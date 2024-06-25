Our Home Video Pick of the Week Knows the Only Good Nazis Are Dead Nazis

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare [4K UHD]

What is it? A Guy Ritchie romp.

Why see it? There are plenty of reasons to recommend the latest Guy Ritchie film, but the main one has got to be its gleeful embrace of characters slaughtering Nazis. Add in a cast of likeable faces doing the slaughtering including Henry Cavill and Alan Ritchson, a supporting cast that understands the assignment, and a terrifically smooth and easy-going flow, and you have a fun time. The action is big and looks great, and there’s an added joy in discovering it’s essentially based on a true story. Some of it seems to be understandably exaggerated, but this is essentially the real-life story about the first special forces unit, here organized by Winston Churchill playing Nick Fury. (That’s not true.) The disc is light on extras, but the 4K pops just like you’d hope.

[Extras: Featurette]

The Best

Arthur Dong’s Asian American Stories / LGBTQ Stories

What is it? Two separate releases, both important.

Why see it? Arthur Dong isn’t a household name, but his documentaries have been stirring hearts, shaping minds, and winning awards for decades. These two separate releases each focus on one area with deep explorations via documentary film. Asian American Stories collects four films — Sewing Woman, Forbidden City, U.S.A., Hollywood Chinese, and The Killing Fields of Dr. Haing S. Ngor — that see Dong move from the personal of his own family to the public of Chinese representation in Hollywood films. LGBTQ Stories collects another four films — Coming Out Under Fire, Family Fundamentals, Licensed to Kill, and Out Rage ’69 — that explore LGBTQ people in America through the lens of military service, religious resistance, and more. Licensed to Kill is arguably the most difficult and important watch as it looks at the murders of gay men with those responsible. Necessary releases that should be shown in schools, honestly.

[Extras: 4K restorations]

Hatchet: The Complete Collection [steelbook]

What is it? All four films in the Hatchet franchise!

Why see it? The folks at Dark Sky have launched a new sublabel called Dark Sky Selects, that will be focused on giving new physical media life to old favorites. Their first release represents the first time all four Hatchet films have been collected together. Adam Green’s original Hatchet film was a pleasant surprise back in 2006 as it brought back an appreciation for fun, gory slashers blending both thrills and laughs. It succeeds on all counts as a horror/comedy, and unlike most in the subgenre, it manages to both laughs and creepy beats, all highlighted with some stellar practical gore effects. Hatchet II doesn’t succeed as well with that blend as it leans too hard into the comedy (that works less often), but it still delivers some minor f/x thrills. Hatchet III, well, this one is not good. The gore still finds some fun, but it’s not enough to balance out the mess that is the rest. Finally, Adam Green returns to the franchise with Victor Crowley, a secretly shot sequel with a shoestring budget, and it’s again a mixed bag as some laughs and thrills land while both are outshined by the effects. The set adds a couple new extras in the form of behind the scenes, and they’re a nice addition, but the selling point here is having all four films in one place.

[Extras: Featurettes]

Macbeth [KL Studio Classics]

What is it? Orson Welles puts Shakespeare on a sled.

Why see it? Purists will always defer to Laurence Olivier’s take on William Shakespeare’s dark tale of obsession and ambition, while real ones know that the Australian adaptation with Sam Worthington in the title role is where it’s at, but fans of auteurs will continue shouting about Orson Welles’ late 40s take on the bard. The tale remains the same, but Welles infuses it with style, artistic interpretation, and an even darker focus. It’s an at times over the top tale of emotional destruction, and now both versions — the original and the trimmed down one that cuts a quarter of the running time — find a home in a solid, extras-filled release that improves greatly on the previous Blu (from Olive over a decade ago).

[Extras: Newer 4K restoration, original and re-release versions, commentaries, interviews]

Matinee [4K UHD, Shout Factory]

What is it? A film producer envisions a wild theatrical experience.

Why see it? Joe Dante’s love letter to filmmakers and promoters like William Castle is a fun, endearing ride. The film splits its focus between the aforementioned showman, played beautifully by John Goodman, and a teenager whose love of movies has him ready to burst when Lawrence Woolsey’s (Goodman) latest genre feast comes to town. Cuban Missile Crisis fears play into things as does young love and a pure affection for the movie-going experience. Shout Factory’s new 4K looks great and brings Dante’s colorful creation to even more vivid life, and the extras, new and old, reveal all manner of production details.

[Extras: New 4K restoration, commentary, interviews, featurettes, deleted scenes]

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut [4K UHD]

What is it? A sweet musical about standing up to oppression.

Why see it? Matt Stone and Trey Parker aren’t really newsmakers these days, but back in the 90s they were enfant terribles to say the least. South Park was stirring up trouble every week, and the feature film made an even bigger splash. The story sees the boys sneak into an R-rated movie, but when their parents find out it leads to some big trouble. It seems Canada is to blame, and soon World War III is on the horizon which eventually grows to include Satan? Sure. The film is dated in some ways, and quaint in others, but it remains a funny, occasionally edgy comedy that will have you smiling, laughing, and singing along.

[Extras: Theatrical and sing-along versions, commentary, music video]

Team America: World Police [4K UHD]

What is it? An action and sex-filled puppet movie!

Why see it? South Park is the big name when it comes to Matt Stone and Trey Parker, but for my money, this marionette action-comedy is their true triumph. A spoof on big American action movies, the film also targets dictators, Hollywood, government agencies, actors, and more. It’s a genuine delight with new laughs, gags, and stunts every few minutes. It’s also a lost art, puppetry, especially at feature length, and while they don’t hide the fact that these guys are string-controlled, the film still delivers thrilling action, fun locations, and a big cast. It gleefully skewers your favorite Hollywood stars and the action genre, in one fell swoop, and it remains a gloriously entertaining time.

[Extras: Theatrical and uncut versions, featurettes, deleted scenes]

The Rest

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire [4K UHD]

What is it? Another Ghostbuster sequel!

Why see it? While Ghostbusters: Afterlife earned scorn with its CG Harold Ramis, this latest sequel wisely eschews such bs in favor of simply delivering a fun enough family film. The Spengler family move to the original firehouse in New York City, Ernie Hudson, Dan Ackroyd, Annie Potts, and Bill Murray all return, and the film manages an inoffensive mix of nostalgia and new antics. Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon are reliable backup players here, but it’s McKenna Grace who steals the show. Ivan Reitman’s original remains supreme, but as family adventures go this is perfectly fine entertainment and minor gateway horror to boot.

[Extras: Deleted scenes, featurettes, commentary]

Monkey Man [4K UHD]

What is it? A young man seeks vengeance.

Why see it? Dev Patel’s feature debut as director is as ambitious an undertaking as a first-time filmmaker would want, and the behind the scenes woes make for a tale that would make Terry Gilliam shiver. The film itself, though, is something of a mixed bag. Patel plays the title character, a young man seeking revenge for his mother’s murder, and he infuses the very familiar with some cultural details that fascinate and intrigue. The action takes a bit to find its footing with some early sequences feeling underwhelming at best, but the third act sees things come together with a fun kitchen fight and more. The film is overstuffed, though, running a good thirty minutes or so too long due almost exclusively to flashbacks that quickly grow repetitive and unnecessary. Still, it’s a good time and leaves you interested in whatever Patel does next.

[Extras: Deleted scenes, commentary, featurettes]

The North Star / Armored Attack! [KL Studio Classics]

What is it? A World War II dramatic thriller, and the re-edited version that hates Commies!

Why see it? This is a fascinating example of how shifting political tides can influence art. The North Star was released in 1943, a story about evil Nazis and the brave Russians who stand up to the horror. Fourteen years later, though, Americans hated and feared the Russians, so the film was trimmed of anything pro-Russia and instead slanted heavily against them. Like I said, fascinating, and while neither film on its own is a lost classic, the pairing makes for a very interesting look at Hollywood’s choices.

[Extras: Newer 4K scans]

Also out this week:

