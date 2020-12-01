What's New to Stream on Netflix for December 2020

Crossing the Streams is our monthly look at all the offerings hitting the big streaming services each month, and this time we’re checking out the new Netflix arrivals for December 2020. This month’s titles include new films directed by David Fincher and George Clooney, loads of new holiday originals, and more!

Keep reading to see what’s new to Netflix for December 2020!

Netflix Pick of the Month for December 2020

We’ve already written a couple of different pieces on David Fincher’s Mank — our review and a look at its long road to production — and now it’s finally ready to premiere on December 4th. Written by Fincher’s father, the film follows Herman J. Mankiewicz (played by Gary Oldman) as he works on the script for Orson Welles’ Citizen Kane. Drama, comedy, and insight swirl together creating a fascinating and engaging glimpse behind the curtain of artistry and ownership, and while it lacks the murder and death of most Fincher films, it’s no less compelling for it.

Action Movies for Dad

There are great action movies, and there are bad action movies, but there are very few action movies that dads don’t like. Three films hitting Netflix this month deliver thrills and drama even though far too many critics dismissed them as unworthy. Peppermint (2018) is easily the most controversial of the bunch. It stars Jennifer Garner as a woman who sees her husband and child slaughtered by gang members only to return for vengeance in the weeks that follow. Some people take issue with her being white while the Hispanic gang members aren’t, but your dad won’t care about that.

Quigley Down Under (1990) isn’t controversial in the slightest, but it does star Tom Selleck as an American cowboy finding action in Australia against an evil Alan Rickman. Not everyone can handle Selleck’s TV star power in feature-length form, but your dad can. Finally, Jason Momoa stars as Braven (2018) which arrives on December 17th. It’s a fun direct to video action romp with attractive settings and an angry Momoa, and your dad will enjoy it.

New Movies Released in 2020

You might find this hard to believe, but some new movies were actually released in 2020, and three of them are hitting Netflix this month. Proceed accordingly. Ava (2020) hits on December 7th and features Jessica Chastain as an assassin — which is probably all the info you need to determine if it’s for you.

It’s unclear who exactly asked for Bobbleheads: The Movie (2020), but if you’ve longed for an animated feature about living bobblehead figures, then prepare to be excited starting December 8th. Speaking of bobbleheads, Pauly Shore is back and starring in Guest House (2020) which opens its doors on December 18th. Like I said, proceed accordingly.

More New Netflix Originals!

Mank is obviously this month’s highest-profile original hitting Netflix, but it’s not the only one. The next most anticipated is probably the latest from director and star George Clooney: The Midnight Sky (premiering December 23rd). He stars as a scientist trying to stop astronauts from returning to a damaged Earth, and it sounds like some wonderfully bleak and thought-provoking sci-fi.

Chadwick Boseman makes his final film appearance on Netflix with the August Wilson adaptation Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (arriving December 18th). Viola Davis also stars in the movie in the title role as the “Mother of the Blues,” and both actor and actress are already receiving tons of acclaim and awards buzz — Boseman, who died of cancer in August, is a frontrunner for a posthumous Oscar.

Shonda Rhimes’ production company brings the new series Bridgerton to Netflix starting December 25th, and while I was surprised to discover this, it’s romantic fun and best described as Jane Austen by way of Grey’s Anatomy. It’s alternately sexy, sweet, and entertaining period fun.

The Complete Netflix List for November 2020

Release Date Title Note 12/1 3 Days to Kill (2014) 50 First Dates (2004) Angela's Christmas Wish Netflix Film Angels & Demons (2009) Are You The One: Seasons 1-2 Chef (2014) The Da Vinci Code (2006) E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) Effie Gray (2014) Gormiti: Season 1 The Happytime Murders (2018) The Holiday Movies That Made Us Netflix Original Ink Master: Seasons 1-2 Jurassic Park (1993) Jurassic Park III (2001) Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) Little Nicky (2000) The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) Monster House (2006) Natalie Palamides: Nate - A One Man Show Netflix Comedy Special Peppermint (2018) Quigley Down Under (1990) Runaway Bride (1999) Super Wings: Season 3 Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10 Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2 Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family (2011) Why Did I Get Married? (2007) 12/2 Alien Worlds Netflix Documentary Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic Netflix Comedy Special Fierce Netflix Film Hazel Brugger: Tropical Netflix Comedy Special 12/3 Break Netflix Film Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday Netflix Family Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem) Netflix Film 12/4 Bhaag Beanie Bhaag Netflix Original Big Mouth: Season 4 Netflix Original Bombay Rose Netflix Film Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas Netflix Family Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders) Netflix Film The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3 Netflix Original Kings of Joburg: Season 1 Leyla Everlasting Netflix Film Mank Netflix Film Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3 Netflix Family Selena: The Series Netflix Original 12/5 Detention Netflix Original Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas Netflix Family 12/7 Ava (2020) Manhunt: Deadly Games 12/8 Bobbleheads The Movie (2020) Emicida: AmarElo - É Tudo Para Ontem Netflix Documentary Lovestruck in the City Netflix Original Mr. Iglesias: Part 3 Netflix Original Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure Netflix Family Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers Netflix Family Triple 9 (2016) 12/9 Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas Netflix Family The Big Show Show: Christmas Netflix Family Rose Island (L'Incredibile storia dell'Isola Delle Rose) Netflix Film The Surgeon's Cut Netflix Documentary 12/10 Alice in Borderland Netflix Original 12/11 Canvas Netflix Film Giving Voice Netflix Documentary The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas) Netflix Original The Prom Netflix Film A Trash Truck Christmas Netflix Family 12/14 A California Christmas Netflix Film Hilda: Season 2 Netflix Family Tiny Pretty Things Netflix Original 12/15 Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2 The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13 Grizzlies (2020) The Professor and the Madman (2019) Pup Academy: Season 2 Song Exploder: Volume 2 Netflix Original Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1-2 12/16 Anitta: Made In Honorio Netflix Documentary BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America Netflix Documentary How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding Netflix Original Nocturnal Animals (2016) The Ripper Netflix Documentary Run On Netflix Original Vir Das: Outside In - The Lockdown Special Netflix Original 12/17 Braven (2018) 12/18 Guest House (2020) Home for Christmas: Season 2 Netflix Original Jeopardy! Champion Run V Jeopardy! Champion Run VI Jeopardy! Teacher's Tournament Jeopardy! College Championship Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Netflix Film Sweet Home Netflix Original 12/20 Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum (2019) 12/21 The Con Is On (2018) 12/22 After We Collided (2020) London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck Netflix Comedy Special Rhyme Time Town Singalongs Netflix Family Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020) Timmy Time: Season 2 12/23 The Midnight Sky Netflix Film Your Name Engraved Herein Netflix Film 12/25 Bridgerton Netflix Original 12/26 Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) Netflix Film DNA Netflix Film Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara Netflix Family Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3 Netflix Family The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone Netflix Family 12/27 Sakho & Mangane: Season 1 12/28 Cops and Robbers Netflix Film Rango (2011) 12/29 Dare Me: Season 1 12/30 Best Leftovers Ever! Netflix Original Equinox Netflix Original Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise Netflix Anime 12/31 Best of Stand-Up 2020 Netflix Comedy Special Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4 Netflix Original

Follow all of our monthly streaming guides.