What's New to Stream on Hulu for November 2020

Crossing the Streams is our monthly look at all the offerings hitting the big streaming services each month, and this time we’re checking out the new Hulu arrivals for November 2020. This month’s titles include a Russian horror film, some modern action classics, Broadcast News, and more!

Keep reading to see what’s new to Hulu for November 2020!

Hulu Pick of the Month for November 2020

The best film of all time is James L. Brooks’ Broadcast News (1987). It’s true, I wouldn’t lie, and I’m happy to report that it’s new to Hulu this month. While it might look on the surface to be a dated topic — it’s about network news, after all — its commentary on the dying art of journalism remains spot on and topical. The script is brilliant, very funny, and biting in its observations, and the cast is absolute aces with stellar performances from Holly Hunter, William Hurt, and the endlessly fantastic Albert Brooks. Turn off your ringer, settle into your most comfortable chair, and watch (or re-watch) this masterpiece as soon as possible. You’re welcome.

Halloween Is Over, But Horror Movies Are Eternal

Sputnik (2020) enters our orbit starting November 13th and follows an astronaut who returns to Earth with an alien visitor within, and while the film is a lower budgeted affair, it puts it all on the screen and delivers some real suspense and general creepiness. Amulet (2020) starts hanging around November 19th and features a man who begins to suspect the boarding house where he’s living might hide a deadly secret. The film played Sundance Film Fest this year (remember January?), and while I’m not a big fan, there were plenty of folks at the fest who loved it. I haven’t seen this last one, but Centigrade (2020) drops November 27th and focuses on a couple who find themselves trapped in a car during and after a blizzard. Could be thrilling, could be annoying, but we’ll find out together.

New Hulu Originals

I Am Greta saves the world starting November 13th and focuses on young activist Greta Thunberg. Whether or not you support her cause — although if you don’t realize that it’s all of our cause, then you’re a dolt — she remains an interesting young woman. No Man’s Land reveals itself on November 18th and is a new series about a man drawn into a mystery involving his sister’s death in a suicide bombing. And finally, the one everyone is waiting for: Animaniacs is coming back with all-new episodes and draws you in again starting November 20th.

Great Action to Scratch That Itch

Tony Scott’s Crimson Tide (1995) remains one of the late filmmaker’s finest films — his best in my opinion — and while it features Scott’s high-impact editing style, it’s also a heavy hitter when it comes to suspense, tension, and top-tier performances. Mr. Majestyk (1974) sees Charles Bronson as a melon farmer taking on the mob, and it’s one of Bronson’s best. And finally, Ronin (1998) is just a modern action classic thanks to some spectacular car chase antics.

The Complete Hulu List for November 2020

Release Date Title Note 11/1 12 Rounds (2009) 3 Ninjas (1992) Alien Nation (1988) Antwone Fisher (2002) Article 99 (1992) Beerfest (2006) Big Daddy (1999) The Blair Witch Project (1999) The Bourne Identity (2002) The Bourne Supremacy (2004) The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) Breathless (1983) Bringing Down The House (2003) Broadcast News (1987) Children Of The Corn (2009) Christmas In Compton (2012) Christmas In Vermont (2016) Christmas on Holly Lane (2018) A Christmas Solo (2017) The Christmas Tale (2005) Crimson Tide (1995) Dead Presidents (1995) Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

The Dog Who Saved Christmas (2009) The Expendables (2010) The Expendables 2 (2012) The Expendables 3 (2014) Firewalker (1986) For Your Eyes Only (1981) Foxfire (1996)

From Russia with Love (1964) Fun in Acapulco (1963) The Horse Whisperer (1998) Hud (1963) I Heart Huckabees (2003) I Spy (2002) Johnny Mnemonic (1995) Jumping The Broom (2011) The Kingdom Of Heaven (2005) Kiss The Girls (1997) Knocked Up (2007) The Last Waltz (1978) License to Kill (1989) Little Giants (1994) Live and Let Die (1973) The Living Daylights (1987) Lord Of War (2005) Lost In Space (1998) Love Hurts (1990) The Man with the Golden Gun (1974) Maverick (1994) Moonraker (1979) Mr. Majestyk (1974) Much Ado About Nothing (1993) A Nanny For Christmas (2010) The Net (1995) Next Day Air (2009) Octopussy (1983) On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969) Once Upon A Time At Christmas (2017) Pacific Heights (1990) Paws P.I. (2018) Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2009) Platoon (1986) The Prestige (2006) Ronin (1998) School Dance (2014) Slumdog Millionaire (2008) Spy Next Door (2010) Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street (2007) The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009) Thunderball (1965) Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) Universal Soldier (1992) A View to a Kill (1985) W. (2008) Wanted (2008) The Waterboy (1998) Wetlands (2019) Wild Hogs (2007) Wild Things (1998) Working Girl (1988) The World is Not Enough (1999) You Only Live Twice (1967) 11/3 The Assault (2019) General Commander (2019) 11/4 Blue Story (2020) 11/5 Braking for Whales 11/6 Killing Eve: Complete Season 3 11/9 The Mighty Ones Hulu Family The Nice Guys (2016) 11/10 A Teacher FX on Hulu Vik the Viking (2020) 11/11 Eater’s Guide to the World Hulu Original The Girl Next Door (2005) Tonight You’re Mine (2012) 11/12 Man Who Invented Christmas (2017) 11/13 I Am Greta Hulu Original Film Sputnik (2020) 11/14 The Dictator (2012) 11/15 12 Pups of Christmas (2019) Cartel Land (2015) Christmas Crush (2019) A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019) A Nice Girl Like You (2020) 11/16 Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss (2018) 11/17 Soul Surfer (2011) 11/18 Body Cam (2020) McQueen (2018) No Man’s Land Hulu Original 11/19 Amulet (2020) 11/20 Animaniacs Hulu Family Run Hulu Original Tesla 11/26 Bombshell 11/27 Centigrade (2020) 11/29 The Big Ugly (2020)

Follow all of our monthly streaming guides.