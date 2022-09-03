All the Horror You Need to Stream in September 2022

Fall is just around the corner — so get those ooky spooky watchlists ready!

By Meg Shields · Published on September 3rd, 2022

Welcome to Horrorscope, a monthly column keeping horror nerds and initiates up to date on all the horror content coming to and leaving from your favorite streaming services. Here’s what to watch in September 2022:

It’s September gang. And that means one thing and one thing only: we can truly let our freak flags fly. This is the time of year when we get to inundate our unassuming pals’ Letterboxd home pages with our five-star reviews of Castle Freak. This is the time of year when no one can bat an eye at you watching any messed-up double bill your heart desires (mine’s Angst and The Vanishing! What’s yours?).

But a solid Autumn of spooky movie-watching requires a certain degree of planning. And that’s where I come in. I’ve scoured streaming services far and wide to collate a master guide to all the horror coming and leaving this month. You’ve got plenty to look forward to with new collections, old classics, and brand-new bangers, so get those pencils out!

So all that said, be sure to peruse the complete list below, calendar in hand, for a full picture of what horror movies are coming and going from your favorite streaming services in September 2022. Keep in mind that all dates listed below may not apply to viewers outside the US.

September 2022 Horror Streaming Cheat Sheet

Make sure to check out both The Descent and its sequel at the end of the month on Paramount+ if you like clenching your butt for 90 minutes straight.

All three Psycho films plus the 1998 shot-for-shot remake hit Peacock on the 1st of the month. A smattering of horror anthologies will also be hitting the service, including Tales from the Hood and Demon Knight. (The Twilight franchise is also making an appearance on Peacock).

Prime Video can enjoy a cozy little double bill of 2003's Cabin Fever and its 2009 sequel.

And action-horror-enjoyers rejoice, the Blade trilogy is hitting free-to-watch service Tubi this September.

And for you goofy goobers out there: three films in the Scary Movie franchise depart HBO Max this month … and there's another leaving Hulu! Get those extinct pastiche laughs in while you can.

franchise depart HBO Max this month … and there’s another leaving Hulu! Get those extinct pastiche laughs in while you can. The new releases this month include: The Dustwalker (2020); Inheritance (2020); Tales from the Hood 3 (2020); We’re All Going To The World’s Fair (2021); When the Screaming Starts (2021); Nocturna Side A: The Great Old Man’s Night (2021); Saloum (2021); Hocus Pocus 2 (2022); Under Wraps 2 (2022); Morbius (2022); Katteri (2022); The Munsters (2022); Goodnight Mommy (2022); Firestarter (2022); My Best Friend’s Exorcism (2022); Snapper: The Man-Eating Turtle Movie That Never Got Made (2022); Who Invited Them (2022); Flux Gourmet (2022); Speak No Evil (2022); Raven’s Hollow (2022), and Sissy (2022). Check out the table below for which service these films will be on.

Horrorscope’s streaming service champion of the month is Peacock, which went absolutely balls-to-the-wall this September and added a whole Universal Monster mash to an already stacked list of new additions. Good work, lads.

Horrorscope’s streaming service dunce of the month is Freevee, which didn’t add a single horror flick to their line-up this month. Better luck next time, boys!

Horror Streaming Highlights for September 2022

Pick of the Month: We’re All Going To The World’s Fair (2021)

Synopsis: Locked away in the glow-in-the-dark din of her attic bedroom, teenager Casey becomes deeply invested in an online role-playing horror game that involves documenting the ensuing changes that may (or may not) be taking place. It’s time to take the World’s Fair Challenge. Losing herself between fantasy and reality, a mysterious individual reaches out after watching Casey’s videos, though his own motives are uncertain.

Part found-footage, part screen-life, We’re All Going to the World’s Fair kicked the door down at Sundance last year with its haunting ambiguity, chilling lead performance, and chilling commitment to its own bit. A stomach-tightening slow-burn (hey, look at that, David Lowery was an executive producer!), Jane Schoenbrun‘s feature film debut signals them out as a director well worth keeping an eye on.

Available on HBO Max on September 1st.

A PG Rob Zombie Film? Can he even DO that?

Synopsis: Eldrich whispers (press releases) tell me that the premise of the new Munsters film will be a love story about the courtship of Herman and Lily and their ultimate move from Transylvania to the U.S. of A. Vague? Yes! But that’s all we’ve got, folks.

The phrase “Rob Zombie is making a PG-rated film” reeks of dark, arcane magic. What does that even look like? Well, if the teaser trailer is to be believed, it looks super adorable, fun, and colorful! Horror’s ultimate wife guy returns! The Munsters sees Sheri Moon in the role of Lily, Jeff Daniel Phillips (who also appeared in Zombie’s Halloween II and The Lords of Salem) in the role of Herman, and Daniel Roebuck (another frequent Zombie collaborator) in the role of The Count. Throw in some cameo appearances from the likes of Cassandra Peterson and Dee Wallace, and you’ve got yourself a grand old time in our books. Will it actually be good? Only time will tell. But the fact of the matter is that it looks like Zombie and company had a blast. And that kind of enthusiasm is contagious.

Available on Netflix on September 27th.

A new collection of films celebrating cinema’s marvelous mutants

Synopsis: A new, highly specific, and marvelously ridiculous collection of films is being showcased on ARROW this month. Titled “MUTANTS!” the collection will feature some of the foulest abominations horror cinema has to offer. These aren’t your daddy’s weirdos. This group of bizarre botched beasts is straight out of the back shelf of your local video store. Expect the unexpected (which is to say: limbs where there really should not be limbs!).

This menacing menagerie of freaky features includes the following films: Charles Band’s Head of the Family (1996), which features maybe one of the greatest and least-appreciated performances in horror history in the form of Jacqueline Lovell; Hideous! (1997), which tells of two rival collectors whose monstrosities don’t want to stay behind glass; Mutant War (1988), a direct-to-video post-apocalyptic fever dream that must be seen to be believed; Trapped Alive (1988), which, as its title suggests, sees our hapless would-be-survivors dropped into a mine shaft full of man-munching mutants, and finally: Creepozoids (1987) which takes place during World War III and stars Return of the Living Dead scream queen Linnea Quigley.

Available on ARROW September 2nd.

A massive documentary series on just how gay the horror genre is (very!)

Synopsis: Hannibal’s Bryan Fuller presents a four-part documentary series about how gay horror is … and always has been! From the queer origins of the genre’s literate origins to the turn-of-the-century drag parties that inspired Universal Monsters, the series looks back at the history (and future) of horror through a distinctly queer lens.

From James Whale to Clive Barker, from subtext to paratext, horror has been a safe haven for queer expression across the ages. Queer folks get a lot out of horror. Which makes sense: the genre has been a safe harbor for weirdos and outcasts since time immemorial. So grab some popcorn. Schedule off your Fridays, And settle in for what promises to be one hell of a ride through the hallways of horror history.

Premieres on Shudder Friday, September 30th, with new episodes weekly.

Horror Titles Expiring from Streaming Soon

Streaming Service Movie Date The Criterion Channel And the Whole Sky Fit in the Dead Cow's Eye (2016) September 30 HBO Max An American Haunting (2006) September 30 HBO Max Buried (2010) September 30 HBO Max Don't Be Afraid of the Dark (2010) September 30 HBO Max Freaky (2020) September 30 HBO Max I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) September 30 HBO Max I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998) September 30 HBO Max I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006) September 30 HBO Max John Carpenter Presents Vampires: Los Muertos (2002) September 30 HBO Max Scary Movie 2 (2001) September 30 HBO Max Scary Movie 3 (2003) September 30 HBO Max Scary Movie (2000) September 30 HBO Max The Empty Man (2020) September 30 HBO Max The Relic (1997) September 30 HBO Max Warm Bodies (2013) September 30 Hulu Scary Movie 5 (2013) September 12 Hulu The Haunted (2020) September 19 Hulu Southbound (2015) September 29 Hulu Ghost Rider (2007) September 29 Hulu Knock Knock (2015) September 29 Hulu Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994) September 29 Hulu Prometheus (2012) September 29 Hulu Urban Legend (1998) September 29 Hulu Urban Legends: The Final Cut (2000) September 29 Hulu Van Helsing (2004) September 29 Hulu Wolves at the Door (2016) September 29 Netflix Freaks (2018) September 3 Netflix Dark Skies (2013) September 19 Netflix Constantine (2005) September 30 Netflix I Am Legend (2007) September 30 Netflix Insidious (2010) September 30 Netflix The Rite (2011) September 30 Netflix Seven (1995) September 30

Streamable Horror Incoming This Month

Fresh blood: A list of all the horror content coming to streaming services in September 2022.

Streaming Service Movie Date ARROW Hideous! (1997) September 2 ARROW Head of the Family (1996) September 2 ARROW ​​Creepozoids (1987) September 2 ARROW Absurd (1981) September 2 ARROW Shocking Dark (1989) September 2 ARROW Cannibal Terror (1980) September 9 ARROW Devil Hunter (1980) September 9 ARROW Tourist Trap (1979) September 16 ARROW The Pit and the Pendulum (1991) September 16 ARROW Beyond the Darkness (1979) September 16 ARROW Bloody Moon (1981) September 16 ARROW The House on Straw Hill (1976) September 16 ARROW A Day of Judgement (1981) September 16 The Criterion Channel Bell, Book and Candle (1958) September 1 Disney+ Hocus Pocus 2 (2022) September 30 Disney+ Under Wraps 2 (2022) September 30 HBO Max Cat People (1942) September 1 HBO Max The Eyes of My Mother (2016) September 1 HBO Max Frankenstein (1970) September 1 HBO Max My Bloody Valentine (1981) September 1 HBO Max The Ring Two (2005) September 1 HBO Max Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (1986) September 1 HBO Max Village of the Damned (1960) September 1 HBO Max We're All Going To The World's Fair (2021) September 1 HBO Max What Lies Beneath (2000) September 1 HBO Max Dos Monjes (1934) September 15 Hulu Van Helsing (2004) September 1 Hulu Open Water (2004) September 1 Hulu Jessabelle (2014) September 1 Hulu Hostel (2006) September 1 Hulu Hostel: Part II (2007) September 1 Hulu The Hitcher (1986) September 1 Hulu Drive Angry 3D (2011) September 1 Hulu Anaconda (1997) September 1 Hulu Among the Shadows (2019) September 8 Hulu The Dustwalker (2020) September 15 Netflix Morbius (2022) TBD Netflix Katteri (2022) September 1 Netflix Little Nicky (2000) September 1 Netflix Resident Evil (2002) September 1 Netflix Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004) September 1 Netflix Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) September 1 Netflix Vampire Academy (2014) September 5 Netflix This Is the End (2013) September 16 Netflix The Munsters (2022) September 27 Netflix Inheritance (2020) September 28 Paramount+ 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016) September 1 Paramount+ Area 51 (2015) September 1 Paramount+ Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 (2000) September 1 Paramount+ The Blair Witch Project (1999) September 1 Paramount+ The Craft (1996) September 1 Paramount+ The Descent (2005) September 30 Paramount+ The Descent: Part 2 (2009) September 30 Peacock Army of Darkness (1993) September 1 Peacock Beetlejuice (1988) September 1 Peacock The Birds (1963) September 1 Peacock The Blair Witch Project (1999) September 1 Peacock Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 (2000) September 1 Peacock Candyman (1992) September 1 Peacock Casper (1995) September 1 Peacock Dawn of the Dead (2004) September 1 Peacock Devil (2010) September 1 Peacock Dracula (1979) September 1 Peacock Drag Me to Hell (2009) September 1 Peacock Frenzy (1972) September 1 Peacock The Frighteners (1996) September 1 Peacock The Funhouse (1981) September 1 Peacock Halloween II (1981) September 1 Peacock Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982) September 1 Peacock Land of the Dead (2005) September 1 Peacock Mama (2013) September 1 Peacock Mercy (2014) September 1 Peacock The People Under the Stairs (1991) September 1 Peacock Prince of Darkness (1987) September 1 Peacock Psycho (1960) September 1 Peacock Psycho II (1983) September 1 Peacock Psycho III (1986) September 1 Peacock Psycho (1998) September 1 Peacock The Purge: Election Year (2016) September 1 Peacock Rear Window (1954) September 1 Peacock Rob Zombie’s Halloween II (2009) September 1 Peacock The Serpent and the Rainbow (1987) September 1 Peacock Shaun of the Dead (2004) September 1 Peacock Shocker (1993) September 1 Peacock The Skeleton Key (2005) September 1 Peacock Slither (2006) September 1 Peacock Tales From the Crypt: Bordello of Blood (1996) September 1 Peacock Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight (1995) September 1 Peacock Tales From the Hood (1995) September 1 Peacock Tales From the Hood 2 (2018) September 1 Peacock Tales from the Hood 3 (2020) September 1 Peacock They Live (1988) September 1 Peacock The Thing (1982) September 1 Peacock Thirst (2009) September 1 Peacock Twilight (2004) September 1 Peacock The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) September 1 Peacock The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) September 1 Peacock The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) September 1 Peacock The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) September 1 Peacock Videodrome (1983) September 1 Peacock Village of the Damned (1995) September 1 Peacock The Wolfman (2010) September 1 Peacock Bride of Frankenstein (1935) September 15 Peacock Brides of Dracula (1960) September 15 Peacock The Creature Walks Among Us (1956) September 15 Peacock Curse of the Werewolf (1961) September 15 Peacock Dr. Cyclops (1940) September 15 Peacock Dracula (1931) September 15 Peacock Dracula’s Daughter (1936) September 15 Peacock The Evil of Frankenstein (1964) September 15 Peacock Frankenstein (1931) September 15 Peacock Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman (1943) September 15 Peacock The Invisible Man (1933) September 15 Peacock The Invisible Man Returns (1940) September 15 Peacock The Invisible Woman (1940) September 15 Peacock The Invisible Man’s Revenge (1944) September 15 Peacock It Came From Outer Space (1953) September 15 Peacock The Mummy (1932) September 15 Peacock The Mummy’s Curse (1944) September 15 Peacock The Mummy’s Ghost (1944) September 15 Peacock The Mummy’s Hand (1940) September 15 Peacock The Mummy’s Tomb (1942) September 15 Peacock Night Monster (1942) September 15 Peacock Phantom of the Opera (1943) September 15 Peacock Phantom of the Opera (1962) September 15 Peacock The Raven (1935) September 15 Peacock Son of Dracula (1943) September 15 Peacock Son of Frankenstein (1939) September 15 Peacock Spider Woman Strikes Back (1946) September 15 Peacock The Strange Case of Doctor RX (1942) September 15 Peacock Werewolf of London (1935) September 15 Prime Video 23:59 (2011) September 1 Prime Video An American Werewolf in London (1981) September 1 Prime Video Apartment 143 (2012) September 1 Prime Video Blair Witch 2: The Book of Shadows (2000) September 1 Prime Video The Blair Witch Project (1999) September 1 Prime Video Cabin Fever (2003) September 1 Prime Video Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009) September 1 Prime Video The Descent (2006) September 1 Prime Video I Saw The Devil (2010) September 1 Prime Video Juan of the Dead (2012) September 1 Prime Video Let the Right One In (2008) September 1 Prime Video mother! (2017) September 1 Prime Video Open Water (2003) September 1 Prime Video Pulse (2005) September 1 Prime Video Rings (2017) September 1 Prime Video The Sacrament (2013) September 1 Prime Video The Silence of the Lambs (1991) September 1 Prime Video Trollhunter (2011) September 1 Prime Video War of The Worlds (2005) September 1 Prime Video Goodnight Mommy (2022) September 16 Prime Video Firestarter (2022) September 23 Prime Video My Best Friend's Exorcism (2022) September 30 Screambox Terrifier (2016) September 1 Screambox Snapper: The Man Eating Turtle Movie That Never Got Made (2022) September 1 Screambox When the Screaming Starts (2021) September 1 Screambox Zombie Ass: Toilet of the Dead (2011) September 1 Shout! Factory TV Blood Monkey (2007) September 1 Shout! Factory TV Dracula's Widow (1988) September 1 Shout! Factory TV Fender Bender (2016) September 1 Shout! Factory TV The Hive (2008) September 1 Shout! Factory TV Sea Beast (2008) September 1 Shout! Factory TV Silent Predators (1999) September 1 Shout! Factory TV Vipers (2008) September 1 Scream Factory TV The Hitch-Hiker (1953) September 1 Scream Factory TV The Sadist (1963) September 1 Scream Factory TV How To Make A Monster (1958) September 1 Scream Factory TV King Of The Zombies (1941) September 1 Scream Factory TV Elvira's Movie Macabre: I Eat Your Skin (1971) September 1 Scream Factory TV Elvira's Movie Macabre: The Brain That Wouldn't Die (1962) September 1 Scream Factory TV The Funhouse Massacre (2015) September 1 Scream Factory TV Streetwalkin' (1985) September 1 Scream Factory TV Twice Dead (1988) September 1 Scream Factory TV Day Of The Dead 2: Contagium (2005) September 1 Scream Factory TV Fender Bender (2016) September 1 Scream Factory TV Shriek Of The Mutilated (1974) September 1 Scream Factory TV The Unborn (2009) September 1 Shudder Who Invited Them (2022) September 1 Shudder 31 (2016) September 1 Shudder The Devil’s Rejects (2005) September 1 Shudder The Lords of Salem (2012) September 1 Shudder Lady in White (1988) September 1 Shudder The Living Dead at Manchester Morgue (1974) September 5 Shudder Perfect Blue (1997) September 6 Shudder Birdboy: The Forgotten Children (2015) September 6 Shudder Nocturna Side A: The Great Old Man’s Night (2021) September 6 Shudder Lifechanger (2018) September 6 Shudder Saloum (2021) September 8 Shudder Extraordinary Tales (2013) September 12 Shudder Flux Gourmet (2022) September 15 Shudder Speak No Evil (2022) September 15 Shudder Raven’s Hollow (2022) September 22 Shudder Cemetery of Terror (1985) September 19 Shudder Grave Robbers (1989) September 19 Shudder Trick or Treats (1982) September 26 Shudder Sissy (2022) September 29 Tubi Anaconda (1997) September 1 Tubi Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015) September 1 Tubi Jason X (2001) September 1 Tubi Mandy (2018) September 1 Tubi Morgan (2016) September 1 Tubi Scream 4 (2011) September 1 Tubi The Witch (2015) September 1 Tubi Wolves (2014) September 1 Tubi Byzantium (2012) September 1 Tubi The House that Jack Built (2018) September 1 Tubi Casper (1995) September 1 Tubi R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: The Cabinet of Souls (2015) September 1 Tubi R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: Have You Met My Ghoulfriend? (2014) September 1 Tubi R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House (2016) September 1 Tubi Blade (1998) September 1 Tubi Blade 2 (2002) September 1 Tubi Blade Trinity (2004) September 1 Tubi Prometheus (2012) September 1 Tubi Don’t Breathe (2016) September 15

