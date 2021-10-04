Real Stories is an ongoing column about the true stories behind movies and TV shows. It’s that simple. This installment focuses on the true story behind the upcoming Netflix musical, tick, tick … BOOM!

Lin-Manuel Miranda has made a movie. The actor-writer best known for Hamilton and In The Heights directed an adaptation of tick, tick … BOOM!, the 2001 musical written by Jonathan Larson. After Larson died in 1996, the playwright David Auburn reworked the musical and helped bring it to the stage.

While Miranda has acted and written music for the screen before, the film marks his directorial debut. The musical is autobiographical and tells the story of Larson’s struggle to make it as a composer. Andrew Garfield plays Jon, a fictionalized version of Larson, in Miranda’s film. Steven Levenson wrote the screenplay. Levenson also wrote the book for Dear Evan Hansen, another musical based on a true story and recently adapted into a film.

The story of Larson’s life is filled with beauty and tragedy. His most enduring work may be the musical Rent, one of the longest-running and most successful shows in Broadway history, and winner of the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award for Best Musical. Larson tragically died the morning of Rent’s first preview performance Off-Broadway.

Whether you’re about to watch Miranda’s film, or have just finished watching and are looking for more, here is the real story behind tick, tick … BOOM!

Who Was Jonathan Larson?

First, a few basic facts: Larson was born in White Plains, New York, and attended Adelphi University. His formative influences included Stephen Sondheim, perhaps best known for writing the lyrics of West Side Story, yet another musical adaptation set to hit theaters later this year. None other than Steven Spielberg is set to direct. In Miranda’s film, Bradley Whitford plays Sondheim.

The first full-book musical Larson wrote was an adaptation of George Orwell’s 1984. After years of unsuccessfully trying to obtain the rights to Orwell’s novel, Larson instead opted to create his own dystopian musical, Superbia. According to Playbill, while there was never a full production of the musical, Larson earned several awards for the few public readings and excepts he shared with others. Sondheim also praised the work.

He also wrote a number of other works, including the cabaret, Prostate of the Union: The Evils of Ronald Reagan’s America and J.P. Morgan Saves The Nation. Larson contributed songs to children’s book cassettes, videos, and television shows, including Sesame Street and The Land Before Time.