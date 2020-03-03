What's New to Stream on Hulu for March 2020

Hulu has been stuck in the third-place position when it comes to movie streaming behind Netflix and Amazon Prime because most people still see them strictly as a home for next-day television. They have movies too, though, and more than a few of them are gems that make Hulu a destination beyond last night’s TV shows.

The complete list of new movies and shows hitting Hulu this month — March 2020 — is below, but I wanted to highlight the best of the bunch along with several others worth seeking out.

Hulu Pick of the Month

Big Time Adolescence (2020) arrives on March 20th after premiering at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, and it’s by all accounts a good time. Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson plays something of a slacker who takes a teenager (Griffin Gluck) under his wing, and I suspect the result is a coming of age experience for both of them. The film is enjoying a limited release this month in theaters, but Hulu’s premiere will be the way most of us watch it — and I’m okay with that.

Two Indies from Female Filmmakers

I haven’t seen either of these and have only heard of the first, but new movies from female filmmakers are always worth mentioning. Knives and Skin (2019) premieres on March 6th after a full year or more on the festival circuit. Billed as a “coming of age thriller,” the film follows teens looking for a missing friend. Brown Girl Begins (2018) opens on March 26th and is a post-apocalyptic sci-fi tale from Canada, and that alone sounds intriguing.

Going Into the Dark

Hulu’s Into The Dark series — a new feature every month made in association with Blumhouse — has had a few winners over the year and half it’s been running, but despite the horror genre labeling it’s rarely gone the creature/monster route. That changes with this month’s entry, Crawlers, which wiggles into existence on March 6th. The story involves “a vicious horde of body-switching aliens” which is more than enough to get me excited.

For Whale Lovers Only

Everyone’s seen Free Willy (1993), but who can claim to have also seen Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995) and Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)? Well now that person can be you as all three films in the franchise are streaming on Hulu. Curious how Willy the whale is basically the John McClane of the ocean? Now you can find out how he keeps winding up in the wrong place at the wrong time!

The Complete List

March 1st

50/50 (2011)

Abduction (2011)

Blue City (1986)

Cantinflas (2014)

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

The Cooler (2003)

Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)

Deck the Halls (2011)

The Descent (2005)

The Descent: Part 2 (2010)

Destiny Turn on the Radio (1995)

Eyes of an Angel (1994)

Foxfire (1996)

Free Willy (1993)

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)

Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)

Friends with Kids (2012)

Furry Vengeance (2010)

Good Morning, Killer (2011)

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Hide (2011)

Hornet’s Nest (2012)

Innocent (2011)

The Interview (2014)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

Leap Year (2010)

Major League II (1994)

Man on a Ledge (2012)

Natural Born Killers (1994)

Night of the Living Dead (2006)

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection (2012)

Richard the Lionheart (2013)

Ricochet (2011)

Righteous Kill (2009)

Silent Tongue (1993)

Silent Witness (2011)

The Skull (1965)

Standing in the Shadows of Motown (2002)

Swingers (1996)

Tenderness (2009)

Up in the Air (2009)

Wayne’s World (1993)

March 4th

The Men Who Stare at Goats (2010)

March 6th

HIllary: Docuseries Premiere (Hulu Original)

Into The Dark: Crawlers (Hulu Original)

Knives and Skin (2019)

March 9th

Warrior (2011)

March 13th

Love Island: Australia: Complete Season 2

March 14th

Keeping up with the Kardashians: Complete Season 17

March 15th

4 Lovers (2013)

Always Shine (2016)

Hello I Must Be Going (2012)

March 18th

Little Fires Everywhere: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

March 19th

Pet Sematary (2019)

March 20th

Big Time Adolescence (2020)

Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 4 (Bravo)

March 23rd

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)

March 26th

Brown Girl Begins (2018)

March 29th

IHeartRadio Music Awards 2020: Special (FOX)

Santee (1975)

March 31st

Hoshiai no Sora (Stars Align): Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Pawparazzi (2019)

Follow all of our monthly streaming guides.