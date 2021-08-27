What to Expect from the ‘Captain Marvel’ Sequel ‘The Marvels’

The sequel to ‘Captain Marvel’ will also be a follow-up to the series ‘Ms. Marvel.’

By Aurora Amidon · Published on August 27th, 2021

Welcome to Great Expectations, a recurring series in which we break down the most essential information about an upcoming movie or show. In this edition, we look at what you can expect from the Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels.

In 2019, Captain Marvel lit up the box office and had the best opening for a film directed by a woman. Now, a much-awaited sequel film is finally on the horizon, ready to ride the heels of its predecessor’s stunning success. But the movie is also going to be a follow-up to the upcoming Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, too.

The Marvels, directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman) and written by Megan McDonnell (WandaVision), will be the thirty-first movie in the MCU and the eighth feature installment of Phase Four of the franchise.

Here’s everything you need to know about the movie:

The Marvels Release Date (and Where to Watch)

The movie was originally slated for a July 8, 2022, release, but will now be opening in theaters on November 11, 2022.

There is no word yet on when it will be streaming. However, the movie will be available to stream on Disney+ someday following its theatrical release.

The Marvels Cast

The cast includes some familiar faces, as well as a couple of newcomers to the franchise. Of course, we have Brie Larsen reprising her role as Carol Danvers, a.k.a. Captain Marvel, a pilot gifted with superhuman strength and the ability to fly. Also from Captain Marvel, Samuel L. Jackson is returning as former SHIELD director Nick Fury.

Newcomers for the sequel include Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani, as Kamala Khan, a.k.a. Ms. Marvel, a teenager with the ability to shape-shift. Also, Teyonah Parris reprises her WandaVision role as S.W.O.R.D agent Monica Rambeau, plus Zawe Ashton (Velvet Buzzsaw) and Park Seo-joon (Parasite).

The Plot

If you liked Captain Marvel, chances are you’ll be a fan of the sequel, too. The former sees an intergalactic conflict that concerns two civilizations, the Kree and the Skrulls. Captain Marvel (Larsen) is the only one equipped to get in the middle and save the universe.

At the end of WandaVision, a post-credit scene teases what to expect from any future films concerning Captain Marvel. A Skrull agent tells Monica Rambeau, daughter of Captain Marvel character Maria Rambeau, that an old friend wants to see her in space. We wonder who that could be.

Although there isn’t yet much news on the plot of The Marvels, it stands to reason that it will concern the relationship between Carol and Monica, as well as another awesome intergalactic battle.

The Marvels Trailer?

Unfortunately, there is no trailer just yet. But we’ll add one just as soon as it premieres!

Tough Themes

Although there isn’t a lot of information regarding what The Marvels is about yet, one thing is for sure: it’s going to be a pretty serious film, and some of its themes might really hit home for viewers. In an interview with Variety, director Nia DaCosta revealed:

“I can say [the movie is] a very different beast. But I am obsessed with how we all deal with our pain and trauma, and there’s some of that in the story.”

