane. Drama, comedy, and insight swirl together creating a fascinating and engaging glimpse behind the curtain of artistry and ownership, and while it lacks the murder and death of most Fincher films, it’s no less compelling for it.

Action Movies for Dad

Braven

There are great action movies, and there are bad action movies, but there are very few action movies that dads don’t like. Three films hitting Netflix this month deliver thrills and drama even though far too many critics dismissed them as unworthy. Peppermint (2018) is easily the most controversial of the bunch. It stars Jennifer Garner as a woman who sees her husband and child slaughtered by gang members only to return for vengeance in the weeks that follow. Some people take issue with her being white while the Hispanic gang members aren’t, but your dad won’t care about that.

Quigley Down Under (1990) isn’t controversial in the slightest, but it does star Tom Selleck as an American cowboy finding action in Australia against an evil Alan Rickman. Not everyone can handle Selleck’s TV star power in feature-length form, but your dad can. Finally, Jason Momoa stars as Braven (2018) which arrives on December 17th. It’s a fun direct to video action romp with attractive settings and an angry Momoa, and your dad will enjoy it.

New Movies Released in 2020

Ava

You might find this hard to believe, but some new movies were actually released in 2020, and three of them are hitting Netflix this month. Proceed accordingly. Ava (2020) hits on December 7th and features Jessica Chastain as an assassin — which is probably all the info you need to determine if it’s for you.

It’s unclear who exactly asked for Bobbleheads: The Movie (2020), but if you’ve longed for an animated feature about living bobblehead figures, then prepare to be excited starting December 8th. Speaking of bobbleheads, Pauly Shore is back and starring in Guest House (2020) which opens its doors on December 18th. Like I said, proceed accordingly.

More New Netflix Originals!

The Midnight Sky George Clooney As Dr Augustine Lofthouse

Mank is obviously this month’s highest-profile original hitting Netflix, but it’s not the only one. The next most anticipated is probably the latest from director and star George Clooney: The Midnight Sky (premiering December 23rd). He stars as a scientist trying to stop astronauts from returning to a damaged Earth, and it sounds like some wonderfully bleak and thought-provoking sci-fi.

Chadwick Boseman makes his final film appearance on Netflix with the August Wilson adaptation Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (arriving December 18th). Viola Davis also stars in the movie in the title role as the “Mother of the Blues,” and both actor and actress are already receiving tons of acclaim and awards buzz — Boseman, who died of cancer in August, is a frontrunner for a posthumous Oscar.

Shonda Rhimes’ production company brings the new series Bridgerton to Netflix starting December 25th, and while I was surprised to discover this, it’s romantic fun and best described as Jane Austen by way of Grey’s Anatomy. It’s alternately sexy, sweet, and entertaining period fun.

The Complete Netflix List for November 2020

Release DateTitleNote
12/13 Days to Kill (2014)
50 First Dates (2004)
Angela's Christmas WishNetflix Film
Angels & Demons (2009)
Are You The One: Seasons 1-2
Chef (2014)
The Da Vinci Code (2006)
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
Effie Gray (2014)
Gormiti: Season 1
The Happytime Murders (2018)
The Holiday Movies That Made UsNetflix Original
Ink Master: Seasons 1-2
Jurassic Park (1993)
Jurassic Park III (2001)
Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)
Little Nicky (2000)
The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
Monster House (2006)
Natalie Palamides: Nate - A One Man ShowNetflix Comedy Special
Peppermint (2018)
Quigley Down Under (1990)
Runaway Bride (1999)
Super Wings: Season 3
Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2
Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)
Why Did I Get Married? (2007)
12/2Alien WorldsNetflix Documentary
Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My IcelandicNetflix Comedy Special
FierceNetflix Film
Hazel Brugger: TropicalNetflix Comedy Special
12/3BreakNetflix Film
Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry HolidayNetflix Family
Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem)Netflix Film
12/4Bhaag Beanie BhaagNetflix Original
Big Mouth: Season 4Netflix Original
Bombay RoseNetflix Film
Captain Underpants Mega BlissmasNetflix Family
Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders)Netflix Film
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3Netflix Original
Kings of Joburg: Season 1
Leyla EverlastingNetflix Film
MankNetflix Film
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3Netflix Family
Selena: The SeriesNetflix Original
12/5DetentionNetflix Original
Mighty Express: A Mighty ChristmasNetflix Family
12/7Ava (2020)
Manhunt: Deadly Games
12/8Bobbleheads The Movie (2020)
Emicida: AmarElo - É Tudo Para OntemNetflix Documentary
Lovestruck in the CityNetflix Original
Mr. Iglesias: Part 3Netflix Original
Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along AdventureNetflix Family
Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster HelpersNetflix Family
Triple 9 (2016)
12/9Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: ChristmasNetflix Family
The Big Show Show: ChristmasNetflix Family
Rose Island (L'Incredibile storia dell'Isola Delle Rose)Netflix Film
The Surgeon's CutNetflix Documentary
12/10Alice in BorderlandNetflix Original
12/11CanvasNetflix Film
Giving VoiceNetflix Documentary
The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas) Netflix Original
The PromNetflix Film
A Trash Truck ChristmasNetflix Family
12/14A California ChristmasNetflix Film
Hilda: Season 2 Netflix Family
Tiny Pretty ThingsNetflix Original
12/15Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2
The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13
Grizzlies (2020)
The Professor and the Madman (2019)
Pup Academy: Season 2
Song Exploder: Volume 2Netflix Original
Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1-2
12/16Anitta: Made In HonorioNetflix Documentary
BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin AmericaNetflix Documentary
How To Ruin Christmas: The WeddingNetflix Original
Nocturnal Animals (2016)
The RipperNetflix Documentary
Run OnNetflix Original
Vir Das: Outside In - The Lockdown SpecialNetflix Original
12/17Braven (2018)
12/18Guest House (2020)
Home for Christmas: Season 2Netflix Original
Jeopardy! Champion Run V
Jeopardy! Champion Run VI
Jeopardy! Teacher's Tournament
Jeopardy! College Championship
Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
Ma Rainey's Black BottomNetflix Film
Sweet HomeNetflix Original
12/20Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum (2019)
12/21The Con Is On (2018)
12/22After We Collided (2020)
London Hughes: To Catch a D*ckNetflix Comedy Special
Rhyme Time Town SingalongsNetflix Family
Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020)
Timmy Time: Season 2
12/23The Midnight SkyNetflix Film
Your Name Engraved HereinNetflix Film
12/25BridgertonNetflix Original
12/26Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)Netflix Film
DNANetflix Film
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: SaharaNetflix Family
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3Netflix Family
The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the ZoneNetflix Family
12/27Sakho & Mangane: Season 1
12/28Cops and RobbersNetflix Film
Rango (2011)
12/29Dare Me: Season 1
12/30Best Leftovers Ever!Netflix Original
EquinoxNetflix Original
Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: EarthriseNetflix Anime
12/31Best of Stand-Up 2020Netflix Comedy Special
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4Netflix Original

Follow all of our monthly streaming guides.

