Home
About
Features
Search
Features and Columns · Movies · Streaming Guides

All the Horror You Need to Stream in September 2022

Fall is just around the corner — so get those ooky spooky watchlists ready!
Horror Movies Streaming September
By  · Published on September 3rd, 2022

Welcome to Horrorscope, a monthly column keeping horror nerds and initiates up to date on all the horror content coming to and leaving from your favorite streaming services. Here’s what to watch in September 2022:

It’s September gang. And that means one thing and one thing only: we can truly let our freak flags fly. This is the time of year when we get to inundate our unassuming pals’ Letterboxd home pages with our five-star reviews of Castle Freak. This is the time of year when no one can bat an eye at you watching any messed-up double bill your heart desires (mine’s Angst and The Vanishing! What’s yours?).

But a solid Autumn of spooky movie-watching requires a certain degree of planning. And that’s where I come in. I’ve scoured streaming services far and wide to collate a master guide to all the horror coming and leaving this month. You’ve got plenty to look forward to with new collections, old classics, and brand-new bangers, so get those pencils out!

So all that said, be sure to peruse the complete list below, calendar in hand, for a full picture of what horror movies are coming and going from your favorite streaming services in September 2022. Keep in mind that all dates listed below may not apply to viewers outside the US.

September 2022 Horror Streaming Cheat Sheet

Horrorscope’s streaming service champion of the month is Peacock, which went absolutely balls-to-the-wall this September and added a whole Universal Monster mash to an already stacked list of new additions. Good work, lads.

Horrorscope’s streaming service dunce of the month is Freevee, which didn’t add a single horror flick to their line-up this month. Better luck next time, boys!

Horror Streaming Highlights for September 2022

Pick of the Month: We’re All Going To The World’s Fair (2021)

Sundance 2021: We're All Going To The Worlds Fair

Synopsis: Locked away in the glow-in-the-dark din of her attic bedroom, teenager Casey becomes deeply invested in an online role-playing horror game that involves documenting the ensuing changes that may (or may not) be taking place. It’s time to take the World’s Fair Challenge. Losing herself between fantasy and reality, a mysterious individual reaches out after watching Casey’s videos, though his own motives are uncertain.

Part found-footage, part screen-life, We’re All Going to the World’s Fair kicked the door down at Sundance last year with its haunting ambiguity, chilling lead performance, and chilling commitment to its own bit. A stomach-tightening slow-burn (hey, look at that, David Lowery was an executive producer!), Jane Schoenbrun‘s feature film debut signals them out as a director well worth keeping an eye on.

Available on HBO Max on September 1st.

A PG Rob Zombie Film? Can he even DO that?

The Munsters

Synopsis: Eldrich whispers (press releases) tell me that the premise of the new Munsters film will be a love story about the courtship of Herman and Lily and their ultimate move from Transylvania to the U.S. of A. Vague? Yes! But that’s all we’ve got, folks.

The phrase “Rob Zombie is making a PG-rated film” reeks of dark, arcane magic. What does that even look like? Well, if the teaser trailer is to be believed, it looks super adorable, fun, and colorful! Horror’s ultimate wife guy returns! The Munsters sees Sheri Moon in the role of Lily, Jeff Daniel Phillips (who also appeared in Zombie’s Halloween II and The Lords of Salem) in the role of Herman, and Daniel Roebuck (another frequent Zombie collaborator) in the role of The Count. Throw in some cameo appearances from the likes of Cassandra Peterson and Dee Wallace, and you’ve got yourself a grand old time in our books. Will it actually be good? Only time will tell. But the fact of the matter is that it looks like Zombie and company had a blast. And that kind of enthusiasm is contagious.

Available on Netflix on September 27th.

A new collection of films celebrating cinema’s marvelous mutants

Head Of The Family

Synopsis: A new, highly specific, and marvelously ridiculous collection of films is being showcased on ARROW this month. Titled “MUTANTS!” the collection will feature some of the foulest abominations horror cinema has to offer. These aren’t your daddy’s weirdos. This group of bizarre botched beasts is straight out of the back shelf of your local video store. Expect the unexpected (which is to say: limbs where there really should not be limbs!).

This menacing menagerie of freaky features includes the following films: Charles Band’s Head of the Family (1996), which features maybe one of the greatest and least-appreciated performances in horror history in the form of Jacqueline Lovell; Hideous! (1997), which tells of two rival collectors whose monstrosities don’t want to stay behind glass; Mutant War (1988), a direct-to-video post-apocalyptic fever dream that must be seen to be believed; Trapped Alive (1988), which, as its title suggests, sees our hapless would-be-survivors dropped into a mine shaft full of man-munching mutants, and finally: Creepozoids (1987) which takes place during World War III and stars Return of the Living Dead scream queen Linnea Quigley.

Available on ARROW September 2nd.

A massive documentary series on just how gay the horror genre is (very!)

Queer For Fear

Synopsis: Hannibal’s Bryan Fuller presents a four-part documentary series about how gay horror is … and always has been! From the queer origins of the genre’s literate origins to the turn-of-the-century drag parties that inspired Universal Monsters, the series looks back at the history (and future) of horror through a distinctly queer lens. 

From James Whale to Clive Barker, from subtext to paratext, horror has been a safe haven for queer expression across the ages. Queer folks get a lot out of horror. Which makes sense: the genre has been a safe harbor for weirdos and outcasts since time immemorial. So grab some popcorn. Schedule off your Fridays, And settle in for what promises to be one hell of a ride through the hallways of horror history.

Premieres on Shudder Friday, September 30th, with new episodes weekly.

Horror Titles Expiring from Streaming Soon

Streaming ServiceMovieDate
The Criterion ChannelAnd the Whole Sky Fit in the Dead Cow's Eye (2016)September 30
HBO MaxAn American Haunting (2006)September 30
HBO MaxBuried (2010)September 30
HBO MaxDon't Be Afraid of the Dark (2010)September 30
HBO MaxFreaky (2020)September 30
HBO MaxI Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)September 30
HBO MaxI Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)September 30
HBO MaxI'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006)September 30
HBO MaxJohn Carpenter Presents Vampires: Los Muertos (2002)September 30
HBO MaxScary Movie 2 (2001)September 30
HBO MaxScary Movie 3 (2003)September 30
HBO MaxScary Movie (2000)September 30
HBO MaxThe Empty Man (2020)September 30
HBO MaxThe Relic (1997)September 30
HBO MaxWarm Bodies (2013)September 30
HuluScary Movie 5 (2013)September 12
HuluThe Haunted (2020)September 19
HuluSouthbound (2015)September 29
HuluGhost Rider (2007)September 29
HuluKnock Knock (2015)September 29
HuluMary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994)September 29
HuluPrometheus (2012)September 29
HuluUrban Legend (1998)September 29
HuluUrban Legends: The Final Cut (2000)September 29
HuluVan Helsing (2004)September 29
HuluWolves at the Door (2016)September 29
NetflixFreaks (2018)September 3
NetflixDark Skies (2013)September 19
NetflixConstantine (2005)September 30
NetflixI Am Legend (2007)September 30
NetflixInsidious (2010)September 30
NetflixThe Rite (2011)September 30
NetflixSeven (1995)September 30

Streamable Horror Incoming This Month

Fresh blood: A list of all the horror content coming to streaming services in September 2022.
Streaming ServiceMovieDate
ARROWHideous! (1997)September 2
ARROWHead of the Family (1996)September 2
ARROW​​Creepozoids (1987)September 2
ARROWAbsurd (1981)September 2
ARROWShocking Dark (1989)September 2
ARROWCannibal Terror (1980)September 9
ARROWDevil Hunter (1980)September 9
ARROWTourist Trap (1979)September 16
ARROWThe Pit and the Pendulum (1991)September 16
ARROWBeyond the Darkness (1979)September 16
ARROWBloody Moon (1981)September 16
ARROWThe House on Straw Hill (1976)September 16
ARROWA Day of Judgement (1981)September 16
The Criterion ChannelBell, Book and Candle (1958)September 1
Disney+Hocus Pocus 2 (2022)September 30
Disney+Under Wraps 2 (2022)September 30
HBO MaxCat People (1942)September 1
HBO MaxThe Eyes of My Mother (2016)September 1
HBO MaxFrankenstein (1970)September 1
HBO MaxMy Bloody Valentine (1981)September 1
HBO MaxThe Ring Two (2005)September 1
HBO MaxTexas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (1986)September 1
HBO MaxVillage of the Damned (1960)September 1
HBO MaxWe're All Going To The World's Fair (2021)September 1
HBO MaxWhat Lies Beneath (2000)September 1
HBO MaxDos Monjes (1934)September 15
HuluVan Helsing (2004)September 1
HuluOpen Water (2004)September 1
HuluJessabelle (2014)September 1
HuluHostel (2006)September 1
HuluHostel: Part II (2007)September 1
HuluThe Hitcher (1986)September 1
HuluDrive Angry 3D (2011)September 1
HuluAnaconda (1997)September 1
HuluAmong the Shadows (2019)September 8
HuluThe Dustwalker (2020)September 15
NetflixMorbius (2022)TBD
NetflixKatteri (2022)September 1
NetflixLittle Nicky (2000)September 1
NetflixResident Evil (2002)September 1
NetflixResident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)September 1
NetflixResident Evil: Retribution (2012)September 1
NetflixVampire Academy (2014)September 5
NetflixThis Is the End (2013)September 16
NetflixThe Munsters (2022)September 27
NetflixInheritance (2020)September 28
Paramount+10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)September 1
Paramount+Area 51 (2015)September 1
Paramount+Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 (2000)September 1
Paramount+The Blair Witch Project (1999)September 1
Paramount+The Craft (1996)September 1
Paramount+The Descent (2005)September 30
Paramount+The Descent: Part 2 (2009)September 30
PeacockArmy of Darkness (1993)September 1
PeacockBeetlejuice (1988)September 1
PeacockThe Birds (1963)September 1
PeacockThe Blair Witch Project (1999) September 1
PeacockBook of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 (2000)September 1
PeacockCandyman (1992)September 1
PeacockCasper (1995)September 1
PeacockDawn of the Dead (2004)September 1
PeacockDevil (2010) September 1
PeacockDracula (1979)September 1
PeacockDrag Me to Hell (2009) September 1
PeacockFrenzy (1972) September 1
PeacockThe Frighteners (1996)September 1
PeacockThe Funhouse (1981)September 1
PeacockHalloween II (1981)September 1
PeacockHalloween III: Season of the Witch (1982)September 1
PeacockLand of the Dead (2005)September 1
PeacockMama (2013)September 1
PeacockMercy (2014)September 1
PeacockThe People Under the Stairs (1991) September 1
PeacockPrince of Darkness (1987)September 1
PeacockPsycho (1960)September 1
PeacockPsycho II (1983)September 1
PeacockPsycho III (1986)September 1
PeacockPsycho (1998)September 1
PeacockThe Purge: Election Year (2016)September 1
PeacockRear Window (1954)September 1
PeacockRob Zombie’s Halloween II (2009)September 1
PeacockThe Serpent and the Rainbow (1987)September 1
PeacockShaun of the Dead (2004)September 1
PeacockShocker (1993)September 1
PeacockThe Skeleton Key (2005)September 1
PeacockSlither (2006)September 1
PeacockTales From the Crypt: Bordello of Blood (1996)September 1
PeacockTales from the Crypt: Demon Knight (1995)September 1
PeacockTales From the Hood (1995)September 1
PeacockTales From the Hood 2 (2018)September 1
PeacockTales from the Hood 3 (2020)September 1
PeacockThey Live (1988)September 1
PeacockThe Thing (1982)September 1
PeacockThirst (2009)September 1
PeacockTwilight (2004)September 1
PeacockThe Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)September 1
PeacockThe Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)September 1
PeacockThe Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)September 1
PeacockThe Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)September 1
PeacockVideodrome (1983)September 1
PeacockVillage of the Damned (1995) September 1
PeacockThe Wolfman (2010)September 1
PeacockBride of Frankenstein (1935)September 15
PeacockBrides of Dracula (1960) September 15
PeacockThe Creature Walks Among Us (1956)September 15
PeacockCurse of the Werewolf (1961)September 15
PeacockDr. Cyclops (1940)September 15
PeacockDracula (1931) September 15
PeacockDracula’s Daughter (1936)September 15
PeacockThe Evil of Frankenstein (1964)September 15
PeacockFrankenstein (1931)September 15
PeacockFrankenstein Meets the Wolfman (1943)September 15
PeacockThe Invisible Man (1933)September 15
PeacockThe Invisible Man Returns (1940)September 15
PeacockThe Invisible Woman (1940)September 15
PeacockThe Invisible Man’s Revenge (1944)September 15
PeacockIt Came From Outer Space (1953)September 15
PeacockThe Mummy (1932)September 15
PeacockThe Mummy’s Curse (1944)September 15
PeacockThe Mummy’s Ghost (1944)September 15
PeacockThe Mummy’s Hand (1940)September 15
PeacockThe Mummy’s Tomb (1942)September 15
PeacockNight Monster (1942)September 15
PeacockPhantom of the Opera (1943)September 15
PeacockPhantom of the Opera (1962)September 15
PeacockThe Raven (1935)September 15
PeacockSon of Dracula (1943)September 15
PeacockSon of Frankenstein (1939)September 15
PeacockSpider Woman Strikes Back (1946)September 15
PeacockThe Strange Case of Doctor RX (1942)September 15
PeacockWerewolf of London (1935)September 15
Prime Video23:59 (2011)September 1
Prime VideoAn American Werewolf in London (1981)September 1
Prime VideoApartment 143 (2012)September 1
Prime VideoBlair Witch 2: The Book of Shadows (2000)September 1
Prime VideoThe Blair Witch Project (1999)September 1
Prime VideoCabin Fever (2003)September 1
Prime VideoCabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009)September 1
Prime VideoThe Descent (2006)September 1
Prime VideoI Saw The Devil (2010)September 1
Prime VideoJuan of the Dead (2012)September 1
Prime VideoLet the Right One In (2008)September 1
Prime Videomother! (2017)September 1
Prime VideoOpen Water (2003)September 1
Prime VideoPulse (2005)September 1
Prime VideoRings (2017)September 1
Prime VideoThe Sacrament (2013)September 1
Prime VideoThe Silence of the Lambs (1991)September 1
Prime VideoTrollhunter (2011)September 1
Prime VideoWar of The Worlds (2005)September 1
Prime VideoGoodnight Mommy (2022)September 16
Prime VideoFirestarter (2022)September 23
Prime VideoMy Best Friend's Exorcism (2022)September 30
ScreamboxTerrifier (2016)September 1
ScreamboxSnapper: The Man Eating Turtle Movie That Never Got Made (2022)September 1
ScreamboxWhen the Screaming Starts (2021)September 1
ScreamboxZombie Ass: Toilet of the Dead (2011)September 1
Shout! Factory TVBlood Monkey (2007)September 1
Shout! Factory TVDracula's Widow (1988)September 1
Shout! Factory TVFender Bender (2016)September 1
Shout! Factory TVThe Hive (2008)September 1
Shout! Factory TVSea Beast (2008)September 1
Shout! Factory TVSilent Predators (1999)September 1
Shout! Factory TVVipers (2008)September 1
Scream Factory TVThe Hitch-Hiker (1953)September 1
Scream Factory TVThe Sadist (1963)September 1
Scream Factory TVHow To Make A Monster (1958)September 1
Scream Factory TVKing Of The Zombies (1941)September 1
Scream Factory TVElvira's Movie Macabre: I Eat Your Skin (1971)September 1
Scream Factory TVElvira's Movie Macabre: The Brain That Wouldn't Die (1962)September 1
Scream Factory TVThe Funhouse Massacre (2015)September 1
Scream Factory TVStreetwalkin' (1985)September 1
Scream Factory TVTwice Dead (1988)September 1
Scream Factory TVDay Of The Dead 2: Contagium (2005)September 1
Scream Factory TVFender Bender (2016)September 1
Scream Factory TVShriek Of The Mutilated (1974)September 1
Scream Factory TVThe Unborn (2009)September 1
ShudderWho Invited Them (2022)September 1
Shudder31 (2016)September 1
ShudderThe Devil’s Rejects (2005)September 1
ShudderThe Lords of Salem (2012)September 1
ShudderLady in White (1988)September 1
ShudderThe Living Dead at Manchester Morgue (1974)September 5
ShudderPerfect Blue (1997)September 6
ShudderBirdboy: The Forgotten Children (2015)September 6
ShudderNocturna Side A: The Great Old Man’s Night (2021)September 6
ShudderLifechanger (2018)September 6
ShudderSaloum (2021)September 8
ShudderExtraordinary Tales (2013)September 12
ShudderFlux Gourmet (2022)September 15
ShudderSpeak No Evil (2022)September 15
ShudderRaven’s Hollow (2022)September 22
ShudderCemetery of Terror (1985)September 19
ShudderGrave Robbers (1989)September 19
ShudderTrick or Treats (1982)September 26
ShudderSissy (2022)September 29
TubiAnaconda (1997)September 1
TubiInsidious: Chapter 3 (2015)September 1
TubiJason X (2001)September 1
TubiMandy (2018)September 1
TubiMorgan (2016)September 1
TubiScream 4 (2011)September 1
TubiThe Witch (2015)September 1
TubiWolves (2014)September 1
TubiByzantium (2012)September 1
TubiThe House that Jack Built (2018)September 1
TubiCasper (1995)September 1
TubiR.L. Stine’s Monsterville: The Cabinet of Souls (2015)September 1
TubiR.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: Have You Met My Ghoulfriend? (2014)September 1
TubiR.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House (2016)September 1
TubiBlade (1998)September 1
TubiBlade 2 (2002)September 1
TubiBlade Trinity (2004)September 1
TubiPrometheus (2012)September 1
TubiDon’t Breathe (2016)September 15

Related Topics: ,

Meg Shields is the humble farm boy of your dreams and a senior contributor at Film School Rejects. She currently runs three columns at FSR: The Queue, How'd They Do That?, and Horrorscope. She is also a curator for One Perfect Shot and a freelance writer for hire. Meg can be found screaming about John Boorman's 'Excalibur' on Twitter here: @TheWorstNun. (She/Her).

Recommended Reading

  • All the Horror You Need to Stream in August 2022

    Here’s our monthly rundown of all the horror flicks dropping and departing from your favorite streaming services in August 2022.

  • All the Horror You Need to Stream in July 2022

    From ‘Jaws’ marathons to summer camp slashers, get ready for a spooky summer with our horror streaming guide.

  • All the Horror You Need to Stream in June 2022

    Horror fans rejoice: this June will see mad gods, Satan in the suburbs, and franchise marathons galore.

  • All the Horror You Need to Stream in May 2022

    From pre-code nightmare fuel to hot new horrifying releases, here’s the streamable horror to keep an eye on this May.