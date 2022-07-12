Our Pick of the Week Finds a Near-Future Chaos in Italy

Mondocane

What is it? Two friends join a gang in a dystopian near-future.

Why see it? This Italian feature could actually be set in the present as its police state complete with roving gangs feels just this side of reality. Two best friends, kids around thirteen or so, know their best chance at survival is to join the Ants, a gang consisting mostly of other orphans, but the experience isn’t exactly a smooth one. One finds violence, another finds humanity, and the film explores it all through beautiful cinematography, solid action beats, and a terrific sense of atmosphere. There’s a vibe of early Mad Max, before the world collapses, and along with some fantastic performances by three young leads it makes Mondocane a film that pulls you in for its duration.

[Extras: Featurette]

The Best

The Beatles: Get Back

What is it? An intimate look back into a legendary recording session.

Why see it? The Beatles need no introduction, but whether you’re a big fan or a casual admirer there’s little chance this extraordinary documentary won’t move you in some way. Peter Jackson has taken video and audio from January 1969 and restored it into a three-part, eight-hour time machine. We see and hear Paul, John, George, and Ringo as they banter, riff, and make musical magic. The rooftop concert at Savile Row, the last time the band performed together, is here in its entirety, and we also see the group crafting, perfecting, and singing songs for the first time during the session. It’s a must-own for fans.

[Extras: Collector’s cards]

The Rest

Batwoman – The Third and Final Season

What is it? A new Batwoman prowls Gotham.

Why see it? The departure of Ruby Rose at the end of Batwoman’s second season left a vacancy that Javicia Leslie filled as a different character stepping into the hero’s cowl. The storylines remained mostly the same as CW’s approach to DC comics shows has stayed fairly consistent, but the viewers apparently moved on leading to its cancellation. This season is no less of an experience than the first two were and fans will find the same character beats, action thrills, and more.

[Extras: Featurette, deleted scenes, gag reel]

Bigfoot or Bust

What is it? Some fools go looking for Bigfoot.

Why see it? The premise is one shared with dozens of Bigfoot movies, but while the vast majority play it for horror this indie from Jim Wynorski aims soley for comedy… and misses with every single shot. Bad performances and cheap effects are to be expected, but while it would all be forgiven if the laughs delivered we’re just not that lucky here. It’s a shame as Wynorski has gifted genre fans with some real winners over the years, but he no longer seems to have the budget or the creativity to do so again.

[Extras: Music video, commentary, deleted scene, featurette]

Black Site

What is it? A black ops site is targeted by a terrorist.

Why see it? The setup here is vaguely similar to this year’s Interceptor — a female officer at a remote military site becomes the only thing standing between a bad guy and more carnage. That earlier film is slightly better thanks in large part to some solid fight action, but there are highlights here including Michelle Monaghan and a knife-happy Jason Clarke. Weak effects and a wobbly script don’t help, but it’s perfectly okay to pass ninety minutes with.

[Extras: None]

Death Hunt

What is it? As riffs on The Most Dangerous Game go, this one cost roughly $75k.

Why see it? A couple on vacation in the woods is set loose with professional hunters on their tail, and the results are about what you’d expect. There’s nothing fresh here with the script or characters, but it’s just competent enough and earns points for using bloody squibs over cg blood. Don’t go seeking it out, but you could do worse than finding it for free one late night.

[Extras: None]

Sexual Drive

What is it? A sex-focused anthology film from Japan.

Why see it? Anyone remember the HBO series The Hitchhiker? It’s an anthology show about a hitchhiker who passes through people’s lives, and it being on HBO meant the results were often of the saucy variety. This film offers shades of that as the same stranger pops into the lives of three different people with thoughts on their sex lives. The visuals never move beyond innuendo, but the dialogue is decidedly R-rated. Food plays a role too as it’s described, slurped, and berated. Action great Rina Takeda stars in the final tale, but she doesn’t get to use any of her mad skills (beyond acting).

[Extras: None]

Shark Bait

What is it? Friends on jet skis run into trouble.

Why see it? There have been a handful of great shark attack movies and several good ones that deliver a fun time, but we’re currently in a drought of quality after abysmal films like Great White and The Requin. The first hour of this one is actually pretty good — it’s well-made, attractively shot, and teases its underwater terrors. But then some Sharknado-level cg sharks come calling, and it’s all downhill from there. Had the film aimed for laughs it might not be so bad, but its serious approach just doesn’t gel with the ugly cartoon sharks.

[Extras: None]

Also out this week:

The Frisco Kid [Warner Archive], Poppy Field, Raging Bull [Criterion Collection], Rough Cut [Paramount Presents], Summertime [Criterion Collection], The Twin, Wolf Hound