2021 Oscar Predictions: The Final Ballot

The 93rd Academy Awards are only a few days away, which means it’s time to bring our 2021 Oscar Predictions to a close with our final ballot. As we’ve done in years past, this year’s final ballot is a two-part series finale. First, you’ll find the list of what we think will win on Oscar night. We think these answers will be most helpful if you’re trying to win an Oscars betting pool. In the latter section, you’ll find the list of nominees that we’d choose as winners if we were granted all the power of The Academy.
First, our bets on what will win on Oscar night:
Best Picture | Nomadland
Director | Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Lead Actor | Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Lead Actress | Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Supporting Actor | Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Supporting Actress | Youn Yuh-jung, Minari
Original Screenplay | The Trial of the Chicago 7
Adapted Screenplay | Nomadland
Animated Feature | Soul
Best International Film | Another Round
Best Documentary Feature | Time
Original Score | Soul
Original Song | “Speak Now,” One Night in Miami…
Sound | Sound of Metal
Production Design | Mank
Cinematography | Nomadland
Makeup and Hair | Mank
Costume Design | Emma.
Film Editing | Nomadland
Visual Effects | Tenet
Best Documentary Short Subject | A Concerto Is a Conversation
Best Live Action Short | Two Distant Strangers
Animated Short | If Anything Happens I Love You
And finally, what we would choose if we were choosing the Oscar winners:
Best Picture | Minari
Director | Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Lead Actor | Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Lead Actress | Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Supporting Actor | Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Supporting Actress | Youn Yuh-jung, Minari
Original Screenplay | Promising Young Woman
Adapted Screenplay | The Father
Animated Feature | Wolfwalkers
Best International Film | Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best Documentary Feature | Collective
Original Score | Soul
Original Song | “Speak Now,” One Night in Miami…
Sound | Sound of Metal
Production Design | The Father
Cinematography | Judas and the Black Messiah
Makeup and Hair | Emma.
Costume Design | Emma.
Film Editing | Sound of Metal
Visual Effects | Tenet
Best Documentary Short Subject | Hunger Ward
Best Live Action Short | Falling Through
Animated Short | Burrow
