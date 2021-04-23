2021 Oscar Predictions: The Final Ballot

The 93rd Academy Awards are only a few days away, which means it’s time to bring our 2021 Oscar Predictions to a close with our final ballot. As we’ve done in years past, this year’s final ballot is a two-part series finale. First, you’ll find the list of what we think will win on Oscar night. We think these answers will be most helpful if you’re trying to win an Oscars betting pool. In the latter section, you’ll find the list of nominees that we’d choose as winners if we were granted all the power of The Academy.

First, our bets on what will win on Oscar night:

Best Picture | Nomadland

Director | Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Lead Actor | Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Lead Actress | Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Supporting Actor | Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Supporting Actress | Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

Original Screenplay | The Trial of the Chicago 7

Adapted Screenplay | Nomadland

Animated Feature | Soul

Best International Film | Another Round

Best Documentary Feature | Time

Original Score | Soul

Original Song | “Speak Now,” One Night in Miami…

Sound | Sound of Metal

Production Design | Mank

Cinematography | Nomadland

Makeup and Hair | Mank

Costume Design | Emma.

Film Editing | Nomadland

Visual Effects | Tenet

Best Documentary Short Subject | A Concerto Is a Conversation

Best Live Action Short | Two Distant Strangers

Animated Short | If Anything Happens I Love You

And finally, what we would choose if we were choosing the Oscar winners:

Best Picture | Minari

Director | Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Lead Actor | Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Lead Actress | Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Supporting Actor | Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Supporting Actress | Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

Original Screenplay | Promising Young Woman

Adapted Screenplay | The Father

Animated Feature | Wolfwalkers

Best International Film | Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Documentary Feature | Collective

Original Score | Soul

Original Song | “Speak Now,” One Night in Miami…

Sound | Sound of Metal

Production Design | The Father

Cinematography | Judas and the Black Messiah

Makeup and Hair | Emma.

Costume Design | Emma.

Film Editing | Sound of Metal

Visual Effects | Tenet

Best Documentary Short Subject | Hunger Ward

Best Live Action Short | Falling Through

Animated Short | Burrow

To read our breakdowns and analysis of every one of this year’s categories, follow the links below: