What's New to Stream on Hulu for September 2020

Hulu has been stuck in the third-place position when it comes to movie streaming behind Netflix and Amazon Prime because most people still see them strictly as a home for next-day television. They have movies, too, though, and more than a few of them are gems that make Hulu a destination beyond last night’s TV shows. The complete list of new movies and shows available to stream on Hulu for September 2020 is below, but I wanted to highlight the best of the bunch along with several others worth seeking out.

Hulu Pick of the Month for September 2020

I typically reserve this spot for movies as films > shows more often than not, but the return of one of last year’s best new series deserves to be highlighted. Pen15: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original) arrives on 9/18 with all the awkward, uncomfortable, highly relatable comedy intact. Leads and co-creators Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle return as middle-schoolers — acting opposite actual teens and pre-teens — and their show is as hilarious as it is heartbreakingly honest.

Second Chances

Look, I get it. All the tech talk about 60 frames per second weirded you out. And the reviews were especially harsh (outside of our own). But I’m suggesting you give Gemini Man (2019) a second chance starting on 9/18. Will Smith and Mary Elizabeth Winstead are having a great time, and you will too as Ang Lee delivers some terrific action sequences. Sure the plot is familiar, but so what. Enjoy the visual splendor and gunplay.

’70s Cinema

Ah, the 70s. Unlike Netflix, Hulu brings on more than one “older” film each month, and here are three worth highlighting. The Last House on the Left (1972) isn’t among my favorite Wes Craven films (I actually prefer the remake), but it was a game-changer for him and the indie horror genre. The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1976) isn’t nearly as well known, but little Jodie Foster delivers another stunner of a child-performance against a creepy Martin Sheen making for a compelling thriller. And finally, The Mechanic (1972) received a lesser remake that can’t touch this original — Charles Bronson and Jan-Michael Vincent as two hitmen are gold.

’80s Antics

Get a load of that hair in Criminal Law (1988)! Gary Oldman and Kevin Bacon play opposite each other in this grim, suspenseful tale of a serial killer and a criminal justice system he’s mastered. Chuck Norris headlines Invasion U.S.A. (1985), but don’t hold that against it. The film delivers some over the top Cannon fun that absolutely wouldn’t get green-lit today. And lastly, Some Kind of Wonderful (1987) is a gender-flipped Pretty in Pink that one-ups that film with a far better ending.

The Complete Hulu List for September 2020

September 1st

Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete Season 4 (Adult Swim)

Jeopardy!: Episode Refresh (ABC)

50 First Dates (2004)

Absolute Power (1997)

Aeon Flux (2005)

American Dragons (1998)

An American Haunting (2006)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Anywhere but Here (1999)

Back to School (1986)

Bad Girls from Mars (1991)

The Bank Job (2008)

Because I Said So (2007)

The Birdcage (1997)

Broken Lizard’s Club Dread (2004)

Call Me (1988)

Carrington (1995)

The Cold Light Of Day (2012)

Cool Blue (1990)

Criminal Law (1989)

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

De-Lovely (2004)

Demolition Man (1993)

Desperate Hours (1990)

Deuces Wild (2002)

Employee of the Month (2006)

The End of Violence (1997)

Evil Dead II (1987)

Extreme Justice (1993)

The Festival (2019)

Hanoi Hilton (1987)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)

Hoosiers (1986)

The House on Carroll Street (1988)

I Feel Pretty (2018)

The Impossible (2012)

Invasion U.S.A. (1985)

Jessabelle (2014)

Julia (1977)

The Last Boy Scout (1991)

The Last House on the Left (1972)

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1976)

Love Is All There Is (1996)

Mad Money (2008)

Man of La Mancha (1972)

The Mechanic (1972)

Mississippi Burning (1988)

Mr. North (1988)

Music Within (2007)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Notorious (2009)

The Omen (2006)

Outbreak (1995)

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985)

Pieces of April (2003)

Practical Magic (1998)

Rambo (2008)

Reasonable Doubt (2014)

Religulous (2008)

Slow Burn (2007)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Stargate (1994)

The Terminator (1984)

Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her (2001)

This World, Then the Fireworks (1997)

Top Gun (1986)

Trolls World Tour (2020)

Turkey Bowl (2019)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)

The Weight of Water (2002)

Wanted (2008)

The Woods (2006)

September 2nd

Hell on the Border (2019)

September 3rd

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life (2016)

September 6th

Awoken (2019)

September 7th

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 1A (Hulu Original)

September 8th

American Ninja Warrior: Season 12 Premiere (NBC)

Brother vs. Brother: Season 7 Premiere (HGTV)

September 9th

Woke: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

September 10th

Prisoners (2013)

September 11th

My Hero Academia: Episodes 64 – 76 (DUBBED)

September 16th

Archer: Season 11 Premiere (FXX)

September 17th

The Good Shepherd (2006)

September 18th

Pen15: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Sherman’s Showcase: Black History Month Special (IFC)

Babyteeth (2019)

The Fight (2020)

Gemini Man (2019)

StarDog and TurboCat (2020)

September 20th

The Haunted (2020)

September 21st

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards: Special (ABC)

September 22nd

Filthy Rich: Series Premiere (Fox)

The Addams Family (2019)

September 23rd

Cosmos: Possible Worlds: Special (Fox)

If Loving You Is Wrong: Complete Season 5 (OWN)

September 24th

Teen Titans Go! Vs Teen Titans (2019)

September 25th

Judy (2019)

September 26th

The Wilderness of Error: Series Premiere (FX)

September 28th

Bless the Harts: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

Bob’s Burgers: Season 11 Premiere (Fox)

Family Guy: Season 19 Premiere (Fox)

Fargo: Season 4 Premiere (FX)

The Simpsons: Season 32 Premiere (Fox)

September 29th

Inherit the Viper (2020)

Trauma Center (2019)

September 30th

Southbound (2015)

What’s Leaving Hulu for September 2020

2001 Maniacs (2005)

50 First Dates (2004)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

A Mighty Wind (2003)

A Perfect Murder (1998)

Best In Show (2000)

Beyond the Valley of the Dolls (1970)

Brick Mansions (2014)

Brokedown Palace (1998)

Buffy, the Vampire Slayer (1992)

Buried (2010)

Cats & Dogs (2001)

City Slickers (1991)

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold (1994)

Cold War (2012)

Die Hard 4: Live Free or Die Hard (2007)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

For Your Consideration (2006)

Friday the 13th – Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)

From Paris with Love (2010)

Futureworld (1976)

Hoosiers (1986)

House of 1000 Corpses (2003)

Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack (1999)

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2002)

Larry Crowne (2011)

Mississippi Burning (1988)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

Nate and Hayes (1983)

Norma Rae (1979)

Pathology (2008)

Poseidon (2006)

Post Grad (2007)

Practical Magic (1998)

Rabbit Hole (2011)

Rambo (2008)

Right at Your Door (2007)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)

Some Kind of Hero (1982)

Speed 2: Cruise Control (1996)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Stargate (1994)

Strategic Air Command (1955)

Sugar Hill (1994)

Sunset Strip (1999)

The Birdcage (1997)

The Client (1994)

The Color Purple (1985)

The Devil’s Rejects (2005)

The Eye (2008)

The Eye 2 (2005)

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete (2014)

The Mask (1994)

The Ninth Gate (2000)

The Sender (1982)

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

The Truth About Cats & Dogs (1996)

The U.S. vs. John Lennon (2006)

Three Musketeers (2011)

Top Gun (1986)

Undertow (2004)

Unlocked (2017)

Waiting for Guffman (1997)

Wanted (2008)

West Side Story (1961)

Follow all of our monthly streaming guides.